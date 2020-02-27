9 Best Multimeter for Electronics Hobbyist and Beginners

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Buying a multimeter is a tad bit challenging, even if you have read up all about them.

And as beginners, choosing one can be especially hard because you may not be familiar with all the features, functions, and layout. That’s why we decided to put together our itemized reviews of 9 best multimeters so you can find the most suitable option.

Obviously there are hundreds of options out there. Therefore, we had to undertake extensive research, weed out faulty products, and handpick only the best of the lot. Consequently, we ended up with some superb models that are worth every penny spent!

You’ll be pleased to know that we individually tested these tools based on their accuracy and ease of use. And all of them performed exceedingly well in both areas and are recommended for hobbyists, DIY-ers, and beginners alike.

Now, without dilly-dally, let’s move on to the deets, shall we?

Best Multimeter for Electronics Hobbyist

The AM-510 is chock full of features and can be used for a wide range of advanced home applications and some lightweight commercial uses. Compact yet robust, you can use this multimeter while rewiring an electrical panel, troubleshooting and repairing home appliances, electrical sockets, and installing heated floors and light fixtures.

Why Did We Like it?

If you’re looking for a reliable multimeter at an affordable price, this Amprobe item is the perfect selection with its easy-to-use functions and multiple features. We recommend this tool to beginners, homeowners, and hobbyists as it is not much trouble to figure out how it works.

Some of the key highlights include this product’s ability to show a reading on the display even after it has been disconnected and the auto-power saving mode that turns off the device after being idle for half an hour.

In addition to that, this item can also function as an auto-ranging multimeter. And if that’s not enough, the non-contact voltage detection, audible continuity, and diode testing elements will surely convince you.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The NCV (non-contact voltage) function needs some work as it does not work on outlets. However, on a cord or wire, the NCV feature is pretty reliable. But it has to be very close to generate accurate results. Other than that, we would’ve preferred if the product came with a user’s manual.



Pros Well-built, sturdy item

Auto-power saving mode

Multiple features at an affordable price

Auto-ranging reader Cons NCV function is not up to the mark

So, what if you had a multimeter that was compatible with smartphones and also had Bluetooth? Well, it’s no longer just a concept as the Digital True RMS Multimeter from TekPower can do all of that and more. This one of a kind item has impressed us with its intuitive features, and we are thrilled about its superior performance and easy data sharing options.

Why Did We Like it?

This TekPower product is the world’s first cellphone connected multimeter that is linked with a free app to be used in conjunction with the readings. You can also use the USB connection to combine the meter with the computer and share your measurement results across multiple platforms.

Besides these top-notch features, the device comes with an optical USB cable, test leads, and a K-Type thermo probe to further enhance user experience. For the average hobbyist, all of that is extremely useful and worthwhile.

And as for physical features, this multimeter sports a nice big screen with prominently visible numbers and an in-built backlight to use in the dark. All in all, it’s a highly functional model that allows you to retain data through the app for future applications.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Unlike our top model, this multimeter lacks a sturdy built, and it is far from the best. Also, the battery compartment is shut in too tight and requires a lot of effort to pull it out. The latter is a minor concern, but we would’ve liked it better if the multimeter had a more durable construction.

Pros Comes with Bluetooth connectivity

Easy data sharing

Has a built-in backlight

Come with an optical USB cable Cons Not a sturdy model

cons

Our third entry from the house of Proster is an excellent device that will delight hobbyists and technicians alike. It has a full range of features, including dual temperature measurement modes (C°/F°), analog bar and unit symbol display. So if you are looking for good value for money and need a multimeter for occasional applications, this product is bound to impress.

Why Did We Like it?

To begin with, this Proster device has auto-ranging capabilities, besides the ability to measure AC/DC current and voltage. Apart from that, this digital multimeter can also calculate frequency, duty cycle, temperature, and resistance.

We are especially thrilled about its temperature measurement features as one of the probes on the multimeter can calculate the temperature of a liquid as well. And if that’s not enough to convince you, the large LCD screen with a maximum reading of 5999 and up to 2000uF surely will.

But we’re not just pleased with the features; we like the accessories too that come in the package, including a carry pouch and temperature probes. Overall, we recommend this product because of its various features and consistent performance throughout.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We couldn’t overlook the poorly conceived instruction manual that comes along with the device. The booklet might be a bit confusing to read for some users as the content lacks proper arrangement and formatting. Besides that, we would’ve preferred if the dial markings on the multimeter were easier to understand.

Pros Two temperature measuring modes: (℃/℉)

Includes analog bar, unit symbol display, and data holding

Probe can measure the temperature of a liquid

Comes with a carry bag Cons Poorly written instruction booklet

Not all of us want to spend a lot on a multimeter, but that doesn’t mean you’ll be deprived of quality options within a limited budget. On that note, this item from AstroAI is good news for all electronic hobbyists and beginners looking for a reliable multimeter at an affordable price.

Why Did We Like it?

First and foremost, this AstroAI device can quantify all of the essential factors: voltage, current, resistance, frequency, etc. Furthermore, it features low profile pins that can smoothly go through a wall to record data without causing any damage.

And for the sake of added convenience, the item can be hooked up magnetically to tool belts, thus simplifying use and storage. Other than that, we appreciate the thoughtfulness of the maker to incorporate a kickstand to streamline recording measurements.

Another feature we want to highlight is the backlit display on this multimeter that allows easy reading. But keeping all that aside, the most notable aspect of the device is the built-in ceramic tools that protect against overloading, fires, and explosions.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Unfortunately, we found the external construction of this reader somewhat frail. We’d advise you to use it with care as it may break if it takes a bump or fall on the job site. Regardless, if you are looking for a low-cost multimeter that can deliver top-notch results, this is still one of the best options.

Pros Equipped to run a wide range of tests

Large LCD Backlit screen

Includes a hanging magnet and a kickstand

Value for money item Cons Poor exterior construction

We are halfway through our recommendations, and now is a good time to introduce our next product by Fluke. Let’s just start by saying that this a top-grade model that is very dependable, precise, and easy to use. With this in your toolkit, you’ll require no other meter for troubleshooting and repairing jobs.

Sale Fluke 179/EDA2 6 Piece Industrial Electronics Multimeter Combo Kit 6 piece industrial thermometer combo kit

Full featured DMM with advanced electronic...

Why Did We Like it?

Firstly, we are very impressed with the range of accessories that come with this premium Fluke kit. Included in the package, you’ll find a carrying case, and several probes that are required for different applications.

We like the backlit display on this unit as its quite vivid in its rendering, thereby making it easy to view measurements in any setting. Furthermore, you can access most of the features through a spin wheel that enables you to sort through the details presented effortlessly.

Other than that, we also like the lightweight and ergonomic design of this device, as you can attach it to your tool belt with the help of an onboard magnet. All in all, we are extremely pleased with hyper-accurate tool and recommend it to all professional users.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Well, there’s no sugarcoating this, but this Fluke meter costs a bomb and is also the most expensive item on our list. This product is not for you if all you need is a functional multimeter for occasional home applications. However, if you are searching for something pro-grade, this is undoubtedly a top contender.

Pros Robust package of accessories

Precise and accurate device

Vivid backlit screen

Comes with an onboard magnet Cons Very expensive model

If you do not have the budget to buy our previous item, you can consider a mid-range multimeter like this one from Klein Tools. That being said, the MM700 model is designed for electricians working in dusty and dirty job sites and for meeting the demanding situations at home.

Why Did We Like it?

For starters, we like the durable built of the device as its ideal for the daily wear and tear on the job. Moreover, it can withstand a drop from around 6ft without suffering from irreversible damages. So if you are genuinely clumsy with your gears or need a meter for long debugging sessions, this Klein Tools product is your best bet.

Performance-wise, we are quite impressed with the use of advanced true root mean square (TRMS) technology for automatic ranging applications. Other than that, we also like the Low Impedance (LoZ) mode on the device that identifies and eliminates stray voltages.

But that’s not all! This multimeter also comes with a carrying pouch, alligator clips, test leads, and a thermocouple with an adapter to streamline professional and home projects.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The MM700 is excellent for basic uses in a controlled electromagnetic environment, but there are some drawbacks that account for its spot in the lower half of our list. The most obvious one being the complicated layout of the buttons and cable connection points that can be a little difficult to navigate.

Pros Beefy construction; can withstand accidental fall

Uses precise and accurate TRMS technology

Low Impedance (LoZ) mode

Package includes a carrying bag, alligator clips, test leads and thermocouple Cons Complicated layout of buttons

The Mastech MS8268 model is a low priced device that works perfectly well for casual users and DIY enthusiasts. Unlike other multimeters at this price range, this digital tool has a sturdy construction that can withstand a knock here and there. So if you’re looking for a meter that has all the essential features and can deliver precise results, our 7th pick is a superb option.

Why Did We Like it?

Initially, we picked this Mastech product based on its high customer ratings and positive feedback. And after testing it, we can confirm that this multimeter deserves all the praise, primarily because of its precise and accurate results.

Despite being on the cheaper side, the multimeter has 10 distinct features and can be used for multiple home and automotive applications. Key among them are the large, prominent display with easy to read numbers and the auto-power off mechanism to preserve battery life.

Other than that, we like the sound warning function, which activates when incorrect jacks are used for the selected test. Overall, we are happy with the range of tasks this multimeter can perform that too, with error-free results each time.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There are a few minor negatives in this otherwise fine device. And the one we couldn’t overlook is the backlight turning off after five seconds at a time. We would’ve preferred if the light stayed on throughout its functioning as that allows users to work the meter in low light conditions.

Pros Wide range of features at a great price

Very accurate and precise model

Sturdy exterior construction

Warning mechanism for using the wrong jack Cons Backlight goes after 5 seconds

Full-size multimeters can be quite bulky for those who need a device primarily for home use. Therefore, to simplify things for them, we’ve included this compact, pocket-sized tool from Neoteck. And despite its 8th position on our list, we are practically thrilled with all that this small meter can achieve.

Why Did We Like it?

To begin with, this Neoteck digital multimeter has a wide range of features for a mini size tool, that too at an affordable price. We especially recommend this handheld gadget to beginners as it has minimal buttons and a dial, allowing easy operability.

Hence, people who are unfamiliar with multimeters can work with this basic unit as it’s layout is quite practical and easy to understand.

Apart from that, we like how conveniently it can fit inside a pocket and be carried anywhere. It barely takes up any storage space, so you can simply keep it inside the toolbox, a small drawer or car compartment.

Other features worth mentioning are the auto power-off mechanism that saves battery life and the backlit, which enables you to easily note the numbers.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Obviously, we do not expect this device to do anything above and beyond the necessary functions. That being said, we do not have any complaints related to its performance. But we are not impressed with the manual that comes with the model as it is not very descriptive, and the font is difficult to read.

Pros Small, pocket-size model

Best for home applications

Auto power-off feature

Comes with a backlit screen Cons Difficult to read manual

Now that we’ve reached the end of our list, we would like to finish off with this economical gadget by Etekcity. To explain further, this no-frills item is an excellent acquisition for first users as it has a nice data hold and a backlit display with large, easy to read numbers.

Why Did We Like it?

First and foremost, we like how the MSR-R500 simply and accurately measures current, voltage, diode, and resistance without any malfunctions. Apart from that, we also like the low battery indicator and the overload protection feature on the model.

Furthermore, the product comes with several useful additions like the protective rubber sleeve that prevents damage from fall and the removable test lead extension caps, enabling convenient use.

Moreover, we also like the built-in support stand on the underside of the multimeter that allows for hand-free use. All in all, we consider this meter most suitable for hobbyists, occasional users, and also engineering students.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This Etekcity manual ranging multimeter functions quite well for something so inexpensive, but it is limited in its capacity as it can only measure DC voltage. The model is incapable of testing AC current, and that could be an inconvenience for users looking for an all-in-one multipurpose device within a low budget.

Pros Great for simple home applications

Protective rubber sleeve prevents damage

Built-in support stand

Amazing value for money Cons Cannot measure AC current

Multimeter for Electronics Buyers’ Guide

Well, now that you know all about the 9 best multimeters available in the market, you must test each option against a few parameters. This is necessary because we want to help match the right buyer with the right product. And that’s why you’ll be needing this brief and straightforward guide.

We have carefully listed the crucial factors you need to consider when buying a multimeter.

Display

Ideally, you should get a multimeter that has a backlight on the display. It is a simple yet clever addition that you can find in most budget-friendly options. Besides, a backlit screen ensures a smoother user experience as it allows you to easily read measurements, even in the dark. Also, make sure that the display is large enough, with the numbers prominently visible.

Safety Features

Undoubtedly, safety is of the utmost importance while handling electrical work. Beginner or not, it is essential to buy a tool that has internal fortifications that prevent overheating, fires, and explosions. For added safety, you can invest in a model with built-in ceramic inserts that keeps temperature and combustibility under control.

Build Quality

You’d be wise to spend your money on a durable gadget. It’s best not to compromise on the build quality as multimeters are often used for demanding tasks in dusty and rugged job sites. A poorly built tool can hardly sustain minor misuse and will not be able to withstand a fall, even from a low height.

Extra Features

You can always look for something extra while buying a multimeter as supplementary features simplify operations. If you need to keep the multimeter close while your hands are engaged, buy a model with a magnetic belt attachment for safe transport. Moreover, you can also look for options with a kickstand for hands-free use or an intuitive interface allowing smooth navigation.

Verdict

With the advancement in technology, new-age multimeters have become far more superior in terms of performance and capability. Therefore, we made sure to pick the 9 best devices that perform amazingly in both the departments.

And now that we have come to the end of this informative guide, we hope you’ve picked a winner from our selection. However, if you still need a nudge in the right direction, we would like to reiterate our findings for your convenience.

We consider the Amprobe AM-510 Commercial/Residential Multimeter best overall while the Proster Auto-Ranging Digital Multimeter is the most versatile. The Neoteck Pocket Digital Multimeter 8233D PRO is the best budget buy, and the Klein Tools MM700 Multimeter is the most durable option.

At this point, we hope you can make up your mind and find the perfect multimeter for your needs. Also, don’t forget to leave your valuable feedback in the comments section below.

Till next time!