13 Best Telescoping Ladders to Climb in 2020

Top Telescoping Ladders



The first product on today’s list is the MT-22 telescoping ladder by Werner. An extremely reliable product, the 22-feet extendable ladder has a durable yet lightweight aluminum body for enhanced portability. With a high carrying capacity, the MT-22 is a total value-for-money deal.

Werner MT-22 telescoping-ladders, 22-Foot 22-foot telescoping multiladder with 300-pound...

28 different working heights or positions by...

Why Did We Like It?

The high customer ratings demanded every bit of our attention. Not only did this telescoping ladder serve all our requirements, but it also took care of our safety concerns. To ensure a safe experience, the ladder-feet have been designed to be sturdy and slip resistant. In addition, the extra-wide bottom ends provide extensive grip and support.

Undoubtedly, the versatility of the MT-22 makes this product our top pick. Besides the normal extension mode, this telescoping ladder can also be used as a twin step and stairway step ladder. What’s more? The step ladder allows double carry, with 300 pounds carrying capacity on each side!

Its 28 working positions help in reaching the highest points of the construction for all those cleaning, painting or fitting tasks. Even if you have never used a telescoping ladder before, the smooth curved rails of the MT-22 will make your climbing safe and comfortable.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The locking pins on the hinge of the ladder can be hard to release while setting its height. We’d have loved the locks to be smoother and more comfortable to operate. But this is far from a deal-breaker!

Pros Multiple heights

Supports 2 scaffold base

Spring-loaded J-locks

Soft push-knob hinges Cons Locks may be hard to release

The next product of the day is the Telesteps 1600E Telescoping Extension Ladder. Safe and durable, the Telesteps 1600E is a favorite among homeowners and professionals alike. With a retracting height of 30 inches, this telescoping ladder can be stored conveniently in spaces where traditional ladders don’t fit.

Why Did We Like It?

Telesteps is known to manufacture the only automatic telescoping ladders in the market. The 12.5 feet reach makes it suitable for standard height ceilings. Its aircraft-grade aluminum alloy body makes the Telesteps 1600E a robust and reliable product.

We were impressed with its user-friendly one-touch release mechanism for smooth functioning. Also, the ladder can be extended to its full height when raised by 5 rungs from either the top or the bottom rung. We could extend the ladder with both hands and feet without any obstruction.

Along with a strong body, Telesteps 1600E has ensured optimum user safety by employing silicone-pivoted feet and elliptical tubes for better grip and strength. The top-most rung has a thick rubber coating for protecting the surface against which the ladder is rested. Thus, this automatic telescoping ladder takes care of both the user and the surface.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The 12.5 feet reach may not be that useful for accessing higher ceilings. In addition, the aluminum alloyed body, though strong, is not as lightweight as we would’ve liked it to be. Compared to the Werner MT-22, the 1600E may not be easy to carry around.

Pros Strong aluminum body

Automatic retraction

Safety indicators

Can be used upside down Cons A tad bit heavy

The Good Life Folding Multi-Purpose Telescopic Ladder is an easy to use and compact ladder, perfect for those who lack sizable storing spaces. Despite having a sturdy body, this telescoping ladder weighs a mere 23.5 pounds, which makes it extremely portable.

Why Did We Like It?

The airplane-grade aluminum alloy body, coupled with a 330-pounds carrying capacity makes this one of the sturdiest telescoping ladders available in the market. However, the well-built design does not interfere with its portability. Weighing a paltry 23.5 pounds, the Good Life Multi-Purpose Telescoping Ladder can be carried about by everyone.

Extending up to a reasonable height of 15.5 feet, the design of this telescoping ladder has an integrated carrying handle with non-slip end cups for optimum user safety. Given its various advantages, the ladder is extremely compact.

We were most impressed with the inbuilt locks which can not only be extended by the foot but also used an independent locking mechanism. What this does is it allows the user to adjust the height of the ladder as required. Overall, this telescoping ladder stands true to its brand name-it does make life good!

What Could’ve Been Better?

We had to be extremely careful while closing the ladder since the collapsing rugs fall back rather quickly to increase the chances of a potential finger injury. A pinch closure system would definitely have solved this problem.

Pros Lightweight, compact design

Independent locking system

Makes higher spots accessible

Good carrying capacity Cons Collapsing rugs may injure the fingers

Much like its name, the ideal choice product telescopic ladder is a suitable product for professionals as well as DIY lovers extending up to a decent height of 10 feet, this portable and compact tool is worth considering for the moderately high ceilings and spaces.

Idealchoiceproduct 10.5 FT Aluminium Telescopic Telescoping Ladder... Fully extended height to 10.5ft, constructed with...

Lightweight, portable and suitable for a a variety...

Why Did We Like It?

The idealchoiceproduct telescopic ladder is an appropriate solution for painting and fitting tasks which are not too high. Being one of the most lightweight ladders for its price, this telescoping ladder can be carried around easily for accomplishing multiple chores.

Even though the idealchoiceproduct telescopic ladder is appreciable for its portability and compactness, it certainly makes no compromise with durability. A rugged aluminum body not only prevents easy corrosion, but also allows for a hefty carrying capacity of about 300 pounds, or the weight of an average adult.

What makes this ladder safe for use is its simple but constructive locking mechanism that locks the steps securely into the required height. Given its extendable height of up to 10.5 feet and the affordable price tag, this telescoping ladder is a good option for all your indoor and outdoor needs.

What Could’ve Been Better?

After careful placement as per the instruction manual, we did experience a bit of wobbling, once we climbed up the 4th rug. Although not too concerning, the slight instability comes is a little contradiction to its safety mechanism.

Pros Durable aluminum body

Portable

Safety lock mechanism

Foldable for easy storage Cons Is a little shaky

Another budget buy in this list is the versatile Luisladders Oshion Telescoping Ladder. Also functioning as a twin step and stairway ladder, its A-frame, sturdy design provides the ladder with stability. With easily expandable rugs, this foldable telescoping ladder is well-built and convenient for everyday use.

Oshion 16.5ft EN131 Aluminum Telescoping Telescopic Extension Ladder... High quality 5 m (16.5) foldable telescopic style...

Locking levels with locking mechanism Approved by...

Why Did We Like It?

Similar to the Werner MT-22 Telescoping Ladder, this tool by Oshion can also be used as a two scaffold base, and stairway and twin stepladder. Built with high-quality aluminum alloy, its rugged frame makes this product a reliable option for both tough indoor and outdoor activities.

The 16.5 feet extension comes with a unique thumb button click smoot with safety indicator. This indicator turns red to signify that the ladder has been secured safely. In addition, the ladder feet are equipped with anti-skid black rubber slip for improved stability.

We were utterly surprised to see that the steps had been designed with stable locking keys between two neighboring steps. In other words, these locks play the role of protection spacers to avoid friction and bumping between the ladder and the surface against which it is placed. Better protection means lesser maintenance costs.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Unlike some of its more portable competitors on the list, the Oshion Aluminum Telescoping Ladder weighs on the heavier side. Besides, extending the rugs from the bottom requires some good flexing of muscles. The overall operation is not as smooth as we’d have wanted it to be.

Pros Strong frame

Good locking mechanism

Skid-resistant paddle ends

Can carry up to 330 pounds Cons Not suitable for carrying around

A notable name in the multi-purpose category of telescoping ladders is the 22-Foot Velocity Ladder by Little Giant. The versatility, strong aluminum build and convenient utility of this product have certainly accounted for its high customer ratings. Undoubtedly, this telescoping ladder is one of the most cost-effective tools in its category.

Little Giant 22-Foot Velocity Multi-Use Ladder, 300-Pound Duty Rating,... The Model 22 converts to a 19 foot extension...

Use the Velocity as multiple sizes of A-frame,...

Why Did We Like It?

The combination of flexible utility and safety mechanisms is what appealed to us the most. This multi-use ladder, which can be extended up to a height of 19 feet, gets easily converted into an A-frame extension, a 90-degree ladder or even into a portable staircase. Every version of this telescoping ladder stands the test of efficiency and stability.

Apart from a very satisfactory 300 pound carrying capacity, we were glad to find this multi use ladder being equipped with some of the more advanced security mechanisms. For instance, the dual-pin hinge provides extra support to the unit, especially when you reach out for the difficult-to-access spaces in the house.

If you are concerned about the mobility of this multi-use ladder, considering the multitude of features, then drop them right now! This 22-foot multi-use ladder comes with a set of tip-and-glide wheels for hassle-free movement.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Much like the Good Life Folding Multi Purpose Telescopic Ladder, this one too lacked a pinch closure system. For all the modern security mechanisms in place, missing out on this basic safety gear is indeed disappointing.

Pros Easily transportable

90-degree ladder mode for vertical surfaces

Affordable

Palm and hinge system for extra support Cons Possibility of injury during retraction

Yet another praise-worthy product from the Luisladder brand, the 10.5 feet telescoping ladder is a leading combination of strength, safety and transportation. Made from aerospace-grade aluminum alloy, this extension ladder can be carried around and stored without breaking a sweat.

Why Did We Like It?

One look at its construction and we could vouch for the A-line construction of this telescoping ladders. The broader base and narrower top means that we did not have to worry about its positioning against the wall. In addition, the superior-grade aluminum alloy makes it one of the most sturdy frames.

This telescoping ladder extends to its maximum height of 10.5 feet in an incrementally, or in other words, the steps extend one by one. Such an effective mechanism gives the user total control to decide and attain the desired height. Its spring-loaded lock function means that the rungs do not hurt your fingers while extending the steps.

The stable straightening pedals of the Luisladder telescoping ladder has a skid-resistant rubber-tipped feet for improved stoutness on almost any surface. Such secure mechanisms do full justice to its 330-pounds carrying capacity.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the spring-loaded lock protects your fingers while extending the steps, it does not have a pinch closure technology to prevent injury while retracting. Closing the ladder requires more attention.

Pros Closes down to 31.2 inches

Transportable

Anti-skid ladder feet

Decent carrying capacity Cons No pinch closure system

The WolfWise Aluminum Telescopic ladder is a classic tool from the WolfWise house, popular for its outdoor utility. Extremely affordable, this multi-purpose ladder not only retracts to a small size, but it also has a lightweight design for easy storage in limited spaces.

Why Did We Like It?

Straight up, the aerospace engineered aluminum alloy renders a heavy-duty look-and-feel to this multi-purpose ladder. However, the study design does no harm to the ladder’s portability. Also, the unique corrosionr-esistant material makes it durable to the wear-and-tear of outdoor chores.

With a maximum height of 12.5 feet and carrying capacity of 330 pounds, this multi-purpose ladder is an affordable option, especially for first-time users. Despite having a long enough extension, the WolfWise Telescopic ladder retracts to a mere 37.4-inch height within seconds – thanks to its one-button retraction feature.

In the absence of a pinch closure system, this smart close system does a commendable job. While retracting, each step comes back smoothly and slowly, thereby minimizing the risk of injury. In addition, this system is ably assisted by a click sound to confirm the locking of individual steps.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We had to work hard to unlock the rungs locked at the top of the ladder. Besides, a visual locking indicator could have been the ideal partner to its sound counterpart, thus improving safety.

Pros Rust free

Independent locking system

1-foot step extension

Rubber-cushioned feet

Cost-effective Cons Locked rugs can be difficult to open

Lacks visual lock indicator

From the house of Little Giant, our next product of the day is the versatile Alta-One Ladder. Its unique configuration allows the heavy-duty aluminum construct to have a lightweight design of just 30 pounds. In fact, this Little Giant model is one of the lightest multi-use ladders available today.

Why Did We Like It?

First things first, we were left amused with the plethora of features that this model offers. Similar to the Little-Giant 22-Foot Velocity Ladder, the Alta-One can also cater to multiple requirements by converting itself into a 90-degree, staircase and A-frame ladder.

Despite having more than one form, this 15 feet telescoping ladder does not use too many elements for transformation. The hinge locks and telescoping sides successfully convert the Alta-One from one version to the other. If you are a new user, there will be no scope of confusion in figuring out its operation. No matter which version you opt for, each of its forms are equally sturdy and reliable.

To ensure maximum user-safety, this telescoping ladder combines wide-flared pedals with solid rubber feet for boosting stability. In addition, the rubber-protected bottom means that both your indoor and outdoor surfaces are free from unwanted blemishes.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Even though the ladder itself is strong and user-friendly, the individual steps might not be the most comfortable. Standing on them barefoot is a painful experience, so much so that we wanted to jump down!

Pros Easily convertible

Rubber-feet for protection

Hinge lock mechanism for securing every height

Lightweight and portable Cons Not suitable for bare feet use

Xtend & Climb 770P is the quintessential household telescoping ladder for everyday tasks. Built with aerospace engineered alloy, this durable and safe to use ladder becomes a compact-sized tool of just 32 inches when retracted. Affordable, sturdy and user friendly, the 770P can be used by anyone anywhere.

Why Did We Like It?

The average house does not have a sufficient storage area for extra tools like a telescoping ladder. With a portable weight and height, the 770P solves this problem. It can easily fit in the most cramped rooms and spaces without being substantially damaged.

The highlight of this household-friendly telescoping ladder is its various safety mechanisms. Firstly, the steps can be extended and locked by the foot to reach a favorable height. In addition, the ladder’s legs have non-slip end caps for stability. Even at the modest price, the Xtended & Climb 770P does not lack a green/red lock indicator to confirm locking and unlocking of steps, respectively.

For optimum convenience, a special angel thumb release facilitates proper hand positioning for a hassle-free operating experience. Also, an integrated carrying handle helps you reach the tightest spots at a height.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The angle of the ladder’s steps has a weird angle – something which can be a hurdle for climbing, especially since it has to be laid against the wall. Besides, we were significantly concerned about the quality of the locks in the longer run.

Pros Suitable for household jobs

Adequate carrying capacity

Powerful closure strap

Cost-effective Cons Lacks a table-top like surface

The next entrant in today’s list is a 12.5 feet telescoping ladder from the house of Kingso. Made to be safe and reliable, this one has an interesting combination of a delicate design but sturdy frame. This telescoping ladder is equally useful for all your indoor and outdoor demands.

Why Did We Like It?

Despite having an array of safety mechanisms, the Kingso 12.5 feet telescoping ladder is rather easy to operate. You can fall back on this tool on those busy days, and it will open up or close down in no time. The sturdy ladder feet is a vital feature, applicable for both indoor and outdoor requirements.

As far as safety is concerned, Kingso does its best to deliver a secure climbing experience. To begin with, the double grip handles have been designed to prevent injury to the hands. The non-slip design adds much stability to the already robust construction. None of the security elements affect its compact design, which is indeed admirable.

Besides, its unique lock mechanism with thumb buttons separately open and close each section of the ladder. This means that the user can extend the ladder to the desired height, without the added effort of opening up the total unit.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The absence of a no-pinch closure system is the missing component of this otherwise value-for-money telescoping ladder. Also, the not-so-light weight of this ladder does not make it the most suitable for transportation.

Pros Leans perfectly against the wall

Easy to extend

Adjustable height

Carrying capacity of 330 pounds Cons Retraction can cause injury

Our penultimate product of the day is the Yvan 12 feet telescoping ladder with a well-built premium-grade aluminum alloy body. The oxidized surface of this telescoping ladder is meant to prevent the equipment from corrosion-related damages. Its 12 feet extendable height makes it a preferable choice for multiple tasks.

Why Did We Like It?

The number of user-friendly and safety features did get us a bit overwhelmed, but in no way was a constraint to its smooth operating experience. We hardly had any problem figuring out the utility of the ladder’s varied functions.

The ladder has been carefully designed keeping safety in mind. Equipped with an intelligent locking mechanism that takes care of individual steps, this telescoping ladder enables the user to adjust its height as per the need. Additionally, the one-button retraction is a worthy substitute for the no-pinch closure system. With a slow retracting speed, your hands are less prone to encounter an injury.

Apart from being affordable, the Yvan 12 feet telescoping ladder also cuts down the maintenance cost. For this purpose, the rugged aluminum body has adequate plastic parts braced with nylon for enhanced longevity and service life. Further, the plastic-nylon combination also works to support the loading capacity.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Though the lightweight design makes the Yvan telescoping ladder easy to travel with, its large size may not be compatible with the confined storage spaces in the house. Long story short, it may be a tad bit challenging to store it in a small space.

Pros Long service life

Robust body

Compact design

Visual indicators for locking individual rungs Cons Large size

The last telescoping ladder on today’s list is the Telesteps 612TC extension ladder. Telesteps is known to be a pioneer of automatic extension ladders, and the 612TC is no exception to its lineage. It’s easy to use and convenient for carrying around.

Why Did We Like It?

The Telesteps 612TC is a good choice for users who don’t want an elaborate and complicated telescoping ladder. However, the two-in-one climbing tool transforms into a 90-degree A-frame and extension ladder, thus catering to a variety of tasks.

The much familiar one-touch release mechanism is the driving force of the ladder’s automatic extension and retraction process. In addition, the presence of visual safety indicators confirm successful locking and unlocking. Upon retracting, the 12.5 feet extended ladder closes down to a very compact size and makes it an easy-to-store climbing unit.

Similar to the Telesteps 1600 E Telescoping Extension Ladder, this 612TC model is also a sturdy and reliable unit. The anti-skid ladder feet and elliptical tubes add to the strength of this professional-grade aluminum alloy body. Further, the silicon adjustable feet lets you adjust the height of the ladder as per your convenience.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We agree that this simple yet durable telescoping ladder can be used to accomplish multiple tasks, but we feel that the price is a bit on the higher side, as compared to the features being offered.

Pros Automatic operation

Compact

6 feet extension for step ladder mode

12 feet reach for extension ladder Cons Expensive

Buyers’ Guide

Technological advancements have touched every sphere of our lives, and extendable ladders are no exception to this truth.

The ever-increasing popularity of telescoping ladders-thanks to its convenient use is just about to tempt you into buying one! But the large number of options available, along with the plethora of features that distinguish the telescoping ladders from one another can leave you all confused.

To help you make the right purchasing decision, we have come up with a number of points that should be on your mind while selecting the right product from the rack.

Read on as we list the most important aspects to be considered before spending those hard-earned bucks.

Material

Most of the lightweight telescoping ladders are either made from pure aluminum or are built with professional-grade aluminum alloy. However, aluminum is a conductor of electricity. Therefore, we suggest you to opt for a non-aluminum body if you are planning to work near high voltage sources.

Height

Most telescoping ladders come with the luxury of adjustable height setting. This feature comes especially handy for first-time users who may not have a clear idea about the exact height of the ladder. If you know the exact height to which the ladder is to be extended, we suggest going for a telescoping ladder that does not have too many height settings, which is generally less pricey.

Weight

A lot of users prefer the lightweight telescoping ladders instead of the traditional, bulky models available earlier. Even today, some of the most versatile ladders may have a heavy-weight design. If portability is not that big of an issue, we recommend going for a heavier model that can be transformed into two or more ladders.

Portability

The portable options are more suitable for users who do not want to invest in separate telescoping ladders for different purposes. We suggest investing in a lightweight and wheel-equipped ladder if you plan on using it for both personal and professional use.

Maintenance

A lot of telescoping ladders employ quite a few additional features that help them withstand the adversities of every day, heavy duty tasks. Corrosion resistant surface is a good example of one such feature. If you consider the telescoping ladders to be a one-time investment, and don’t want to spend too much time and money for ladder-maintenance we recommend opting for a ladder that has special features to prolong their service life.

Automatic Vs. Manual

That every telescoping ladder tries to provide for a safe user-experience goes without saying. Some models have a slightly higher number of safety mechanisms, while others may be restricted to two or three such mechanisms. Whatever the number, user-safety should be the top-most concern for every brand and model.

With the invention of automatic telescoping ladders, the extension and retraction procedures do not require minute user attention. In contrast, a lot of models may have a sturdy frame for flexible use but might employ manual extension and retraction functions.

If you do not want to spend a lot of time and effort in ensuring the locking and unlocking of the ladder steps, we would suggest purchasing an automatic ladder for better safety. On the other hand, the manual ladders are better for those users who don’t mind paying closer attention to secure the rungs in place.

Price

A more expensive price tag does not necessarily mean a more efficient ladder. Likewise, a lower price does not translate into an inferior quality ladder. However, both these factors are bound to have some exceptions.

There is no shortage of affordable and versatile telescoping ladders that are adept at performing a range of chores. However, you may also choose a slightly premium-priced product for the same number of features.

Verdict

Telescoping ladders, big or small, are some of the most convenient tools that make your life easy.

Our list today was compiled to help you take a quick look at the best telescoping ladders that are available at your disposal. Before we sign off, here’s our final verdict:

While the Werner MT-22 has 28 different working positions and a lightweight design, the Little Giant 22-foot Velocity Ladder has a wheeled bottom for convenient maneuverability.

The Telesteps 1600 E and 612 TC are both automatic telescoping ladders, complete with one-touch release mechanism for ease of use.

The WolfWise Aluminum Telescopic Ladder comes with an oxidized, rust-resistant surface for prolonged service life. And the Little Giant Alta-One Ladder is one of the lightest telescoping ladders in the market today.

With this, we’ve come to the end of today’s 13-best list. Hopefully, our shortlisted telescoping ladders and the informative buyers’ guide can help you invest in the right tool that fits all your needs.

Do you agree with our verdict? Tell us more in the comments.

Till next time!

