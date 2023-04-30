When it comes to Sony cameras, especially Sony frame-less cameras, the main problem a photographer faces is choice of lens.

Sony mirror less cameras are quite popular and can mount a huge variety of lenses and there are a lot of them available in the market, each suiting different kinds of purposes.

So, the question here is, what kind of lens do you need to buy for architecture photography if you own a Sony DSRL-like camera? We’ve got you covered!

We’re going to talk about the best Sony lenses for architecture photography you can mount on your epic Sony equipment !

Just take a few minutes to read this article and you’ll know exactly what you need.

Best Sony Lenses for Architecture Photography

The first lens on our list is the affordable E-Mount SEL50 50mm Prime Lens. You’ll find that when it comes to photography, a 50mm prime lens is the most sought-after lens on the market. This is because a 50mm prime lens is almost always the first step towards a full kit of lenses for any photographer. It’s handy, it’s portable and it is functional.

The reason we’re suggesting this lens for Architecture Photography is the fact that at 50mm, you get a fairly decent wide-angle frame along with a versatile aperture range of f/1.8-f/22. So, whether you need it for indoor bokeh or full-fledged architecture shots of large structures, this lens will almost definitely be able to handle everything you need from it.

In terms of stability and quality, the sharpness is really good at all apertures. However, the lens does falter in low-light conditions. The autofocus can get a little inaccurate and the lens-flare can get a little disturbing to see in images.

Pros Sharp and crisp images at all apertures

Sharp and crisp images at all apertures At 50mm, you get a fairly workable wide-angle focal length

At 50mm, you get a fairly workable wide-angle focal length f/1.8 aperture allows for strong bokeh effects if needed

f/1.8 aperture allows for strong bokeh effects if needed Accurate and quick auto-focus during well-lit conditions Cons Low-Light performance can get a little dicey

Low-Light performance can get a little dicey Has a few problems dealing with lens-flare

Next on our list is the more expensive 55mm F1.8 Sonnar T FE ZA lens. Powered by Zeiss Optics, this 55mm Prime lens is for Full Frame cameras. There’s a lot to love about this lens.

The image sharpness at all apertures is almost unparalleled and cannot be matched by most lenses out there in the market at this price range. The crisp edges and excellent color recreation makes this lens a complete joy to use. On a full frame camera, you can hardly go wrong with it. 55mm is wide enough for architecture shots although you’ll have to adjust your framing a bit.

The focus ring is large and handy. You can use it comfortably and it helps shoot better images when using manual focus mode. The autofocus is quick and accurate in all lighting conditions and everything about this lens feels really good.

Pros Sharp, crisp images at all apertures

Sharp, crisp images at all apertures Excellent autofocus performance

Excellent autofocus performance Large focus-ring for comfortable manual focusing

Large focus-ring for comfortable manual focusing Doubles down as a different lens on 35mm mode

Doubles down as a different lens on 35mm mode Zeiss Optics deliver beautiful colors in the frame Cons Quite expensive, but worth the price.

If you prefer zoom lenses to Prime then we’ve got just the right one for you. The Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM lens is one of the best lenses we’ve used and it shows. It has its issues but those aren’t necessarily a deal-breaker. But what makes us recommend this lens are its pros and the issues instantly become irrelevant when you use this lens to its best effect.

At a focal length range of 24-70mm, The Sony FE offers a lot of versatility whether you’re shooting from a position where you want to zoom in or you need a very wide angle to shoot and you’re near the structure. It’s not as good as a f/1.8 lens but if you’re looking for architecture photography, you can’t really complain about that.

The autofocus motor is really quick on this lens and you can capture images of fast-moving objects reasonably well because of this, even in autofocus mode. The lens also comes with a focus-hold button which lets you maintain focus on a single subject or distance or part of your frame manually without the camera altering it on its own whenever you move around.

It has its problems, though.

The lens in itself is bulky and quite large. The durability is not a concern and it is even moisture resistant, allowing you to shoot even in unsettled weather conditions. But carrying it around and using it on lighter tripods can be a problem. It’s better than its Nikon counterpart though, so there’s that.

Pros Sharp image recreation

Sharp image recreation Excellent image quality

Excellent image quality Versatile focal length range

Versatile focal length range Durable and can be used in all kinds of weather

Durable and can be used in all kinds of weather Focus Hold button is a great feature Cons Bulky

Bulky Can be difficult to use on cheaper or lighter tripods

Can be difficult to use on cheaper or lighter tripods Expensive

We’re going on a budget here with Sony’s 18-105 Zoom Lens. This thing is much cheaper than the 24-70mm but makes a lot of compromises. It does offer a wider focal length range though and that does count. At the price, there’s a lot it can do.

When it comes to architecture photography, this lens can take some really good wide-angle shots because of its 18mm minimum focal length. The quality of the images is decent enough and the sharpness is noticeable. It doesn’t falter much, and a good photographer can definitely deliver excellent results using this lens.

The field of view is excellent, of course, and the image quality is top-notch. It’s hard to go wrong with this lens. There are a few drawbacks though. The lens is really bulky and weighs quite a lot. You’re going to struggle if you can’t cope with large, heavy lenses but if you can get used to it, this lens is really good.

The zooming feels a bit weird though. But it has got an internal zooming function which you might almost always want to use.

Pros Excellent image quality

Excellent image quality An Incredibly versatile zoom range

An Incredibly versatile zoom range Beautiful depth of field at max focal length

Beautiful depth of field at max focal length Affordable

Affordable Internal Zooming is useful Cons Manual zooming feels a little unnatural

Manual zooming feels a little unnatural Quite bulky and uncomfortable to use

This is a kit lens that comes bundled with most Sony A7 cameras. The reason we’re mentioning this lens on this list is that despite being a Kit Lens, this one is surprisingly good and delivers really well compared to other Full Frame kit lenses like Canon’s 24-105mm USM lens or Nikon’s 24-120mm.

The focal length range might be lesser but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. This one delivers really sharp imagery with strong autofocus performance while boasting of all the versatility offered by most zoom lenses.

The best thing about this lens for architecture photography though is its Aperture range. With a minimum aperture of F/36 and at 24mm focal length, you’d be surprised at how fantastic the imagery is when it comes to capturing detailed and beautiful buildings and structures.

Pros Surprisingly good performance for a kit lens

Surprisingly good performance for a kit lens Is quite affordable to acquire independently

Is quite affordable to acquire independently Sharp imagery

Sharp imagery Lightweight

Lightweight Kit lens available as a standard bundle with a camera Cons While it performs really well for a kit lens, it can’t hold its own against other better zoom lenses in the market

The Sony FE 85mm F/1.4 is by far the best 85mm lens you can buy for any full-frame mount. What makes this lens so good is the fact that it has got 11 aperture blades which is the most you will find on almost any prime lens so far.

This lens has among the best imagery we’ve seen in all prime lenses and we can vouch for that statement. The sharpness reproduced by the images it captures is nothing short of spectacular and the F/1.4 aperture makes for excellent depth-of-field effects too. There’s barely anything about this lens that you’d find fault with.

The lens itself is quite large but that does not seem to be much of an issue. It feels perfectly balanced when mounted on a Sony A7. The aperture control set around the lens is quite comfortable to use as well. It’s also very durable, and that makes it ideal for outdoor conditions.

It will capture an excellent amount of detail in buildings and structures in all sorts of weather conditions. A great prime lens to have on your Sony Full Frame camera.

Pros Impeccable Image Quality

Impeccable Image Quality Aperture Control Ring is convenient to use

Aperture Control Ring is convenient to use Overall one of the best 85mm Prime Lenses out there Cons Expensive

Expensive A bit bulky

Another Sonnar series lens with Zeiss Optics, the Sony 35mm F2.8 lens is one of the most affordable lenses available for Sony Full Frame cameras. It features a wide angle 35mm focal length with an F/2.8 max aperture. Quite a nifty combination.

You get a brilliant wide-angle focal length along with a competitive aperture range as well. Even in 35mm mode, this lens barely crosses 50mm theoretically, and that means you’re getting a genuine wide-angle experience with this lens. The image reproduction is near perfect, and there is hardly anything to complain about in that aspect.

Another excellent thing about this lens is how compact it is. It feels terrific to use because of its dimensions and weight and it barely adds to your camera’s weight. It is also relatively inexpensive for a Full Frame lens at $800. All in all, a very competitive prime lens at a very competitive price.

Pros Really good wide-angle combination of focal length and aperture

Really good wide-angle combination of focal length and aperture Extremely compact dimensions

Extremely compact dimensions Lightweight design and comfortable to use

Lightweight design and comfortable to use Brilliant image reproduction

Brilliant image reproduction Fairly durable for its design

Fairly durable for its design Affordable Cons Could do quite a bit better with f/1.8

Could do quite a bit better with f/1.8 Lens hood is a bit flimsy and weird to use

Well, now that’s all we can cover as far as Sony Lenses are concerned. If you have a Sony, you have a lot of reasons to be excited. And with a good lens, you can get some amazing Architecture shots to show off. So, go right ahead and purchase the one best suited to your needs.

