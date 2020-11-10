Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Want to work on home improvement and renovations? A proper scaffolding system can make the job so much easier.

It is a task to carry around tools and equipment needed for any kind of reconstruction or renovation work. To pull buckets of paint from one room to another seems too tedious. But with the right product, you can make the process so much simpler.

Be it reaching a certain height or storing and carrying around loads; a scaffolding unit can be the perfect companion. But the problem arises when you go to choose one. There are thousands of options, and we know how difficult a choice it is.

To make it easier, we have created a comprehensive list of the 9 best scaffolding units to take care of all your needs. Following this is a buyer’s guide, which will help you choose one according to your requirements.

Without further ado, let’s get going!

Top Scaffolding Systems

Be it renovations or DIY projects; the Metaltech Mini is ready to tackle every difficult task with ease. It is lightweight and a perfect companion for finishing up small projects around the house. From elderly individuals to teenagers, anybody can work with this brilliant device.

Why Did We Like It?

First off, we were very impressed by the rugged steel frame. It is incredibly sturdy and is not prone to wear and tear. You can take it up and down the stairs with ease, and the jolts and bumps would not damage any part.

Along with it, the lockable 4-inch swivel caster makes it a very secure device. We loved how stable it was even on rough surfaces. If you are worried about it slipping, rest assured that it would not happen.

There are 2 sets of anti-slip working platforms. These provide you with a secure place to keep things. Even when elevated, we found it to be stable on slippery grounds.

The unit has a trash holder and a tool shelf. These are important additions that are often missing from other products. All your tools can be neatly arranged on this shelf, and the trash holder takes care of your garbage while at work.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although it tackles loads up to 500 lbs with ease, the product will not work for heavier loads. So, make sure that you consider your requirements and then go to purchasing one. It is not a good fit for heavy-duty projects but an excellent option for working with medium loads.

Pros Easy to set up

Foldable and easy to handle

Comes with multiple levels of the working platform

Weighs only 51.5 pounds Cons Not for heavy-duty work

Next up is a product that works on any surface with ease. The Bronco All Terrain Scaffolding – Telescoping Sawhorse is a highly recommended product that has become a popular choice in the market today. Get all your work done on a platform that will give you excellent stability. Let’s get into the features to know more.

ReechCraft Bronco All Terrain Scaffolding - Telescoping Sawhorse Set up with a level platform height from 3' to 5'...

Easily supports a 24" wide platform plank.

Why Did We Like It?

Be it a rough, slanting, or an uneven surface; this unit can work on any of them. It is easy to set up, and the height can be adjusted from 3 to 5 feet. Even at 5 feet, we found that it did not wobble at all while on a rough surface.

To add on, the three-legged design gave it extra stability. It manages the weight evenly and does not let it trip or fall over.

We love the body made of aluminum, which is powder-coated, giving the unit more strength to stand strong in all weather conditions. The frame is rust-resistant so it will last for a longer time.

Also, the scaffold can be folded and taken around easily. We needed to transfer it to our garage and workshop often, and with this feature, we could easily do so without worrying about the size. It weighs very less, making it easily portable.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We had initially thought that the product was very affordable but later realized that it did not come with scaffolding planks. You will have to purchase them separately, which raises the cost. We would recommend that you order them together and not spend time waiting for the item to come before ordering the planks.

Pros Lightweight and easy to move about

Corrosion-resistant and can tackle all weather conditions

Foldable for better portability

Height can be adjusted

Powder-coated aluminum frame Cons Scaffolding planks have to be bought separately

If you are looking for an affordable option for your house, the Pro-Series GSSI Multi Purpose Scaffolding device will be a perfect fit. It can be used in all weather conditions, making it a great fit all round the year. It pairs affordability with brilliant quality allowing you to carry heavy loads efficiently.

Why Did We Like It?

Wondering what makes this unit weatherproof? The body is made of steel and is covered with a powder-coated finish to make it rust-resistant and resistant to all weather conditions. We have left it outside, too, on many occasions, and it has faced rain and heavy sunlight.

Also, we thought that the 5-inch swivel locking casters were of great help; they made it easy for us to move from one place to another and to go up and down sloping surfaces. We were renovating our house and had to be constantly in motion from one room to another. It made it very easy to go about our work.

Further, since it can take load up to 1000 lbs, the scaffold comes with 2 extra bars. These are present to provide additional protection, and there is no need to worry about it toppling or falling over.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the product works fine at lower heights, it wobbles when lifted to 5 feet. This makes it unsafe to be used on uneven grounds while being elevated. Now it is alright if a lesser weight is placed on top, but we would not recommend putting anything heavy when the height is increased.

Pros Meets OSHA and ANSI standards

Equipped with four 5-Inch locking swivel casters

Fits through most doorways

Heavy-duty wood platform Cons Slightly wobbly when the height is increased

Next up is the Finether Multi-Purpose Folding Ladder, which is one of the most affordable choices. It provides a superb solution for any time you need to reach higher points. Paired with a compact design, this is an excellent option for the smallest of homes.

Why Did We Like It?

If you are a DIY enthusiast, you are probably looking for an option that is small and in the budget. With a load capacity of 200 lbs, this has a standing height of 2.5′, which is extendable to 15.4 feet. We had been working on light fittings, and with this product, reaching the ceiling was very simple.

Also, to make it more portable, the product comes with 2 wheels. We could draw it across the house and along sloping surfaces very easily. Our kids could also do it; such is the convenience.

Further, the unit came with security locks at joints. These locks are very essential as it gives us the peace of mind that it will not tip over. To provide more sturdiness, the body is made of aluminum, making it lightweight while also giving it more stability.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only issue that one may face is that it cannot support the weight of heavier people. If you weigh above 200 lbs, it is best not to climb the ladder as the product may collapse. For others, it will not be a problem.

Pros Comes with wheels to move easily

Compact design to save space

Security locks at joints to prevent from tipping

Aluminum alloy body Cons Not meant for heavier people

Are you looking for the perfect unit to help you paint the house with ease? We know how carrying pieces of equipment from room to room is a task, but the Metaltech Multipurpose Baker-Style Scaffold can be of great help. You can keep all the tools on it, and it will support your weight easily too.

Metaltech Multipurpose Maxi Square Baker-Style Scaffold Tower Package... Fully adjustable for safe use on stairways

Rugged 1 1/2 in. square tube steel frame unit

Why Did We Like It?

This giant 12 feet scaffold is adjustable from 27 inches to 71 inches with 2-inch increments. This makes it a very sought-after option. We thought that the sturdiness that it offered with a massive height of 12 feet is outstanding.

Wondering how it is so sturdy? Well, the body is made of reinforced steel plywood, which gives it strength and durability. Fit to be used both indoors and outdoors, the product is not affected by daily wear and tear.

Further, to enable smooth movement, the product comes with eight double locking caster wheels, making mobility super easy. There is no way that you can lift it owing to the massive size and weight, but you can easily roll it around.

The unit can also be used as a work table in case you are working on wood projects which require a lot of table space. This is an allrounder and will give you a number of benefits.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Though the scaffold works fine once it is set up correctly, the process of setting up takes a long time. It is difficult for a single person to attempt and is best done by two people. Also, watch some installation videos before assembling the parts. This will make it easier for you.

Pros Height is completely adjustable

Eight double locking caster wheels

Sturdy body made of steel

5-inch double-locking casters Cons Cannot be set up by one person

Be it painting, welding or woodworking, the Werner PS48 Portable Scaffold is a remarkable choice to make. Combined with a compact design and low weight, this product will be a boon to have in the house. It is a perfect fit for every hobbyist or DIYer who is looking to invest in a project once in a while.

Why Did We Like It?

What we liked the most is the wheels, which are incredibly smooth even when loaded with 500 lbs of weight. Carrying all your supplies across the house will no more be a task, thanks to this. We were working on painting our home, and a lot of paint cans had to be moved around. This gave us the ease of movement as well as a great storage place for all our supplies.

The sturdy frame adds on to the convenience. We moved it over rough terrains, and it did not wobble at all. So this is a good fit for carrying open paint tins. The tins will never tip over or spill, thanks to the stability.

Also, it is very easy to store the scaffolding unit. The whole thing can be collapsed and folded easily. It fits into the tiniest of storerooms without causing issues.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We were pleased with the range of features offered by this product, but we wished it had a warranty. There is no warranty provided, but again, it worked fine for us, and we never needed to contact the customer service for any issue. So we would not really hold it against the great features.

Pros Multiple working levels

Sturdy frame

Lightweight and easy to transport

Foldable and easy to store Cons Does not come with a warranty

If you are looking for a versatile product, the Xtend & Climb Maxi Round Aluminum Scaffold is one of the best options. Be it a pushcart, multi-level functioning, or a worktable that you need; it will always provide benefits. It works well with beginners who do not have experience in construction.

Why Did We Like It?

What impressed us the most is the adjustable platforms. These can be adjusted in seconds with no screws or pinholes to work with. All you have to do is pull the platform to the needed level. This makes it very user friendly and can be used by novices too.

Also, it has a very impressive load capacity of 700 lbs, which works well for all household users. You can carry almost anything with ease, be it repair work or fixing the ventilator.

From extra parts to tools needed, every item can be carried. The large area lets you store different kinds of objects together. We used it for painting, and it held all the paint tins easily without having to place one tin on top of another.

The three platforms which come along with the scaffold can easily be removed and stored separately. This makes storage easy in small houses.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We found that the body was strong, but when shaken would wobble a little. This is not a big problem as it can function well but may not be a good fit to use on rough surfaces or with weight more than 700 lbs. We wished that it could be a tad bit sturdier.

Pros Locking casters for stability

Can be used in multiple ways

Adjusting platforms is easy

Perfect choice for beginners Cons Body could be more sturdy

If you are looking for a value-for-money option and do not want to compromise on the quality, the Pro-series 4 ft. Scaffold Mobile Cart is your best bet. It is the perfect option for all those who require a small cart that can carry essentials.

4 ft. Mini Foldable Scaffold Mobile Workbench Storage Cart Assembled size measures 4 ft. L x 4 ft. H x 2 ft....

Folds to just 7 in. wide for compact storage

Why Did We Like It?

First off, it comes with a standing height of 4 feet, which is accessible for people of all ages. It can carry a load of 250 lbs and works well as a storage cart, as well as a workbench. This dual capacity makes it an attractive choice to keep in most homes.

This also works well in case of any emergency. Stacked with the basic features, use it as a storage unit in regular times and take it around while working on any fittings at home.

Besides, the unit comes with two platforms and 4″ swivel lockable casters. If you have a narrow walking space, this can be maneuvered easily through it. We loved how it fit into the most minimal of spaces with ease.

To top it, you can keep the workbench in the garage as an additional storage unit. It will be able to hold all car cleaning equipment and accessories comfortably and can be rolled out when needed.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This is a smaller scaffold and can be used for small to medium-sized jobs. But it is not fit for heavy-duty usage. We would recommend this to hobbyists and DIY enthusiasts who are not looking to use it for professional purposes.

Pros 4 in. locking swivel casters for easy maneuvering

OSHA compliant

Extremely affordable

Good build quality Cons Not suitable for heavy-duty work

If you need a multipurpose ladder for working inside and outside the house, the Little Giant 12022 Revolution Multi-Use Ladder is a great go-to choice. Not only will it help you reach greater heights but can also be used to keep things. We were pleased by the stellar features, to say the least.

Why Did We Like It?

The best part about this product is that it can be used as an A-frame ladder and a trestle-and-plank scaffolding system. Also, we used it as an extension ladder, a 90-degree ladder, and a staircase ladder. The versatility is astounding, and one can reach the highest of places in a house with this.

The brand has paid attention to safety and easy usage. To provide more comfort and reduce fatigue, the ladder has wide rungs for easy stepping, giving you extra stability and balance. To add on to the convenience, the Quad-Lock hinge locks it into place with four pins.

Further, the Rock Lock system allowed one to adjust the length easily with no extra effort. There are no screws needed to be opened or tightened. All you got to do is push and release the lock, adjust the ladder and then relock. It is as easy.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One issue that may bother those trying to lift and carry the ladder up and down stairs is the weight. It can get cumbersome to carry and may require two people to do it smoothly. If you have two people, this will not be a hindrance, and the job can be done very quickly.

Pros Rock Lock system allows easy length adjustments

Wide range for extra comfort

Sturdy aluminum construction

Meets OSHA and American National Standards Institute standards Cons Very heavy

Scaffolding Buyer’s Guide

Now that you know the best products available, all you need to learn about are the specifications that should be kept in mind before purchasing. Remember, the best product, according to us, might not be the perfect choice for you. Read the following carefully to know all about it.

Load Capacity

It is vital that you make a note of the load capacity of the unit and match it with your needs. If your requirement includes no heavyweight, it is best to use a lighter and easily portable option.

But if you are a professional who is involved in heavy-duty work, larger load capacity is essential. We would recommend you to go with a 700 lbs capacity or more to meet your requirements.

Keep in mind that a good scaffolding unit should be able to carry a person as well as some load along with it.

Stability

Another significant consideration is the stability of the product. If you are going to pull it around a lot or there are rough terrains that need to be covered, it should be sturdy enough to tackle these.

Also, when a unit is extended upwards, make sure that it does not wobble. You should feel safe when climbing up the ladders.

Portability

You will need to pull around the unit a lot while working. Thus check if the wheels work fine, and the movement is smooth. Wheels should rotate well and should be able to tackle different surfaces and slopes.

There are some products which work well on plains while there are others which can work on rough terrains and slopes too. Some are easy to push and can be done by adults and children alike. On the other hand, some products require more pressure and can only be handled by those with more muscle power.

Verdict

Our favorite product is the Metaltech I- IMCNT Job Site Series. This is lightweight and has exceptional features to boast of. Also, the wheels function smoothly, making it extremely portable.

If you have heavy-duty needs, the Pro-Series GSSI Multi Purpose Scaffolding unit is a clear winner. It has a load capacity of 1,000 lbs and will be able to carry all your equipment with ease.

A good unit can go a long way in making work easier. And we are sure that you are well informed and can find the perfect one. Let us know if you have any further queries in the comments section below.

