6 Best Solder Suckers for Electronics of 2020 Reviewed

If you are wondering how to remove solder without damaging your appliances, you should try out solder suckers.

Desoldering units are of two types – suction and hot air pumps. We believe that you should opt for suckers because they can effectively remove molten solder. You can use it for repair and replacement and prevent short-circuiting by keeping your circuit boards nice and clean.

Armed with a nozzle to reach even tight spots, you’ll get the required precision in all your tasks. Moreover, it features state-of-the-art design, meaning you can use your tool for a long time without any worries. And, the non-slip grip ensures sweat and heat don’t stand in the way of work.

However, you may be wondering how to choose from the numerous options lining the market? To ease your troubles, we have selected 6 of the best models that are making all the right noise.

Without further ado, let’s get straight to the reviews.

Best Solder Suckers for Electronics

We kick things off with the Engineer SS-02 Solder Sucker Pump, which has rightly occupied the top spot on our list. It features the latest technology, backed up by excellent durability to take care of your desoldering needs. Most customers have liked what it has to offer.

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, the flexible, heat-resistant silicone tip provides maximum contact with the soldering iron without any risk. It covers the solder joint while the Teflon tube forms a better connection with the molten solder. Also, you can cut a part of the supplied tube if you need to replace it.

Likewise, you get much better suction than in other models, and the amount of solder residue left behind is less. Moreover, you can disassemble it without much difficulty, and Engineer has included a spare silicone tube as well if you need additional nozzles.

Meanwhile, the unit has a compact design, making it easy to maneuver. It means you can perform single-handed operations for added comfort. As a result, it’s highly flexible, and the high-quality materials ensure that it will last a long time to deliver consistent performance.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We have received reports saying it’s prone to occasional jamming, which is not a severe problem. Any solder sucker tends to jam up once in a while, but the thing to consider is how long it takes to resolve it. So, it’s best if you find out how to unjam it before you encounter the problem.

Pros Improved suction

Can be disassembled easily

Compact design

Single-handed operation

Flexible Cons Occasional jamming

In the runners-up spot we have picked the Greenlee 1700 Desoldering Tool, which you can use with printed circuit boards. It flaunts a robust design well complemented by new functions that you can operate at the push of a button. You will get a terrific value for your money, which is why it’s highly accessible.

Why Did We Like It?

Right away, you’ll notice the durable construction due to the metal frame and the repair kit to keep your components in prime condition. The kit includes replacement springs and suction rods to ensure you’ve everything you need to get the work done. Additionally, it has anti-static replacement tips for an uninterrupted performance.

The model uses an enclosed spring mechanism allowing it to run smoothly, and it doesn’t require petroleum jelly saving you added trouble. Likewise, it comes with a fine thread to prevent it from coming loose. Consequently, it doesn’t require much tightening to get the job done.

Moreover, there’s a knob to depress the spring, depending on the suction force you require. Attention to user-friendliness is also seen in the push-button operation providing optimum comfort, and you can enjoy the tool for a long time.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You may have an issue with the small size of the knob leading to a problem with gripping. Your thumb may slide off if there’s too much grease, which could be an inconvenience. However, as you move your hand up and down the slot, it would be best to be more careful regarding the sharp edges to avoid cuts.

Pros Suction rods

Replacement spring

Anti-static replacement tips

Fine thread

Sturdy Cons Small knob

Sharp edges

Completing our top three models is the Tabiger Solder Wick & Desoldering Pump, which includes several quality components to reduce your workload. There can be no issues regarding the performance, and it comes with the necessary features to produce much-needed reliability. It’ll be a valuable addition to the work shed.

Why Did We Like It?

To start, you can use it with one hand by cocking it and pressing down on the easy to reach trigger button. And further adding to the comfort are the solder braids and desoldering wick. Once the components are heated, you can quickly clean up molten solder leaving your workspace spick and span.

Plus, the unit is made from ABS, meaning you can use it for tough jobs without any risk of damages. Likewise, thanks to the covered sponge, it’ll absorb heat and sweat, meaning it’s non-slip and ideal when it comes to working for extended periods. Moreover, the nozzle is made from nylon and is capable of withstanding high temperatures.

Apart from these, it’s very versatile, and you can use it for small boards on PCBs, removing relays from printed circuits, and re-soldering mechanical keyboard switches. It has all the makings of a fantastic unit due to the reliable output.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There are a couple of issues with the unit, but neither of them is very serious. After using it for a while, you may find it tends to clog. Unclogging is not a major worry, but you can conduct frequent checks, thereby keeping you alert for early signs of clogging.

Pros Nylon nozzle

The pump made from quality ABS

Temperature resistant

Versatile

Durable Cons May clog

Needs maintenance

Having gone through our top three products, we turn our attention to the OMorc Desoldering Wick, Solder Sucker & Solder Braid, which is a compact tool. Being made from quality materials ensures it will last a long time while generating enough pressure to take care of solder. And it has established quite a reputation among buyers.

Why Did We Like It?

Straight away, you’ll enjoy that it’s a multi-purpose tool having 3-in-1 functionality. The solder sucker on the unit has an aluminum bronze frame and produces substantial pressure capable of removing solder from a printed circuit board. Likewise, the low residue design ensures you won’t face any challenge in cleaning up tight spots.

Moreover, it has a desoldering wick and a solder braid, which reduces the risk of short circuits by cleaning extra solder on the pin. You can also use your unit with just one hand, making it ideal for long hours of operation. So, you’ll get a comfortable performance even when carrying out multiple tasks.

Additionally, it’s stable too, with the solder sucker having plastic backing to withstand the daily demands of work. The durable construction makes sure it will last a long time, and you don’t have to worry about it breaking down in the middle of a job.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We have seen that the pump may develop slight problems after weeks of regular use and if it persists, you’ll have to get a new one. Otherwise, you won’t get the desired output in your tasks. It’s essential, therefore, to conduct regular maintenance to keep your components in top condition.

Pros Single-handed use

Plastic backing

Stable operation

Flexible

Versatile Cons The pump may have problems

The penultimate product on our list is the Velleman Vacuum Desoldering Pump, which is suited for small-scale projects. It’s armed with enough power for a fast operation while the components make it dependable. It has quickly climbed the charts and is turning quite a few heads in the market.

Why Did We Like It?

Firstly, it has a 120V pump capable of generating 30W of power and thereby allowing you to use it for most jobs. Moreover, it’s a handheld device meaning the 2.1mm tip of the pump opening comes in-handy when operating on tight spots. So, you can use it to get the desired result in most situations.

Furthermore, it’s fast, thereby saving the time needed to complete any task. The speed is a direct result of the heater, which supports faster cleanups, and you’ll love the fact that it fits in the palm of your hands. As a result, comfortable performance is a guarantee.

The most important aspect of the tool is its affordable price. Despite having numerous components, Velleman has managed to keep the cost within limits hence catering to a broader audience. Also, operating it is straightforward, which will please a lot of customers.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The issue with the model is that it’s not the most versatile tool. You would want your machine to be capable of handling various tasks, and while it does the basics well, you may feel it misses out on multi-purpose use. No surprises then that you may consider some other option.

Pros Simple operation

2.1mm opening

Affordable

Fast

Compact Cons Not very versatile

SEALODY Solder Sucker

In the final spot, we have picked the SEALODY Solder Sucker, which has several similarities with the earlier model. However, it’s a versatile tool equipped with numerous top-notch components, making it highly accessible. It has ticked most of the right boxes so far, leading to its increasing popularity among the masses.

Why Did We Like It?

Straight of the bat, the wires are oxygen-free and made entirely from copper, making it suitable for cleaning residue reflux. You can reach even tight spots, and, thanks to the aluminum body construction, it’s well protected from bumps and scratches. But, SEALODY manages to keep it lightweight, which bodes well for single-handed operations.

You will enjoy the speed at which it removes solder, thereby saving valuable time. Apart from that, it’s a 3-in-1 multi-purpose tool featuring a desoldering vacuum pump and two solder wicks. It’s no surprise then that you get unmatched versatility with the unit. Likewise, the copper mesh works well in distributing heat and absorbing residue.

Furthermore, it has strong capillary forces which come in handy when you want to remove a small solder ball or surplus solder. Besides, the short pin offers more precision during work and ensures that you don’t miss any spot.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While you get excellent accuracy with the small pin, it may take some time to get used to it. Initially, you may face problems getting optimum output from the solder sucker, but the key is patience, so don’t worry. However, the suction pressure on the vacuum is less than in other units, which you may not like.

Pros Copper wire

Aluminum body

Single-handed use

Versatile

Lightweight Cons Small pin

Weak suction

Solder Suckers Buyer’s Guide

Before you venture into the market, we would like to give you a couple of pointers to help you pick the right unit. Solder suckers have many components that could make it difficult for you to distinguish between the top tools and the merely good ones.

We are here to discuss the essential aspects of desoldering units based on which we have formulated our list. A piece of knowledge about these functions will place you in good stead and help you make an informed choice.

Durability

Your tool must be durable to handle the wear and tear of daily use. As a solder sucker, it will have to clean up tight spots to keep your appliances in the best condition. It should be no surprise that only quality materials must be used for construction to ensure it doesn’t break down.

Buying any tool is an investment, and you cannot afford to spend time or money ever so often on a new one. You must enjoy both the product and the components that come with it for a long time.

In that regard, the manufacturers cannot afford to make any compromises. So, just having a steel or metal construction is not enough. It must withstand the daily demands of the job to deliver faultless output.

Ease of Use

Solder suckers must handle an array of tasks, but that should not mean that the designers have to compromise with user-friendliness. The primary objective of any unit is to reduce your workload, and therefore you must be able to control it effectively to get the best results.

All the components and functions must be understandable, almost at a glance. You should know what each part does rather than pondering over how to get it right. Plus, the installation process, along with the disassembly, must be written clearly to ensure that it’s uncomplicated.

There is no point in having a plethora of functions if the users find it challenging to use. Rather any good model must keep the basics right and then add the necessary features to deliver a better performance.

Versatility

Finally, it must be versatile to make sure you get through your work quickly. Working on circuit boards or repair work can get tedious, so you cannot afford to go about it at a leisurely pace.

You have a lot of work to do, and your unit must be up to speed to ensure you get a cracking performance. More power doesn’t always guarantee better performance, so you must have the ability to control the force you need on various tasks. As a result, your tool will be versatile, enabling you to handle small-scale and large-scale projects.

Verdict

We hope you have a better understanding of solder suckers after going through our list.

These nifty tools will help keep your appliances in top condition and reduce the risk of unwanted accidents. But before signing off, we have decided to help you a bit more by narrowing down the top three products from our list.

In the first place, we have picked the Engineer SS-02 Solder Sucker Pump, which features an unmatched silicone tip and provides a comfortable experience. In second place, Greenlee 1700 Desoldering Tool due to the enclosed spring mechanism and top-quality components.

And the final podium spot goes to the Tabiger Solder Wick & Desoldering Pump, a multi-purpose tool offering great durability.

We have reached the end of our detailed guide, and the ball is in your court. It’s up to you to decide which solder sucker you need.

That’s all from us. Until next time. Ciao!

