13 Best Punch Down Tools Right Now

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Networks are quite complex, and without the right apparatus, you can find yourself lost in the maze.

Thus, punch down tools are lining the market to help you navigate better when it comes to network and telecommunications. It can help you do a lot of things, from inserting wires to cutting the transmission and keeping things safe.

It is a simple application that can be used even for internet or telephone networks at recording studios, radio stations, and television networks. It consists of a spring mechanism and a blade to help you take care of most tasks.

But the problem is, how do you choose from the numerous models that are in the market? We have a list of the 13 Best Punch Down Tools to help put your mind to rest.

It is time to punch some wires, so let’s get cracking.

Document

This is the age of trends, and we have decided to embrace that even when it comes to punch down tools. The TRENDnet Punch Down Tool is one of the top buys in the market that has garnered a lot of praise from users. And it provides fierce competition for rival brands.

Why Did We Like It?

It is available with both 110 and krone blade inserts to allow you to use either, depending on the type of task. Thus, you can clip communication cables in 110 as well as krone standards based on the blade you use. To make this possible, it is equipped with reversible blades that deliver precise performance.

They are also interchangeable and can be replaced by using the unlock function or the collar’s twist lock feature. This twist-lock mechanism ensures that the blades do not fall off, which makes it safe and easy to use. Furthermore, it has a high/low actuation setting that gives you preference during the termination of data cables.

Now, coming to the design, it is relatively big, but do not worry as it fits in most hands comfortably. Moreover, the surface provides an excellent grip that comes in handy when you are punching or terminating.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This is not the sturdiest of tools which could pose problems in the long run. So, you may not opt for it, considering that it does not guarantee a long lifespan. Besides, the wire holding capacity is difficult to adjust as well, which could be a deterrent for many people.

Pros Both low and high actuation settings

Flexible

Big housing

Excellent grip

Stable Cons Difficult to adjust wire holding capability

Needs to be more robust

The second product on our list is the CableCreation LSA Punch Down. It is a fantastic multi-purpose tool that has enough nifty features to deliver a consistent performance. Apart from the usual, the designers have made some valuable additions that will surely enhance your work experience.

Why Did We Like It?

This is a multi-purpose impact tool that is available with a jacket. This jacket provides the necessary protection so that you can use your device for punching cables into block panels of 110 standards. Such is the versatility that you can also use it for connecting blocks and keystone jacks.

This is achieved thanks to the blade, which is dual purpose, and allows you to punch and cut network cables. Also, the blades are removable; all you need to do is twist the collar to change them. This makes it easy for transportation, along with most types of projects.

Moving on, it is equipped with an adjustment dial that gives you the choice of changing the spring action from a low to high setting. Plus, the design is comfortable and fits well in your hands. Finally, it has grip treads that ensure more safety during work.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It does not have a great cutting ability, which can bother many users. This means that you will have to put in extra effort to get the work done, which does raise a couple of questions regarding efficiency. Also, the case is made of plastic and may crack due to regular use.

Pros Removable blade

Easy grip

Impact-resistant

Blade storage compartment

Stable Cons The case is made of plastic

Cutting ability needs improvement

The impact this product has had is second to none! The Vaster Network Wire Punch Down Impact Tool is worthy of being included in the top three spots on this list. Due to the clever color combination, the bright adjusters are visible. It gives you the feeling that you will get precision touches while working, and you will not be disappointed.

Why Did We Like It?

It has two interchangeable blades that allow you to switch between the 100 and the BK standards. Therefore, you can use it with numerous cables, including the Cat6, cat6a, and Cat5. Plus, it has the unique feature of cutting the wires while inserting them into the IDC terminals.

This reduces your workload and makes it a fast tool. Furthermore, it has a low to high impact dial that enables you to control the spring action during punching. Thus, you can choose the amount of force you require based on the project, thereby ensuring easy installation.

Moving on, the handle is ergonomically designed so that it can fit into your hands without any discomfort. This will also help you to get a better grip, which makes it suitable for long working hours. Additionally, the top of the handle also has an extra blade storage space.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It does not come with a case, so you will need to spend extra to buy one. Also, this makes it easy to lose, and you need to be careful about misplacing it. Moreover, it has an issue with the spring force, which could become weaker over time.

Pros Twist and lock blade socket

Adjustable impact settings

Wire stripper

Lock sockets

Ergonomically designed Cons Spring force could gradually weaken

Case not included

The symbol epsilon is usually taken to mean a small quantity. However, there is nothing tiny about the Epsilont EPS2000PD Punch Down Tool except that it can fit in your pocket. Other than that, this tool has gone big with its design and features to make it a valuable buy for most people.

Why Did We Like It?

This product features a universal design, which means that you can choose any of the three types of blades – the krone, 110, or the 66. Among these, the 110 and the 66 standards have both cuttings as well as non-cutting edges. Also, the krone blades along with the 110 are interchangeable and reversible for more efficiency.

To keep these blades in place, it features an ergonomic design that makes it extremely comfortable to work with. This means that you will not need to expend much energy to terminate cables during the installation process.

Adding to the comfort is the low to high dial that enables you to control the spring action. On top of this, you cannot ignore the steel body, which is meant to make it durable and reliable. This means that you could most likely use this model for a long time despite the pressures of work.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The blades are prone to falling off after regular use. This could hamper your work and affect your performance. This leads us to the second flaw concerning its lack of durability. Despite their best efforts, the designers have not been able to deliver a long lifespan.

Pros Universal design

Interchangeable blades

Versatile

Comfortable

Card knife Cons Blades may fall off

Not durable

We usually associate the word Fluke with luck, but there is nothing lucky about this tool. The manufacturers have meticulously planned everything to come up with the Fluke Networks 10051110 D914 Series Impact Punch Down Tool. This is seen in the sleek design that warms you up for the features on offer.

Why Did We Like It?

It is equipped with the EverSharp 110 blade, which, as the name suggests, stays sharper much longer than any other module. Plus, the edge ensures that you get the ideal termination at the block, which comes in handy during installations. Thus, you can use it with the D914, D9145, D214, and the D814 punch down tools.

Moreover, even with the first punch, you are guaranteed reliable terminations. This means that you get the best network installations, thereby ensuring a compelling performance on the whole. Also, the major upgrade is that of the many products; this is the only one that combines impact and torque.

Along with this, there is an inbuilt spudger and hook that is fitted in the handle. You can use this hook to trace wires or remove them from any block. As for the spudger, you can use it in case you have to lift a cross-connect module from a mounting bracket.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It is not ideal for working on a thicker gauge. This could be an inconvenience and may prompt you to consider some other brand. Besides another issue that has been overlooked is the rear holder. It may loosen up, depriving you of the consistency you need to get the job done right.

Pros Hook included

Easy blade replacement

Rubber handle

Better grip

Reduced fatigue Cons Not meant for thicker gauge

The rear holder may loosen

It is catered to suit the various demands of users, so what you get is highly professional performance. The Southwire Tools & Equipment Professional will ease your load when working. You are sure to take a liking to all the functions that are on offer.

Why Did We Like It?

It can terminate the twisted pair “category” cable into wall jacks as well as patch panels. This will allow you to form functional connections for your phone or data communications. Furthermore, it has both 110 and 66 style blades enabling you to choose either one depending on the project you are working on.

These blades are metal-injection-molded, thereby guaranteeing not only a long lifespan but also the ability to deliver consistent performances. On top of this, this tool is designed for maximum comfort thanks to the double-molded body. This ensures that it can fit easily into most hands, allowing you to work for long hours.

Moreover, there is a wire hook and spudger that can be removed easily due to the use of thumb studs. Plus, it has blade storage, making sure your blades are in top condition and do not wear out after frequent usage.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This is one of the costlier models and thus could keep away a section of buyers. The price is a significant concern for people, and so this model could lose out in the market. Added to this, it is a bit large and maybe a bit uncomfortable for some users.

Pros Hook

Spudger

Covered storage

Metal injection

Twist-to-lock blades Cons Costly

Bit large

The Tripp Lite has numerous exciting features to pique your interest. It guarantees reliability that has made it one of the top brands doing the rounds. On the basis of what we have seen, users have liked most of the features on offer and there are a few surprises as well.

Why Did We Like It?

This is one of the top buys if you intend to punch down Cat5 and Cat6 cables. This is made possible thanks to the 110 and 66 blades, which feature a cutting and non-cutting side. This makes it possible for you to punch down the cables to 110 jacks and patch panels. You can even fix telephone wires to 66M blocks.

Now, when you are not using the blade, you can easily store it in the storage compartment provided in the handle. Furthermore, it is equipped with an adjustable high/low actuation setting that enables you to control the spring force.

This comes in handy during termination requirements or if you have a preferred installer. Moving on, it makes clean cuts and is available at an affordable price. This is sure to please you as you will not have to spend too much to buy a reliable model you can trust daily.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The blade may fall off after continuous use, which is a problem and may bring your work to a stop. This is not the ideal scenario to find yourself by any means and may lead you to consider other options. Also, the tool holder is not the best.

Pros Clean cuts

Affordable

Dual blade

Quick-release

Efficient Cons The spare tool holder is not suitable

The blade may fall off

Simply looking at the GreenLee 3579 SurePunch tool makes you aware of the ergonomic design. It focuses on comfort and along with the excellent features that are on offer you can be sure that it is going to be around for a long time.

Why Did We Like It?

It is equipped with 110 and 66 blades to offer more versatility, and this allows you to pick a specific module for a particular type of work. Along with this, the edges are of the twist and lock type, which guarantees efficiency in most tasks. Thus, you can cut telephone wires and cables into several panels such as 66, 88, 108, and 109.

Now, to ensure that you do not encounter any hiccups, it has soft, rubber-embedded handles that provide a no-slip grip. This means that you get a comfortable performance even when working for extended periods.

Plus, the rubber cushions your palm while you are pushing down on the wires, which is essential to avoid injuries. However, the significant addition is the inclusion of Lanyard holes which are positioned strategically. This ensures that it is not only easy to carry but also hard to misplace.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The issue with this model is that the force could be hard to control. Therefore, this could affect the outcome when you need precision handling. Besides, the cable is not stable and may cause it to break down, which could bring your work to a premature stop.

Pros Adjusts according to the shape of your hand

High and low impact tool

Solid or stranded wire

Cushioned heel

Cushioned grip Cons The cable is not solid

The force could be hard to control

It has a bright yellow color that makes the Jonard EPD-91461 standout from the crowd. Making it unique is the range of functions on offer that makes it a great model for most buyers. It has generated a lot of positive interest among users, which has led to its increasing popularity.

Why Did We Like It?

It features both the EPB-66 as well as the EPB-110 blades so that you can choose your desired module depending on the type of work. These blades are built from alloy steel, which adds to their strength, while the nickel plating ensures they last for a long time. Also, they have a cut side and a non-cut side for more stability.

The cut side is color-coded yellow so that you do not mix them up. Moving on, you get a hook and spudger combination that is stored in the chassis. This makes sure that you do not lose it or misplace it. Furthermore, it comes with an adjustable high/low impact setting to enable you to control the spring action.

Apart from this, it has an enlarged storage compartment where you can safely store your blades. Moreover, thanks to the ergonomic design, you get not only effective wire termination but also more comfortable working hours.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The spring tends to jack up, which is not the ideal circumstance to find yourselves in. Thus, if it does happen, you may need to fix it or may have to buy a new tool. Additionally, the plastic may crack, and so it does not present a very durable option.

Pros Sleek

Ergonomic design

Effective wire termination

Color-coded on the cut side

Hook and spudger Cons Spring may jam up

Plastic may crack

The color blue has always generated a lot of interest, which is the case with the WESTONETEK Punch Down Impact Tool. The blue body and the greyish base make for a potent combination, and you will find the functions it can perform to your liking.

Why Did We Like It?

This tool can insert and administer cuts and transmissions for many different cables like the Cat6, Cat6a, Cat5, and Cat5e. This means that you can easily insert wires into the telephone socket, Cat5e faceplate, or even the patch panel. Furthermore, it sports an ergonomic design that is seen in a comfortable grip.

This makes it easy to maneuver while the handle has a compartment for storing the blades that you do not need. Plus, there are the adjustable high/low impact force settings that are seen in most models and allow you to control the spring action. This helps you with numerous cable transmission applications.

It also has torque capability, which makes it a professional tool that comes with the twist and lock sockets. This makes most blades adequate for punch down applications. Finally, the edges are interchangeable as well as reversible to provide a precision performance.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It is a flimsy tool, to be honest, and many buyers may choose to go with some other model. You are not guaranteed a long lifespan or reliability during work. Plus, the blade may fall off, meaning that you have to get it fixed every time it does.

Pros Interchangeable blades

Extra wire stripper

Adjustable impact force settings

Spare storage

Spring-loaded Cons Flimsy

The blade may fall off

The Klein Tools Punch Down Multi-Tool is a DIY gadget that has some heavy-duty features. Even a brief glance is enough to let you know that it has most aspects covered. As a result, it has been making all the right noise in the market.

Why Did We Like It?

It can cut as well as terminate wires in just one step. This makes it very efficient, which is down to the 66 and 10 blades. Thus, these blades make for precision handling so that you get the desired result on most jobs. Apart from this, there is an adjustable high/low impact force setting, which adjusts the compression force.

This allows you to control the spring action you need for any particular task. This leads us to the other important aspect, the spring, which makes for fast effort seating and termination. Therefore, you do not need to spend a lot of time on just one task.

Along with this, there is a storage space in the chassis where you can keep the integrated hook and spudger. Therefore, you can use these to manipulate small components and wires to get a wholesome performance.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This is not the ideal tool if you plan on using it for long durations at a time. Therefore, many people would refrain from buying this and go for some other brand. Besides, it lacks sharpness, and you may not get the deft touches you need to apply to your project.

Pros Rubber finger grips

Blade storage compartment

Precision ground combination

Adapter included

High-carbon steel blade induction Cons Lacks sharpness

Not ideal for extended work hours

The red and yellow color combination is bound to be eye-catching for many buyers, and you cannot look away once you are interested. The LINKOMM Network Wire Impact Punch-Down Tool has a steel blade that is fitted on a black base, and with it, you can take care of most tasks.

Why Did We Like It?

This model offers you the option to insert and cut wires in a straightforward operation. This is not only time saving but speaks volumes about the performance you are likely to get. This is also achieved thanks to the comfortable grip that allows you to work for long hours.

This makes it easy to handle, and so you get the desired outcome. This is further aided by the fact that it comes with an adjustable high/low impact force that allows you to undertake several cable termination applications.

Plus, there is a blade storage unit built in the handle that ensures you can keep your blades safe. Along with this, there is a hook and extractor tool that adds to the versatility. This complements the 110, 66 and krone blades that are equipped with the twist and lock system. Finally, it is nickel-plated that can resist the occasional wear and tear.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This is slightly costly as compared to the other tools in the market. This could be a deterrent as most people may not be willing to pay extra considering the range of choices on offer. On top of this, it is not durable and is prone to breaking down, which is likely to affect your task.

Pros Comfortable grip

Easy to use

Nickel-plated

Precise cuts

Extractor tool Cons Slightly costly

Not very durable

The VCE Punch Down Tool Kit is a simple yet classy model that can take care of numerous tasks with ease. It has a red tip, which is the business end of the model, and you can use it for various functions with a lot of fluidity.

Why Did We Like It?

This tool inserts, cuts, and terminates in one single function. Thus, you can use it with ethernet cables and insert wires into a telephone socket, network socket, wall plate, and patch panel. Added to this, it features removable blades that come with twist and lock function.

You can store these blades in the tool body that makes it ideal for transportation. This helps to prevent blade loss and ensures you get a consistent performance for a long time. Plus, you get the adjustable high/low impact force settings that allow for cable termination with 110 IDC terminals.

Apart from this, the spring action ensures fast and low-effort cable seating. The critical upgrade includes the inclusion of the mini cable stripper that is portable and can also manage your home installations. Moreover, it is pocket friendly, and you can easily carry it around.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This is not the best product if you want to use it for various outdoor projects. This may not please a lot of buyers who are likely to pick some other model. Besides, the cuts may not be clean, which could have an impact depending on the level of precision you want in your task.

Pros Versatile

Twist and lock sockets

Spring action

Compact

Fast Cons Not suitable for outdoor use

Cuts may not always be clean

Buyers’ Guide

Before you get to buying, there are a couple of pointers that we thought about mentioning to you. These points will help you choose between two very similar products and pick the best from the best.

Punch down tools may look simple, but they are intricate little devices that can help you take care of the toughest of tasks. Also, it is based on these points that we formulated our list.

Durability

Most importantly, your product must be sturdy enough to withstand the pressures on the job. If it cannot offer longevity, then pretty much all the other functions go to waste. It must be made from quality materials so that it can absorb the bumps and scratches.

This will offer you reliability and make those long hours in work shed seem worthwhile. Also, you do not have to worry about having to stop your task midway because your tool broke down. But crucially, it is not ideal to keep buying new appliances, so you have to invest in one that can meet your needs for a long time.

Ease of Use

It must be easy to use so that all types of users can handle it well. If your product is too complicated, then you will have to spend extra time trying to figure out what everything does. The functions should come naturally so that you are not lost.

This will enable you to be more efficient and get the maximum possible output. Besides, you will get a consistent performance daily that will allow you to complete tasks quicker. Thus, you can take up a range of projects.

Versatility

And speaking of range, your tool must be versatile to handle different types of tasks. It cannot be one-dimensional and should be multi-purpose to enable you to manage most projects with aplomb. This not only depends on the range of functions available but also on the ability to reverse or change the blades.

Plus, you may need to use it for inserting or cutting transmission, and with the addition of torque, you can adjust how much force you need. This will ensure that even on the toughest of jobs, you can get the required precision.

Verdict

Our list was curated to help you decide which is the right model for your purpose.

And we hope you have been able to pick the best punch down tool for your needs. In case you need some more help, we have further narrowed it down to what we consider to be the top three products in the market right now.

Our top pick is the TRENDnet Punch Down Tool, which offers a fantastic overall performance with its top-notch features. It is followed by the CableCreation LSA Punch Down Tool, which presents a change but does not compromise on output nonetheless.

Another great product is the Vaster Network Wire Punch Down Impact Tool, which can take care of nearly all of your requirements. Therefore, make your choice and get to buying. The small yet effective punch down tool is a great addition to any workbench.

Till next time!

Related Articles

9 Best Multimeter for Electronics Hobbyist and Beginners

How to Test a Battery with a Multimeter?

13 Best Multimeters of 2020

13 Best Multimeters For Electronics Technicians In 2020