A laser engraving machine makes it very easy to engrave intricate details on metal, wood, and ceramic. But you don’t just want any type of laser engraver because you want the best.

There are a lot of metal laser engravers in the market, and nearly all of them do what you expect them to do.

But for anyone who is serious about laser engraving and wants to unlock new skills in this hobby, having the best metal engraver is a MUST.

I’ve scoured the market just to find the best laser engraving machines, and I’m here to share them with you.

The 10 Best Metal Laser Engravers

Knowing what the best laser engravers are can help you unlock your full potential in metal laser engraving.

You can expect better precision, productivity, and quality.

Here are some of my top 10 favorite laser engraving machines you need to check out.

What I Liked Foldable feet

Assembly not required

Powerful laser power and motherboard

Supports rotary attachment

Beginner friendly

Excellent after-sales support What I Didn’t Like Wifi application doesn’t work well

Nothing can beat the Ortur Laser Master 3 when it comes to the three P’s: Power, Performance, and Price.

You won’t believe how much power this machine has. Sporting 10 watts of optical power laser engraver, you can’t begin to imagine how impressive its cutting speed and cutting power is.

Just to give you an idea, this metal engraver won’t have a problem engraving on a 10mm pine board or a 30mm acrylic sheet. It’s that powerful!

Not to mention, the Laser Master 3 can work at high speeds: 20,000mm/min engraving speed, to be exact!

You can do more with a laser module that delivers impressive engraving accuracy and a laser source that can last several hours. If you have a lot of projects lined-up and trying to meet a deadline, the Laser Master 3 won’t disappoint.

To put the cherry on top, this laser engraver only costs less than $1,000 and has over 1,000 great ratings on Amazon.

The only thing I didn’t like about this laser engraver is the wifi feature. It’s becoming a big downfall for this product, with many users reporting that the wifi application either doesn’t work or is hard to set up.

Type of Laser: diode | Power of Laser: 10W | Dimensions: 24 x 7 x 8 inches | Weight: 13.82 pounds | Materials Engravable: acrylic, metal, and wood

What I Liked Glass eye protection design

Durable all aluminum alloy design

High energy-cutting speed

Compatible with some of the best engraving software

Supports offline engraving process

Emergency stop button What I Didn’t Like Not portable

These days, I put a lot of value on product versatility when I make big purchases. I want to be able to do a lot of things with my equipment for only the price of one.

So imagine my delight when I chanced upon the ATOMSTACK X7 Pro. It’s the perfect all-around LASER CUTTING and ENGRAVING metal, wood, and glass.

Thanks to its powerful laser module, cutting and engraving using this machine takes less time compared to other laser engravers.

Regardless of my material’s thickness, I’m certain the X7 Pro Laser can cut and engrave at the same rate, whether 20mm wood or 15mm acrylic, with no problem.

Another impressive feature of this product is that I can continue the engraving process offline.

I don’t need to worry about having my computer with me all the time!

Compared to other laser engraving machines, this one is relatively heavy, weighing almost 5kg. It’s not necessarily a deal breaker, but this would have been a great engraving unit.

Type of Laser: diode | Power of Laser: 5W | Dimensions: 22.44 x 23.62 x 10.63 inches | Weight: 9.5 pounds | Materials Engravable: acrylic, glass, metal, and wood

What I Liked Small, lightweight, and portable

Can engrave many types of materials

Compatible with most computer system software

Easy to install

Impressive after-sales support

Comes with a detailed user manual What I Didn’t Like Cutting through thick materials may be challenging

Finding a powerful and budget-friendly laser engraving metal machine is like finding a needle in a haystack.

It’s a search only a few people have the patience to make, but one I willingly took on. And this leads me to discover the NEJE 3 N30820.

The NEJE 3 only costs less than $300 on Amazon, receiving four stars from almost 500 users. This is one of the best metal laser engravers you can get at its price point, perfect for beginners, hobbyists, and even entrepreneurs!

Right off the box, I immediately noticed how lightweight and compact this machine is. Weighing only 5 pounds, I can bring this machine wherever.

You’re probably wondering, “Is the NEJE 3 any good, considering its price tag?” Yes, it is!

It has a relatively fast engraving speed of 1000mm/s and can engrave and cut through many types of materials. Now that’s an impressive laser power!

For its price, you’ve got a powerful small laser module that does not compromise quality.

However, one problem I noticed with the NEJE 3 is its difficulty cutting materials 10mm and more. But other than that, it works perfectly.

Type of Laser: diode | Power of Laser: 5.5W | Dimensions: 38.98 x 15.75 x 7.48 inches | Weight: 5.3 pounds| Materials Engravable: fabric, foam paper, leather, MDF, plastic, painted metal, plywood, wood, and other non-metal materials

What I Liked Fast and accurate engraving speed

Large laser engraving area

High laser power

User-friendly design

Eye protection design

Fine laser focal point What I Didn’t Like Engraving settings need some time to understand

One important quality I look for in an engraving machine is the engraving area. I want to ensure that I can engrave many objects without worrying about their size.

Working with the KENTOKTOOL LE400 Pro was a very pleasurable experience. Thanks to its 400x400mm engraving area, you do not have to limit the size of your project.

Not only that, but the engraved scale lines on the LE400 Pro made it easier for me to measure my objects, despite their size.

I no longer had to fumble around for a ruler on my desk!

The LE400 Pro also features an eye protection design, ensuring you can look at the large engraving area without safety goggles on.

I would also love to give extra plus points to the LE400 because it’s so easy to assemble!

You’d think assembling a large and all-metal body would be tricky, but this one wasn’t.

Fair warning, though, the settings on this laser engraver machine might be a challenge to understand at first. But once you’ve figured it out, you’re all set.

Type of Laser: diode | Power of Laser: 6W | Dimensions: 24.25 x 22.72 x 8.35 inches | Weight: 12.27 pounds | Materials Engravable: aluminum oxide, bamboo, lacquered metal, leather, paper, plastic, and wood

What I Liked Equipped with five safety protection features

Compatible with mac and windows operating systems

15,000mm/min laser module

Heavy-duty all-metal design

Impressive engraving precision

Features a dual fan cooling function What I Didn’t Like Hard to set up

Another laser engraver metal coming from Ortur is the Laser Master 2 Pro. It’s just as impressive as the Laser Master 3, but this one is well-loved for many reasons.

Who says you can’t bring the best laser cutter anytime and anywhere? Certainly not the Ortur Laser Master 2 Pro.

This laser cutter, which only weighs 10 pounds, is easily one of the best portable engraving machines you can find out there.

This metal laser engraving machine features a fast, high-power 15000mm/min laser module. You can already imagine what kind of projects you’ll get to work on.

The Laser Master 2 pro can do any engraving job like a pro without breaking down or heating up. Thanks to the dual fan on the laser module, you don’t have to worry about project delays or stoppage.

And speaking of stoppage, don’t let your thick material stop you from engraving and cutting.

This metal engraving machine features a 0.06mm laser beam that can easily penetrate materials up to 10-12mm.

The Ortur Laser Master 2 Pro comes in a lightweight design you can bring anywhere. Engraving anodized aluminum, stainless steel, and metal will be a breeze.

As long as you overcome the tricky assembly and set-up, you’ve got a new engraving toy to play with.

Type of Laser: diode | Power of Laser: 10W | Dimensions: 25.98 x 9.84 x 4.33 inches | Weight: 10.68 pounds | Materials Engravable: metal, stainless steel, wood, and other different materials

What I Liked Connects to both mobile and PC

Rotary engraving for curved and uneven surfaces

Finding optimal laser height is easy

Rechargeable power bank

Multi-angle engraving

Built-in safety features What I Didn’t Like Cannot engrave on pure metals like copper, gold, sterling silver, and other different materials

Engraving in a linear pattern is pretty easy to do. The laser beam just has to go back and forth in one direction, and that’s pretty much all of it.

But when it comes to engraving on cylindrical-shaped objects, that’s when things start to get tricky.

Maneuvering both the object and machine starts feeling like a challenge, and your project starts to look like a distant dream.

Thankfully, the LaserPecker 2 Pro makes sure your dream project is just within arms reach.

This machine features a 360 degrees rotary engraving, ideal for bottles, mugs, pencils, and more!

Note that this machine has a relatively small engraving area compared to other machines. This might be a deal breaker for you if you’re looking for a large engraving area.

To end things on a sweet note, all you have to do is plug and play this machine to see your dreams come to life.

Type of Laser: diode | Power of Laser: 5W | Dimensions: 5.91 x 5.91 x 8.66 inches | Weight: 10.03 pounds | Materials Engravable: acrylic or anodized aluminum oxide, cardboard, leather, paper, stainless steel, wood

What I Liked Ultra-fine engraving

Fixed focus adjustment

Large engraving area

Compatible with rotary attachments

Excellent customer service

Perfect for beginners What I Didn’t Like Some users report that the software is hard to download

Do you want a high-power and industrial-level metal engraving machine? Look no further because the xTool D1 is all you need.

At the outset, the xTool D1 doesn’t look anything different from the usual laser engravers for metal. It’s not spectacular looking, to say the least. But we all know that it isn’t all about looks.

When it comes to device compatibility and connectivity, nothing beats the xTool D1.

You can connect it to your PC, regardless of using a mac or windows operating system. Just download your favorite software, like LightBurn, and connect it to your machine. It’s that simple!

What I find more impressive is that you can connect an Android or iOS device to the laser engraver. Send the design straight to your engraving machine, and press start.

This metal laser engraving even goes so far as to let you transfer using a USB cable and a TransFlash card! This is one of the best metal engravers, with superb connectivity features.

Downloading the software might prove to be a challenge for some. But once you’ve overcome this step, you can already start engraving metal.

Type of Laser: diode | Power of Laser: 10W | Dimensions: ‎26.5 x 13 x 8 inches | Weight: 20.3 pounds | Materials Engravable: aluminum oxide, ceramic, glass, metal, wood, stainless steel, and other non-metal materials

What I Liked Versatile 3-in-1 laser engraver for metal

Built-in camera on the laser head

Powerful controller

High-resolution carving, engraving, printing, and cutting

Heavy-duty all-metal body

Long-lasting laser tube What I Didn’t Like Very expensive

Hold on to your seats because I’m sure you’ll be blown away by what this metal laser cutting and engraving machine can do. Or rather, what it cannot do.

The Snapmaker A350T has everything you need. It’s a laser cutter and engraver, 3D printer, and CNC carving machine in one. Just imagine the kinds of projects you can do with one machine.

This is the machine where the quote “the sky’s the limit” applies.

Even with its many functions, you don’t have to worry about the quality being compromised.

The 3D printer can accurately print your designs, staying true to every crook and curve you’ve planned.

The laser beam sports an interchangeable laser module that can switch from cutting to engraving.

And as a CNC carving machine, creating 2D and 3D objects has never been easier than before.

You can pick up so many hobbies all at once with only the A350T in hand.

As you might have already expected, the A350T doesn’t come cheap. It retails for about $1,800, a price which is quite hard to stomach.

Type of Laser: diode | Power of Laser: 10W | Dimensions: 13.78 x 12.99 x 12.6 inches | Weight: 61.6 pounds | Materials Engravable: corrugated fiberboard, leather, metal, paper, plywood, etc.

What I Liked Fast and clean cut

Precise color engraving

Long-lasting laser tube

Quad-core diode laser unit

Cuts through thick materials

20W High power laser beam What I Didn’t Like Customer support service could be improved

If you’ve always wanted to add a pop of color to your metal engraving projects, the ATOMSTACK A20 Pro is for you.

It won’t just add a pop because you can add multiple colors to your engravings all the time! You no longer have to blend in with other metal engraver hobbyists.

Plus, not many people even consider having a colored engraving machine. You could be the first in your group.

I also love this machine because I can connect my device directly to the machine using WiFi or a cable. Whether using my PC or touchscreen phone, I can start the engraving process anytime.

I can sketch the design on my phone, fill in the colors, and send it straight to the machine for engraving. And voila, it’ll be done soon!

You won’t regret choosing this best laser cutter and engraver.

Unfortunately, customer service for this company needs some improvement.

Some users report having trouble getting through to a representative, which can be a big deal breaker for some.

For its steep price tag, we at least deserve to have decent customer service after the purchase.

Type of Laser: diode | Power of Laser: 20W | Dimensions: 22.2 x 20.7 x 7.9 inches | Weight: 26.2 pounds | Materials Engravable: acrylic, glass, metal, stainless steel plate, vinyl, and wood

What I Liked Ideal for heavy-duty and industrial-level metal engraving

Powerful fiber laser engraving

Laser module life/laser source up to 100,000 hours

Low-cost maintenance laser head

Includes a computer and monitor

Rotary attachment for cylindrical objects What I Didn’t Like Requires are a large working area

When you’re ready to go to the next level and turn your hobby into a profession and livelihood, the T Triumph fiber laser machine is the best.

You can have your “As seen on cable television” moment at home.

It’s everything you’ll need to start a metal laser engraving business because the package is complete.

You’ve got a computer, monitor, and software already installed. All that’s left is for you to input your design and start cutting!

This industrial-grade fiber laser engraver packs a ton of power that can easily engrave on any material: anodized aluminum, coated metals, stainless steel, and more!

You won’t have to worry about the metal surfaces you engrave on because the T Triumph has powerful laser beams to cut and engrave through anything.

Maintenance will be the least of your problems with this one, thanks to its fiber laser head. You don’t have to worry about getting worn down and failing you.

So far, everything about the T Triumph is something to love and praise. It truly is a solid engraver out there, but is it the best laser cutter for you?

Unfortunately, this fiber laser machine isn’t for everyone. Especially not for beginners! I suggest you stay clear of this machine if you’re just trying to test the water.

With almost a $5,000 price tag, you already know this machine means serious business.

Type of Laser: fiber | Power of Laser: 30W | Dimensions: 33.5 x 33.9 x 35.4 inches | Weight: 308 pounds | Materials Engravable: aerosol glass, anodized aluminum, brass, carbon steel, copper, painted acrylic, PVC, stainless steel, and other metal materials

Why Should You Get a Laser Engraving Machine?

Should you get a laser engraver machine? Will it make your engraving process any better? Or will you just be wasting a ton of money on this one?

I’m here to convince you that investing in the best laser engraving machine is a good idea. Let’s go through each of the reasons.

Professional Quality Engravings

If you want to impress your family and friends with your hobby, having the best metal laser engravers will help make that impact.

The quality of some of the best laser engraving machines is significantly comparable. You’d think you were already a professional, but it’s really all thanks to the engraving machine.

Easy to Use and Powerful Laser Beams

No one can doubt the power and convenience laser engravers can do. The cutting speed is commendable and lets you do as many projects as possible.

More importantly, most laser engravers today are designed to be easy to use. Even novices will be able to use an engraving machine in no time.

Money and Business Opportunities

Turn your hobby into a business. You could earn from what you’re doing already, right?

There are a ton of people who are looking for people who can do laser engraving services. The laser engraving business is booming, with many people wanting to customize just about everything they have.

Versatile

The beauty of some of the newer laser engravers models today is their impressive versatility.

Not only can they cut and engrave metals, but they also work as 3D printers. How impressive is that?

You can do a ton of things with laser engravers. More than what you already have in mind.

Things to Consider When Buying a Laser Engraver

Investing in a good laser engraver means serious business. After all, metal laser engravers come at a steep price tag.

Before making this big purchase, I recommend going through the different points of consideration to find the best laser engravers that fit you.

Get your pen and paper ready, because I’ve listed down a lot of points for you to remember.

Assembly Process

If you’re someone like me who can’t deal with too complicated setups, pick a laser engraver engraving with a simple assembly procedure. It’s more convenient for you and gives you less of a headache.

But more than convenience, you also want to ensure you understand HOW to assemble a metal engraving machine. It’s easy to mess up the process, even with instructions.

One wrong placement can mess up how your laser engraving metal machine works.

Material Capability

Where do you envision using your laser engraver? Will you primarily be using it on heavy-duty metal? Or perhaps you’ll only be working with wood, plastic, and stainless steel.

Not all engravers can cut through the same material. Take metal, for example, which requires a more powerful machine such as a fiber laser engraver.

Movement

Laser machines can move in either a linear or circular pattern. If you have a machine that can do both, you’ve hit yourself a jackpot.

The more movement your laser head can do, the easier it is for you to engrave patterns and designs.

Power Rating

When it comes to power rating, always check for the wattage of the engraving machine. Higher wattage translates to being a more powerful machine.

Not only that, but high-power laser engraving machines also last longer in the working room. If you’ve got huge product deliverables ahead of you, consider getting an engraving machine with higher wattage.

Software

You might not think much of the software of your laser engraving tool, but it will matter a lot to you in the future.

I always recommend a laser cutter that comes with a computer program that is compatible with your computer system and device. Transferring your files would be faster and hassle-free.

Working Area

Compare the dimension of your working area versus the laser cutter. Is one bigger than the other?

Ideally, it would help if you chose an engraving machine that fits perfectly in your work area.

If you plan to work on your desktop or are looking for something portable, you’ll be better off with a compact laser cutter.

Price, Warranty, and Support

Laser engravers are costly. This is why I always recommend buying an engraving machine within your budget.

You don’t have to worry about going over budget because there’s a wide range of products to choose from.

Not only that, but always make sure the product comes with a warranty and support service.

If anything goes wrong with your metal laser cutter, you can contact the company’s warranty service to help you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

Before I recap my favorite metal laser engravers, let me answer some of the FAQs I usually get from people.

Keep reading because I promise you’ll learn a thing or two from what I’m about to tell you.

What Kind of Laser Engraver Do I Need for Metal? Don’t make the mistake of thinking any laser engraver can work on metal. Not all laser engravers can cut through a metal surface, and there are certain kinds of engravers you need to look out for. Carbon Dioxide/CO2 Lasers CO2 laser engravers are fast and efficient machines thanks to their laser beam. It can engrave materials such as metal, plastic, stainless steel, and even wood. However, I recommend choosing a CO2 laser cutter with over 150 watts of laser power when it comes to engraving metal. IMPORTANT NOTE: At 150 watts, you will already be dealing with an industrial machine. Always observe safety precautions to avoid any accidents or injuries. Crystal Lasers Most crystal laser cutting machines come at an affordable price tag yet still do the job tremendously. The beauty of using a crystal laser cutter is that they’re portable, lightweight, and fit most desks. Unfortunately, you need to be careful with what type of metal you’re engraving. In most cases, crystal laser cutters work well only on coated metal surfaces. Fiber Lasers If you’re looking for a fast and efficient laser engraver, engraving machines using fiber lasers can do the job perfectly. There is notable performance in speed, perfect for laser engraving even on non-coated metals. A fiber laser engraving machine is pretty much considered heavy-duty and powerful. If you want to do more and engrave more, fiber lasers are for you. What Laser Wattage Will Cut Metal? What Laser Wattage Will Cut Metal? Keep in mind that wattage varies depending on the thickness of the metal and the type of metal you’re engraving. Five watts is the bare minimum for engraving on coated metals and other types of material. You can laser engrave most surfaces with ease. The most you’ll probably hear of is 150 watts, targeted at professional laser engravers already. In most cases, these machines already use fiber lasers, and you can laser engrave most materials. Thankfully, recent innovations made it possible to engrave metals at a lower wattage. There are already several metal laser engraving machines out there that won’t consume too much energy.

Best Laser Engravers Recap

I’ve named 10 of the best laser cutters and engravers for metal I have found on the market.

Of all those I’ve mentioned, there are three which I think deserve one final round of applause: the NEJE 3 N30820, ATOMSTACK X7, and Ortur Laser Master 3.

Best Budget – NEJE 3 N30820 Laser Engraver

Budget constraints are a thing of the past, thanks to the NEJE 3.

Coming such at an affordable price tag, who would have thought that this small laser engraver could even work on metal? That’s certainly a good surprise I’d like to hear everyday.

One thing is clear to me. The NEJE 3 is the perfect companion for many hobbyists and beginners out there.

Best Value – ATOMSTACK X7 Pro Laser Engraver

Nothing can beat the ATOMSTACK X7 when it comes to product versatility.

Not only can you enjoy your metal laser engraving hobby, but you can also take on a new skill of wood and metal cutting.

For only less than $500, you can already enjoy excellent engraving quality without any drawbacks.

Best Overall – Ortur Laser Master 3

And finally, placing first in my list of the best laser engravers for metal is the Ortur Laser Master 3. If you want a laser engraver that makes an easy pick, this one is for you.

It checks all the three P’s I’m looking for in a product: power, performance, and price!

You can expect and do a lot of work with this laser engraving machine.

Conclusion

Laser engravers are handy to have around. They pack a lot of power, and they’re relatively easy to use even by first timers.

If you’re ready to take your laser engraving hobby to the next level, it’s time to invest in the best laser engravers out there.

Turn your passion into a reality, and watch your creations unfold before you. Nothing can stop you now!

I hope you enjoyed this article! Let me know your favorite metal laser engraving machine in the comments below. I’d love to know what your thoughts are.