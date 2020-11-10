13 Best Continuous Lighting Kits for Photography Reviewed

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

A lot goes into creating the perfect mise-en-scene, but lighting is undoubtedly one of the key parameters. However, finding the right equipment isn’t easy.

Firstly, you must have the technical know-how to understand how to use the lighting systems. Even after you have covered that area, purchasing the most suitable kit could be challenging, especially if you’re a beginner.

That’s why we have taken it upon us to make things much simpler, so you can start off on the right foot. After a lot of research, trial, and error, we have come up with a list of the 13 best continuous lighting kits for photography.

Without further ado, let’s shoot.

Continuous Lighting Kits for Photography

Document

Reigning in position number 1, the LimoStudio Lighting Kit is a favorite among professionals of all skill levels. Therefore, whether you’re a beginner in this line of work or an expert, we suggest keeping this kit handy for creating the right kind of set up. Plus, it comes with an attractive price tag, which is a win-win.

Why Did We Like It?

First things first, this kit includes all the necessary equipment for a professional photoshoot, so you can create the perfect light set-up in any indoor environment. For instance, it comes with a pair of 82” tall flash strobe light stands that form the foundation of the entire apparatus.

Other than that, the package also has a 29.8” light stand to complete the set. What impressed us the most is the couple of white umbrella reflectors that can perfectly diffuse the light so that you can effortlessly capture a full spectrum of color.

The umbrellas soften the light and cast gentle shadows on the subject, which is essential for flash photography. Even though you get a 45W CFL in the kit, you may replace it with a more powerful light source for a high-key effect. That’s the beauty of this set – it’s not a rigid system, and there’s enough room for experiment and customization.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While our top recommendation sure is the complete package, our only gripe is that it does not come with a user guide. It’s pretty easy to put together and, as such, does not require a lot of guesswork. However, if you’re a photography novice, we suggest looking up a few videos online to use the kit in the best way possible.

Pros Includes a pair of 82” tall flash strobe light stands

White umbrella reflectors perfectly diffuse the light

Captures a full spectrum of color

Flexible set-up; can be paired with lights of higher wattage Cons Does not come with a user guide

If you love experimenting with light and want to adjust the brightness to create different effects and moods, we suggest investing in the Fovitec 2-Light 3200W Fluorescent Lighting Kit. That said, our second entry is the ideal companion for users with some experience who want to expand their line of work.

Why Did We Like It?

Let’s just say that this kit will perfectly serve your purpose if you’re into portrait photography. Capturing expressions and facial features largely depends on the light source and angles. With this kit, you can modify each element and shoot your subject using different lighting parameters.

To begin with, it comes with a pair of 24″ x 36″ softboxes, each of which accommodates a 7-head socket. Therefore, you have the provision of using 14 bulbs at a time to produce sufficient light in close quarters. The best part – the kit comes with 14 45W bulbs so you can use it right out of the box.

Other than that, the kit features two adjustable light stands that can be extended up to 7’6″. Therefore, users can change the height as per their requirements to achieve an optimal angle. We like that the stands are made of die-cast aluminum, ensuring durability and ease of use. Besides, they have rubber-tipped legs to prevent skidding on marble floors.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You must be wondering why we placed this second on our list despite it having more individual parts and higher light output. Well, it missed the first spot because we found the softboxes a little difficult to assemble. If you’re not careful, the fixtures may break, which also points to quality control issues.

Pros Suitable for portrait photography and other experimental forms

Kit includes 2 softboxes with provision for 14 light bulbs

Comes with a pair of die-cast aluminum, adjustable light stands

Rubber-tipped legs prevent skidding on marble floors Cons Softboxes are difficult to assemble

Indoor photography demands adequate light for shooting, but not every kit may meet your specific needs. You can buy something high-end for your studio; however, some of us are working on a tight budget here. So, if you’re looking to achieve professional results without breaking the bank, check out our 3rd entry.

Why Did We Like It?

If you often need to transport your kit, it’s essential to get something with sturdy and reliable parts. That’s where this LimoStudio shines, as it’s easy to transport, allowing to carry everything in one heavy-duty case.

The set comprises a pair of 86″ light stands and silver reflector umbrellas each. Unlike white umbrellas, the silver ones render a harder and focussed light for capturing images with sharp details. So, if that fits your style, we recommend buying this affordable kit.

Apart from that, you also get a 28″ tabletop stand which you can use for accent lights. Also, the kit includes a set of three 45W daylight balanced fluorescent light bulbs, allowing you to shoot with high clarity and brightness.

It’s quite lightweight and easy to assemble, so you won’t be spending a lot of time figuring out what goes where. Plus, the 2 longer light stands are 3-legged, providing more stability while you work.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Undoubtedly, this LimoStudio product is one sweet deal that you shouldn’t miss. However, you may hit a snag while connecting it all, as the power cords are quite short. Therefore, it’s best to get an extension cord for more flexibility while positioning the stands. This could add to the cost unless you already own an extension cord.

Pros Lightweight kit; easy to transport and assemble

Includes a pair of 86″ light stands and a 28″ tabletop stand

Silver reflector umbrellas for capturing images in with sharper details

3-legged stands ensure more stability on the floor Cons Inadequate length of the power cords

As professionals, we constantly look for equipment that’s easy to set up and does the job without needing much oversight. That’s why we recommend investing in the Julius Studio Photography Continuous Lighting Kit as it offers you all the convenience and more. Besides, it’s budget-friendly price tag makes it a great choice for users of all skill levels.

Why Did We Like It?

First off, the kit features two softboxes measuring 20″ x 28″ with their individual light stand tripods. With this, you can cast light on your subject from two directions and set the scene with optimum brightness.

The two adjustable light stands can be extended up to 78″, with the shortest height being 28.5″. Plus, they come with screw mounting on top with a reliable locking system that secures the lights. The softboxes have a silver internal face, which ensures maximum light dissipation while preventing loss.

Meanwhile, the pair of 85W daylight balanced bulbs perfectly illuminates the shooting space in any indoor location. Besides, you also have the advantage of angular adjustment, meaning you can change the lighting path by using this feature and position them anywhere between 0° to 180°.

Other than that, it’s a cinch to transport, thanks to the all-in-one carry bag. So, if you often have to travel with your equipment, give this item a shot.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We do not have any complaints about the performance or quality of this kit. However, you may find other brands that also provide a tabletop light stand in the same price range. Therefore, apparently it is one tool short, but if this set-up serves your purpose, it’s still a good buy.

Pros Kit includes two softboxes measuring 20″ x 28″

Adjustable light stands come with a reliable locking system

Adjustable angle lets you position lights between 0° to 180°

All-in-one carry bag ensures easy transport and storage Cons Kit does not include a tabletop light stand

If you want higher customizations and flexibility, the HPUSN Softbox Lighting Kit lets you do it all on a decent budget. Setting the scene with a two-light set-up could become a little restrictive, especially if you’re shooting from different angles. We understand your issue here, and so we suggest opting for our 5th item.

Why Did We Like It?

If you have been doing indoor photography for a while and want to upgrade to a better and more versatile kit, get your hands on this HPUSN product. First and foremost, it includes 2 softboxes, measuring 28″ x 20″ that maintain excellent reflective performance in all indoor environments.

Additionally, the kit provides a pair of 33″ white translucent umbrellas to supplement the light scatter. This extra set of modifiers broadens and diffuses the light output of any tungsten or studio flash source. Furthermore, you get four 85W CFL bulbs that you can use to perfectly illuminate the scene while eliminating shadows.

However, what seals the deal for us is the 8.5 ft x 10 ft background support system. Also, to top it all, you get three backdrops with the kit (green, black and white). Lastly, the 4 light stands feature single-action lock systems that allow precise height adjustment from 26″ to 78.75″.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Basically, with a 4-light set-up, you have more means to experiment and create unique lighting combinations. However, you may find the light stands a little short for use in a studio. If you want a kit for solely professional use, the poles’ length could be limiting, so you might want to check out other options.

Pros Two 28″ x 20″ softboxes maintain good reflective performance

Kit includes 8.5 ft x 10 ft background support system

Four 85W CFL bulbs ensure optimum illumination without shadows

Two 33″ white translucent umbrellas supplement light scatter Cons Light stands are a little short for use in a studio

For our 6th spot, we’ve picked the Neewer 700W Lighting Kit, another reliable unit for professionals out there. Whether you’re keen on portrait photography or need lights for shooting vlogs, this kit will provide sufficient illumination to set the mood. Therefore, if you want to capture images with high clarity, this is your best bet.

Why Did We Like It?

Most budget lighting systems do not offer enough coverage to space out and fit in multiple subjects. However, that won’t be a concern with this high-performance unit. For starters, the kit features a pair of 24″ x 24″ softboxes with aluminized inner fabric acting as efficient reflectors.

Therefore, you can achieve the ultimate softened light effect while removing the shadows. It’s also quite versatile in terms of application. Long story short, you may use the equipment for shooting portraits, glamor, and product photography.

As far as the light stands are concerned, we are very impressed with the durable aluminum alloy construction, ensuring stability and high functionality. Plus, the duo features quick single action locks for precise height adjustments. Also, thanks to the adjustable knob, you can even change the direction of the lights.

Meanwhile, the 85W CFL bulbs are ideal for creating the right amount of brightness, without overheating or burnout issues.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We could hardly find any serious flaws with this high utility kit; however, we are not too thrilled about the assembly process. For the uninitiated, setting up the softboxes can be a real pain. While it does come with instructions, we advise not to rush as you could risk breaking some part.

Pros Includes two 24″ x 24″ softboxes with aluminized inner fabric

Light stands feature durable aluminum alloy construction

85W CFL bulbs create the right level of brightness without overheating

Light stands come with single action locks and adjustable knobs Cons Softboxes are challenging to assemble

If you plan on expanding your portfolio, it’s essential to have the right equipment for the task. The MOUNTDOG Photography Studio Softbox Lighting Kit is an excellent acquisition that’ll help you enhance your skills while providing room for creativity and refinement. So, If you want to transition from your entry-level kit, check out this option.

Why Did We Like It?

The biggest USP of this lighting kit is the 54″ long boom arm. This piece of equipment alone provides users with a lot of flexibility as it lets you hold the key light precisely in position. Together with the sandbag and the holder arm grip, this contraption gives you more freedom in terms of lighting angles and position.

However, the good things don’t end here. The kit comprises 3 x 95W CFL bulbs that produce a muted glow, allowing you to shoot subjects in action or still. Other than that, the package includes 3 light stands, which makes the deal even more attractive.

If you’re worried about their quality, let’s just say that they are made of aluminum alloy, thereby ensuring durability and ease of transport. Furthermore, to add to your convenience, the angle of the softboxes when mounted can be adjusted up to 210°. Therefore, you have enough opportunity to go completely avant-garde with this handy set.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Hands down, Mountdog offers a superb deal at an unbeatable price, and we recommend buying this if you’re a no-frills person. However, the brand has cut corners, and that’s evident in the poor quality storage case. It may not last multiple trips or any form of misuse, so be careful while transporting the equipment.

Pros Kit includes a 54″ long boom, allowing more flexibility

Comes with 3 durable and lightweight aluminum light stands

Softboxes, when mounted, can be adjusted up to 210°

Enables users to choose from a wide range of positions and angles Cons Poor quality storage case

The ESDDI Softbox Photography Lighting Kit is a relatively simple contraption, suitable for apprentices and professional vloggers. It’s pretty easy to set up/dismantle, and you do not need extensive technical know-how to use the different tools. So, if you want to test the waters, our 8th product is an excellent choice.

No products found.

Why Did We Like It?

At the outset, it may seem like any other two-light kit, but not all manufacturers can provide such high quality at this price point. For starters, we’re very impressed with the pair of 85W daylight balanced bulbs with a combined output equivalent to an 800W incandescent bulb.

Therefore, the soft glow of lights helps you create a natural photographic environment with 80% less power consumption. Other than that, we like the aluminum-made light stands featuring adjustable heads with a wide angular range (up to 210°).

Meaning you can customize the lighting angle and position based on the shooting needs. Whether you’re doing a series of portraits, a fashion shoot, or recording for vlogs, you’ll appreciate the adjustable height feature of the tripods, extending up to 192cm. At their shortest, the poles are about 68cm.

As for the softboxes, they’re made of high-quality PET with silver interior material, maintaining good reflective performance.

What Could’ve Been Better?

All’s good, more or less, but we do have a couple of qualms. We are far from satisfied with the quality of the storage case. Just don’t expect it to do much in terms of protection while traveling. Also, the short length power cord is a real bummer when you want to space out the stands a bit.

Pros 2 85W bulbs have a total output equivalent to an 800W incandescent bulb

Lights produce soft, natural glow with 80% less power consumption

Aluminum-made light stands with wide angular range of up to 210

Height adjustability allows you to set the stands between 68cm to 192cm

Softboxes made of high-quality PET deliver high reflective performance Cons Poor quality storage case provides the least protection during travel

Short length of the power cord restricts positioning of the stands

We deem the Andoer Photography Lighting Kit suitable for our 9th position. That said, if budget is not an issue, we recommend opting for this multi-purpose kit. It’s one of the most highly-rated kits online, but we’re not the sort to blindly follow the trend. However, after testing the unit, we were really impressed with the results, and we’re sure you’d agree.

No products found.

Why Did We Like It?

Why adjust the brightness while editing when you can achieve the required level during the shoot? Most often than not, photographers have to manipulate brightness and other parameters post-shoot, as the lighting was inadequate or lacking in places.

That’s where this Andoer product shines as this three-light kit allows you to set up the scene with minimal shadow interference. For starters, the two large 50x70cm softboxes can accommodate 4 bulbs each, so you can diffuse the light and adjust the illumination intensity.

Since the kit includes 3 light stands, you can use two of them as key and fill. The third one with a single E27 socket can be used as a rim or background light. Other than that, you also get a background stand in the package.

So, if you want to add graphics later, just use any of the three (green, black, white) background screens provided. Lastly, we’re very impressed with the cantilever stick, allowing users to explore different lighting angles with higher precision.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Nothing, except that the assembly will turn out to be a real nightmare for photography notices. The least the manufacturers could do was provide a user guide, but you only get a list of parts. We suggest looking up videos online to minimize the guesswork and the effort of putting it all together.

Pros 2 large 50x70cm softboxes accommodate 4 bulbs each

3 light stands for key, fill and background lighting

Kit includes a background stand and 3 background screens

Comes with a cantilever stick for precise lighting angles Cons Difficult to assemble; does not come with instructions

The Belle Max Photography Lighting Kit is another highly versatile item, best suited for video shoots, fashion photography, product advertising, and other forms of basic photography. You get a good number of tools, and honestly, it’s perfect if you’re looking to transition from beginner to expert level with more opportunity for practice.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, this comprehensive kit is the perfect one for professionals who could do with a few extra parts. It includes four 28W daylight balanced CFL bulbs that are used in combination with two softboxes and a pair of white reflective umbrellas.

Long story short, you can use the softboxes and the umbrellas simultaneously, thanks to the 4 light stands. Therefore, you can optimally illuminate the scene without any hot spots or overexposure gaffes.

Meanwhile, the 79″ stands are well-built, sporting aluminum alloy construction with height adjustment features. Apart from that, we’re very impressed with the studio background support system, allowing users to be more creative and fun with their projects.

Besides, the kit also comes with 4 background screens (black, 2x white, green), so you can choose the most appropriate option. Lastly, every Belle Max unit comes with a gift. Meaning, you can either select a 2-in-1 reflector, clips, carrying case for stands, or a carry bag, while ordering the product.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Some users have complained about broken clamps on the light stands. Upon inspection, we did find the plastic clamps a little flimsy and weak. If you break them accidentally, you won’t be able to use the telescopic function of the stands. This is a serious quality control issue that could render a stand unusable.

Pros Includes a pair of softboxes and white reflective umbrellas

Four 79″ light stands for optimal illumination and coverage

Comes with a sturdy studio background support system

4 background screens (black, 2x white, green) for maximum customization Cons Poor quality plastic clamps on the light stands

The Linco Studio Light Kit has been recently creating a stir among photography enthusiasts, and we decided to find out if it’s actually worth the hype. After due diligence, we must say, we’re delighted with the overall performance of this product. So, if you’re interested in something with all the bells and whistles, take a look at our 11th pick.

Why Did We Like It?

First off, this high utility product includes four 23W bulbs that power 4 individual lighting systems. To explain further, the AM169 comes with 2 square silver umbrella softboxes that work as reflectors and diffusers. Other than that, you also get 2 white translucent umbrellas that evenly disperses light, eliminating glares and hotspots.

As far as the light stands go, the 4 units boast superior die-cast steel construction, extending up to 77″. Furthermore, these beams can support a load of 15 lbs and feature a zinc stud head. However, what takes the cake is the 77″ x 78″ background support system that works with 3 muslin backdrops (green, black and white).

Unlike other kits, it also has 3 background holders that help you secure the screens in place. Additionally, we’re very impressed with the premium quality carry bag with a water-resistant interior, ensuring safety during storage and transport. Lastly, the kit includes a selfie stick set so you can shoot with your phone.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We are, for most parts, satisfied with the quality and performance of all the accessories. That said, we would have preferred it if the bulbs were a little brighter, as a combined output of 400W may not be sufficient for all forms of photography. Nevertheless, it’s a good choice and worth considering.

Pros 2 square silver umbrella softboxes work as reflectors and diffusers

Die-cast steel light stands with a zinc stud head can hold up to 15 lbs

Includes a 77″ x 78″ background support system and 3 muslin backdrops

Comes with a premium quality carry bag with water-resistant properties Cons Low light output may not be suitable for all forms of photography

We may seem a little partial towards this brand, but a list of best continuous lighting kits is incomplete with the MOUNTDOG Photography Continuous Softbox Lighting Kit. Our 12th pick is a basic set of accessories which makes a perfect choice for beginners and enthusiasts. So, if you’re on a budget, just starting out, get this stat.

Why Did We Like It?

This kit features a pair of 95W light bulbs, powerful enough to illuminate any scene, whether you’re shooting portraits, fashion photography, or other indoor forms. It comes with one 20” x 28” softbox that perfectly softens the hard light and eliminates object shadows.

Thanks to the adjustable lamp holder, the lighting angle can be modified up to 210°, to meet your individual shooting needs. Therefore, you can cast the light from multiple angles and create the desired moods and effects. Besides, the softbox is quite lightweight and easy to assemble, which is a lifesaver for amateurs.

Other than that, we are very impressed with the sturdy, aluminum tripod light stand, with an adjustable height ranging from 27” to 80”. All of it comes in a reliable carrying case, enabling you to safely store and transport all the accessories. So, if you have to hit the road too often in your line of work, this is the best fit.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There are hardly any significant flaws worth mentioning. However, it’s a little difficult to adjust the brightness level while shooting. You may move the light closer or farther away from the subject, but then again, the illumination may be insufficient in certain places. Also, the area closest to the lights could develop hot spots.

Pros 20″ x 28″ softbox softens the hard light and eliminates object shadows

Adjustable lamp holder allows users to change lighting angle up to 210°

Sturdy, aluminum tripod light stand extends up to 80″

Reliable carrying case ensures safe storage and transport Cons Difficult to adjust the brightness level; risk of hotspots

Now that we’ve reached the end of our list, we would like to finish off with a flash. That’s why we want to introduce the Emart Photography Continuous Lighting Kit last. However, its bottom position is not a comment on its overall performance as we simply consider it to be the last of the best 13 options.

Why Did We Like It?

First off, we are absolutely stoked about the 86″ light stands, which are much taller than the average stands available on the market. Other than that, you have the option of pairing them with either the translucent white umbrellas or the black reflector umbrellas.

Therefore, depending on the results you want to achieve, you can use either of the duos to set the scene. While the white umbrellas can soften and diffuse the light cast by any tungsten or studio flash source, the black ones reflect the light sources, extending coverage.

Furthermore, the kit includes a background support system, ideal for all your chroma key shenanigans. Nevertheless, one of the most striking things about this kit is the vinyl plastic backdrop.

It’s more durable than paper and cloth screens and has a white wood floor digital print that can be used to incorporate graphics and effects.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Nothing except the carry bag. We are not sure as to why the manufacturers would provide something that can only accommodate either the light stands or the background crossbar. It cannot fit all the accessories, so you’ll have to make a separate arrangement for the rest of the parts.

Pros Comes a pair of white translucent umbrellas that diffuse the light

Black reflective umbrellas increase the light spread and coverage

Background support system works with white wood floor print screen

Vinyl backdrop is more durable than paper and cloth screens Cons Carry bag cannot accommodate all the accessories

Continuous Lighting Kit Buyers’ Guide

Knowing all about the best 13 best continuous lighting kits may seem enough to go – lights, camera, action! But you still need to figure out what equipment will serve you best in the long run.

That’s why we’ve listed some key factors that you must consider before purchasing any of these options. Take a look at the now.

Power Output

The total power output of a kit obviously depends on the number of bulbs and their wattage. Therefore, if you’re looking to create a 3-point lighting set-up, it’s essential to have powerful lights that’ll diminish shadows and illuminate the subject.

We suggest opting for high power equipment for the best results. At the same time, make sure that the bulbs are energy-efficient.

Versatility

The versatility of a kit depends on the type of accessories it offers and its features. That said, the kits that come with a background support system allow you to shoot in front of a screen so that you can add graphics and effects while editing.

Also, some kits come with a boom arm, allowing users to explore different lighting angles and positions. So, it all depends on the project and the results you want to achieve.

Portability

Not all professionals have their own studio. Therefore, portability is a critical factor that cannot be ignored. Ideally, the kit bag should facilitate safe storage and transport. But several manufacturers skimp on the build material, which renders the bag unusable after a while.

Make sure that the carry bag accommodates all the accessories as you do not want to carry other parts separately.

Construction

Lastly, you should invest in a kit with good quality stands and reflectors/diffusers. Some stands are too flimsy and get knocked over easily. Therefore, check for stability and durability as you’d want the lighting unit to work on all types of flooring.

Verdict

That’s all from us, guys!

As photographers, it’s very important to trust your gut. After all, there’s no point in buying an expensive kit only for you to underuse. Therefore make sure that the product you choose fits your budget and purpose.

On that note, we hope you could find the most suitable option from our all-star selection. However, if you still need a little help, here’s a quick recap.

LimoStudio Day Light Umbrella Continuous Lighting Kit is the best overall, and the HPUSN Softbox Lighting Kit Studio Lighting Kit is the most versatile option. Andoer Photography Lighting Kit has the best features, and Neewer 700W Professional Photography Lighting Kitis the best budget buy.

Till next time, say cheese!

