11 Best Utility Knives of 2020 | Buyer’s Guide and Reviews

When you think of the most commonly used tool, be it for a DIY project or a packaging business, the utility knife stands out amongst a host of other products.

There have been times when a utility knife replaced the chef knife for chopping vegetables to get those ultra-thin slices of vegetables. Moreover, it’s sharp enough to cut through many different surfaces, with a utility knife under your belt, you’ll find its usage in a variety of tasks without having to go around looking for other tools. First and foremost, you need to know that it’s an all-purpose work knife so, before selecting your model, you should consider its application.

Now, we understand that it can get challenging to find the right utility knife that will suit your needs and to make everything a little simpler, we’ve compiled the best utility knives of 2020 along with a guide to give you the ins-and-outs of this highly efficient tool.

Best Utility Knives

If you’re looking for an exceptional utility knife, you should check out the Stanley 10-099 Utility Knife. This unit features a unique multi-position blade slide that helps you change the blades any time you want. And because of its durable construction, you don’t need to worry about changing the blades too often.

Just like any other household, we also required a quality utility knife to get the meal preparation done much more quickly than usual. We came across this product in our friend’s kitchen, and we loved the efficiency of this entire piece, which is when we decided to order for one.

There is no doubt about the versatility of this product. It has been thoughtfully designed to cater to the needs of the cook. The blades are made of stainless steel and the edges are 11-911 massive, heavy-duty entities that make them incredibly durable. This is why we believe that the materials that have been used to manufacture this product helps to enhance its durability.

To ensure safety, the Stanley 10-099 comes with an exciting feature of an interlocking nose that has been designed to hold the edges of the knife securely, also, do note the blade storage in this knife, which is conveniently located in the handle.

This design feature allows us to change the blades quite easily without having to waste time in finding separate knives. Finally, since we get three blades in the package, we don’t have to deal with the issues related to constant repairs and maintenance.

Pros Features an interlocking hose

Affordable price

All three heavy-duty blades are very sharp Cons Has a time-consuming assembly process

If you’re looking for a utility knife that is priced within an affordable range and is dependable, this unit by WORKPRO makes for an ideal choice.

Most users generally prefer this product because of its multi-use functionality and the versatility of the design. It’s a portable and lightweight product making it suitable for carrying in your pocket.

Having a quality utility knife is essential; there is a host of different tasks that might generally require a knife. This unit can be used to cut through materials such as paper, cartons, leather, cloth, PVC, and many others. It doesn’t weigh too much; therefore, we can easily carry it with us to places without worrying about the extra load. The blades and few other essential parts are made of stainless steel which deliver good quality and durability.

Furthermore, it has a ton of features that promises incredible value with a few of its essential elements, for instance, we can fold this knife which doesn’t just showcase the safety aspect but also makes it more compact. We also love the overall design of this product – it’s brightly colored, and it’s aesthetically pleasing.

The handle is crafted with wood grain that makes the cutting process more enjoyable and less annoying. Moreover, after using this product for a few days now, we can say that the efficiency of this utility knife makes it a value-added product.

Pros Stylish and attractive finish with a sleek construction

A foldable knife that has an additional clip feature

Allows for smooth one-handed operation Cons Doesn’t have blade storage

This Gerber EAB pocket utility knife is easy to hold, and it’s designed for the convenience of portability, it has a brilliant design that features replaceable blades, and it can be used for a host of different tasks.

The overall construction is based on stainless steel which helps you trust the durability of this product; also, you can operate this tool single-handedly.

Gerber EAB Lite Pocket Knife [31-000345] Contractor-grade replaceable utility blade

Deep finger grooves for secure fit

We were looking for a compact utility knife while focusing on the quality. So, we could stretch our budget for it and happily this product was recommended by many of its users, and on receiving this product we did marvel at its extraordinary design.

It comes with rounded edges and deep finger grooves to help ensure a comfortable grip. And we can also replace the edges with either 2-¼-inches contractor-grade blades or the regular size utility blades.

This knife has a sturdy build that has several benefits to it because we can use them for cutting boxes as well as ropes. The materials have been selected wisely for designing this tool, which helps to make it more lightweight than several other utility knives.

Moreover, it features a threaded fastener that keeps the knife firmly in one place, which ensures better stability. The tapered shape and the razor-sharp blades are protected with the safe liner lock. These additional thoughtful features make the usage very simple and comfortable. Overall, it’s a great purchase, and we say this mainly for its quality and reliable design.

Pros Durable product, quality materials

Accepts standard-sized utility blades

Accepts standard-sized utility blades Rugged and stylish design Cons The pocket clip can fall out pretty quickly

The Klein-Kurve utility is made by Klein Tools, a renowned company since 1857; it has been crafted by one of the leading manufacturers in this market and it features an exciting design, with access to the stored edges.

Moreover, it features two-blade positions that are also equipped with a wire-stripping notch making it comfortable to complete challenging tasks.

We were looking for a knife that we could carry with us for our camping trips, and our first choice was to go for Klein Tools. The ergonomic design of this model caught our eye, and without giving a second thought, we ordered it.

This utility knife comes with a slightly curved construction that helps to enhance the comfort level as well as the cutting ability. Moreover, the blade storage is found in the handle of this unit that is sufficient for storing six blades, we just have to click a button to assess the different blades that make it quite time-efficient.

The brightly colored design looks pretty cool, making it easier for us to locate this tool in any toolbox. When it comes to durability, we feel Klein Tool leaves no stone unturned to ensure that it’s delivering the best products to the users.

We used the knife for long hours without any discomfort, because it’s equipped with a rubber grip. It also consists of superior quality high ground blades that we usually count on for different cutting actions.

Pros Has an ergonomic handle design

Durable and reliable product

Can be used for stripping heavier gauge wire Cons No blade storage available

When it comes to selecting a brand that delivers speed, innovation, and flexibility, it’s pretty challenging to beat the products by Alltrade. The 15003 is an auto-loading utility knife that comes with some of the sharpest blades, it also stands out with the ergonomic design that helps you work with precision and comfort.

Alltrade 150003 Auto-Loading Squeeze Utility Knife Made using the highest quality materials

Tested for durability

This brand has been ruling the market for quite some time now, and whenever we want quality tools, we opt for products manufactured by Allwood.

We are pretty satisfied with the performance of this knife, especially the sharp blades that make it easier for us to get the work done, it is an extremely lightweight and affordable unit that perfectly matched our search criteria.

This model also has the fastest blade changing features that make it easy for us to replace a dull blade with a sharp one in a matter of a few seconds, we can remove the used blades with a click of a button and assess the new blade by pressing a lever on the handle.

The other design aspect that we appreciate is the on-board blade storage that safely holds all the six heavy-duty blades. All in all, we can say that the curved getaway handle, exceptionally sharp blades and its ergonomic cushion grip makes it a complete package.

Pros High build quality

Fastest quick-change utility knife

Features on-board blade storage

Covered with a lifetime warranty Cons Blades might lockout if it’s not used regularly

This utility knife is one of the best quality tools in the market; there has been an increasing demand for it. The Milwaukee 48-22-1903 has some advanced features that deliver more than what you get to see with the design, most of its users are always satisfied with the performance, and you’ll generally find them recommending this tool for its brilliant efficiency.

We required a utility knife for completing a host of different tasks, whether it’s at home or the workplace and this was our pick!

Known to have some excellent wire cutting capabilities because of its separate wire stripping compartment that allows it to quickly cut through a 12 gauge wire. This is a multifunction utility knife that is foldable so, we can easily carry it around when we are going places for completing different projects.

It comes with several elements that help to enhance the performance of this knife, one of them being the wire clip that comes handy for attaching it to our pockets. This eliminates the fear of misplacing the knife while shifting from one project site to another.

For storage control, it’s also equipped with a quick-lock button that is conveniently placed near the handle, moreover, the button comes handy for assessing the blades that are stored in the body of the utility knife.

We can also lock the blades in two different positions as per our convenience and the task in hand. For instance, this knife can be locked in 45 degrees or like the standards, straight position. The other feature that took us by surprise is the gut hook that allows us to use the knife even when the blades are locked.

Pros Locks in two positions

Has an ergonomic design

Features a wire stripping compartment Cons Has a gritty action

This product from the Stanley camp has some of the best reviews for a utility knife, it has an ergonomic design that ensures comfort and improved performance. The rugged construction of this 10-inch retractable knife features three-position blades that come of great use.

Stanley 10-777 FatMax Locking Retractable Utility Knife 10-inch retractable utility knife with an...

Adjustable thumb-dial locking wheel holds blade in...

We wanted a utility knife that could be used for different tasks, and when checking out for ratings, this knife had some of the best reviews. Stanley has been manufacturing such innovative products for 161 years, so when it comes to reliability and durability, this product is the master of the game.

It’s around 10-inches long, and has been designed to ensure better comfort. We have received three blades, and luckily the storage space can accommodate up to seven utility blades, therefore we have been easily completing our task without having to look out for separate blades each time.

Furthermore, it has a unique design that comes with a rubber grip which allows us to work for many hours without facing any issues. Also the adjustable thumb-dial locking wheel makes it easier to firmly keep the edge of the knife in place to prevent it from shifting. We get to change the blades pretty fast without having to worry about disassembling the entire unit.

For adjusting the knife blade to the sharper kind we just need to open the case and remove the blades, it was simple to understand this process; we didn’t require any additional help or tools for completing the settings. Overall, we love the performance of this utility knife, and it’s a steal for its quality and features.

Pros Suitable for heavy-duty use

Comes with a gut hook

Has rear blade storage that can accommodate up to seven blades

Features an adjustable thumb-nail locking dial Cons Not very portable

8. Acetek Utility Knife

If you’re looking for a unique utility knife, you should check out this model by Acetek which has a robust and durable construction. The functions of this model are pretty versatile; you can use it as a box cutter as well as a utility knife, plus, the blade changing system is pretty advanced with a ton of different elements that makes the task more simple.

When we were struggling with having to change our standard knives repeatedly, one of our colleagues recommended the Acetek utility knife. There has been looking back since then; we have been quite impressed with the quality of this product, it comes with a lock-back design, belt clip, and ten extra blades, to easily replace the blades, it features a quick change safety system that makes the task way simpler. The design is such that it reflects the users’ safety though all its features by keeping the blades in place when not in use.

It’s made with stainless steel and anodized aluminum to enhance the durability of this product by making it highly resistant to corrosion. We have been using this utility knife for about a month now, and we could comfortably use it for cutting ropes, paper, leather sheets, etc.

Also, it has a non-slip handle that makes it easier for us to carry the knife to work without being concerned about the weight or the fear of it slipping off our pocket. The handle of the knife is also designed correctly to ensure that it provides a secure grip, as a result of which we can complete our work more accurately.

Pros Comes with a plastic protector tip that provides additional safety

Comfortable and safe for regular use

E rgonomic handle design Cons Blades are somewhat weak

When you’re looking for the best utility knives, there is no way that you can leave the Southwire UTILQO model out as it has some of the most sought out features that are generally required in a multi-purpose knife, the lightweight construction makes it relatively more comfortable for you to carry this tool around without any additional burden.

Sale Southwire Tools & Equipment UTILQO Folding Utility Knife Folding utility knife with QUICK OPEN button for...

Easy TOOL FREE BLADE CHANGE knife accepts all...

We came across this product in a friend’s BBQ party; they had been using the Southwire UTILQO folding utility knife for quite some time now, it looked pretty decent, so we thought of going forward and ordering it.

This unit features a quick open button that makes it comfortable for us to operate it with one hand, the tool-free blade changing system allows us to replace the dull blades with a new set of sharp blades that too within a few seconds.

Plus, it comes with an ergonomic handle design that provides a comfortable and secure grip that comes of great use when we are working for long hours, the blades that are used by this model are usually the 2-point utility blades that we can easily find in today’s market.

We can carry this knife with us by hanging it to the belt or purse, what makes it convenient is the tether hole on the edge of its handle that we use to attach it anywhere while we are out for work, furthermore, we are satisfied with its performance, and it makes for a great multi-use tool.

Pros Comfortable grip and a gut hook

Simple tool-free blade change system

Maximum of 10 blades Cons Time consuming set up

If you’re looking for a knife that comes with exceptional quality and performance, you should check out this knife by Husky. This retractable blade knife has a safe design that can be easily put aside when not in use. You can use the lanyard hole for attaching it to a keychain, twine, etc. Similarly, you can use the sturdy metal clip for keeping it your work belts or pockets.

The robust design of this utility knife makes it one of the most durable products in this list. We were quite concerned about the quality of the product that we were selected after having considered the application of this tool, it has a notched aluminum frame that gives a high friction texture that helps to provide improved control.

When it comes to the design of the handle, it has been constructed with the long term use in mind, especially with the wood and steel accents that provide a comfortable grip.

The overall design helps us use this tool for completing our work very accurately, we found the frame to be pretty good for its robust and sturdy construction that ensures better performance.

It has an improved control mechanism along with the simple blade removal system that provides a hassle-free experience when we need to replace the old blades with the sharper ones.

We just need to press the button on the shaft to remove the blades that make it easier for us to get started. Moreover, we have been using this utility knife for a host of different activities like ripping the carpet, opening cartons, and stripping wires.

Pros Features a quick-change mechanism

Features a quick-change mechanism Can accommodate all the standard utility knife blades

Can accommodate all the standard utility knife blades Made with premium quality materials Cons Has weak edges

This utility knife is designed by the leading manufacturers of equipment and tools for garages, workshops, and many more. The versatility of this piece makes it one of the highest purchased units all around the world, it can be used perfectly as a box cutter, bottle opener, screwdriver, and many more.

Sale Outdoor Edge Slidewinder Utility Knife, Box Cutter, Screwdriver,... Utility razor blade locks open with a push of the...

Built-in flathead and phillips head screwdrivers,...

When we saw this product online, we were quite impressed with its compact size, which is why we went ahead and ordered for it, this knife features several exciting components such as a bottle-opener, a built-in-flathead, a pocket clip, and a Phillips head screwdriver.

It has a simple mechanism for operating this tool; we just have to push the slide located on the handle of the razor blade to lock open, and if we release the button, it springs back into position. The packaging also included one standard razor blade that is made from sturdy stainless steel.

Moreover, the overall construction of this piece is pretty robust because it’s made using many high-quality materials.The frame is also built to withstand several years of wear and tear, especially the casing with the glass/nylon composite materials.

This knife was available in three different color variants: blue, orange, and black, we opted for the standard black one because it looked pretty classy. Plus, it comes with a lanyard hole so we can clip a chain or a retractable keychain to it, making it easier for us to carry it around, but, when it comes to changing the blades, we find the process to be a little tricky, that doesn’t take us more than five minutes to complete the process.

Pros Innovative design

Can accommodate standard utility blades

Can accommodate standard utility blades Designed to provide a non-slip grip Cons Not suitable for completing small and intricate tasks

Utility Knive Buyer’s Guide

Purchasing a utility knife can get a little complicated when you’re presented with a multitude of design options. However, there are a few factors that you should consider to help you make a better decision. So, let’s read on!

1. Types of materials used for constructing a utility knife

When you’re looking for a utility knife, you need to check the built and overall quality. Irrespective of the application, it should be reliable and sturdy because it can get disturbing if the knife cracks while using it.

We are focusing on the construction of the knife and not the blade, so you should check the product descriptions of the utility knife to understand which materials have been used.

Aluminum – A pretty lightweight material, but it isn’t a highly reliable or durable option. Such utility knives tend to look nice with its edgy finish, but can only cut through softer materials.

Steel – Can be a little expensive and bulky when compared to other materials. For the best part, steel knives are reliable, robust, and it can easily cut through a variety of surfaces.

Stainless steel – Requires the least maintenance because it contains chromium which makes the knife entirely immune to corrosion and rust. You can use this knife for several purposes, and it can also be exposed to different weather conditions.

Plastic – It’s a very common material found in most utility knives, and it makes the unit more affordable. But, plastic can’t withstand too much pressure, so it’s best to use it for simple tasks.

Wood – You’ll find wood being mostly used in the handle and not the overall construction. It’s usually rosewood, blackwood, and a few others that are processed during the stabilization process. The only material that you should avoid is softwood because it’s not strong enough for a handle.

2. Blade materials

You’ll find that a utility knife is made with several different materials, but the most common ones are steel and stainless steel. When it comes to the prevention of rust, you should opt for stainless steel blades for obvious reasons. In the end, the blade also contributes to the affordability, weight, and size of the overall construction.

3. Safety

If you’re focusing on the safety aspects of a utility blade, you should first consider whether the unit has an auto-retractable blade or not. This indicates that the blade will slowly retract inside the handle storage with a click of a button or you might have to press it against something.

When you get a blade with this design, you don’t need to be afraid of accidental injuries or cuts because you get to enjoy the highest level of safety.

4. Blade position

The position of the blades in all utility knives are not the same. You get to choose between a blade that can be slightly angled or in a straight position. But, you need to remember that most of the straight blades are generally not foldable.

There are several different possibilities concerning the angle of the blade, with the most common one being the 45-degree angle. When you have such a vital feature in your utility knife, you can use the tool for various other purposes.

5. Blade storage

Blade storage is another essential feature that generally stores the blades in the handle of the utility knife. You’ll find that some units can hold 2 to 3 blades, while the others have space for more than six blades. This built-in storage helps to decrease the time required for completing a task because you don’t have to go about searching for a blade.

6. Additional features

The accessories or additional features that you’ll be receiving can differ from brand to brand. For instance, you might get a gut hook, wire stripper, or something else. These accessories come of great use if you’re planning to use the utility knife for other applications besides just opening boxes. It serves as value addition and doesn’t necessarily increase the price of the unit.

Final words

Now that you’re aware of the factors to look at for making an informed decision, it won’t take you long to find the unit that suits your needs. You should weigh out the pros and cons carefully to evaluate whether a particular model is ideal for your application or not.

Moreover, a utility knife is generally considered to be a toolbox staple, so there isn’t any question about you not benefiting from this little investment.

And to find any quality tool in a market that is flooded with several options for the same product can be a little tedious. But, a little patience and effort will help you figure out the most trustworthy and durable utility knife.

