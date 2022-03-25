Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Working for long hours can be pretty taxing. So, what’s needed is the right ergonomic mouse pad that can keep wrist strain at bay.

Ergonomic mouse pads help reduce the strain on your wrist by providing maximum support. And of course with the right wrist pads at your disposal, clicking accuracy will be multiplied manifold. Moreover, if you use a larger mouse pad, you will have ample space to navigate the cursor on the screen.

Having said that, when you visit the market, you might be looking for a separate mouse pad and keyboard pad. But with the help of this guide, we can help you narrow down the search and make it easy for you to select the one best suited for the work desk. There’s a buyer’s guide in the end to further help you.

So, without much delay, let’s dive right in!

Best Ergonomic Mouse Pad

As our first entry, we have the MROCO-Oval-Gel-Wrist-01-1 Pack. This ergonomically designed mouse pad looks classy and will provide excellent cushioning to your wrists. When you add this item to the work desk, you can work for long hours without feeling fatigued.

Why Did We Like It?

The feature that makes this mouse pad stand out is the large gel wrist rest pad that spans its width. Gel pads are excellent when it comes to providing wrist support and ensuring that your wrist stays in the correct position.

Moreover, the material that it is made of requires a special mention. It is composed of super-soft breathable lycra fabric that prevents it from getting sticky. Even if you are using it for long hours, the material will ensure that the tracking is always accurate and the mouse does not get stuck at a place. The additional non-skid base ensures that the pad does not move when you are using it.

Apart from that, it is one of those ergonomic mouse pads that have a dip in the center to make sure your wrist is at the correct angle. That helps take the extra pressure off your joints, thereby enabling you to work for longer hours.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only problem that we noticed with this item is that it needs to be cleaned frequently. Its material is such that it tends to attract dust easily. So, it is best that you give it a quick wash from time to time.

Pros Excellent design

Cushioned gel mouse pad

Does not slip

Lasts for a long time Cons Needs frequent cleaning

For our next entry, we have the TECKNET B013WW0B5G, which is the top choice when it comes to ergonomic mouse pads. It features an excellent ergonomic wrist rest that enables you to work for extended periods without experiencing wrist strain.

Why Did We Like It?

People who have used this product once keep repurchasing as it features a keyboard wrist rest along with the mouse pad. Many people end up straining their less dominant wrist when using keyboards, and this feature prevents that from happening, which made us give it some extra points.

Additionally, this mouse pad with wrist rest has an incredible fabric composition, ensuring that your wrists are dry even after long hours of use. The gel pillow is extremely soft and takes the shape of your wrist, thereby providing it the ultimate support.

Moreover, this ergonomic mouse pad comes with a waterproof coating. And you can rest assured that there will be no damage even if you drop something on it. The surface of the mouse pad is textured, and that ensures that you face minimal resistance when moving your mouse. And the rubbery base of the pad prevents it from sliding.

What Could’ve Been Better?

On opening the package, we noticed that there was a strong smell of chemicals. It was probably because the pad is chemically treated. If you experience a similar scent, do not worry, as it fades within a few days of use.

Pros Affordable pricing

Textured surface enables excellent tracking

Responsive customer support team

Durable Cons Has a strong odor at the beginning

The brand Belkin has been on the market for the last two decades and has made quite a name for itself. One of its products, the F8E262-BLK WaveRest, is one of the best ergonomic mouse pads that you can get your hands on. It is a super thick pad that will keep hand fatigue at bay.

Ergonomic mouse pad with wrist rest offers added...

Reduces wrist stress that can lead to repetitive...

Reduces wrist stress that can lead to repetitive...

Why Did We Like It?

This ergonomic mouse pad is very lightweight and has a large surface area that gives you enough space to move the mouse. And at the bottom of the pad, there is a rubber guard that prevents the pad from sliding. After using it, we can say with conviction that it provides an excellent grip.

Moreover, it is compatible with a wide range of mice. Be it wireless, mechanical, optical, or laser variant, everything will work on this item. So, even if you change the mouse, you do not necessarily have to change this pad to work with a new one. And that would save you from spending unnecessarily.

Apart from that, the material needs a special mention. It is made of premium-quality polyurethane, which makes it super durable, and the shape remains good even after years of use. It does not provide excessive friction to your mouse movement but ensures that the click accuracy is on point.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There are no complaints that we have about the product performance. However, we need to mention that it is a bit high maintenance, and unless you take proper care of it, the edges might get frayed. Keep that in mind before you purchase it.

Pros Lightweight

Large working area

Long-lasting

Does not slip Cons Requires high maintenance

The Gimars GM-1217G Upgrade is an ergonomic mouse pad that is bound to give you a comfortable experience. This is a great pick for people who type a lot as it comes with a keyboard wrist rest too. It is pretty affordable and drives all your wrist pain away.

Larger & more cushioned mouse pad wrist rest...

Smooth Lycra fabric provides accurate mouse...

Smooth Lycra fabric provides accurate mouse...

Why Did We Like It?

When it comes to foam mouse pads, most people complain about how they tend to get sticky within a few minutes of use. But not this item! It is made of high-quality lycra fabric that ensures your wrists are dry and comfortable for a long time. So, you can use this product at a stretch without any qualms.

Also, if you hate the mouse pad sliding every now and then, you should give this one a try. There are anti-slide stickers that are attached to the bottom of the pad that prevents it from moving when you slide the mouse.

Furthermore, the wide keyboard wrist pad and mouse pad are great, and we did not have to constantly watch out when moving the mouse. Both the pads are wide enough to work with on almost all standard laptops and keyboards. When using this item, you can forget about wrist aches entirely.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This product will surely prevent wrist strain and enable you to work for long periods. However, to keep it in the best shape, you need to clean it frequently. The material is such that it tends to get stained pretty quickly.

Pros Comfortable to use

Keeps wrist healthy

Does not slip during use

Durable Cons Requires frequent cleaning

If you are on the lookout for ergonomic mouse pads that are practical but will also add beauty to your desk, give the Demon Chest XTL-20171211 a try. You get this option in the most fun and vibrant colors and can choose one that goes well with your desk decor. To know more about this item, keep reading!

Why Did We Like It?

This wrist rest pad has the right amount of memory foam filling that ensures that your wrists get great support when working. It also has the right amount of softness which prevents your hands from feeling fatigued. But it is not too soft to get dented because of long hours of use.

Moreover, it is one of the best ergonomic mouse pads to go for if you are a gamer. There is ample space on the pad to move the mouse, and for that reason, your movements won’t be restricted. You can freely move the mouse without having to constantly watch out if you are moving out of the pad.

Apart from that, it comes with a high-quality silicone back that prevents the pad from sliding when you move the mouse. The silicone pad is pretty durable and lasts for a long time without getting frayed.

What Could’ve Been Better?

What needs to be noted is the fact that this product is not the best bet if you have very large hands. As compared to the other products on the list, the wrist support is relatively small and therefore is best suited for people who have smaller hands.

Pros Provides great wrist support

Does not slide

Long-lasting

Made of high-quality material Cons Not good for people with large hands

You should try the VIPAMZ ‎FBA_TRTCC1790 if you are on the hunt for a good mouse pad that will provide the ultimate comfort to the wrists. The product is pretty compact and will help keep your desk de-cluttered.

Why Did We Like It?

While making the mouse pad, the manufacturer has paid utmost importance to user comfort. To enhance the ease of use, the mouse pad comes with a thick gel wrist rest that does not get easily compressed with use. And the material is high-quality and super smooth to touch.

Moreover, we scored it high for being compact and fitting easily in all types of work areas. So even if you have a busy work desk, you do not need to worry as this will fit perfectly. And because of the ergonomic design, moving your mouse around the pad won’t be a problem at all.

Other than that, this item is pretty portable and comes with a carry pouch as well, in which you can store the mouse pad. This is great for people who have mobile workspace as this can be easily carried and used.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite its brilliant performance, we were not impressed with how this item was packaged. On receiving the package, we noticed that the corners were a bit tapered and got worried if the product also got damaged. Luckily, that wasn’t the case.

Pros Breathable fabric

Comfortable experience

Prevents skipping

Compact Cons Packaging needs improvement

We are almost reaching the end of our list, and next up, we have the Cushioncare ‎CC002. This memory foam stuffed mouse pad is an affordable buy and won’t leave a dent in your pocket. Even when you are working or playing, you can use this product with much ease.

Why Did We Like It?

This memory foam mouse pad is designed ergonomically, and that helps you use your keyboard and mouse comfortably. When using this item, you can rest assured that you won’t experience any repetitive strain injuries that people often face because of prolonged clicking and typing on the keyboard.

Apart from that, when you are using this product, you get an ample amount of space to work on. Both the keyboard wrist rest and the mouse pad are wide enough to ensure that you can move the mouse freely. And the rubber pad at the bottom prevents the mouse pad from sliding when it is used.

What requires a special mention is the fact that the manufacturer is very confident about the product and offers a 3-year warranty. So, in case you feel that the product is not what it advertises to be, you can send it back and request a refund.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It might be a bit difficult to use for people with sensitive noses as it emits a strong chemical smell on unpacking. However, we noticed that within a few days of using it, the smell slowly faded away. If you are sensitive to a strong smell, you should keep this factor in mind.

Pros Provides generous workspace

Remains firmly in place

Prevents carpal tunnel syndrome

Provides exceptional wrist support Cons Emits a strong odor

If you are a gamer who is looking for a mouse pad for the ultimate wrist support, the Redragon P020 is the best bet. This item has stellar looks, is affordable, and can be a great gift for your gaming buddies. In short, it is something that you wouldn’t want to miss out on!

Why Did We Like It?

It goes without saying that precision and accuracy are of utmost importance to gamers. And this mouse pad will help you achieve that. The pad’s surface is silky smooth, and that enables optimal gliding and accurate mouse tracking irrespective of the type of mouse you are using. You do not have to move the mouse much on this pad as the mouse sensitivity is enhanced.

Apart from that, it scores high on ease of use. There is a non-slip base that prevents the pad from sliding. It also has a waterproof coating that protects it from getting damaged in case there are accidental spillages.

Not to mention, it comes with a high-quality memory foam cushion that provides good support to your wrist. Memory foam pads are almost like custom-fitted pads and provide similar advantages. Using this item makes you less likely to experience musculoskeletal problems like tendonitis or carpal tunnel syndrome.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only thing that the manufacturer can take note of is to introduce this item with a design range. As of now, it only comes in one design, and that does not allow too much variation. Some variations would be good to attract different customers.

Pros Increases mouse sensitivity

Does not slide

Prevents water-based damage

Provides excellent wrist support Cons No design variation

Ergonomic Mouse Pad Buying Guide

Now that we have given you a detailed round-up of the best ergonomic mouse pads that you can try, are you able to decide which one to go for? If you are still a bit confused, know that it is perfectly normal to feel that way.

Just knowing about the products might not help you make a wise choice. To get the best bang for your buck, you need to take a few other factors into consideration. And in this section, we are going to take a look at some of them. So, let’s quickly dive in!

Material Of The Ergonomic Mouse Pad

To provide the best cushioning to your wrists, ergonomically designed mouse pads are generally filled with memory foam or with gel.

If you are someone who spends long hours and needs ultimate support for your hands, it is best to go for an option that features memory foam. It is built in a way that your body heat will help transform the pad according to the shape of your wrist. But keep in mind that when you are using it for long, it tends to get a little warm, not something that everyone likes.

On the other hand, it is best to go for a gel mouse pad if you like the cool touch that it delivers. If you have a penchant for plush, squishy mouse pads, you will surely like this variant better.

Wrist Support Height

In order to prevent wrist injuries, it is very crucial that you always maintain a neutral position and make your wrists bend the least. When your wrist is too low, your arm height may cause strain on the wrist, thereby leading to carpal tunnel syndrome. And in case your wrist is too high, it will easily cause fatigue to your fingers, wrist, and hand.

On average, the perfect wrist height support lies between one and 1.2-inch deep wrist rest. If you opt for anything higher, it will get challenging for you to maintain a neutral wrist position and will lead to hand aches. Also, make sure that the material is not too soft so that it gets easily compressed.

Easy Maintenance And Ease Of Use

A mouse pad is a tool that you are most likely to use every day, so it is very crucial that you get one that does not require too much maintenance. For that, make sure that you purchase a mouse pad that is easy to clean, and for which a gentle rub in the machine is enough.

Going for a waterproof mouse pad is an added advantage as that would ensure that it does not get damaged in case you spill something on it. A mouse pad that is made of good quality material is durable and does not experience much wear and tear.

Another factor that determines how comfortable a mouse pad is going to be is the non-skid feature. We suggest that you always opt for a product that comes with a non-skid base as that would help you glide the mouse without worrying that it will slip. If the mouse pad has some added texture, that just increases your click accuracy.

Warp Resistance

Some people notice that their mouse pad tends to warp after a few months of use. This generally happens when the weather is hot and humid, and the warping makes it almost impossible to work on the pad.

If a pad experiences weather-based damage, there’s nothing much that you can do. But ensure that you do not start working with a mouse pad that is warped from the beginning. In case you notice any warps developing in the initial weeks of use, contact the customer support team of the brand and request for an exchange/ refund.

Even if the warps are very small, do not overlook them as they will only increase over time. And when they become too much, your mouse pad will become completely useless.

Price

Just like all other products, mouse pads also come in a range of prices. The costs might vary on a range of things. Sometimes, it is the material, and at times it is because of additional protective layers. Your aim should be to find an affordable mouse pad that is durable and ensures high click accuracy.

Mostly the branded products are priced a bit higher than the regular ones that are available on the market. A good brand reputation is earned only when the product quality is good, and people trust the brand to deliver nothing but the best.

In that case, you might not mind spending a few extra bucks on getting your hands on a reliable item that will last for a long time. But bear in mind that price is not the only determinant of a product’s quality, and there are other factors that you should look out for. Always remember that everyone’s needs are different and you should only pick one that suits your requirements the best.

Shape And Size

Ergonomic mouse pads vary in size and shape, and on searching, you can find one that fits your work desk perfectly. There are options that are pretty compact and well-suited for clustered desks. On the other hand, people with large wrists might prefer to go for one that offers a wider space for navigation.

Depending on what purpose you use the mouse for, whether for gaming or drawing, will help you determine which option would be best suited. When purchasing, just keep in mind that it should slope downward to hold your wrist in place and take unwanted pressure off your wrist.

Verdict

And with that, it’s a wrap!

We hope that after reading this guide, you will be able to pick the best ergonomic mouse pad to add to your work desk. Knowing about the product features can help to streamline your needs and understand which one would work best for you.

The right ergonomic option can work as a mouse wrist rest and provide ultimate support when working. In case you are still unsure about selecting the best mouse pad, let us tell you our favorites. The MROCO remains our favorite as it was the top performer.

Apart from that, if you are on the lookout for a product that is highly durable, you should give the TECKNET a try. For more interesting reads, do not forget to keep a watch on this space.

Until next time, adios!

