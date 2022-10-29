Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

In our tests the Prismacolor 3620 Premier Double-Ended Art Markers Set has been the best performer thanks to their double-ended tips and excellent ink quality. Its 12 assorted colored markers offer vivid shades and superior blending.

Professional illustrators, designers, and art enthusiasts often prefer to use A-listed permanent drawing markers because of their ease of use in creating beautifully detailed art pieces.

That said, premium-quality drawing marker or brush pen sets can be pretty expensive. But Prismacolor offers artist-quality marker sets at an affordable price, perfect for beginners and experienced professionals. So, let’s take a look at the top seven Prismacolor marker sets!

7 Best Prismacolor Markers Reviews

IMAGE PRODUCT DETAILS Our Top Pick Our Top Pick Prismacolor 3620 Premier Double-Ended Art Markers Alcohol, dye-based ink

A set of 12 assorted colors

Fine-point and chisel tips VIEW LATEST PRICE → Prismacolor 3622 Premier Double-Ended Art Markers 12 Assorted shades of black and gray

Rich color saturation

Fine precision VIEW LATEST PRICE → Prismacolor Premier Advanced Hand Lettering Set All-in-one art kit featuring pencils and art markers

Contains both illustration and double-ended markers

Tips and tricks pamphlet VIEW LATEST PRICE → Prismacolor 1759444 Premier Double-Ended Art Markers Specific colors for comic and manga art

Single ink reservoir

12 different colors VIEW LATEST PRICE → Prismacolor 1776353 Premier Double-Ended Art Markers 24 stunning colors

Zippered carrying case

Alcohol-based, waterproof ink VIEW LATEST PRICE → Prismacolor Premier Illustration Brush Tip Art Markers Pack of 8 illustrator markers

Markers fitted with brush tips

Effective layering and coverage VIEW LATEST PRICE → Prismacolor Premier Illustration Marker Set Fine 05 point marker tips

Pack of eight assorted colored markers

Richly pigmented ink VIEW LATEST PRICE →

Prismacolor 3620 Premier Double-Ended Art MarkersFine and Chisel Tip This product is best for art and craft use and is...

Prismacolor marker set

The Prismacolor Premier double-ended art markers can be your go-to art buddy and come with fine and chisel tips to create gorgeous artworks with precision. This marker set is available in a pack of 12 assorted and rich colors, making it a perfect choice for both beginners and professional artists.

Why Did We Like It?

The most attractive quality of this Prismacolor marker set is the dual-ended tip. Each marker features a fine tip at one end to draw profuse lines and a chisel or brush tip on the other end for broad strokes and excellent color coverage. These double-ended marker tips allow you to easily switch between coloring styles for a smooth experience.

Prismacolor’s Premier illustration markers also have waterproof, alcohol-based ink with vibrant colors offering unrivaled quality. The superior ink quality of these alcohol-based markers allows you to create eye-catching art pieces with rich and stunning colors. Not to mention, the dye-based ink is excellent for effortless color blending and offers uninterrupted ink flow.

Each marker has a single ink reservoir to ensure color consistency, no matter which tip you use for coloring. The outstanding color consistency and a wide array of shades also make these Prismacolor markers a great choice for adult coloring projects.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The biggest drawback of these Prismacolor markers is they are non-fillable, which makes them impossible to reuse. Once the markers are out of ink, you have no other option than to buy a new batch. So, you might need to spend a lot of money on new markers if you’re a frequent user.

Pros Dual tip for precise lines and broad strokes

Rich and smooth, dye-based colors

Excellent color consistency

Perfect for adult art projects Cons Non-refillable markers

Next, we bring you another outstanding set of premier double-ended markers from Prismacolor, offering a wider range of stunning gray shades for creating beautiful, monochromatic drawings. The double-ended tips guarantee precision and coverage without changing the markers, ideal for illustrators, professional artists, and fashion designers.

Why Did We Like It?

The gorgeous shades of cool gray and black instantly attracted us to this set of Prismacolor premier permanent markers. Using this marker set, color with various tones of cool gray ranging from 20% to 90% color concentrations and three different black tones. It’s ideal for designers and illustrators planning to create a monochromatic art piece by experimenting with these different shades of gray and black.

Its dual-ended tips deliver precision and coverage with the fine tips adding sharp and intricate details, while the chisel tips are for broad brush strokes. You can easily switch from full coverage to precise sketching without interrupting your work or keeping the markers down.

Additionally, the alcohol, dye-based ink of these dual-ended markers offers vivid and waterproof results. The advanced ink formulation even ensures rich color saturation and excellent blending to make your artwork stand out from the crowd.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Even though the color consistency and richness of these Prismacolor art markers are extraordinary, they can quickly run out of ink, especially the black markers. Since these Prismacolor markers are non-refillable, you have to purchase a new set once your markers are out of ink.

Pros Different tones of cool gray

Includes three black markers

Double-ended tips

Alcohol-based ink for superior blending Cons Runs out of ink quickly

Take the next step to make your artistic ideas come to life with this Prismacolor Premier Hand Lettering kit. It comes with 2 graphite pencils, 7 illustration markers, 2 double-ended markers, an eraser, and a tips pamphlet to create stunning art pieces, calligraphies, and much more. The kit also allows illustrators to explore the artsy side of writing.

Why Did We Like It?

This Hand Lettering set features 2 types of alcohol-based Prismacolor markers, which offer richer and more vivid colors than other ordinary water-based markers or colored pencils. The 7 illustration markers have different tip sizes, including 005, 01, 03, 05, 08, chisel, and brush tips for precise strokes while writing or sketching.

At the same time, the 2 double-ended high-quality markers have a fine nib and a chisel tip to offer precision as well as flexible strokes with maximum coverage. You can easily switch between the fine-point end and the chisel end depending on the requirements of your art project without any interruption.

Along with these artist-quality markers, the kit includes two graphite pencils – a hard 2H pencil and a soft 2B pencil. The 2H pencil is ideal for drawing erasable crisp lines, while the 2B pencil offers heavy and more permanent outlines. Not to mention, the kneaded eraser makes it easier to remove the pencil markings whenever you need to make any changes.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Working with these Prismacolor premier markers can be messy because the high-quality ink tends to bleed through paper. If you’re working on a desk, the ink might seep through the paper and ruin your workplace. And as the ink is highly pigmented, getting it off your work desk can be quite difficult.

Pros 2H and 2B pencils included

7 illustration markers with different tip sizes

Premium pigmented ink

Water-resistant and acid-free Cons Ink can bleed through paper

Sale Prismacolor 1759444 Premier Double-Ended Art Markers, Fine and Chisel... Dual ended markers featuring both fine and chisel...

Advanced dye based ink formulation for richly...

If you’re an otaku interested in manga art, these double-ended markers can be a perfect addition to your art supplies. They come in a wide array of manga colors to create vibrant and eye-catching art pieces. So, let the artistic ideas of your inner mangaka fly with this gorgeous set of Prismacolor Premier art markers.

Why Did We Like It?

This set of art markers features all the basic colors required in manga art, including poppy red, crimson red, pink, rhodamine, violet-blue, grass green, dark brown, and black. The dye-based ink formulation also offers superior blending with rich colors. Thus, with sufficient coloring experience, you can seamlessly blend these primary colors to create new shades for your manga or comic art.

Furthermore, the fine-point end of these double-ended drawing markers allows precision sketching to add intricate details, which is crucial in manga art. The chisel tip also allows medium-broad to broad strokes for maximum coverage while coloring your artwork. Additionally, the single ink reservoir of these permanent markers maintains excellent color consistency across both tips.

The alcohol-based ink formulation offers more vivid and rich colors compared to ordinary markers with water-based ink. Not to mention, since the marker ink formulation is alcohol-based, it’s waterproof and resistant to fading, making these markers perfect for adult coloring projects.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the set contains 12 different manga colors, you need to blend the colors to create complete manga art. But, blending colors can be tricky for beginners, and these 12 shades might not be enough to color an entire manga. So, if you’re a beginner, it’s best to look for other kits with a broader color range.

Pros Double-ended markers with fine-point and chisel ends

Alcohol and dye-based ink formulation

Vibrant colors ideal for drawing manga

Superior blending Cons Might not be the best choice for beginners

Prismacolor 1776353 Premier Double-Ended Art Markers, Fine and Brush... Dual ended markers featuring both fine and brush...

Advanced dye based ink formulation for richly...

When it comes to your drawing tools and art supplies, you can never have enough colors. This art marker set can be a great pick because it features a wide range of 24 stunning colors to convert your artistic imagination into reality. Thanks to its excellent color range, this kit can be perfect for professional designers and illustrators.

Why Did We Like It?

The most attractive about this marker kit is undoubtedly its wide color range offering 24 different shades of Prismacolor markers. You get all basic colors and much more, from canary yellow to Tuscan red and from cerulean blue to dark green. No matter the type of your artwork, this kit has all the colors you can possibly need.

Not just quantity, the markers are also superior in terms of their ink quality. The advanced dye-based ink formulation offers seamless color blends and richly saturated colors for a smooth and effortless ink flow. Additionally, each marker comes with a single ink reservoir to maintain color consistency at the fine and chisel tips.

Inspiration can strike you anywhere, and you might think that the multiple colors might make it harder to carry all the markers. But Prismacolor has solved this issue by including a zippered carrying case in this marker kit. So now, you can easily store or carry these double-ended art markers anywhere you want without losing any of them.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Even though the dye-based ink doesn’t spread much along your drawing outline, it bleeds through the paper, especially if you’re using thin art paper. If the ink starts bleeding, it can stain the next page of your coloring book. So, be extra careful while painting with these markers on thin paper.

Pros Wider color range than any other marker

Double-tipped high-quality markers

Rich and smooth colors

Easy to carry and convenient storage Cons Ink bleeds through thin paper

Prismacolor 1736674 Premier Illustration Brush Tip Art Markers,... Ideal for creating thick, thin or varied lines...

Richly saturated colors with a silky smooth flow...

If you’re specifically looking for premium-quality illustration markers, this marker kit can be an ideal pick for you. It comes with eight colored markers having brush tips for complete coverage and broad strokes. Thanks to their vivid and highly pigmented colors, you can use these markers to create gorgeous illustrations.

Why Did We Like It?

The most attractive feature of these Prismacolor markers is their brush tips, which allow effortless layering of colors for full coverage. These brush tips offer the excellent fluid laydown of traditional paintbrushes in the form of markers. Thus, you can easily create broad strokes and paint-like color layers while maintaining outstanding color consistency.

The richly pigmented alcohol-based color is resistant to fading, making your artwork lasts a long time. Not to mention, the lightfast quality makes the ink resistant to sunlight and other bright light sources. The ink is also water and smear-resistant and shows minimum bleeding through paper.

These markers are perfect for adult coloring projects thanks to their exceptional layering and color consistency. The marker kit contains all basic colors, such as black, green, blue, red, purple, orange, brown, and sepia. You can effortlessly blend these colors to create a whole new color palette and stunning illustrations.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Even though the markers are available in eight colors, none of them are labeled, making it difficult to identify each color. The color of the marker body might not be helpful enough to identify the right colored marker, especially for beginners. Thus, it might need some getting used to before you can correctly identify all eight colors.

Pros Offers the fluid laydown of a paintbrush

Water and smear-resistant

Lightfast quality

Alcohol-based, acid-free ink Cons Markers not labeled with color names

If you’re looking for a marker to add intricate details to your illustrations with utmost precision, these Prismacolor illustration markers can be an excellent option because of their fine tips. You can draw sharp and crisp using these markers for precision work while maintaining superb color consistency, making this marker kit ideal for technical sketches.

Why Did We Like It?

The fine-point tips of these markers make drawing intricate designs and adding crisp details to your artwork a piece of cake. Each marker is fitted with a 05 fine tip allowing you to add just the right details at the right place. This marker kit can be the perfect choice for architects and designers involved in a lot of technical drawings.

The acid-free ink also makes the markers 100% safe without producing toxic fumes. Additionally, the advanced fade-resistant and lightfast ink formulation ensures that the color of your artwork doesn’t fade under bright lights. The alcohol-based marker ink is also water and smear-resistant once it’s dry to help you create stunning illustrations.

On top of this, the highly pigmented vivid colors can make your illustrations instantly eye-catching and stand out from the crowd. The kit has eight gorgeous colored markers, including black, blue, red, green, purple, brown, sepia, and orange.

What Could’ve Been Better?

If you’re a professional designer or illustrator, you’ll quickly run out of ink with these markers and have to purchase a new set because there’s no refillable ink. You can’t reuse the markers once their inks run out and might end up spending a lot of money on replacing these markers frequently.

Pros Lightfast and water-resistant ink

Smear-resistant once dried

Perfect for adding crisp details

Vivid colors Cons No refillable ink

Prismacolor Markers Buying Guide

Factors To Consider

1. Ink Formulation

Always check the ink quality before buying drawing markers and look for markers with non-toxic, acid-free ink. Furthermore, consider the lightfast and fade-resistant qualities of the ink to ensure that your artwork lasts a long time. If you prefer water-resistant markers, go for alcohol and dye-based ink. Also, select markers with richly pigmented ink offering superior blending and seamless ink flow.

2. Marker Tips

Here you get two options – fine tips and chisel or brush tips. Markers with fine tips are perfect for adding intricate details and precision work, while a brush or chisel tip offers maximum coverage and color layering. You can choose the marker tips depending on the requirements of your art projects.

It’s best to go for fine tips for technical drawings, while chisel-tipped markers are better suited for blending and layering colors. If you want an uninterrupted drawing and coloring experience, double-ended markers with both chisel and fine tips can be your best bet.

3. Color Range

The color range is always an important factor to consider while purchasing drawing markers, especially if you’re a beginner and not proficient with blending colors. As a beginner, it’s best to go for marker sets having a wide range of colors so that you can have more options.

Prismacolor markers come in 200 different colors, from neutral shades to skin tones. Although all these colors are not available in a single set, you can always purchase them individually and add them to your collection. If you’re a professional, you can also choose marker sets with a few colors and blend them to create a new color palette.

Prismacolor Markers FAQ What’s the ideal Prismacolor marker kit for beginners? As a beginner, it’s best to choose a Prismacolor marker kit containing a wide range of shades to learn about blending and different coloring techniques. You can also choose better alcohol and water-based colors since the brand offers both. Adjusting to the fine tip markers might need some practice, so start with the chisel or brush tip markers. Do Prismacolor markers last long? Although Prismacolor markers are not refillable, they usually last a long time, thanks to their large and rounded barrels holding the ink. They last longer than other markers if you store them well and screw the marker caps tightly to prevent the ink from drying. Can Prismacolor markers be a good alternative to Copic sketch markers? Prismacolor markers can be an excellent alternative to Copic markers because of their vivid colors and long-lasting, fade-resistant ink. Not to mention, the brand’s lower price point makes it a more affordable option compared to Copic markers. Question ? ( required )

Top Prismacolor Markers Verdict

If you’re a professional artist, you are bound to have a good understanding of art tools. Rest assured, these seven Prismacolor marker sets can fulfill all your artistic requirements because of their exceptional color quality.

We’ll highly recommend you to try out the Prismacolor 3620 Premier Double-Ended Art Markers for their innovative double-ended tips and advanced ink formulation. You can easily switch between chisel and fine tips without putting down the markers for an uninterrupted coloring experience.

Or roll up your sleeves and research some more before making any final decision. But whichever drawing marker you choose, don’t forget to stay creative!

