5 Best Glue For Polypropylene | Reviews + Guide

Polypropylene is one of the most versatile materials used across several different industries.

It is used for fabricating plastic parts for machinery and equipment, fibers and textiles, medical components, and even more. Despite being such a versatile product, it is not very easy to work with since it requires special compounds for bonding.

So, if you plan to use polypropylene for different projects, the first thing is to find the ideal glue that works with the material. However, there are many products to select from, and finding the best one may be challenging.

And that is why we’ve created this excellent guide listing the top five products on the market today. Furthermore, we’ve included a buying guide as well to help you make the right decision.

So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Best Glue For Polypropylene

As many of you may already know, J-B Weld is one of the most famous American manufacturers of a range of adhesives commonly used for industrial and commercial purposes. We expected the 50139 super glue from the company to offer impressive performance and are happy to say that it did not disappoint.

Why Did We Like It?

Coming from the house of J-B Weld, the 50139 delivers exceptional performance, making it highly suitable for DIY polypropylene plastic repairs. It is a multipurpose two-part urethane adhesive that sets quickly, creating a solid and lasting bond for joining different plastic surfaces.

Using this product is also very easy since you just need to mix the two-part formula using the provided mixing tray and stir stick. Additionally, the high tensile strength of 3770 PSI ensures that the bond is not easy to break.

Another thing we liked about this product is that the J-B Weld 50139 is highly versatile and can be used on a variety of surfaces. These include carbon fiber composites, thermoplastic polymer, thermoset composites, concrete, ceramic, fiberglass, and more.

Furthermore, it is a heavy-duty adhesive offering high quality and impressive performance, proving itself to be one of the best options if you frequently undertake DIY projects.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We were very impressed by this product during the testing phase since it could create powerful bonds on several types of materials. However, it is essential to keep in mind that it has a shiny glossy black color once it dries. So, it may not be the best option for invisible repairs.

Pros Creates a powerful bond

Easy to use

Highly versatile

Value for money Cons Not suitable for invisible repairs

Next up on the list is the Glue Masters Professional Grade Cyanoacrylate (CA) Super Glue. As the name suggests, this is one of the stronger bonding products on the market, offering premium quality and performance, even when used on surfaces exposed to water.

Professional Grade Cyanoacrylate (CA)"Super Glue" by Glue Masters - 56... ★ One Glue To Rule Them All – Glue Masters...

★ A True Quick Fix – Settles in just under 45...

Why Did We Like It?

We would have to say the brand Glue Masters has outdone itself with this super glue. There are several reasons why this is one of the highest-recommended products on our list. First and foremost, it can quickly create industrial-grade bonds, making it an ideal solution for plastic repairs.

Then, there is the fast-curing property, due to which this polypropylene adhesive sets in just under 45 seconds. This feature also makes it one of the easiest-to-use items, as the glue sets quickly, and you do not need to worry if anyone touches the surface.

Furthermore, the professional-grade polypropylene glue works on most surfaces, ranging from wood to glass and much more. It can even be used on surfaces frequently exposed to moisture, as the glue is not affected by water and will not weaken over time.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We could not find any significant downside to this excellent product during our testing process. However, since it is an industrial-grade glue, we recommend always keeping your face covered as it can be dangerous if it enters the eyes, nose, or mouth. Also, use the product in a well-ventilated area.

Pros Easy to use

Affordable

Creates a powerful bond

Wide application Cons Dangerous if ingested

Loctite is another famous American brand known for manufacturing a wide range of sealants, surface treatments, and other industrial chemicals. On that note, the Loctite 681925 model is a well-received polypropylene glue that offers a quick and easy solution for plastic repairs.

Why Did We Like It?

Loctite is well-known for its reliable and high-quality products that deliver exceptional performance at a great price point. The 681925 is no exception and is one of the best options if you intend to glue polypropylene or other types of plastics quickly and easily.

This adhesive has a two-part system that does not require mixing and works well on many different materials. That said, you can bond leather, cork, paper, wood, and all types of plastics, including hard-to-bond polyethylene and polypropylene.

The 681925 is one of the fastest-setting products that we came across while compiling this guide. It sets in under 30 seconds, making it one of the most appropriate choices for time-bound projects and urgent repairs. Also, the bond is incredibly strong and will not break easily.

Besides the incredible performance, the Loctite 681925 is available at an affordable price, making it suitable for all types of DIY projects and repairs.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Loctite 681925 is undoubtedly one of the best glues for polypropylene on the market. However, we found that due to the fast-setting nature of the super glue, one tube is meant for single-use purposes as the glue tends to dry out quickly.

Pros Affordable

Creates a strong, durable bond

Versatile

Easy to use Cons Single-use product

The penultimate item on our list is the 84115 polypropylene adhesive from the house of Permatex, a leading manufacturer of chemicals and compounds for industrial purposes. This polypropylene glue is one of the strongest and most versatile options that you can get from the market right now.

Why Did We Like It?

The Permatex 84115 is a powerful structural adhesive that you can use for various general applications. This is because the glue works well on various surfaces, such as ABS, acrylic, fiberglass, FRP glass, PVC, and more.

Additionally, it creates a highly tough and durable bond when used with plastics, ceramics, composites, and even wood. As expected, we were very impressed by the tremendous strength of the bond while testing the product on various materials.

What made us like the product even more was how fast-acting it was. That said, this special glue sets in under five minutes at room temperature, so you won’t have to wait long to see results. Using it is also very simple as it does not require any primers or mixing.

Also, this glue can withstand extremely high and low temperatures and exposure to moisture, making it excellent for industrial purposes as well.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only downside that we noticed to this otherwise fantastic product is that the Permatex 84115 is challenging to get out of the tube. You will need special tools to remove the plastic piece that prevents the glue from coming out. Perhaps, the manufacturer should work on improving the design.

Pros Ideal for extreme temperature conditions

Suitable for both industrial and home use

Creates a permanent bond

Provides quick results Cons Flawed tube design

We bring you the 3M 25204 Scotch-Weld for our final product, an instant adhesive that is excellent for gluing polypropylene as well as a range of other substances. The 25204 is a low viscosity adhesive that makes using it easily without compromising the strength of the bond.

Why Did We Like It?

There are several things to like about the 3M 25204, so let’s begin with the most obvious. It is an instant adhesive with a fast curing property, making it ideal for use in conditions with an element of urgency. It is the best solution, whether it is a craft project that needs to be submitted in a few hours or home repairs.

Another thing that we were delighted with is the fact that the manufacturer has made it easy to use the glue. It comes in a pinch container that lets you work with great precision. It disperses the exact quantity of adhesive needed, whether it is just a drop or a steady bead.

The 25204 can create a strong, long-lasting bond on various materials, such as rubber, plastics, and even metal. Lastly, this clear glue is ideal for repairs you want to keep hidden.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The issue with most instant adhesives is that they emit a foul odor. That is also the case with this item, so it is recommended to keep your face covered using a mask while using it. However, the smell fades away after some time, and the performance is top-notch.

Pros Suitable for invisible repairs

Provides fast results

Easy to use

Highly durable bond Cons Emits foul odor

Glue For Polypropylene Buying Guide

We’ve listed the top five adhesives for gluing polypropylene in this guide and hope that it might help you find the right product. However, we’re not done just yet. Besides knowing about the available options, it is also vital to know what factors to look for when buying glue for bonding polypropylene.

In this section, we have created a buying guide that lists some of the essential elements that should be considered before making a choice. It will be of great help in narrowing down your choices, so read on to learn more.

Surface Type

One of the primary considerations when purchasing polypropylene glue is the type of surface or surfaces that you will be working on. Generally, polypropylene adhesives are meant to glue different plastic substrates together. However, they also work on various other materials, most commonly fiberglass, rubber, wood, and metal.

Alternatively, not all types of adhesives will work on all surfaces. For instance, pressure-sensitive adhesives work on most surfaces, while contact adhesives are best suited for specific scenarios. Selecting the right kind of glue based on the surface type can help save a lot of time and effort.

Use

The nature of the project also determines which type of glue would be best for you. Manufacturers offer different types of products for various purposes, such as home repairs, school projects, professional purposes, etc. Since not all types of adhesives are suitable for all purposes, it is crucial to select the right product.

For instance, you can use a glue that cures clear for repair purposes while for craft projects, other types of glue can be great for crafts projects.

Temperature

Adhesives are often affected by different environmental factors, and temperature is one of the most critical factors. Temperature affects both the curing time and durability of the bond, with even small changes resulting in cure speed and effectiveness changes.

Thermosetting adhesives, such as melamine or phenolic, are highly resistant to temperature changes, making them great for use on materials such as plastic and rubber. Additionally, it is also recommended to go for an option that can withstand extreme cold if you plan to use it in areas with such temperatures.

Bond Strength

Adhesive strength is usually the most critical consideration when buying an adhesive since it determines how stable the joined surface will be. It also directly affects the life of the bond since a stronger adhesive is going to last longer.

Based on the strength, you can find several different types of adhesives on the market. Water-based adhesives are commonly used for laminating purposes, while hot melt adhesives can be softened or melted repeatedly.

It is generally common to select the glue that offers good bond strength unless you require to readjust or reposition the surfaces later on. In that case, look for an option that allows you to make adjustments later on.

Ease Of Use

How easy to use an adhesive depends on several factors, like the design of the tube, how quickly it sets, the consistency and viscosity, etc. Selecting a product that can be handled easily makes your job simpler and accomplish objectives faster. Additionally, it can even help you save time and effort while working.

Ease of use also depends on who is going to use the adhesive. If you are getting the product for kids’ craft needs, the easier to use it is the better. On the other hand, those who intend to use it for industrial or commercial purposes and have prior experience with similar items can do well with other adhesives.

Budget

Adhesive products from different manufacturers are available at a range of prices, depending on the brand name and the quality and performance it offers. Generally, it is not required to purchase the most costly item on the market since most regular adhesives can meet most everyday requirements.

Select a product that offers definite results without requiring you to break the bank for a safe choice. However, it is also not recommended to go with the cheapest options since they compromise on the quality and performance. Conduct a cost-benefit analysis by reading reviews and talking to other purchasers of the product you intend to buy.

Verdict

We’ve now reached the end of our comprehensive review-based guide. We hope that it has helped you find the product most suited for your requirements. Before we go, we would like to share some of our favorite products with you.

The J-B Weld is our number one choice as it is an easy-to-use product that offers excellent performance. However, if you are looking for a more affordable option, the Glue Masters Professional Grade Cyanoacrylate (CA) Super Glue is a more sensible choice. Finally, the Loctite is a highly versatile product suitable for a wide variety of applications.

With that said, it is time for us to sign off. Till next time!

