Most people who own more than a single pair of shoes are often confused about how to store them properly without damaging them.

After all, not all shoes are made equal, and neither are storage cabinets. Indeed, storage cabinets are one of the most convenient and popular solutions to this problem.

However, finding the right storage cabinet is easier said than done — primarily because there are several different types of cabinets available from various manufacturers. Selecting the one that best meets your requirements requires putting in a significant amount of time and effort.

That’s why we decided to compile this review and guide to help you find the best product for your needs. We selected the top 13 products after going through an extensive process of research and analysis.

So, with further ado, let’s begin.

Best Shoe Storage Cabinets

We start this review with the Prepac WUSR-0009-1, one of the highest quality shoe cabinets available on the market currently. This cabinet is available in several different colors and equipped with many shelves to accommodate all your shoes.

Why Did We Like It?

For the uninitiated, Prepac is one of the leading manufacturers and dropshippers of ready-to-assemble (RTA) home furniture. The brand has an excellent record when it comes to developing top-notch products, and the WUSR-0009-1 is no exception.

This shoe cabinet is available in several styles for you to select from, offering varying colors as well as a number of storage cubes. Since it is a ready-to-assemble product equipped with pre-built cabinets, you can easily set it up where you want without worrying about moving it around.

The assembly process itself is relatively easy, and the product comes with helpful instructions. Furthermore, the WUSR-0009-1 is one of the most durable shoe cabinets on the market and is built of high-quality materials.

And what is more, the cube shelves can be adjusted to make room for larger footwear, such as boots. All you need to do is remove the panels to accommodate the height of the shoe.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This product deserves such a high spot on this list due to its excellent build, quality, and affordable price. The only thing to keep in mind is that assembling the shoe cabinet is best done by two people. A single person can complete it, but the process will take more time and effort.

Pros Ready-to-assemble product

Durable and sturdy

Value for money

Sleek and smart design Cons Assembly requires at least two people

The following product we have on the list comes from Erone, a brand that manufactures high-quality, practical furniture for homes and offices. And with the Erone Shoe Rack Storage Organizer, the company has given us a well-designed and compact shoe storage cabinet, making it great for portability.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, this shoe cabinet from Erone has one of the largest storage capacities in its league. You can easily store up to 28 pairs of women’s shoes or 21 pairs of men’s shoes comfortably in this cabinet. Furthermore, you can remove one or two layers to fit larger footwear, such as high heels or boots.

Additionally, the manufacturer has used corrosion-resistant and waterproof materials to create a double-row structure that is roomy and compact at the same time. So, if required, this cabinet can be moved around without requiring too much effort. The straightforward assembly process is also an advantage, especially if you plan to move this piece from room to room.

What’s more, the highly durable build ensures that this shoe rack will not get damaged easily. As a bonus, the makers have added a zippered cloth that helps keep the dust away from your shoe collection.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It was almost impossible to find any significant drawback with this excellent product. However, after setting it up, we realized that the appearance of this cabinet makes it more suited for a kids’ room than a master bedroom. However, if appearance is not a significant factor influencing your decision, this is one of the best options for storing your shoes.

Pros Strong build

Compact and portable

Adequate storage capacity

Easy to assemble Cons Design more suitable for a kid’s room

Moving on to the next product on the list — the ClosetMaid 8983 is sure to impress you with its unparalleled build quality. This stackable unit organizer also offers a high level of customizability, allowing you to create different sized spaces for storing various objects and not just shoes.

ClosetMaid 8983 Stackable 15-Unit Organizer, White

Can accommodate flip flops, sandals or other...

Why Did We Like It?

This product from ClosetMaid is one of the best shoe racks if you are looking for a versatile piece. That said, you can take your shoe organization to the next level with this standard storage unit, which doubles up as a rack to store your footwear and save space.

It also works perfectly with the manufacturer’s range of stackable organizers, such as the Horizontal Organizer, 2-Drawer Organizer, and more. Furthermore, the model is available in three different finishes — Espresso, Dark Cherry, and White, to help you select the one which matches your décor.

Anyhow, the build quality is superb, with thick walls providing excellent stability. If you require more storage, leave out some of the inserts to accommodate the shape of your shoes. Despite its compact size, the storage space is more than enough to keep your shoes in one place.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Overall we were pretty satisfied with this product. However, it is necessary to point out that the cubby holes are quite small in comparison to similar products. At the same time, this issue can easily be solved by removing the inserts and enlarging the cubby holes, making enough space for items, like boots and high heels.

Pros Easy to assemble

Three finishes to select from

Durable

Affordable Cons Small storage cubbies

If you want to prevent your shoes from being strewn all across the floor, the FP-04LV-Espresso is the way to go. It is equipped with fixed shelves on either side that allow excellent shoe storage. And the anti-tip hardware makes it perfect for a house with pets and children.

Sale Baxton Studio Warren Shoe-Storage Cabinet, Espresso

Three hinged front doors with solid-wood handles

Why Did We Like It?

Having children means that almost every household object is a potential hazard, requiring you to take effective steps to ensure a safe environment. The safety features included with this product from Baxton Studio Warren make it one of the best storage cabinets to get. That said, this storage cabinet is equipped with anti-tip hardware, which prevents it from falling over and ensures that there are no accidents.

It is also one of the easiest cabinets to assemble, and the fixed height shelves allow for versatile usage. You can even use it to store large shoes, such as boots, without any issues.

But the best part is that the FP-04LV-Espresso is one of the most affordable products available on the market. And as the name suggests, it has an attractive wooden frame and dark-brown finish. Despite its elegant design, you won’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get this excellent storage cabinet.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You should note that the materials used in constructing this cabinet are not suited for wet objects. Storing wet things may result in damage, making you spend more on repairs. It is best to wipe and dry wet footwear before storing them in this cabinet to prevent such mishaps.

Pros Excellent design

Inexpensive

Easy to clean

Customizable Cons Not waterproof

The Blissun 8542012511 is a unique product that offers the perfect storage solution for your footwear. It comes with a waterproof, durable construction that provides reliability, topped off with a chic style and design.

Why Did We Like It?

If you are looking for an eco-friendly and sustainable option, then this product from Blissun is a no-brainer. The high-quality, non-woven material that makes up the shelves of this cabinet is a testament to the manufacturer’s sustainable manufacturing techniques.

As far as storage space is concerned, this elegant shoe cabinet offers adequate space for all types of footwear, ranging from everyday shoes and flip-flops to sneakers and boots. What’s more, the Blissun Shoe Rack is dirt and waterproof, which makes it easy to clean.

This shoe storage cabinet comes with a complete set of instructions, making the assembly process straightforward and easy. Besides that, this cabinet has a low profile, so you can easily place it in the back of the room for an understated look.

Furthermore, the durable but compact structure allows you to carry it easily, making it a nifty portable piece.

What Could’ve Been Better?

If you want a practical shoe cabinet, then this product makes for a compelling buy. However, keep in mind that this is a compact unit, so fitting in larger footwear may be difficult.

To store items like tall boots, you will have to place them sideways. However, that is not a deal-breaker as it offers excellent quality and design.

Pros Waterproof

Sturdy

Value for money

Easy to clean Cons Small-sized compartments

When looking for the perfect storage cabinet for your footwear, get one that offers some level of customization. The 419496 from Sauder, coming with four adjustable shelves, is one such product offering the ideal storage solution for your shoes.

Why Did We Like It?

Sauder is an American manufacturer that specializes in the manufacture of premium-quality furniture. The brand dedicates itself to providing the best quality products for ensuring the highest level of satisfaction. The 419496 is one of their most excellent offerings on the market.

This cabinet is available in three different finishes, including Cinnamon Cherry, Highland Oak, and Soft White Finish. You can easily select the one which goes perfectly with your home decor. Additionally, the four adjustable shelves can help you organize your shoes easily.

Like all products from Sauder, the 419496 is super easy to assemble, and the included instructions are simple to understand. This shoe rack also comes with a molding trim on the doors, which provides a more custom look than other similar products.

Moreover, the hinges of the double doors are heavy-duty, so you do not need to worry about durability. This superb build combined with the flawless design makes this one of the best options on the market.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This shoe cabinet is excellent for storing items that are not too heavy or bulky. However, the particle board that the manufacturer has used in manufacturing this product is not meant to withstand very heavy loads. So, it is best to avoid storing very heavy objects as the shelves might sag and only use it for keeping lighter items.

Pros Easy to assemble

Custom appearance

Portable

Compact size Cons Not suitable for heavy loads

It is only when you start looking for the right cabinet for your shoe collection that you realize how much effort and time it requires. However, this elegant shoe cabinet from Vasagle will make your task easier — after all, it offers an excellent build and an appealing design.

Why Did We Like It?

If you have a small space that cannot hold an enormous shoe rack, then the Vasagle Cubbie Shoe Cabinet may be the best option for you. The compact form makes it suitable for use in areas where bigger cabinets cannot be installed.

At the same time, it has a flexible structure with adjustable shelves for keeping shoes of different sizes without any hassles. This includes footwear ranging from sneakers to high heels.

The manufacturer has included a soft sponge cushion with this product to sit on while putting on or removing your shoes. Add the sturdy and solid build of the cabinet to its exciting features, and you get one of the finest products in this price range.

Lastly, the Vasagle Shoe Cabinet comes in a spotless white and grey color, but if you want to add a bit of character, feel free to go for the sophisticated ebony color.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Since this product is available at such an affordable price point, we expected to find some evidence of cost-cutting. However, there weren’t many downsides except that the cushion is thinner than expected and might flatten out quickly. Aside from that, Vasagle has undoubtedly met the brief.

Pros Convenient size

Sturdy

Stores all sizes of footwear

Very affordable Cons The cushion is relatively thin

DIY enthusiasts are in for a treat with this impressive and exciting shoe organizer. The EL-0225 from Elever is a made-to-show shoe rack that looks stunning and will help you store your shoes conveniently and neatly.

Why Did We Like It?

Considering the amount of effort that goes into maintaining our shoes, this storage cabinet has what it takes to make people believe that it is worth their money. The foremost reason is that the plastic build can withstand up to 10 kgs of weight. Needless to say, anything from light sandals to hefty boots can sit comfortably in this cabinet.

One of the critical features differentiating it from competing products is that most shoe cabinets quickly accumulate dust. But not with this product; it is equipped with a built-in ventilation system, which provides your shoes with complete protection against dust and dirt.

As far as the assembly is concerned, the Elever EL-0225 comes with helpful video instructions for setting up the shoe rack in no time.

Plus, there is a free replacement shoe box included in the package. Not to mention the complimentary clear containers that are the perfect solution for those who are frequently on the move.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This product is undoubtedly one of the most unique and innovative shoe racks available on the market. The only thing we did not like is that the quality could have been much better. Plenty of products from other brands within the same budget offer a much more durable and sturdy build.

Pros Portable

It comes with an instructional video

Perfect for displaying items

Protects shoes against dust and dirt Cons Quality could be better

Portable shoe racks are becoming more popular as they are an excellent option for families that tend to travel a lot. For such families, the Maginels Portable Shoe Rack is the ideal product to buy, offering a large storage capacity and multifunctional storage for different sizes of shoes.

Why Did We Like It?

The Maginels Portable Shoe Rack is another excellent option if you are concerned about portability. It comes with a mallet that allows easy assembly, and the cubes themselves are easy to take apart and rebuild. Additionally, the cubes are made up of a lightweight material for greater portability.

This product is also great if you are concerned about the planet and want to adopt a sustainable lifestyle. The manufacturer has used eco-friendly resin material which is completely safe for the environment, and can easily hold 36 pairs of regular-sized shoes.

Further, the Maginels cabinet is waterproof and dust resistant, perfect for keeping your shoes protected. Furthermore, due to its waterproof nature, keeping the rack clean is also easy as it can simply be wiped using a damp cloth to remove dirt.

Last but not least, this shoe rack can be easily adjusted according to requirements for storing footwear of varying sizes.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Considering the quality of the product, the price is a bit on the higher side. For the same price, it is possible to find products that offer a better build quality. However, you will not be able to find similar products that provide dust and water resistance. That is why this product is still a great option to go with.

Pros Highly portable

Easy to assemble and dismantle

Adjustable

Large capacity Cons Better alternatives are available for the price

The Kousi Shoe Rack Organizer is sure to impress those who are looking for a spacious shoe rack. This multifunction shoe cabinet can easily accommodate both men’s and women’s shoes and other types of toys and accessories, while still having some room left.

Why Did We Like It?

One of the best things that we liked about this shoe rack organizer is its multifunctionality. It can be used for storing shoes of different sizes and other objects like clothes, toys, accessories, etc.

Besides the excellent design, this also racks water and dustproof panels and can support upto 22 lbs of weight. Most products offering these features cost much higher, which is why this is a compelling choice.

The Kousi shoe rack organizer comes with a detailed installation manual, making the assembly and installation process hassle-free. It also comes with door holes that promote better air circulation, which prevents the buildup of odor.

Additionally, the manufacturer uses materials that are entirely safe yet very durable. At the same time, these materials are easy to clean, which can go a long way to help you save both time and effort.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite the name, the Kousi Portable Shoe Rack Organizer is not a product meant to be moved around frequently. The rack needs to be dismantled and properly carried to the new location, which involves a lot of work. However, you are sure to get a great experience once you set it up.

Pros Spacious

Versatile use

Easy to care

It comes with an excellent warranty Cons Portability needs to be improved

Yet another spacious shoe rack that will help you save space, the Homidec 8 Tier Shoe Storage Cabinet is a large-sized rack with a plastic body and ABS connectors. It is ideal for meeting the needs of large-sized families efficiently.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, the Homidec storage cabinet has a maximum load capacity of 11lbs for each cube. It is more than enough to support even large-sized shoes such as boots easily. Besides that, the unused space can also be used for storing other accessories.

Unlike the majority of other brands, this shoe storage cabinet comes with corresponding installation tools and detailed instructions, making the installation process easy and straightforward.

Moreover, the materials used by the manufacturer for the construction of this rack allow easy cleaning of the cabinet. Not only that, this is a waterproof shoe cabinet which means you can easily wash it water for cleaning as well.

Together with the metal frame and ABS connectors, the PP panels ensure excellent durability for an extended period. These panels can also be removed for making adjustments. So you can store large sized footwear such as boots without any worries.

Additionally, it can easily support up to 48 pairs of regular-sized shoes, which is more than enough for the entire family.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While the installation procedure is simple and there are also instructions in the manual, it is a time-consuming process. You will have to spend an hour or two setting up the shoe rack as required. The manufacturer could have designed the product to make the assembly process faster.

Pros Inexpensive

Durable

Easy to clean

It comes with installation tools Cons Assembly takes too much time

As we near the conclusion of this guide, another superb product we would like to mention is the Kuject Organizer Storage Boxes. Unlike the rest of the items on this list, these are a set of plastic stackable shoe storage boxes that can help store your shoe collection properly.

Why Did We Like It?

We liked the approach that Kuject has taken to provide a storage solution for footwear. The stackable boxes are made of high-quality plastic and can easily be locked in place for stacking purposes.

Further, the two lids of the shoe rack are made of ABS, which is excellent for providing stability to the boxes. Furthermore, if you are concerned about the shoes being in tightly closed containers, ventilation holes allow air circulation and prevent odor formation.

Use the connecting points on the box to stack the boxes together quickly and efficiently. It is a more straightforward process than setting up a conventional shoe rack or DIY cabinet. Similarly, the dismantling process is also simple and allows you to store the boxes when not in use.

Additionally, the clear front lid of the shoe organizer provides easy access to your shoes, helping save time.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We would have liked these boxes to have been larger, enabling storing of boots efficiently. Unfortunately, the actual size of these boxes is not big enough for storing larger footwear. If you want to keep larger-sized footwear, it is best to look for alternative options.

Pros Easy to handle

High-quality material

Sturdy

Prevents odor Cons Not for larger footwear

The last entry on our list is the Shoe Rack Organizer from Aeitc, which comes with a stackable design to help you save space while storing your footwear efficiently. It is a well-built shoe rack that also offers a high level of customizability.

Why Did We Like It?

We have already included a stackable shoe organizer in this list, but this one comes with bigger compartments allowing you to store large size footwear easily. Each regular cube can hold up to four pairs of shoes or two boots if the middle partition is removed.

Another thing that we loved is that the Aeitc shoe organizer is made of high-quality eco-friendly resin material. This material not only provides durability to the rack but is also dustproof and waterproof, so you won’t have to put in a lot of effort while cleaning it.

Not only that, but the assembly process for setting up this shoe rack is also straightforward and does not require the use of any special tools. Similarly, disassembly is also simple and will not take much effort or time. Besides that, the organizer can be easily customized to store different items besides shoes, such as purses, toys, clothes, etc.

What Could’ve Been Better?

As we stated above, the assembly process is a simple enough affair that anyone can figure out independently. However, the manufacturer does not include any instructions on how to proceed, which might seem confusing to first-timers. The best way to find them is to read the reviews from other buyers.

Pros Well built

Suitable for large items

Cleans easily

Dustproof and waterproof Cons No assembly instructions included

Shoe Storage Cabinets Buying Guide

Knowing about the top 13 shoe storage cabinets can help you find the right product for your needs. However, it is just the first step in deciding which one to go for. Several factors need consideration when purchasing a shoe rack.

We have listed some of the elements that will help you make an informed decision. Read on to know more.

1. Available Space

The first and foremost factor that should be considered when purchasing a shoe rack is the space available for placing it. The available space is the most significant factor in determining the size of the cabinet you should buy. The size of the storage cabinet that will be most ideal for you depends upon how large or small a space you have for keeping it.

For areas like narrow passages, entryways, and hallways, it is recommended to select a shoe cabinet with a smaller size that will not obstruct the passage. On the other hand, spacious shoe cabinets would be the ideal choice if you have an adequate amount of space and a large shoe collection.

Stackable box organizers can be a great option if you lack space for a large storage cabinet but have a large shoe collection.

2. Form And Function

The functionality of the item should always take precedence over the aesthetics. That does not mean aesthetics are not necessary. On the contrary, it implies that the design should be complementary to the functionality of the cabinet, and should not sacrifice the latter.

The storage capacity depends not only on the dimensions of the shoe rack but also on the durability. Generally, more durable cabinets also look better because they are built up of better quality materials.

Different manufacturers also include additional features which can help enhance the functionality of a shoe storage cabinet. These features may take the form of vertical cabinets for storing boots, hanging hooks, drawers, etc.

3. Design

Different manufacturers offer shoe cabinets in a wide variety of styles and designs. Selecting a shoe rack that goes with your interiors is an excellent idea and one that is commonly used. For instance, solid wood cupboards with traditional doors and carvings are perfect for those who love classic designs.

Select a cabinet that protects against dust and dirt for storing leather footwear, while for daily wearables, it is better to go with an open-shelf design. Similarly, racks with lids and doors should allow air circulation to prevent the buildup of odor.

Similarly, modern shoe stands are more suitable if you are going for a contemporary look. Additionally, try going for colors that match the color scheme of your furnishings, such as white or beige cabinets, for a neutral look.

4. Portability

Families that tend to move a lot require cabinets and racks that can be easily carried. Several cabinets allow this, either directly or through a quick and easy disassembly process. Lightweight cabinets can be carried easily, even without dismantling them.

However, the vital thing to keep in mind is that the shoe storage cabinet should not compromise the build quality for the sake of portability. It often happens that lightweight cabinets cannot support heavy items, which defeats the purpose of getting a shoe cabinet.

Note that portable storage cabinets are generally available in more compact form factors instead of large ones.

5. Budget

The budget for a shoe cabinet is in terms of its size and its price. Paying more for a larger cabinet makes no sense if you do not have the space to keep it. Similarly, don’t go for a cabinet that offers features that are not going to be used.

Products that come with more intricate designs and use premium quality materials will be priced higher. Such products are viable options if you want a cabinet that can act as a display case.

Having an idea of the footwear you have is a good starting point when selecting a shoe cabinet. Also, take into account the extra space required for new pieces. Also, for cheaper products, check the warranty and manufacturer support before making a final decision.

Verdict

While shoe cabinets may appear to be everyday household items that do not require much thought before purchasing, finding the right one is not easy. The factors mentioned above are crucial to help you find the product most suitable for your needs.

On that note, it is time to conclude this comprehensive guide about shoe cabinets. We hope you were able to find the perfect shoe cabinet for your requirements.

Before signing off, let’s have a quick recap.

The Prepac is perhaps the best option, considering the durability, storage, and versatility it offers. On the other hand, the Erone Shoe Rack Storage Organizer offers a large storage capacity and adds excitement with its excellent DIY design. And if you are looking for a customizable piece, the ClosetMaid may be your perfect fit.

Let us know in the comments if you like our top picks. Until next time!

