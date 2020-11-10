Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Behind every successful image is a good lens, and if you are into landscape photography, you will know the worth of these.

Professionals say that a lens is more crucial than a camera, and we will tell you that they are absolutely correct. Representing a scenery just as you see it with your naked eyes is not an easy job. You have to pay attention to the intricate details, the colors, sharpness, vibrancy, and texture, to name a few.

With the correct lens, you can achieve all of that. But with a wide number of choices in the market, it becomes tough to select the ideal lens.

This is where we step in. With a detailed guide to the 19 best lenses for landscape photography, you will have enough information and can choose the one which best fits your camera. This is followed by a buyer’s guide to help you make the final choice.

So, without further ado, let’s dive in.

Top Lenses for Landscape Photography

Shoot amazing images with the Nikon AF-S Nikkor 50mm f/1.8G Lens. This is the everyday lens that suits a beginner as well as a professional photographer. With an astounding capacity to take bright and vibrant images with the perfect depth of field, we feel we could not have asked for more.

Why Did We Like It?

We loved how the 50mm focal length worked for us. With a quick f/1.8 aperture, you will be impressed to see the shallow depth of field that is achieved. The subject will stand out from its background giving you the perfect blur behind.

We loved the natural blur that can be obtained while shooting landscapes. A beautiful bokeh can be achieved with wider aperture settings.

Moreover, it also works brilliantly in low light. We used it to capture images in the jungle post darkness with no external source of light other than a torch. Needless to say, the images came out better than we anticipated. With a super-fast aperture of f/1.8, night time photography can be done easily.

Further, we loved the color vibrancy and reduced flare and ghosting, thanks to the aspherical lens element. Lastly, aberrations are reduced to produce sharp pictures.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One cannot zoom in with this product. While we would have loved it if this feature was there, we will not be holding it against it because of the other amazing features. Nikon offers superior performance and a host of amazing functions for you to explore in this lens.

Pros Captures pictures with shallow depth-of-field

Lightweight lens

Works well in low light

Has splendid color consistency Cons Not zoomable

If you are interested in low light photography, we have found the perfect lens for it. The Nikon 14-24 f/2.8 ED will give incredible pictures, be it star trails, night sky, or astrophotography that you are interested in. We were impressed with the sharpness of the image even when there was barely any light.

Why Did We Like It?

This product is known for its sharpness and quality. We loved its edge-to-edge performance and the brilliant color palette offered. Moreover, the ultra wide-angle zoom ensures that you are able to catch every little detail with precision.

We were also pleased with its focusing ability. It could easily focus an object kept just 10.8 inches away. This allowed us to take on indoor and product photography with ease.

Adding on, the lens is made with 2 ED glass elements, 3 aspherical lenses and 1 nano crystal coat, and you can expect outstanding image quality. The images are crisp from corner to corner, leaving you with pictures that look better than reality.

To top it all, the lens body is resistant to dust and moisture. This is hugely beneficial as when you are outdoors, the lens will inevitably see a lot of dust, and we cannot really control when it rains. Long story short, it is built to fight all odds.

What Could’ve Been Better?

If you were planning to carry the lens around a lot or take it for hikes, know that it can be heavy. This may cause you to face shoulder pain if you are going to hang the camera around the neck. Having said that, we have no other complaints and would strongly recommend it for professional photography.

Pros Ultra-high-speed autofocusing

Known for its accuracy

Can easily focus objects placed very near

Internal Focus enables quiet and quick autofocusing

Resistant to dust and moisture Cons Weighs a lot

Do you want to capture the mellow colors of dusk just the way you see it? The Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L III USM will make it possible with their brilliant optical design. It delivers flawless images with excellent clarity and high resolution. From amateurs to advanced photographers, it is a fit for all.

Why Did We Like It?

First off, we will begin with the maximum focal length of f/2.8, which gives one fabulous control over the depth of field. We found that this remained constant even when we zoomed in, making it one of the best options for landscape photography.

Furthermore, the Subwavelength Coatings or SWC makes sure that your lens is not prone to reflections, which may spoil the picture. Along with it is the Air Sphere Coatings (ASC), which takes care of the flare and ghosting.

Also, we could take it on adventures and treks as the item is made to perform in the harshest of conditions. It is dust and water-resistant and can be used in deserts for landscape photography.

Lastly, we cannot help but mention the remarkable ability to blur the background. You can control the blur according to how you want it, and it is super easy to shift between out of focus areas and soft backgrounds.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Packed with exceptional features, this device does weigh a little more. But that should not hold you from bringing it home. Make sure that you pack light in case you want to take it on a trek so that the additional weight of the lens is not bothersome.

Pros Resistant to dust and water

Improved sharpness of corners

Minimizes ghosting and flare

Circular aperture Cons Weighs a lot

From covering weddings to experimenting with night photography, this is an all-rounder lens, which we consider as a prized possession. The Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8 ED AF-S is known for its reliability, excellent precision, and the choice of passionate professionals. Take it on your next trip and capture every beautiful moment as you see it.

Why Did We Like It?

A constant aperture of f/2.8 makes sure that there is constant illumination no matter how much you zoom in or zoom out. Also, we were in awe of the control we had on the depth of field. If you want the subject to stand out, you can easily do so with this. It will keep the subject in focus while gradually blurring the background.

Accompanying this are three aspherical elements and three extra-low dispersion elements essential in eliminating aberrations and preventing distortion of pictures. Thanks to this, we had crystal clear images without any reflections.

To avoid reflection altogether, it also has Super Integrated Coating and a Nano Crystal Coat. This further minimizes reflections inside the lens as well as prevents ghosting. We loved the brilliant contrast that could be achieved!

What Could’ve Been Better?

A brilliant product such as this will be worth its salt. It costs a lot and maybe too expensive for the average photographer. But we would strongly recommend this even if it costs a few bucks extra. It will stay with you for long and will be a partner to all your photography experiments.

Pros Known for its low light performance

Edge to edge sharp images

Extremely fast aperture

IF provides quiet autofocusing Cons Very expensive

Are you a beginner very keen on experimenting with landscape photography? The Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM Lens is one of the stellar choices in our market. Known to be one of their flagship lenses, it is made to capture the brilliant colors of nature.

Why Did We Like It?

We loved the silent shooting mode, which allowed us to shoot in quiet places without disrupting the environment. If you are planning to capture animals in their natural habitat, this feature will prove to be beneficial.

Along with it, the body is made of a strong material that is capable of handling bad weather conditions. It is dust and water-resistant. This is required because you do not know when it starts raining suddenly, and you may be in the middle of the wilderness. The lens will stay safe until you try to find a shade in such a case.

Besides this, we found that this product was able to capture great bokeh. This is because of the 9 curved diaphragm blades which help boost the blurring providing a perfect bokeh.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The product worked perfectly, but we would have loved one addition to it. It does not come with an image stabilization feature. Yes, the pictures are very clear, but they become slightly blurry if you are clicking animals or sceneries in motion. But again, this is perfect as a beginner lens.

Pros Durable construction

Has a large aperture

Suitable for beginners

Presence of silent shooting mode Cons No image stabilisation

Being one of the slimmest and compact options in this list, the Nikon 24-120mm f/4g ED VR is a brilliant addition to your photo kit. With stunning image quality, this is the choice of many professional photographers today. It is known for its phenomenal zoom capacity making it perfect for landscapes.

Why Did We Like It?

We were intrigued by how well the lens worked with delivering stunning images at any focal length and aperture. One of the best features here has to be the vibration reduction. It is equipped with superb vibration reduction and image stabilization properties, which makes sure that you do not have blurry images.

This allowed us to click images by hand without the need for a stand for up to 4 shutter speeds slower than most other cameras. You can easily shoot videos by hand and from moving vehicles, too, without blurring.

Adding on, we were delighted with the vibrancy of the images. The range of colors and sharpness offered is very satisfying. It also comes with color correction and reduced chromatic aberration. Even when we used it at the widest aperture mode, there was no distortion of color.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We found that the lens worked superbly well for the first few months, but then an issue that popped up. Every time we zoomed in, the picture was slightly gritty, which had not been the case before. If this occurs with you, send it to the official service center, and they will repair it in no time.

Pros Compact and versatile

Provides with a wide-angle perspective

Zoom up to 120 mm

Quick change between manual and autofocus

Nikon Super Integrated Coating Cons Zoom became gritty after a while

Combining cutting edge performance with a compact and lightweight body, the Canon EF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-5.6 IS STM Lens exceeded our expectations while being very affordable. The wide-angle lens made sure that you do not miss any part of the scenery you are trying to capture.

Why Did We Like It?

Known for smooth and continuous autofocus that is extremely important while capturing videos, the unit has a stepping motor and a refined focus mechanism. We found this to be an amazing choice for video recording and can capture animals in motion easily.

Accompanying this feature is a circular, 7-blade aperture. This ensures that you receive the exact blur that is required in the background. The lens reduces flare and reflection and provides extremely sharp images.

To top it all, it boasts of a Canon Optical Image Stabilizer system. It provides 4 levels of shake correction, making it very easy to use, especially when there is no time to set up a stand. Even amateurs can take videos with this easily.

Lastly, if you are looking for a lens that will function quietly, this is a great option. With enhanced performance and edge-to-edge sharpness guaranteed, you are bound to have a great time with your camera.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the unit works perfectly in broad daylight, it may not be the best option to use for low light photography. But again, it is very cheap and already comes with a host of brilliant features. At this price range, we felt that this met all expectations.

Pros Closest focusing distance of 0.72 feet

Compact and portable

Known for high contrast and high resolution pictures

Refined focus mechanism for perfect autofocus Cons Not great for low light

Next up is an incredible choice for professionals who plan to take their cameras around a lot. The Sony 24-70mm f/4 Vario-Tessar T FE OSS Zoom lens ends up accompanying you on most of your journeys while the other lenses take a back seat. We totally loved the image stabilization capacity and the superior focal range!

Why Did We Like It?

First off, among a hoard of expensive units, this one stands out at an affordable price. There are options which come in the same price range but need a tripod to be bought separately for stable pictures thus raising their costs. This one comes with incredible stabilization features, which make sure that you can shoot with your hand flawlessly.

Gyro sensors inside the body of the lens detect any kind of movement; however, little it is and immediately stabilizes so as to prevent image blurring. This instant action results in high-quality images every time.

Next, we have to mention the Carl Zeiss T* (T-star) coating. This removes any kind of flares or internal reflection, and no light is scattered. It is a common problem that occurs with glass to air surfaces, but here we faced none of it. The image quality is brilliant, and the sharpness is genuinely outstanding.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We thought that the body could have been sturdier. It has a number of plastic parts that do not add to the benefits and may lead to scratches if you drop it. So be very careful with it and try to store in the bag always when not in use.

Pros Constant maximum aperture of F4

Dust and moisture resistant

Reliable performance

Great stabilization capacity Cons Could be built better

Known for landscape and wildlife photography, the Canon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM Lens is a very sought after product in the market. It has a super-telephoto zoom, which allows one to capture objects at a distance easily. Read on to know about its features.

Why Did We Like It?

Are you going on a trek and plan to capture wild birds on your camera? This will let you do just that. With a remarkable stabilization system and excellent composition, we felt the birds and the mountains were captured precisely as they looked in reality.

Also, it can capture colors very prominently even when zooming in. You will find the same vibrancy and texture as you witness with an excellent balance of sharpness and blurred backgrounds.

To add on, the new Air Sphere Coating (ASC) minimizes backlit flaring and ghosting. We got edge-to-edge clear pictures in broad daylight with no light reflection.

Packed with so many features, it is expensive but has excellent durability to boast of. It is highly resistant to dust and water and can be used in harsh conditions making it fit for professionals.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This can be a tad bit heavy to carry around with a weight of 3.46 pounds. It is best not to hang it around your neck for long hours, as that may lead to neck and shoulder pains. Hang it only when you are planning to click, and its best if you could carry it in the rucksack.

Pros Minimizes backlit flaring

Resistant to dust and moisture

Reduced chromatic aberration

Stabilizes images Cons Weighs 3.46 pounds

With a smooth zoom and autofocus, this is a lens made for landscapes. The Sony 70-200mm f/4 G OSS comes with stellar bells and whistles and is loved by travel photographers worldwide. It’s premium picture quality, and compact size makes it a perfect companion for every trip that you take.

Why Did We Like It?

Are you a passionate photographer trying to strike a perfect balance among cost, image quality, and portability? Fret no more as this unit will take care of it all. It is known for its versatility. We got some fantastic images when used at f4 with different focal lengths. Every picture was vibrant, and one could attempt to blur the background when need be.

Also, it is made with aluminum alloy, which ensures high performance. Aluminum is sturdy but lightweight. We also found that this material made sure that the body is resistant to temperature changes. We have shot in the sun as well as in snow with equal smoothness.

To add on, with internal focusing, the overall length of the unit will not change every time we try to focus. Only the middle moves and provides very quick autofocus making it a perfect option to capture wildlife or birds along with landscapes.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We found that the sliders in the lens moved too easily from AF to MF and/or IS. This happened even when hung from the shoulder. With the slightest nudge, the sliders shift positions, and we had to correct it many times. This may get a bit annoying after a while, and we wished if they could be made sturdier.

Pros Dust and moisture resistance design

Ensures high optical performance

Not prone to temperature changes

Short minimum focusing distance Cons Sliders slide too easily

A product that can capture miles of lush landscapes just the way they are, the Sony – E 10-18mm F4 OSS Wide-angle Zoom Lens is one brilliant choice. It is known to provide striking images with bright colors and wonderful depth. Take this along if you are into travel photography.

Why Did We Like It?

This is known to be an all-rounder product when it comes to shooting. It works well in low light as well as daylight. The high ISO range makes working with all kinds of light possible. We are into vlogging, and this has been a constant companion for us.

Also, it focuses quickly and makes sure that you get corner-to-corner sharpness. We loved the vibrancy of pictures which were clicked from a moving vehicle. The quick focus is a very important feature when you want to capture objects which are moving.

Accompanying this is a brilliant stabilizing system which makes sure that you take proper low light pictures. Slower shutter speed may lead to blurry pictures in most cases but not with this product. You are bound to get sharp images free of any kind of a blur.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only factor we found missing in this otherwise perfect device is that it is not weather resistant. So you have to be careful while using it and always carry a waterproof bag with you. With proper precautions, it should not be much of a problem.

Pros Aspherical lens design minimizes spherical aberration

Superior contrast in pictures

Corner to corner sharpness provided

Compact and lightweight Cons No weather resistance

If the thought of brilliantly sharp images and eye watering speed gets you excited, the Sony 35mm f/2.8 ZA is a great choice to make. We were looking for a lightweight and easy to carry product when we came across this. It clicks ultra-bright images that will not let you keep the camera down.

Why Did We Like It?

Are we planning that weekend trek up the mountains? This device is easy to carry along and will not add on to the weight. We loved the superlative image quality that we got from something as light as this! It covers 24 mm to 70 mm range with precision and provides consistent exposure settings for any focal length within its capacity.

Also, like the other products from the house of Sony, this one too comes with Carl Zeiss T* (T-star) coating, which eliminates ghosting and lens flare. There was no internal reflection caused, and we got high contrast and sharp images every time.

Besides this, fast autofocusing is another benefit that ensures the highest quality. It has a very short minimum focusing distance, making it a preferred choice for those wanting to capture landscapes from up close.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Again, this is another expensive product that may cost you more than your budget. But we will strongly recommend it if it is at all possible to go overboard because you will love the results. We have been using it for a few months now, and there are no complaints.

Pros Dust and water-resistant

Compact dimensions for easy portability

Quick focusing ability

Amazing bokeh Cons Very expensive

Looking for a lens to experiment with? The Sigma 12-24mm f/4.5-5.6 EX DG may be the perfect choice for that. With its wide-angle perspectives, it captures landscapes easily and makes sure you do not miss out on any part of the scenery.

Why Did We Like It?

First off, we will begin with the 4 Special Low Dispersion glass elements. This is very crucial in making sure that color aberration is prevented. It is a common issue with super-wide angle lenses, and we were happy to see that it did not take a toll on our pictures.

Accompanying this is the inner focusing system. This mainly works to keep the length of your lens constantly at one point while fixing the aberration. All you need to do is maintain a minimum focal distance of 11 inches, and you are good to go.

Another feature of super wide-angle lenses is that you can work in tight spaces. A larger perspective can easily be captured from a very small distance. We used it to capture the inner sanctums of a monastery, and it worked exceptionally well. Every detail was highlighted with no flares and ghosting.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We had an issue with this unit. The bulbous front part is exposed, and we could not find a filter that fits it perfectly. Standard filters will not work with this, and there is no protection from the front. So be very careful while using the lens and make sure that you do not drop it!

Pros Ultra wide-angle zoom lens

Known to reduce flare and ghosting

4 Special Low Dispersion (SLD) glass elements

Equipped with an inner focusing system Cons Front is exposed

Are you a beginner looking for your first lens? The Sigma 24-105mm f/4 is a remarkable option to choose. It is a general purpose lens and works perfectly at any focal length. We gifted it to our friends who were still learning to use the different modes, and they loved it!

Why Did We Like It?

We felt that the hypersonic motor is a great addition to the unit. It ensures quick and quiet autofocusing. We were in awe of the precision that is aimed for. The optical stabilizer also helped in achieving a perfect picture minimizing any blur caused by the camera shaking.

Carrying a stand is difficult, especially when you are on a trek and do not want to burden yourselves with excess luggage. We could take pictures by hand and get crisp and sharp images, thanks to the stabilizer.

Further, a 9 blade rounded diaphragm helped create the perfect background blur, which made objects in the foreground stand out. We could create beautiful bokeh because of this feature.

Besides this, the body is made of thermally composite material, which reduces weight and size, giving you a compact product to experiment with. This is part of the company’s new Global Vision design, and according to us, it is a success!

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only disadvantage with this lens is that there is no protection from harsh weather conditions. It does not come with a weather-resistant coating, and thus, it is essential to always carry a waterproof bag whenever you are out in an area with no shade.

Pros Has a good zoom ratio

Highly versatile focal range

Comes with an optical stabilizer

9 blade rounded diaphragm for bokeh creation

Uses Thermally Composite Material Cons No weather sealing

A long lens that can be used in the harshest of conditions, the Fujifilm XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR, is a versatile choice to make. It is known for quick performance, and very clear photos thanks to the brilliantly effective 5 stop picture stabilizer.

Why Did We Like It?

We found that the unit came equipped with an ED element and five extra-low dispersion elements, which provided excellent clarity. We found that there were no noticeable aberrations or color fringing, which led to balanced colors throughout the image. While some units gave us high contrast pictures, this one sticks to the real colors that you see around you.

Besides this, the focus limiter switch is very beneficial too. It lets one control the focusing range. You will be able to toggle between 5.7′ to infinity with this switch.

Further, to keep the product protected and safe for a longer time, it comes with 13 weather seals at different places throughout the body. You can rest assured that water or dust will not be able to seep in.

A fluorine coating is also added for extra protection. We have used it in the hills with a temperature of around 14 degrees Fahrenheit. It was snowing, but we shot without any worries.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We believe that the autofocusing could have been faster. In comparison with the other options listed above, the focusing is relatively slower, and you may need to spend a few seconds extra. But this is a minor drawback which should not pose too much of a problem.

Pros 13 distinct weather seals for protection

Zoom-lock switch prevents zooming when needed

Removable, rotating tripod collar

Comes with a lens hood Cons Slower autofocus

A reasonably priced unit, the Sigma 213965 14-24mm F2.8 DG lens is perfect for photographing nighttime landscapes and cityscapes. It will give you sharp images with a clear background while the foreground is in focus. We took it out on night trails and loved the details we got to capture!

Why Did We Like It?

This performed very well in low light. We tried to take pictures post dusk when the sun had gone down. The light was extremely mellow, but the lens captured the exact shades well. The color of the sky and looming mountains were as clear you would see with your naked eye. You can also take pictures with it inside buildings easily.

To top it, the autofocus works fast, giving you high-resolution images even when trying to capture moving objects. We tried to shoot migratory birds with it, and the images were crystal clear.

Also, the low dispersion glass elements and NPC (Nano Porous Coating) added to give us clarity and vibrant images without reflection or glares.

Moreover, the body is resistant to dust and water splashes giving us the benefit of taking it to risky zones with ease. It is lightweight and compact, adding to the convenience. While some units are heavy and can cause pain in the neck and shoulders from carrying, this will pose no such issues.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We found no hindrances with taking pictures, but when we tried shooting videos, we found that it flickers once in a while. This is not much of a hindrance, and we tried switching the camera off and then turned it on again. This trick usually works for us.

Pros Dust and splash-proof construction

Ideal for professionals

Quick and precise autofocus

Special sealing at mount connection Cons The video flickers sometimes

Create the perfect pastel-colored bokehs with the Panasonic Lumix G 35-100mm f/2.8 Power OIS. From landscape to wildlife, this lens is a great option to take on excursions and treks. You can not only click the beautiful surroundings but also take portrait pictures of your fellow mates who are on the trip!

Why Did We Like It?

We will begin with the power optical image stabilizer. This is very important if you are going to shoot from moving vehicles or trains. Also, this enables you to take pictures in low light. It prevents camera shake from affecting the vibrancy of the image. The images are more stable.

If you were planning not to take a tripod along, this feature would ensure that you can take handheld pictures with the same level of accuracy.

Accompanying it is the sturdy body of the lens. It is resistant to splashes and dust. Also, you can take it to areas with very low temperatures. It is built in such a way that there is no chance of it freezing.

Lastly, we have to mention the reason behind the fantastic bokeh that can be achieved with this. A rounded seven-blade diaphragm does the trick!

What Could’ve Been Better?

We found that every time we tried to pan, there was a jerky motion that spoiled the shot. On going through many reviews, we found that others have faced a similar problem. This is by far the only disadvantage we found with this item.

Pros Rounded seven-blade diaphragm for incredible bokeh

Linear autofocus motor for quick focus

Telephoto zoom

Reduces chromatic aberrations Cons Not good for panning

Known to be a very highly praised lens, the Olympus 12-100mm f/4 Pro M.Zuiko Digital ED is an incredible option to go for. It has won multiple ‘Camera of the Year’ awards from 2013, and you are bound to be blown away with the remarkable build and versatility offered.

Why Did We Like It?

To make sure that images are clear and bright, three aspherical elements and one double-sided aspherical element are built-in. These prevent spherical aberrations, which is a common problem with lenses. Regardless of day or night, every image is vibrant, thanks to this property.

Along with this, a Z Coating Nano and a ZERO coating make sure that there are no surface reflections. Also, lens flare is prevented, and we noticed no ghosting. The images had perfect contrast and brightness.

To top it all, the MSC autofocus system is another great feature that ensures quiet and precise focusing. The quiet performance made sure you can take photos of animals in their natural habitat without disturbing them.

To provide further protection, the lens comes with a seven-blade circular diaphragm that provides amazing blur and bokeh when needed.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There is one thing which disappointed us about this item. The images were slightly soft at the corners, and edge-to-edge accuracy was not achieved. Now since most of the other options in this price range offer more clarity, this is a setback for this one.

Pros Constant f/4 maximum aperture

Minimizes lens flare and ghosting

Weather-sealed construction

Lens function button for setting adjustment Cons Pictures are soft at the corners

If you are looking for a general purpose zoom lens, the Leica SL 24-90mm f/2.8-4 ASPH is one of the best choices. It suits professionals who are looking to create a portfolio. We captured deserts as well as mountains, and the results were fantastic.

Why Did We Like It?

We will begin with the aperture. The f/2.8-4 maximum aperture is perfect for taking shots in low lights and very bright lights. In such cases, there are chances of the images getting distorted, but the aperture helps in achieving selective focus and gives more control over focus position.

To add on, 11 anomalous partial dispersion glass elements and 4 aspherical elements together prevent aberrations however much you zoom in. We were able to shoot clear, sharp pictures thanks to this feature.

Also, the water-repellent AquaDura coating is a brilliant way to prevent water from damaging the lens. It is applied on the front and back optical surfaces for complete protection.

Lastly, the stepping motor with linear positioning was very beneficial. It made sure that we were able to autofocus quickly as well as silently. There is no visible noise while you focus on the subject.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The lens is the most expensive on this list. It almost costs 3 times more than the others here, making it only accessible to a select audience. But if you do not have a specific budget in mind, we would suggest that you forward and choose this excellent option.

Pros Silent and quick autofocus

Protected against dust and moisture

Internal focusing design

Front and rear lens caps along with a hood Cons Very expensive

Lenses for Landscape Photography Buyer’s Guide

A lens defines the camera, and thus it is absolutely essential that you make the right choice. But we want to mention beforehand that every lens is made keeping a specific purpose in mind, and one needs to choose according to one’s goal.

One unit which is perfect for low light photography may not be the best option for zooming in too much. Make a note of the following points before going ahead!

Focal Length

If you are considering mountain ranges to shoot, wide-angle lenses work best. They will help you capture complete mountain ranges in one picture, making sure that you miss none of the beautiful landscape.

But normal and telephoto focal lengths can also create interesting pictures. The visual compression that they bring with them allows them to capture specific places that catch your eye. It helps isolate parts showing more details than a wide-angle option.

Zoom v/s Prime Lens

While a zoom lens lets you take pictures from a confined space, the prime ones will have you walking about to get a better view. Zoom options are more expensive, and quality may slightly differ when you zoom in to its maximum capacity.

On the other hand, the prime option will give you more space to be creative with your picture as you move about to get a better view of surroundings.

Weather Resistance

This is a very important consideration as you are buying this lens, keeping in mind landscapes. You will probably be in places where there are no shades, and it is important for the lens to be dust and water-resistant.

Since you will be shooting outdoors, protection from dust is extremely important. Light sea sprays, sudden rain or sand should not damage in any way.

Also, it is best if the product is weatherproof and will not be affected by freezing. Landscape photographers will understand the worth of this feature.

Auto v/s Manual Focus

Though the autofocus is hugely beneficial, there are many passionate photographers who prefer manual focus. This lets you play around with the shot and is very desirable even today.

Autofocus, on the other hand, will help you focus automatically generating images quickly. This is important in case you do not have the time to set it manually. They will provide bright and sharp pictures without additional effort or adjusting the lens for every shoot.

Verdict

All said and done, the Nikon AF-S Nikkor 50mm f/1.8G Lens is our favorite. It is truly a DSLR’s best companion with flawless images and suits professionals as well as photography enthusiasts. We were able to take pictures in low light with brilliant results.

If you are looking for an ultra-wide-angle zoom lens, the Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L III USM is the best option. It can zoom with minimal distortion, and you will get clear images even when you zoom in to its maximum capacity. We found it to be perfect for tight spaces.

With this, we come to the end of this comprehensive guide, and we hope you have complete knowledge about the best of lenses. Go on and get the one you like the best and start clicking!

Happy shopping!

