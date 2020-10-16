Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

There’s a lot of things you need in order to become a Photoshop professional.

You need creative aptitude, the ability to navigate the software and most importantly, a computer with all the right equipment for Photoshop.

Most amateurs stick to a normal Keyboard and Mouse when they use photoshop but if you are really serious about working as a Photoshop professional, you need the right tools for the job.

One of the most important pieces of gear for a Photoshop professional is the Mouse and in the following guide you will find gaming mices mostly, that is simply because the gaming industry pushes the technology forward thus bringing great speed and precision into the Photoshop game, legit right?

Read on for a guide to select the best mice for Photoshop.

Best Mouse for Photoshop

The Logitech G700S is widely regarded by many photoshop enthusiasts and gamers as the best Macro mouse ever. At $199, it is reasonably affordable and is one of the most popular picks in this segment, and there’s not much that can go wrong if you’re using it for Photoshop.

It requires a single AA battery and can be used both wired and wirelessly. The reason for this is that if you’re using a rechargeable battery, connecting the mouse with the USB cable to your computer will automatically charge the battery as the mouse itself doubles down as a battery charger.

It’s also among the most comfortable mice you can use. The buttons are well placed and don’t feel clustered or uncomfortable to use. The mouse in itself is chunky and easy to grip. It’s got a scroll wheel tilting option and the DPI scaling is really good at a maximum of 8,200 dpi which is what makes it so good for Photoshop.

The more expensive, advanced bigger brother of the G700S has a lot to offer if you can afford it. It is one of the most advanced wireless mice in the market and features a good-looking and high-performance ambidextrous design.

The G900 Chaos Spectrum boasts of a tremendous 12,000 dpi range making sure that you can navigate comfortably on any screen size without a hassle. The battery lasts a long 32 hours which means you can comfortably use it for an entire day without worrying about the battery getting drained out. Bear in mind, though that this one does not come with a charging dock and does not have the same recharging tech as the G700S.

While most other mice feature a laser sensor, the G900 Chaos Spectrum boasts of a high-tech Optical Sensor. There is not much else you could ask for in a professional mouse and it has the perfect features for Photoshop. Shell out the cash and you’ll be happy with your purchase.

If you can’t afford either of the aforementioned mice, don’t fret. We’ve got just the right option for you; the Logitech G600. The G600 is a uniquely designed MMO gaming mouse that features the highest number of buttons on a gaming mouse. What this means is that if you use this mouse, chances are you might be able to carry out most of the functions you usually require using just your mouse.

Other than that, it has the same dpi range as the G700S at 8,200 dpi which makes it quite versatile and usable on most screen sizes. It also features an RGB backlight system. It isn’t wireless though so don’t expect to be carrying it along with your laptop at ease.

If you’re on a budget and need something that won’t be compromising on the quality or performance, look no further. The G600 is almost as good, if not better than the more expensive G700S at a much lower price.

Now here’s something that offers quite a different experience compared to all the gaming mice mentioned above. The Logitech MX Master 2S has a number of features that are genuinely useful to Photoshop professionals.

This mouse features the Logitech’s FLOW cross-computer usability. What this means is that you can use this mouse on multiple computers at the same time. It connects via a special unified receiver which transmits the mouse’s signal across to at least 3 different computers (Compatible with both Windows and Mac).

What’s more, the MX Master 2S can also transfer files between these computers without you having to connect a USB storage device and going through the hassle of copying stuff on to it from one computer and transferring it to the next. It can also be used on any kind of flat surface, including glass without losing out on its tracking speed or response time.

Keep in mind the meager dpi range of 4000 though. But while this thing’s dpi scaling isn’t anywhere close to those of the aforementioned gaming mice, the other advantages outweigh this one small problem, which is a non-issue if you can get used to it.

Well Logitech sure does dominate the computer mouse industry, doesn’t it? Or so it seems. Here’s one really good product by Razer, the Naga. The name might seem a little weird but once you set your sights on this mouse, you’ll stop thinking about it. What’s in a name anyway?

The Naga Epic Chroma is one of the most comfortable mice to use and just like the Logitech G600, it has a lot of customizable buttons. Just one less than the G600 in fact but more than enough for a Photoshop enthusiast.

The dpi range sits at 8,200. Quite handy and sufficient at most screen resolutions. The tilt-click scroll function is a really good feature to use as well. And the buttons feel nice and chunky. The battery life is an acceptable 20 hours on a single charge and the mouse features a 1ms response time making screen lag minimal and unnoticeable.

Another brand that’s competing with Logitech and able to hold up, Corsair has an excellent option on the table in case you’re looking for a really good mouse for photoshop. Just like most MMO Gaming mice, the Scimitar features a large number of customizable buttons and superior dpi scaling, which is what makes it so good for Photoshop.

The Scimitar RGB features an advanced optical sensor, unlike most mice which come with a laser sensor. This gives it an incredible dpi range of 12,000 making it usable on almost any display resolution out there. The Scimitar RGB is not a wireless mouse so there’s that.

But there’s no need to worry about that. What makes the Scimitar so good is its almost instantaneous response time. You won’t notice the slightest bit of lag while navigating a large screen because of its 1ms response time and 12,000 dpi optical sensor.

Just like the Logitech MX Master 2S, the MX Anywhere is designed with a number of features that come extremely handy to a Photoshop enthusiast. It has the same Cross-Computer usability option. It has the same incredibly long battery life of 70 days. It can track accurately while being used on any surface.

It has the one really good thing going for it over the MX Master though. Portability. The Anywhere 2S is for people who travel a lot or have to stay mobile while working. The Anywhere 2S is essentially a Master 2S that has been scaled down in size and button functionality. Yes, there are fewer buttons and it lacks the side-scrolling ability of the Master 2S. It also compromises on the Bluetooth connectivity and the file-sharing ability.

It is a lot cheaper though. The Anywhere 2S fits that niche of Photoshop enthusiasts that are constantly on the move and have to carry their stuff everywhere.

That’s all we can talk about as far as Photoshop Mice go. The mouse is just one piece of the puzzle though. Keep a lookout for more guides to equipment for Photoshop enthusiasts if you’re keen on taking it up as a professional. You need computers capable of decent graphical processing, a good keyboard with extra functionality and a display that supports a lot of colors and good response time. So, go ahead and start shopping for the ultimate Photoshop rig!