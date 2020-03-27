13 Best Staple Guns of 2020 | Buyer’s Guide and Reviews

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

How much of a big deal can it be to choose a staple gun? Not much, right?

That’s what most of us think because staplers are pretty straightforward tools and don’t do much other than fastening objects. But guess what, it may not be as simple to pick one that meets all your needs for work around the house or on the job. That’s why we decided to create this guide to simplify your search for the best staple gun.

Obviously, there are hundreds of options out there. And, it was only after extensive research that we were able to handpick the best performers of the lot. Consequently, we ended up with 13 excellent options that are worth the money!

Also, you will be pleased to know that we individually tested all of these products so we can write honest reviews to help you find the ideal stapler.

So, without further ado, let’s begin, shall we?

Best Staple Gun

This heavy-duty, yet lightweight steel stapler is a superior model from Stanley, one of the top brands in the business. It is the ideal manual staple gun for everyday needs around the house and office. So if you’re looking for a compact and easy-to-operate staple gun for simple work, this product will do the job.

Stanley Tr110 Heavy Duty Steel Stapler Perfect For Everyday Stapling Needs Around The...

Lightweight, With Convenient Handle Lock For Safe... Sale

Why Did We Like it?

First and foremost, this lightweight staple gun enables you to easily access tight places owing to its sleek and functional design. Then again, by no means it is a professional carpenter’s tool, yet the chrome-plated steel construction of the stapler makes it durable enough to use in dusty and dirty job-sites.

And, we especially like the jam-clear mechanism on the tool, as it saves time and prevents the inconvenience of staple jams. Apart from that, the staple gun also features a bottom load channel to simplify loading staples and a handle lock for secure storage.

Overall, it’s a great tool that can be used for upholstery on chairs, fabrics, and projects involving light wood.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only flaw in the model is the distance between the main body and the handle. It can be too wide for users with smaller hands, and they will struggle to grip the tool entirely. Other than that, the stapler is meant for simple tasks at home and nothing too demanding.

Pros Sturdy chromium-plated steel construction

Jam clear mechanism

Available at a low price

Works great on light wood Cons Unsuitable for users with smaller hands

The second item on our list is the BOSTITCH T6-8 Tacker, a staple gun that can operate in a wide range of situations without folding. While other staplers may fumble in a considerable measure of circumstances, this heavy-duty tool will perform extraordinarily well for what it is intended to do.

BOSTITCH Upholstery Stapler/Tacker, Heavy Duty (T6-8) Patented easy squeeze mechanism
Lightweight die-cast aluminum design

Lightweight die-cast aluminum design Sale

Why Did We Like it?

The BOSTITCH stapler comes in a classic yellow color that makes it easily detectable in hardware stores. And we also find the design of the staple gun exceedingly functional, such as that of its steel handle.

You do not have to worry about breaking the handle with prolonged use as the steel underneath the molded rubber is highly durable. Besides, the ergonomic design of the gun allows you to hold it in a strong, secure grip, offering maximum efficiency.

Lastly, this item is relatively lightweight compared to other heavy-duty tackers and has one of the smoothest loading mechanisms. But, we recommend this product for simple projects requiring minimum effort.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The standard T50 staples sold in hardware stores are not compatible with this BOSTITCH model. You need special PowerCrown staples to make this work, and they can usually be found online. We would’ve preferred if the stapler came in a pack along with the special staples as that would be more convenient.

Pros Comfortable and sturdy handgrip

Easy bottom loading

Lightweight design

Easy squeeze mechanism Cons Compatible only with PaperCrown staple

Our third entry is a standard staple gun from Stanley meant for regular household and office stapling needs. And while it may not have all the bells and whistles of a high-end model, the Stanley TR45K is still highly functional and offers superior performance for all light-duty applications.

Stanley TR45K Light Duty Staple Gun Kit Perfect for everyday stapling needs around the...
Stanley - Black & Decker

Stanley - Black & Decker Sale

Why Did We Like it?

Not all of us need heavy-duty staplers in our everyday lives, but we may need a reliable one for simple tasks. And this Stanley staple gun is the perfect device for all minor DIY tasks and general office applications.

Made with chromium-plated steel, this is one strong tool that assures precision and easy operability. Also, we like that it has a quick-clear mechanism that immediately resolves a jam, and allows you to get back to work instantly.

All in all, we recommend this handy and compact staple gun for light upholstery, hanging posters, tacking wires, and other light-duty jobs.

What Could’ve Been Better?

For this Stanley model to work, you have to push the lever almost all the way for ejecting the staples. Other than that, it is a fairly useful tool; however, you must know that this staple gun is only compatible with Stanley TRA200 or Arrow JT-21 light duty staples.

Pros Lightweight and compact model

Ideal for light-duty use

Time-saving jam clear mechanism

Value for money product Cons Limited Compatibility

As far as manual guns are concerned, the Dewalt DWHTTR350 is one of our top picks. It is an aluminum stapler that can safely and efficiently tackle all DIY tasks. If you are looking for a stapler for minor repairs around the house, this tool is the ideal product for you.

DEWALT DWHTTR350 Dewalt Heavy-Duty Aluminum Stapler/Brad Nailer Dewalt Heavy-Duty Aluminum Stapler/Brad Nailer
Dewalt

Dewalt Sale

Why Did We Like it?

Unlike our previous item, you can use almost any 18-gauge staples and nails in this Dewalt stapler. Therefore, you do not have to worry about finding the compatible staples as these cartridges are readily available and also quite affordable.

Furthermore, this highly functional tool can take on heavy-duty jobs and large projects without fizzling. With this in hand, you don’t have to sweat about sudden malfunctions and jamming issues since it performs as advertised.

We find this stapler perfectly suitable for everyday tasks, as it not only gets the job done but can also meet demanding needs time after time.

What Could’ve Been Better?

As already mentioned, this is a heavy-duty stapler. Therefore you have to apply sufficient pressure to operate it. This could be a problem as your hands can tire after using the stapler repeatedly. Other than that, we feel that the item is expensive for a manual stapler, especially when you can find cheaper alternatives.

Pros Heavy-duty aluminum construction

Suitable for demanding projects

Compatible with regular staples and nails

Ideal for home repairs and fixes Cons Expensive for a manual stapler

The Stanley SharpShooter Staple Gun is an extraordinary tool for both beginners and people who know their staplers. This item is made for heavy-duty manual stapling and offers precision with every application. Apart from being widely compatible with different staple sizes, we also like that the gun comes in a sleek, low-profile design.

Stanley TR150HL SharpShooter Heavy Duty Staple Gun Hi/Lo power lever for hard and soft materials
Heavy duty aircraft-aluminum housing for...

Heavy duty aircraft-aluminum housing for... Sale

Why Did We Like it?

To be honest, we like the Sharp Shooter because it can literally nail the job. Usually, if you’re working with a staple gun for a long stretch at a time, your hand may go numb from continuously applying pressure. However, that won’t be the case with this easy-to-use stapler.

With the Sharp Shooter, you can alternate between high and low-pressure configs while working. That way, you don’t need to apply a lot of strength in the event where you find it unnecessary.

Another thing that we like about the product is that by switching pressure levels, you can choose to staple on either softer or hard materials. And for something available at a low price point, this feature is surely stealing all the thunder.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This tool is sleek enough to fit inside a toolbox, but its compact structure is, unfortunately, a compromise on the durability of the item. We would like it better if the staple gun had a sturdier built as otherwise, it’s a pretty decent product compared to other items in the same price range.

Pros Low-profile and functional design

Compatible with multiple staple sizes

High and low-pressure levels

Value for money product Cons Not the most durable staple gun

If you’re looking for a sophisticated and professional-looking stapler, the Arrow Fastener T50 is your best bet. Despite being among the cheapest items on our list, this bad boy might just be the most durable, heavy-duty staple gun we’ve come across. Made with high-quality steel, this product is designed to function without misfiring.

Arrow Fastener T50 Heavy Duty Staple Gun All Steel Construction
Made in the USA.

Made in the USA. Sale

Why Did We Like it?

This Arrow Fastener stapler boasts of all-steel construction, including all the working parts, which makes it a solid tool that will last for ages. Besides being literally as tough as steel, we also like the jam-resistant mechanism and the powerful coil spring on this gun.

The stapler also has a staple viewing window, which shows practicality and ingenuity on the part of the makers, as this way, you know when to refill. This item could seem like a basic addition to your toolbox, but it can sustain both professional and home use, owing to its wide compatibility.

Designed to work with six T50 staple sizes, we are overall very impressed with this unique, dependable, and rugged stapler.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Don’t get us wrong, it is a great tool for both homeowners and professionals. But you may need to use both hands while operating this staple gun, as it requires substantial pressure to fire the staples. We would’ve liked it better if it was a little easier to use and didn’t necessarily engage both the hands.

Pros Hardened all-steel construction

Superior jam-resistant mechanism

Works with T50 staples of 6 sizes

Features a staple viewing window Cons Requires the use of both hands

We are halfway through our recommendations, and we have decided to include a premium staple gun from Swedish manufacturers – Rapid. This all-steel stapler can be used for multiple purposes like securing insulation material, plastic sheets, carpets, and other fastening applications. So if you need a fail-proof tool for professional use, you can consider the R34 for desirable results.

Rapid 20511550 R34 Stapling Gun All steel casing and mechanics
No recoil

No recoil

Why Did We Like it?

To begin with, using a staple gun should not turn into a workout session. However, most heavy-duty staplers promise superior performance but fail to deliver a comfortable user experience.

Nevertheless, this Rapid product can end all your stapling woes as it has an easy to squeeze force adjustment system that allows you to decide how much power to deploy on each application. The R34 model saves time and energy with its unique 3-step force adjuster, which enables professionals to work without tiring their hands.

Overall, it is an excellent tool for renovation, repair, DIY projects, and hobby work at home. You can rely on this stapler to perform consistently, time after time without folding.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Unlike the Stanley TR110 and the TR150, our 1st and 5th entry, respectively, the Rapid R34 is too expensive for a heavy-duty staple gun. This model might be suitable for professional applications, but it is a costly tool for jobs around the house. You can opt for this stapler if you don’t find a cheaper and reliable alternative.

Pros Durable tool for professional use

Saves effort with 3-step force adjuster

Easy to squeeze mechanism

Secures insulation materials, plastic sheeting, carpet, etc Cons Expensive item

In case you’re worn out using a stapler that demands a lot of effort on your part, you need to check out the Stanley TR250 stat. This aluminum, heavy-duty device is made to work overtime as a stapler, brad nailer, cable, and wire tacker. The easy-squeeze mechanism and the driver power of this tool make for a reliable companion for all projects.

Stanley TR250 SharpShooter Plus Heavy-Duty Staple/Brad Nail Gun Easy-squeeze product works overtime as a staple...
All-metal drive channel ensures better penetration

All-metal drive channel ensures better penetration Sale

Why Did We Like it?

For starters, you won’t need to risk pulling a muscle while you crush the lever on this stapler. This superior model from Stanley can effortlessly fire away staples and brad nails. And for the sake of added convenience, it allows you to alter the weight according to the material.

Furthermore, we like the aluminum construction of the stapler as it ensures durability while the drive channel provides better penetration. Apart from that, the long-nosed design of the device enables you to reach tight spots that require stapling.

Overall, it’s an ideal staple gun for large DIY projects, and we recommend this item for the sheer versatility and adaptability it can offer.

What Could’ve Been Better?

With the TR250, you may struggle while stapling through hardwood or other tougher materials. It is an affordable stapler that can do the job well enough, but it is limited in its capacity and is not meant for the most demanding tasks. We would’ve liked it more if the staple gun could deliver in challenging situations.

Pros Multipurpose stapling, driving and tacking device

Durable aluminum construction

Easy squeeze trigger

Intuitive flush-nose design Cons Not meant for tougher applications

If you need a staple gun that can fire the flat crown and round crown staples, without stressing out your hand, then this is the tool for you. This dual-purpose stapler comes in a chrome finish that makes it durable enough for multiple tasks and frequent use.

Arrow Fastener T2025 Dual Purpose Staple Gun and Wire Tacker Chrome finish resists wear and tear
Shoots flat crown and round crown staples

Shoots flat crown and round crown staples Sale

Why Did We Like it?

We like that the easy squeeze handle on this steel contraption that works perfectly well despite the absence of padding. Also, the jam-proof mechanism allows you to work without interrupting your project for long.

All you have to do is apply minimum pressure while using the staple gun, and the staple will eject smoothly, with precision. The other feature we found impressive is the built-in adjustable staple guide that lets you modify the depth of the staples being driven.

Lastly, it’s a great product for light upholstery, tacking wires, cables, vapor barriers, etc., and is compatible with six sizes of T25 and T20 staples.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We found some jamming issues in the staple gun and would’ve preferred a more functional anti-jam mechanism. Other than that, it is a very useful and low-cost product for minor DIY tasks. However, you may struggle to find the flat crown or round crown staples at local hardware stores.

Pros Durable chrome finish

Adjustable staple guide

Works with 6 sizes of T25 and T50 staples

Value for money product Cons Some jamming issues

This tool from Konnig is an industrial-grade heavy-duty staple gun suitable for upholstery work, re-tacking carpets, and other minor repairs. The all-steel construction of the stapler makes it a dependable device that will last for years to come. If you need a dedicated stapler for home projects, this item will not disappoint you.

Könnig Heavy Duty Staple Gun 3 in 1 w/BONUS 2000 Staples, Hand... carpentry tools
upholstery staple gun

upholstery staple gun

Why Did We Like it?

This staple gun is one of our favorites, primarily because of its durable construction and ergonomic design. You can depend on this compact device to deliver in dusty job-sites and demanding DIY projects at home.

The stapler has a bottom load channel that facilitates easy and quick reloading while the handle lock on it provides convenient storage. We also like the soft rubber grip on the handle as it allows you to operate the staple gun comfortably.

We recommend this 3-in-1 staple gun for woodworking, carpentry, rack, and roofing as it also serves as a brad nailer and tacker tool.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite the multiple features and unique design, this Konnig staple gun suffers from quality control issues. Some users have complained about screws coming off or jamming problems, and we feel that makers are yet to resolve those issues. It is a fairly decent product for a low price point, but it needs improvement in some areas.

Pros 3-in-1 multipurpose staple gun

Durable steel construction

Suitable for woodwork and roofing jobs

Comes with a bottom load channel and handle lock storage Cons Quality control issues

If you require a handy and reliable stapler for bagging, tagging, and sealing, this mean kid from Arrow Fastener is the ideal option for you. The all-steel assembly of this compact, plier-type staple gun is designed to meet the demanding needs of busy counters, shops, homes, and offices.

Arrow Fastener P22 Heavy Duty Plier Type Stapler Plier-type heavy-duty stapler
Cam-actuated double leverage

Cam-actuated double leverage

Why Did We Like it?

What this tool lacks in terms of capacity it makes up for with superior features. We are very impressed with the unique cam design and the hand guide loop on this staple gun. Apart from that, we also like the staple viewing window that gives a visual cue to users when they’re out of staples and need to reload.

With this in hand, you can rapidly put together cardboard boxes, fasten printed material and label clothing, jewelry, and other accessories. All this can be accomplished with minimum pressure as this staple gun has a superior leverage action coupled with a seamless jam-proof mechanism.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This is a pretty simple staple gun that can be used for everyday stapling requirements at shops, homes, and offices. We obviously do not expect anything above and beyond the basics, but we would have preferred something more long-lasting. Price-wise it is comparable to our top model, but the latter is better in terms of durability.

Pros Tireless cam leverage action

Hand guard loop

Visual refill window

Low-cost item Cons Not the most durable

This compact and lightweight staple gun from Tacwise is suitable for users looking for a small, handy tool to cover heavy-duty applications on the job or at home. The ergonomic design together with the user-friendly features makes this model ideal for securing underlay, breather membrane, plastic sheeting, and much more.

Tacwise Z1-140 Heavy Duty Hand Tacker/Staple Gun for 5/32, 3/16, 1/4... High quality, compact hand tacker/staple gun
Die cast construction with polymer handle

Die cast construction with polymer handle Sale

Why Did We Like it?

The Z1-140 Staple Gun from Tacwise incorporates linear power curve technology to enable seamless firing by reducing hand strain and improving comfort during prolonged periods of use. We find this integrated mechanism especially thoughtful, as it simplifies and saves effort for professionals on the job.

We also like the lockable handle on this tool as it both prevents accidental firing and ensures safe storage in the gearbox. Another feature we would like to highlight is the belt hook on the stapler that lets you carry the tool without occupying your hands.

We recommend this lightweight stapler for its sheer performance, capacity, and intuitive features that can streamline professional tasks and DIY projects alike.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We are satisfied with the overall performance of the product, but what we don’t like is that this Tacwise staple gun only works with staplers from the same brand. We understand that this is a part of their marketing strategy, but it limits flexibility and adaptability, both essential attributes we want in a heavy-duty stapler.

Pros Anti hand straining mechanism

Lockable handle prevents accidental firing

Suitable for multiple professional applications

Features a belt hook Cons Compatible only with staples from the same brand

Now that we have come to the end of our list, we would like to finish off with a dependable staple gun for home projects. On that note, the Arrow Fastener PowerShot Staple Gun is undoubtedly an excellent acquisition. Furthermore, our last item is a 3 piece kit that also includes wire attachment and a blow molded case.

Arrow Fastener 8000K PowerShot Pro 3 Piece Kit Fires 1/4-inch thru 9/16-inch heavy duty Arrow T50...
Forward action design eliminates stapler kickback

Forward action design eliminates stapler kickback

Why Did We Like it?

The best part about this staple gun is its forward action design that prevents stapler kickback giving you a smooth stapling experience. Also, the ergonomics of the stapler offers easy one-hand operability owing to the anti-slip comfort grip.

Moreover, we find the steel body of the stapler quite durable as it enables rapid-firing and can sustain long term use. Other than that, this stapler cum brad nailer is easy to use and does not jam too much.

So if you are looking for a tool with wide compatibility and works great for upholstery, fence wire, screening work, the 8000K Powershot model is one of the best options.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Loading staples is an ordeal when it comes to this Arrow Fastener staple gun. Apart from that, there’s not much we can complain about, design or function-wise. However, this is one pricey staple gun for regular jobs around the home. We would have preferred something a little less expensive for light-duty applications.

Pros Forward action design prevents kickback

Capable of rapid-fire

Durable steel construction

Anti-slip comfort grip Cons Expensive for a light-duty stapler

Best Staple Gun Buyer’s Guide

Knowing the 13 best staple guns that are available on the market today is hardly too much information. You still need to figure out which one of these options works best for you. And that can get somewhat challenging because you are dealing with products that are all excellent. That’s where our guide comes in.

We have listed out the factors you need to consider when buying a staple gun. Read on to know more…

Durability

Durability is an essential prerequisite while buying a staple gun as you don’t want a piece of junk that breaks the first time you apply a little pressure. Besides all other features, the reason we picked these 13 staple guns out of hundreds of options is because of their sturdy assembly. Therefore, regardless of whether you need a staple gun for heavy-duty applications or basic home improvements, invest in something long-lasting.

Staple Size

Both staple size and their availability are vital considerations you must make before selecting a staple gun. As you know by now, not all staplers work with standard staples and nail sizes. You may find a top-notch option, but it could be limited in terms of compatibility. Check out the staples sizes a model can work with and also make sure that they are readily available online or in local hardware stores.

Comfort

Since staple guns come in different shapes and sizes, it’s important to find out the most ergonomic option. If you’re planning to buy a stapler for regular use, ensure picking one that’s comfortable in your hand. Some staple guns feature designs that seamlessly mold to the hand while others have rubber grips that ensure stability, even when your palms are sweaty.

Other Considerations

You do not want a staple gun that jams frequently and interrupts you mid-project. Make sure to buy a stapler that has an anti-jam mechanism, so you can quickly resolve it and go back to your task. Other than that, you can choose one with additional features like a staple viewing window, handle lock storage, or a belt hook.

Verdict

Staple guns are one of those handy tools that every home needs. They’re portable, compact, and, most importantly, great at fastening things together. You’ll need one even if all you want to do is securely put together a few papers.

On that note, we have reached the end of this brief and informative guide on staple guns. And we hope you could find the most suitable option for your needs with the help of our buyers’ guide. But before we leave you to make a purchase, we want to remind you about some of our top picks.

The Stanley TR110 Heavy Duty Steel Stapler is the best budget buy, while the Dewalt DWHTTR350 Heavy Duty Aluminum Stapler is the most durable option. On the other hand, we favor the Arrow Fastener T2025 Dual Purpose Staple Gun for its wide compatibility and the Tacwise Z1-140 Heavy Duty Staple Gun for ease of use.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with our verdict.

Till next time!

