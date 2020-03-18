11 Best Ladder to Climb in 2020 | Reviews & Guide

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Go break a leg! But definitely not while using a ladder.

Though seemingly simple, ladders are those handy objects which we need from time to time for residential use and are also indispensable tools in certain professions.

So when we decided to put together this guide, we were in for a surprise as there’s a wide variety of models available and but only select few give good value for money. That’s why to make things easier on your part, we went on a spree and conducted extensive research to find the 11 best ladders worth every dime.

Obviously, we came across hundreds of options, but we eliminated anything that was remotely wobbly and handpicked the best performers that do not compromise on your safety. Also, you’ll be pleased to know that we tested each item on our list to ascertain the pros and cons and ensure fair ranking.

Now without further dilly-dally, let’s roll, shall we?

Best Ladders of 2020

Our first entry from Little Giant Ladder Systems boasts an industrial rated construction and yet is one the most lightweight items on the market. And that’s some serious flex as it weighs only 12.5lbs, yet sports a durable design that can handle a plethora of jobs at home or office.

Why Did We Like it?

This Flip-N-Lite ladder will serve you well, especially if you don’t have a lot of free space at home since it requires a storage height of only about 6ft. Furthermore, we really like its support capacity of up to 300lbs, which makes it safe to use for most adults, irrespective of indoor or outdoor applications.

Whether you are a hobbyist or a professional, you’ll enjoy climbing this ladder as it’s ideal for accessing high shelves or performing home renovations without any safety hazards. Also, unlike bulky steel ladders, it is actually travel-friendly and a snap to fit into a truck bed, basement, or garage corner.

Furthermore, this ultra-light model is engineered to prevent accidental slips and slides with its sturdy four-legged design and secure standing platform. So, if you’re looking for a ladder that’s comfortable to use and pocket-friendly too, our top pick is an excellent choice.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We are mostly happy with the superior lightweight construction of this model. However, we would’ve preferred if the metal rungs on the ladder were a little bit wider. Nevertheless, the ladder works great and can sustain substantial weights without wobbling from side to side when in use.

Pros Portable, easy to store design

Lightweight ladder (12.5 pounds)

Sturdy standing platform

Supports up to 300lbs Cons Narrow metal rungs

Our second entry from Little Giant is a truly versatile and high-quality model that can be used for multiple applications. In other words, this is a worthy home addition, whether you need a new staircase ladder, an extension ladder, an A-frame ladder, — or all three of them.

Little Giant 22-Foot Velocity Multi-Use Ladder, 300-Pound Duty Rating,... The Model 22 converts to a 19 foot extension...

Use the Velocity as multiple sizes of A-frame,...

Why Did We Like it?

To begin with, this multi-use ladder can assist you in different types of jobs like scaffolding, installing ceiling boards, tearing down walls, or painting for home renovations. All this without burning a hole in your pocket since it is among the most affordable items on our list.

We especially like the super-easy convertible feature of this ladder, as it allows you to change the dimensions of the model as per the application. Besides, using the correct ladder for a particular job substantially minimizes the risk of accidents.

Furthermore, we like the wide and flared legs of the unit as it ensures stability. Also, we are impressed with the heavy-duty metal construction and rust-proof design of the ladder that can meet the most demanding situations. Overall, it is one top-notch model that can support up to 300lbs of weight and also facilitates ease of transportation as it comes equipped with wheels.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We couldn’t help but notice how heavy this ladder is, especially compared to our top model. It weighs 39lbs and is a chore to handle if you’ve to carry it around to different locations. Nevertheless, it is still one of the best options if you’re looking for a sturdy, high-performance model.

Pros Robust all-metal construction

Multi-use, convertible design

Stable flared legs for added safety

Comes with wheels for easy transportation Cons A tad bit heavy

Next up, the Louisville Fiberglass Extension Ladder is a top pick among pros, amateurs, and everyone in-between. Its sturdy design, durable frame, and bargain bin price tag make it a superb ladder that can cater to a range of jobs. So if you need a reliable model to access even the most out-of-reach spots, you can count on this lad.

Sale Louisville Ladder FE3216 Fiberglass Extension Ladder 300-Pound... STURDY AND STRONG: With its 300-Pound capacity,...

FIBERGLASS is non-conductive when clean and dry

Why Did We Like it?

First and foremost, we like the fiberglass construction of the ladder that makes it easy to clean and maintain. Besides, the non-conductive make of model ensures optimal safety on jobs involving electricity. But that’s not the only safety feature we like! Its heavy-duty steel-plated shoe with thick rubber treads also provides safe and comfortable use.

Furthermore, its angled frame has a stable design that can hold up to 300lbs, meaning it is ideal for professionals weighed down by heavy belts and clunky tools. However, the best part about this item is the quick latch rung locks that keep you secure atop the ladder.

Apart from that, the ladder sports mar-resistant rail end caps to prevent damage on landing surfaces and ensure a longer life. Also, to prevent over-extension, the unit includes two heavy-duty slide guides at the top of the base section coupled with a stop on the fly section.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You may be wondering what could be wrong about this ladder, especially when we couldn’t stop raving about its features. Well, to be honest, we would’ve preferred if it weighed a few pounds lighter. However, it is much easier to handle than most extendable ladders available in the market.

Pros Fiberglass, non-conductive design

Prevents over-extending of the ladder

Mar-resistant caps prevent surface damage

Steel-plated shoe for added stability Cons Slightly on the heavier side

Homeowners who need an adjustable ladder for tackling minor jobs around the house don’t necessarily need an expensive one. But that doesn’t mean they would have to compromise on quality and features. That’s where the Cosco World’s Greatest Multi-Position Foot Ladder comes into the picture with its high-grade, safe, and flexible features at an affordable price.

Cosco World's Greatest Multi-Position 21-Foot Ladder Flared legs with slip-resistant feet for...

Designed for multiple uses inside and out.

Why Did We Like it?

This multi-position ladder from Cosco eliminates the need for different ladders at home. Basically, by investing in this option, you not only save money but can also handle a number of tasks with safety and ease.

On that note, we like the unique flared four-legged design of the model that features slip-resistant contacts on the feet, further enhancing the stability of this ladder. Furthermore, since it’s usable on both sides, two people can climb on it at a time to install or refurbish ceilings or work together in renovation projects.

Other than that, its 21-inches tall design is perfect for scaling lofty walls, scaffolding, and pruning trees. Besides, once you read through its specs, the name sounds less and less of an exaggeration, as this model is a five types-in-one ladder with multiple height settings in each mode.

Therefore, it’s tough to pass up this well-made tool that can sustain up to 300lbs and ensure fail-proof performance in every application.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We are pleased with the stability and flexibility this ladder provides, and we’ve no complaints regarding the price of the unit. Nevertheless, we found the model a little hard to adjust will switching between the ladder types. This could especially be an inconvenience for people who lack experience in using an extendable ladder.

Pros Flared four-legged design for added stability

Can be climbed on from both sides

5 types-in-one unit with multiple height settings

Slip-resistant contacts on the feet Cons Hard to adjust

So if your inner handyman is looking for a lightweight and sturdy ladder to assist while carrying out home projects, the FS4006 is a great choice. Unlike steel and aluminum models, this item is a breeze transport, and its sleek, fiberglass construction ensures durability and safety on worksites involving electricity.

Sale Louisville Ladder FS4006, 6-Foot, Green, 6 Feet SUPERIOR SAFETY: This 6-foot stepladder is made of...

ULTIMATE STABILITY: It has slip resistant rubber...

Why Did We Like it?

If you find it frustrating to use the bulky wooden ladder in your shed, it’s time you replace it with something manageable like this model from Louisville. To explain further, this non-conductive model, although lighter than traditional ladders, does not bend or break easily.

Furthermore, Its four-legged design perfectly distributes the weight and prevents accidental tipping over. Apart from that, it shows practicality and thoughtfulness on the part of the makers to equip the legs with slip-resistant rubber feet for added safety. Therefore, you can use this ladder on the smoothest of floors or outdoors without the risk of malfunctions.

And to further streamline residential jobs, the model includes tools and drill slots for use on demand. Moreover, you also get a magnet tray, a hardware tray, and a paint bucket holder that simplifies jobs outdoors. Lastly, if you need a dependable ladder for home and professional projects, you can never go wrong with this Louisville product.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We are happy with the overall performance of this lightweight unit, especially in terms of features and benefits. But if we had to point out one disadvantage, then it would be the limited weight capacity of the item. Long story short, it can sustain only up to 225lbs, so it may not be suitable for all users.

Pros Sleek, lightweight design

Model features tools and drill slots

Anti-slip rubber feet

Comes with a magnet tray, hardware tray, and paint bucket holder Cons Limited weight capacity

If space-saving is your top priority, then this 3 Step Ladder from Best Choice Products is ideal for you. It features a foldable frame that essentially allows you to fit it into tight corners without occupying a lot of room. Also, it’s a simple yet dependable unit that can handle a range of indoor jobs without failing.

Why Did We Like it?

First off, we like the high-quality, durable steel construction of this model that can withstand demanding home projects and repeated use. Furthermore, this portable unit will make all the difference whether you’re working on an extensive DIY project, a minor paint job, or simply have trouble reaching things around the home.

Other than that, we like that this ladder has been fortified with a layer of weather-resistant white powder coating, making it suitable for use at home in all weather conditions. Moreover, the three-step design allows you to access and work in various heights without compromising on safety.

But the standout feature of this ladder is the attached tray on the top, which comes in handy as it can hold paint, tools, and other items while performing tasks. Overall, it is a very efficient unit that will surely impress you with its anti-skid rubber feet and a high capacity of 330lbs.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Well, there’s no sugarcoating this, but the model has lost a few spots because it suffers from certain quality control issues. That being said, we would prefer if the makers resolved them at the earliest as it’s unsafe for customers to climb on a ladder that could be a fail-risk.

Pros Does not take up a lot of storage space

Comes with anti-skid rubber feet

Features an attached tray on the top

Can support up to 330lbs Cons Quality control issues

Support Plus has recreated the traditional 4-step ladder and made it more relevant to meet demanding household needs of present times. You’ll especially like this unit for its ergonomic design and features, which simplify reaching heights while firmly staying grounded. So if you need a trusty tool for regular home use, this model is a great option.

Sale Support Plus Folding 4-Step Safety Step Ladder - Step Stool with... MORE STABLE THAN A REGULAR STEP LADDER - Feel safe...

COMFORTABLE PADDING ON DUAL HANDRAILS - No more...

Why Did We Like it?

Firstly, we like how handy and easy to store the unit is. You can just fold it back after use and stash it away in a corner without sparing a thought about space management. Apart from that, we like the stable base and the wide non-slip steps that facilitate safe and comfortable user experience.

Furthermore, with this ladder in place, backtracking to your workbench for tools is a thing of the past as it features a tool caddy with separate compartments for individual items. So, you can load up your step ladder with screwdrivers, pliers, paint brushes, and other things you need and get on with the project without interruptions.

While it’s pretty hefty, clocking in at almost 30 lbs, that extra weight only adds to the stability of the ladder. Lastly, it’s an excellent tool to have around at home that can function without scratching or damaging the floor surface.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We are, for most parts, satisfied with the overall quality of the product, but we would’ve liked it better if the handrails were sturdier. It is not a major inconvenience as the ladder can still sustain up to 300lbs, without tipping over. So if you’re looking for an affordable option with a few add-on features, this is a great pick.

Pros Wide non-slip ladder steps

Attached tool caddy on top

Functions without harming the floor surfaces

Easy to store model Cons Poor quality handrails

The Werner Fiberglass Extension Ladder is a heavy-duty model that can ace both indoor and outdoor applications like a pro. You may not always find a model that can do both, but our eighth entry, despite its position, is still one of our favorites for its sheer versatility and adaptability.

Why Did We Like it?

Choosing proper equipment is imperative if you work in the fields of electrical repair, utility services, or residential construction. One wrong investment can spell disaster, especially when buying a ladder. That’s why you need something as dependable as this non-conductive fiberglass model from Werner.

On that note, we really like the range of safety features on this product that’ll impress even the most experienced professionals. For starters, the slip-resistant traction- tread D-rungs ensure secure footing as you climb on the ladder. Besides, this unit is an exceptional choice for outdoor activities as it comes in a durable, weatherproof construction.

Also, with this model, reaching high walls is no longer a problem as it features 24 steps and can hold up to 300lbs, thereby further enhancing productivity. Overall, it is an eye-catching item that reflects the abilities of an expert handyman. And we recommend this if you want a fool-proof fix for gravity-defying jobs.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You might be wondering why we placed this item so low on our list in spite of all the good things we had to say about it. Well, all things considered, this Werner model is undoubtedly one of our favorite candidates, but it’s quite pricey and may not be ideal if you’re on a low budget.

Pros Ideal for outdoor work

Suitable for professional use

Features 24 steps

Weatherproof, non-conductive fiberglass construction Cons Ladder is a too pricey

Life becomes much easier with this 7-in-1 model that can handle numerous tasks both in and outside the home. Built with aluminum alloy, this product by Lifewit will surely impress you with its flexibility and precision. So if you’re looking for an extendable unit suitable for a wide range of applications, be sure to give this item a shot.

Why Did We Like it?

No other model on our list is as flexible as this multi-purpose, extendable ladder. That being said, this unit can not only perform a variety of different functions but also alter positions to meet the job requirement.

To explain further, the ladder can be adjusted into four different positions, including straight ladder, step ladder, stand-off, and scaffold position to accommodate different usages around the house. Add to that, an unbeatable price tag, and you’ve got yourself one heck of a high-performance unit.

Furthermore, this model is a unique combination of portability and durability, which is rare to find in budget ladders. We especially like the automatic safety locks and stabilizer bars with protective rubber padding that guarantees safety no matter the project. Other than that, we like that it weighs under 20lbs and yet can sustain a maximum of 330lbs.

All in all, it’s a remarkable piece of equipment that can replace a shed’s worth of separate units and that too without burning a hole in the pocket.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We are more or less satisfied with the overall performance and quality of this model, but we would not recommend this ladder for heavy-duty applications. Therefore, if you need a ladder often for different purposes at home that are not too demanding, you may consider this low-price option for desirable results.

Pros Adjustable into 4 different positions

Highly functional safety features

Pocket-friendly item

Lightweight and easy to store Cons Not meant for heavy-duty usages

Let’s face it, most tool shed and garages do not have the space to fit in a full-size unit. And that’s why the Telesteps Extension Ladder serves as a great alternative to bulky models that take up a lot of room for storage. Therefore, our 10th pick is a big hit among contractors, professionals, and homeowners alike.

Telesteps 1800EP OSHA Compliant Professional Extension Ladder,... Type 1A 300 LBS rated; weighs 30.5 lbs

Made from sturdy, lightweight high quality...

Why Did We Like it?

First and foremost, this ladder can be adjusted to reach a maximum height of 14.5 ft and retracted to a mere 33 inches, allowing easy storage and portability. And to be honest, no other model on our list has that kind of range.

Apart from that, we are impressed with the heavy-duty aluminum construction of this professional ladder that can withstand up to 300lbs. Therefore, you can rely on this superior unit for all climbing requirements on the job. Besides, we like that it is fully automated, meaning you can alter it to the desired height by using its patented one-touch release.

Another feature we wanted to highlight is the 100% silicone pivoting feet, ensuring superior strength and a sure grip. We also like how easy to operate it is, despite all the sophisticated mechanisms that work together for the proper functioning of the ladder. Lastly, it’s a superb unit that’s a snap to store and transport, ensuring optimal performance for home and commercial use.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Performance and feature-wise, we have no complaints regarding this extendable unit. However, it comes with a hefty price-tag and is unsuitable for people on a budget. That being said, it is still a top-notch item that boasts a practical design and allows users to experiment with a range of heights.

Pros Collapses to a height of 33 inches

Durable aluminum construction

Fully automated one-touch release

100% silicone pivoting feet Cons Item is too pricey

Now that we’ve reached the end of our list, we would like to finish off with this foldable-step ladder from VonHaus. But rest assured that its bottom-most position is not a reflection of its quality as we consider it the last of the best 11 options on the market.

Why Did We Like it?

To begin with, our last pick is a relatively small-size ladder that makes it ideal for residential use. However, despite its compact design, it can still accommodate a grand total of 330lbs. And that’s no joke, especially when the model itself weighs only about 9lbs.

Other than that, we like the non-slip feet and the wide steps that provide a safe and comfortable user experience. Besides, the ladder can also be used on all surfaces around the home without making you feel unsteady. Furthermore, you’ll appreciate the durable steel construction of the unit that evenly distributes weight and maintains balance effectively.

Also, it’s a two-sided ladder that can serve different purposes at home without causing any damage to the floor. Lastly, it’s super easy to store as it folds to only 1.7 inches wide and can be stowed away in any corner of your home without hogging a lot of space.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The ladder cannot sustain any remotely heavy-duty usage and hence is not suitable for professional applications. It might have a support capacity of 330lbs, but it’s best not to go by that number and risk an injury outdoors. Therefore, we suggest you buy this only if you need a ladder for straightforward home requirements.

Pros Easy to store model

Can hold up to 330lbs

Two-sided, lightweight ladder

Features wide steps and non-slip feet Cons Unsuitable for outdoor applications

Ladder Buyers’ Guide

Finding out everything about the 11 best ladders may seem like an information overload. But we do not want to leave you all confused and worked up with all these details. In fact, to help you further, we created a brief and straightforward guide that will lead to you the most suitable option for your needs.

We have listed a few key factors that you must think through before narrowing down and finally choosing the appropriate model. Read on to know more…

Height

It is the most important consideration while buying a ladder as you essentially need one to access out of reach locations. Therefore, read up the specs and ascertain the maximum height you can scale with a particular model. For professional use, we recommend using a model that can reach beyond the ceiling level.

Weight

The weight of the ladder is a crucial deciding factor as you don’t want to lug around a heavy model across the house. If you want something more manageable, pick something that weighs under 15lbs and is still strong enough to sustain up to 300lbs. However, not all lightweight ladders are meant for heavy-duty applications, so make sure to check before buying one.

Safety features

Any ladder that compromises on your safety is off the table as the last thing you’d want is to get injured. Therefore, when you select a model, go through the safety features, which include extension mechanism, feet of the unit, width of the steps, and quality of the handrails. You cannot overlook any of these elements as all these work together to provide a secure experience.

Portability and Storage

Portability is also related to the weight of the item. But we also want to stress that the ladder you choose should be easy to transport. Especially if you’re professional and need to carry around and fit in the unit in a vehicle. Besides, make sure that the ladder can also be easily accommodated anywhere inside your home, garage, tool shed or basement, without taking up a lot of room.

Verdict

The ladder is among the oldest inventions that stood the test of time and continues to be relevant in the present, technology-reliant world. Probably because there are no cheaper alternatives to reaching heights of a few feet.

On that note, it’s a wrap on our itemized reviews and comprehensive buyers’ guide about ladders. And we hope you could find the ideal option that will best meet your needs from our top-notch selection.

But before we bid adieu, we want to recapitulate our findings. The Flip-N-Lite 300-Pound Duty Rating Stepladder is the best overall, while the Lifewit Folding 7-in-1 Multi Purpose Extendable Ladder is the most versatile. Whereas, the Little Giant 22-Foot Velocity Multi-Use Ladder is the best budget buy and the Louisville Fiberglass Extension Ladder has superb safety features.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with our verdict.

Till next time!

