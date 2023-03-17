Benefits of Pedestal Fans

A pedestal fan is a great choice for people who want a fan that is both efficient and effective in cooling a room. The fan is designed to produce a powerful stream of air that can quickly cool down an entire room.

In addition to being an effective cooling option, pedestal fans are also very easy to install and operate. They are lightweight, so they can be moved around easily to provide the best airflow in different parts of the room.

Pedestal fans are also very energy efficient, so they won’t add much to your electricity bill. They also come with multiple speed levels and adjustable tilt angles, so you can customize the level of air output according to your needs. Plus, most pedestal fans come with remote controls for convenience and ease of use.

Best Pedestal Fans

Are you looking for the perfect pedestrial fan for your home? Finding the right one can be tricky, but don’t worry – we have you covered! Here is the list of the 10 best pedestal fans that will help keep you cool and comfortable during the hot summer days.

This pedestal fan is known for its superior quality performance and it’s priced under $50. The lightweight design makes it easy to move it around. And its three energy-efficient fan speeds give out an impressive amount of air. It comes with a wide oscillation feature so it can cover quite a good amount of space. You can direct the cooling air as per your requirements with its tilt-back feature and adjustable height.

Moreover, it has an uncomplicated assembly that doesn’t require any tool to set up the entire fan. It’s an 18-inch pedestal fan, which is suitable for your bedroom, or living space or it can be placed beside your desk. Plus, the standing pedestal fan comes with a patented safety fuse plug which cuts off the electricity as it detects a potential safety hazard.

Pros The best pedestal fan under $50

It’s portable and lightweight

It has an easy tool-free assembly

It has a wide oscillation

It circulates air with powerful speed Cons It comes with a short cord

Most of the fan parts are made from plastic

The overall aesthetics of this fan is eye-catching and unique with exceptional functionality. With a distinctive signature grill and well-pitched propeller its a strong contender to other quality pedestal fans.

It’s a compact product that doesn’t require much space, and it can move air to almost 75 square feet. This indoor pedestal fan has three-speed settings, with a very low noise level making it the best purchase for your bedroom space.

It comes with a tilt-head feature that offers multidirectional flow. And the adjustable height is between 32 and 38 inches so you can adjust the level according to your needs. What makes it unbeatable is the tool-free assembly and the 5-years warranty period.

Pros The sturdy built and superior design

It has a compact size

The deep-pitched blades can move air up to a level 80 feet Cons It doesn’t oscillate

There is no remote control feature

It’s an expensive fan

You might find some similar features with the earlier product and the Lasko 1843 model which include adjustable height with a tilt-back feature and the tool-free easy assembly. Now the unique characteristics of this pedestal fan are the remote control that comes with three-speed settings and auto on/off.

It’s also equipped with a programmable timer, which allows you to set the time (1 hour, 2 hours, and 4 hours) for the fan to operate. But to assess the oscillation feature, you need to turn it on/off manually. Even though it’s a very powerful fan, it has a reasonable noise level which can be disturbing at times. This adjustable height pedestal comes with a lower price tag because most parts are made from plastic.

Pros It has a programmable timer

It comes with remote control

It’s an affordable pedestal fan

It has an easy setup Cons The remote control doesn’t work correctly

It can get noisy at times

It’s mainly constructed with plastic

If you’re on a tight budget and you’re looking for a good bargain, this will be an ideal fit for your requirements. The fan comes with a 4-hour timer, which is an excellent feature for the times when you don’t want the fan to run all night. The noise level rating is around 50 decibels, and that’s a decent number for a pedestal fan.

The fan blade guards are also quite easy to remove, which makes cleaning a hassle-free task. Moreover, you don’t have to assess the buttons on the fan; instead, you can use the infrared remote control. It has three fan speeds that evenly circulate air in your room without making any disturbing sound in either of the levels.

Pros It has a quiet operation

Easy assembly

Comes with remote control

An affordable pedestal fan

Made with quality materials Cons It’s not a very powerful pedestal fan

The Vornado 6803DC model has a brushless DC motor which uses around 80% less energy. It can circulate air to a distance of up to 85 feet. But, what makes this pedestal fan stand out is the 99 distinctive airflow settings. This fan has precise air control so you can select the exact settings that suit your comfort level.

For easy access, you’ll be getting a remote control with this set. It also features a programmable timer and touch-sensitive buttons. Unlike the other models of Vornado pedestal fans, this one has an adjustable height that can be set between 31 and 39 inches.

The signature Vortex mechanism provides you with complete air circulation. However, the light of the LED display doesn’t turn off completely; instead, it just dims a little which may bother light sleepers.

Pros Covered with a 10-year satisfaction guarantee

99 airflow settings

Comes with a programmable timer

A n energy-efficient pedestal fan Cons It has a short stature of 3.25 inches

It’s an expensive product

If you like having vintage appliances in your home, the Vornado VFan Sr Pedestal Fan will be your new favorite. It has a classic Vornado design straight from the 1940s. And this air circulator will make you swoon over its quality as you continue to get flooded with compliments for this signature piece in your home.

It comes with full metal construction, a fully pivoting head that provides multidirectional airflow, and an adjustable height from about 42 to 55 inches. Moreover, it has three quiet speed settings, and it’s covered with a 5-year satisfaction warranty. Overall, the color, the vintage design, and the easy-to-use features are what make this piece stand out amongst the rest.

Pros Comes with excellent airflow

Built with quality materials

S mooth operation

Covered with an outstanding 5-year warranty

Timeless design with a brilliant performance Cons It’s a costly pedestal fan

The assembly process can get a little challenging

This pedestal fan belongs to the category of exceptionally high-powered fan. Even though the overall appearance might not be exciting, the product is functional and reliable. It comes with ¾ torque motor, 18-inch blades, and a thermal cut-off. You can also adjust the height, and tilt the fan head to use it as an air circulator.

It has three adjustable speed settings, and it can get pretty loud when you opt for the maximum speed level. The lowest speed setting also moves out air with great force. And this model is suitable for industrial environments and large-sized rooms. Users often claim that this product is very durable, which is mainly due to the full metal construction and aluminum blades.

Pros Powerful fan

Built with superior quality materials

Durable product

Perfect for large spaces Cons It’s noisy, and that can be disturbing when placed in the bedroom

The Lasko 1850 does a reasonably decent job when it comes to cooling down your room. It has a simple design with adjustable tilt and an oscillation feature that allows you to direct the fan toward any angle that you prefer. With three fan speeds and five rotating blades, it’s capable of moving out a lot of air even when you set it on the lowest speed level.

This pedestal remote control fan comes with an on-off timer, which helps to save energy when you don’t want to use the fan at night without having to turn it off manually. Also, the patented fused safety plug helps to protect the appliance in case of a potential hazard.

Even the sound level is not very alarming; therefore, the smooth functions make it a suitable option for the home. For more energy-efficient ventilation products, you can click on this link.

Pros Reliable and durable product

Comes with a very low noise level

Adjustable height from 38 to 54.5 inches

Comes with a multi-function remote control Cons The power cord is quite short

Users claim that the grill is challenging to assemble

The Lasko pedestal fan is pretty easy to handle, and it looks quite similar to a tower fan. It won’t take up much space in your room as it measures about 15” wide, 15” depth, and 52” height. And the design complements all types of home decor. The fan doesn’t make any disturbing sound, and it’s relatively quiet. It comes with an optional sleep mode, and there is just a single button for automatic shut-off.

Since this model doesn’t have the blade feature, it gets simpler to maintain and move the fan around. For widespread comfort, it also comes equipped with three powerful fan speeds, a directional louver, adjustable height, and optional oscillation.

Pros Space-saving and suitable for small-sized rooms

Powerful pedestal fan with a sleek design

Three-speed motor

Comes with a fully adjustable height Cons The remote control is made of poor quality materials

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly pedestal fan, the Lasko 2521 is going to be a suitable model for you. This 16-inch of 90-degree oscillating fan will provide you with the right amount of comfort when placed in a small to medium-sized home or office room. It comes with an easy-grip rotary control and three-speed settings.

Moreover, it doesn’t produce any loud, disturbing sounds so you won’t have to fear it getting in the way of your sleep. The adjustable height feature is an added benefit for using this highly efficient pedestal fan as you can adjust it up to 47 inches. Just like the other Lasko fans, this 2521 also features a patented safety fuse plug.

Pros Reasonably good amount of airflow

Comes with a three-speed motor

90-degree oscillation

Tool-free assembly process

Whisper-silent operation Cons Most of the parts in this fan is made from plastic

It doesn’t have a remote control

Types of Pedestal Fans

A pedestal fan is a versatile and powerful type of fan used to improve air circulation in homes, offices, and other spaces. There are three main types of pedestal fans available on the market: standard pedestal fans, oscillating pedestal fans, and high-velocity pedestal fans.

Each type varies in terms of features and performance, so it’s important to consider the right pedestal fan for your needs before making a purchase.

1. Standard Pedestal Fans

Standard pedestal fans are the most basic type of fan available. They have simple designs with two or three-speed settings, allowing you to adjust airflow as needed.

They are relatively affordable and easy to use, making them a popular choice for those looking for an affordable solution. However, they don’t offer much in terms of features or performance compared to other types of pedestal fans on the market.

Pros: Simple design, affordable price point, easy-to-use speed settings

Cons: Limited features and performance compared to other types of fans

2. Oscillating Pedestal Fans

Oscillating pedestal fans have more advanced designs than standard models. They come with multiple speed settings as well as oscillation/tilt functions that allow you to direct airflow in different directions.

This makes them well-suited for larger spaces where air circulation needs to be distributed evenly throughout the room. They tend to be more expensive than standard models but offer greater flexibility in terms of positioning and airflow control.

Pros: Advanced design with tilt/oscillation functions for better airflow control, suitable for larger rooms

Cons: More expensive than standard models

3. High-Velocity Pedestal Fans

High-velocity pedestal fans are designed to circulate the air in large spaces such as warehouses or gyms. They come with multiple speed settings and offer high airflow rates of up to 6000 CFM (cubic feet per minute) or higher depending on the model.

These types of fans typically come with additional features such as adjustable height or timer settings that help further customize your experience. However, they tend to be more expensive than both oscillating and standard models due to their powerful motors and added features.

Pros: Powerful motor for high airflow rate up to 6000 CFM+, adjustable height/timer settings for greater customization

Cons: More expensive than other types of fans

What to Consider when Choosing the Best Pedestal Fan

When it comes to buying a pedestal fan, there are several important factors to consider. Before making a purchase, it is important to take into account the size of the fan and whether or not it has adjustable height settings.

Additionally, you should consider the material and style of the fan, its motor speed and oscillation settings, noise levels, as well as special features such as remote control and timer.

Lastly, consider safety features, power consumption levels, portability and storage options, and cost. Every fan is different, so this pedestal fan buying guide could help you narrow down your options, so you can make an informed decision.

1. Room Size

The size of the room you plan on using your pedestal fan in is one of the most important factors when choosing a fan. If you are looking for a fan that can easily be moved from one room to another or used in multiple rooms around your home or office, then a small fan may be best for you.

However, if you are looking for something that will cool down a large area then you may need to invest in a larger metal fan that comes with more powerful motors and greater air circulation capabilities.

2. Fixed or Directional

When shopping for pedestal fans, they usually come with either fixed or directional heads which allow users to set the fan’s direction manually or keep it stationary at one spot.

A fixed head is ideal for smaller rooms where cool air can easily reach all corners without having to manually adjust the head position each time.

On the other hand, if your room has an uneven shape then directional heads may be more suitable as they enable users to move the cool air around different areas in the room by adjusting their positions accordingly.

3. Material and Style

Pedestal fans typically come in two main materials – plastic and metal – which offer different styles depending on your preference. Plastic fans are usually lighter in weight but not as durable as metal fans which offer better sturdiness but also add more weight due to their higher-quality construction materials.

Moreover, plastic fans can also come with decorative designs such as wood grain finishes that can add an aesthetic touch to any room while keeping it well-ventilated at all times.

4. Height Adjustability

The height of the fan could be one of your factors when looking for a pedestal fan. Most pedestal fans have adjustable height settings so users can adjust them according to their needs or preferences at any given time; this feature is especially great if there are tall people in your home who need higher cooling options than what standard height settings offer them.

Additionally, some models of pedestal fans with adjustable telescopic stands allow an even greater height adjustment by simply pressing buttons on its base – this feature is great if you have furniture pieces that block off certain areas when cooling them down.

5. Motor Speed

Motor speed determines how quickly air circulates your space; fast speeds will make sure cool air reaches all corners efficiently while slow speeds use less energy but circulate air slower than their faster counterparts do so they may not be suitable for large areas depending on user’s needs & preferences when cooling off those spaces respectively.

Generally speaking, every fan will come with three-speed settings (low/medium/high) which should cover most applications whether they’re used indoors or outdoors – however if speed control is extremely important for you then there are also models available which allow users to customize their speeds according to their exact requirements & needs respectively.

6. Oscillation & Fan Blades

Oscillation helps spread out cool air around much quicker than non-oscillating models do; this feature ensures that no corner of your space remains unventilated due to its long range of motion.

Some models even come with 360-degree motion so no matter where people stand inside those rooms they get equal amounts of fresh air circulating through those spaces respectively.

Fan blades also play an important role in terms of how much air is circulated – wider blades tend to move more air than narrow blades even at lower speeds so keep this in mind when choosing between models with different blade sizes/shapes/designs.

Most pedestals usually come equipped with five blades however some models may have up to four blades instead (which still provide efficient cooling just like five-blade versions do).

7. Noise Level

A quiet fan could be one of your must-haves when shopping for a pedestal fan. Luckily nowadays many manufacturers include sound-dampening technology within their designs so pedestal fans are quieter.

Moreover, newer designs also include advanced aerodynamic technology within the blade design itself which helps reduce noise levels further while operating compared to older versions previously.

If the noise level is essential for where you plan on using it then look out for models with lower decibel ratings (dB) as they tend to be quieter fans overall compared to ones with higher dB ratings which usually make more noise even if only slightly louder but still enough difference if sound level matters in any way.

8. Smart Features

More advanced models often come with smart fan features such as remote control operation & built-in timers so users don’t have to worry about manually adjusting settings whenever they need to use those appliances.

A pedestal fan that comes with a remote control version gives users convenience & flexibility. You can adjust the fan settings even if you are far away from different locations.

While timer-enabled versions automatically shut off the fan after a certain amount of hours depending on the user’s instructions beforehand. You can set the fan with a programmable setting of 1 hour, 2 hours, 4 hours, or sometimes even up to 8 hours.

Both features provide added convenience & ease of usage overall compared to traditional manual-operated ones previously.

9. Safety Features

Safety always comes first when dealing with electrical appliances – luckily modern-day pedestals usually include thermal overload protection within the design itself which shuts off the unit automatically whenever power consumption goes beyond safe operational limits preventing any potential damage due to overheating accordingly.

It is important to look for fans with grills or guards that are made of metal, as this will help prevent any accidents in case of contact with the blades.

Additionally, look for fans with durable stands, as these can help prevent the fan from toppling over or becoming unstable during use. Lastly, look for fans with non-slip feet or rubberized bases, as these can help keep your fan in place even on surfaces such as carpets.

10. Power Consumption

When it comes to power consumption, it’s important to look at how much energy your fan will use over time. Investing in a fan that uses less energy can help you save money on your electricity bills in the long run.

Additionally, many fans come with adjustable speeds and settings that allow you to customize how much energy your fan uses depending on your needs.

For example, if you want more air movement but don’t need full power, setting your fan at a lower speed can help reduce energy consumption without sacrificing performance.

11. Portability and Storage

If you plan on moving your fan around the house or storing it away during certain times of the year, portability and storage are important factors to consider. Look for fans that are easy to move around or store away such as those with retractable stands or folding mechanisms.

Additionally, make sure that the fan is easy to assemble or disassemble as this will make moving it from one room to another much easier.

12. Cost

Lastly, the cost is an important factor when it comes to buying a pedestal fan. Fans can range from relatively inexpensive models to more expensive ones with more features and better performance.

If you’re looking for something simple and affordable yet still powerful enough to get the job done, there are plenty of fans available at low prices that can still help keep your home cool and comfortable without breaking the bank.

On the other hand, if you’re looking for a more powerful metal fan with additional features such as adjustable speeds or timers then you may need to invest in a more expensive model that could cost more than $100 but will provide better performance and last longer than cheaper alternatives.

Advice and Tips for Using Pedestal Fans

Pedestal fans are easy to use, cost-effective, and can provide relief from hot weather. However, it is important to make sure your fan is properly maintained to maximize its functionality and longevity. Here are some tips to help you make sure your fan is in top condition:

Put the fan in an area where it won’t be knocked over easily and is away from flammable objects. Make sure your fan is well maintained – regularly clean the blades and the back of the fan to make sure it is free from dust and debris. Protects the fan from moisture by keeping it away from any areas where there’s high humidity or water. Choose pedestal fans that are suitable for your needs – if you need a fan that works well in a large space, choose a larger fan; if you need one for a small space, choose a smaller one. To ensure your fan’s longevity, turn the fan off after use and make sure it cools down before you store it away. Make sure you read the instructions before using your fan – this will ensure that you know how to use it safely and effectively. If your fan isn’t working properly, don’t try to fix it yourself – take it to a professional to make sure it is taken care of properly and safely. Don’t be tempted to buy a cheap fan only to realize later that it doesn’t do the job properly – invest in a good-quality pedestal fan that will last for years.

FAQ

Q: How to find the best pedestal fans? A: The best way to find the best pedestal fans is to research different models online and read customer reviews. Look at the fan’s features and consider your needs. Consider factors such as power, noise level, oscillation, airflow, and price. Compare the different options and decide which one is the best fit for you. Q: Is a pedestal fan the same as a tower fan? A: No, pedestal fans and tower fans are different types of fans. Pedestal fans are typically more powerful than tower fans and have a traditional circular design with adjustable height. Tower fans are usually more compact and have a vertical design with multiple blades that rotate in a circular motion. Q: How much does a good pedestal fan cost? A: The cost of a good pedestal fan can range from around $50 to upwards of $200 depending on the features and size. Q: Are pedestal fans more powerful than regular fans? A: Yes, pedestal fans are generally more powerful than regular or tabletop fans due to their larger motor size and adjustable height. Q: Are pedestal fans energy efficient? A: Yes, many modern pedestal fan models are designed to be energy efficient, often featuring LED lighting or multiple speed settings which allow you to use less energy while still providing adequate cooling power.

Conclusion

When it comes to finding the best pedestal fans for your home, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. It is important to consider your individual needs and preferences when selecting a fan, such as size, power, noise level, and budget.

Once you have narrowed down your selection to a few options, you can make a more informed decision about the fan that is right for you.

Ultimately, finding the right fan for your needs is a matter of personal preference; however, with careful research and consideration of the factors we stated above, you can be sure that the fan you choose will be great for your home.

With the right fan in place, you can enjoy a comfortable atmosphere in any room of your home. A pedestal fan is a way to go if you want to create a comfortable environment in your home; so make sure to choose the right fan to use!

