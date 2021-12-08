11 Best Precision Knife for Architecture Models and Crafts

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Precision is indispensable when it comes to crafts. And, you require the right tools that can make your crafts projects shine out.

So, we will be reviewing some of the best precision knives that are available on the market to help you choose the right one for your project. Furthermore, precision knives can also work as utility knives and help you with normal household chores.

In this context, the primary objective of our product guide is to help you make a well-informed purchase decision while choosing the right precision knife. So, without further ado, let’s dive right into it!

Best Precision Knife Reviews

The Slice Craft Knife comes with an innovative safety cap feature. It also features a protective covering as part of the handle design, so you won’t be losing it. The knife also comes with a wide range of compatible blades for its easy use.

Why Did We Like It?

The most attractive feature of this precision knife is its innovative safety cap that comes with the handle design. You can easily lock and unlock the cap by twisting it while using the knife. It also has a range of compatible blades that are finger-friendly with sharp and straight edges.

Moreover, it is resistant to rusting, which makes it ideal for long-term uses. It is also chemically inert and safe upto 1600 degrees Celsius. Furthermore, the cross-hatch grip makes it easier for you to have a strong grip of the precision knife while using it. It can also help to lower your costs by offering great value for your money.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You might face serious injuries if you’re not careful while using the knife blades. The edges of this precision knife stay sharp for 11 times longer compared to other precision knives. So, you need to be very cautious while using this product.

Pros Innovative safety cap

Chemically inert

Resistant to rusting

Easy grip handle Cons Sharp edges can cause injuries

The heavy-duty precision knife from Fiskars is ideal for adding intricate details to your DIY crafts projects. It is ideal for cutting paper, cloth, chipboard, and other crafting materials. Furthermore, it also comes with a safety cap to protect the sharp edges of the blade during storage.

Why Did We Like It?

The precision knife comes with a SoftGrip touch point, which offers good control, and also makes it comfortable to use. It also has a large, die-cast barrel that provides durability. Additionally, it is ideal for heavy-duty uses owing to its sturdy design.

Moreover, the straight and sharp edges of the blade ensure that the precision knife can cut through paper, think plastic, cardstock, and other crafting materials. It also comes with a protective safety cap to reduce cuts and injuries. Furthermore, it comes with easy detachable blades that can be safely removed. It is also compatible with a wide range of blades.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You can face some issues while attaching and tightening the blade to the blade holder of this precision knife. You’ll also find that the blade fits a bit loosely to the blade holder, and the holder is overly complicated to use.

Pros SoftGrip touch point

Safety cap included

Easy blade replacement

Sturdy and durable design Cons The blade holder is complicated to use

Next up is the precision knife by DIYSELF that comes in a value package containing two pieces of this hobby knife along with safety caps and 40 pieces of blades. It is excellent for precision cutting and superb control that is required for your crafts projects.

Why Did We Like It?

The precision knife comes with a collection of three different shaped blades. The package includes #11, #16 and #17 blades to diversify the use of the crafts knife. Thus, you can use it for cutting, carving, and other activities. The blades are also very easy to remove and replace.

It also comes with protective safety caps to lower cuts and injuries. Furthermore, the blades are made of high carbon steel that offers a sharp edge, and makes them resistant to rusting. Also, the lightweight metal handle and the texture of this craft knife provides a steady and textured grip that can reduce hand fatigue level.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Even though the light-weight handle makes it easy to use, it lacks a sturdy and durable design. So, you can’t use the precision for heavy-duty activities. The fragile design makes the blade easily breakable. It is poorly made and is flimsy.

Pros 40 pieces of blades included

Multiple uses with different blades

Lightweight metal handle

Easy-change blade system Cons Design is not durable

This X-Acto knife comes with five no.11 X-Acto blades that are great for delicate and precise cutting, trimming, and stripping. The blades can through paper, plastic, thin metal, cloth, balsa, film, and acetate. It also has a sturdy yet lightweight design. So, you can easily carry it without hassle.

Why Did We Like It?

The craft knife is extremely handy and great for precise and delicate cutting, stripping, and trimming. It can also cut through paper, plastic, clothes, thin metal, and other crafts materials owing to its sharp and sturdy high carbon steel blades. Also, the knife comes with five spare no. 11 X-Acto blades.

Moreover, the no.11 fine point blade makes it super-easy to get precise cuts and trims each time you use the knife. Additionally, you can easily carry it wherever you want because of the light-weight design. The precision knife is also suitable for multiple types of cuts.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The major drawback of this product is the lack of any safety cap. So, you have to be extra careful while storing or using the knife to avoid cuts and injuries. You might need to use spare pen caps as a protective covering for the knife blade.

Pros Lightweight and sturdy design

Extremely handy

Five No.11 blades included

Multiple uses Cons No safety cap

This precision knife kit comes with 110 pieces of carving blades with two handles, along with 11 pieces of SK5 art blades with one handle. It also has wide applications, like cutting wood, leather, paper, plastic, cloth, and so on. So, this knife kit is an ideal choice for heavy-duty uses.

Why Did We Like It?

This precision carving crafts knife kit comes with a wide range of compatible blades for the wide applications of the knife. The high carbon steel material of the blades also ensures that the blades remain sharp and sturdy.

Moreover, the precision knife has a safety cap, which makes it safe to carry. It is also ideal for cutting through various materials including wood, plastic, thin metal, leather, foam, paper, and so on. Also, the knife kit comes with a self-healing cutting mat to avoid any damage to your work surface while using the sharp blades for cutting.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The knife blade as well as the replacement blades are very sharp, so you need to be extra careful while using or replacing the blades. The lubricant that is used to keep the blade sharp can also make it slippery that can cause even more cuts and injuries.

Pros Stainless steel material

90 pieces of replaceable blades included

Three types of blades

Aluminium alloy knife body ensures durability Cons Knife and replacement blades are extremely sharp

This crafts knife kit comes with stencil, fine point, chiseling blades that are well-organized in a storage case. The blades are made of T10 alloy carbon steel that effortlessly cuts through wood, cardboard, thin metal, paper, plastic, and cloth. Moreover, the aluminum handle comes with an easy-change blade system for hassle-free blade replacements.

Sale FANTASTICAR Craft Knife Precision Cutter Hobby Knife Blades Set... [ Well Organized Case ] This hobby knife set...

[ Durable Material ] Sharp and durable T10 alloy...

Why Did We Like It?

The sturdy aluminum handle of the precision offers a steady and comfortable grip. It also comes with an easy-change blade system, so you can replace the knife blade in less than five seconds. Moreover, the knife kit comes with a wide range of razor sharp blades.

Also, the kit comes with 26 pieces of blades that include #1, #3, #4, #10, #11, and #12 blades. It also comes with a grindstone for sharpening the blades. Furthermore, the storage case also makes it easy to carry and store the knife blades in an organized way.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You can face issues regarding the blades losing their sharpness. Some customers have complained that the blades become blunt after a few uses, and are not suitable for heavy-duty uses on cardboards or wood. So, you might need to change blades frequently.

Pros Sturdy aluminum body of the handle

26 pieces of razor sharp blades

Grindstone included

Easy to carry storage case Cons Blades lose sharpness after a few uses

This is a combo pack that comes with a TrueControl precision knife and five additional blades. The premium steel blades are great for effortless and accurate cuts. It also comes with a protective safety cap. Furthermore, it also has a soft grip handle that ensures cushioned grip without causing much hand fatigue.

Why Did We Like It?

The knife comes with premium quality carbon steel blades that are great for agile and precise cuts. Along with agile cuts, the blades are also suitable for carving and trimming. Furthermore, the ergonomic design of the handle provides a comfortable and soft grip. It also comes with five spare blades.

Moreover, the knife can cut through various materials including paper, thin plastic, fabrics, and many more. The blade also stays sharp after multiple uses. Additionally, the sharp edges of the blade can help you create clean cuts and incorporate finer details in your crafts projects. Thus, it can become an indispensable tool for your DIY projects.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Even though the crafts knife comes with a safety cap, the blades are very sharp and can cause cuts and injuries while you’re using the knife. So, the blades are not finger-friendly, which makes it harder to use.

Pros High-quality carbon steel blades

Soft grip of the handle

Cuts through a wide variety of materials

Blade lock system Cons Cut hazards

The knife set can be used as a precision knife, crafts knife, and utility knife. The ergonomic design makes it ideal for heavy-duty uses. It also comes with highly compatible blades including the no.18 chiseling blade, no.11 fine point blade, and many more.

Why Did We Like It?

The most attractive feature of the knife fit is the collection of replaceable hardened carbon steel blades. It includes the no.11 fine point blade, the no.17 and no.18 chiseling blades, and many more. Thus, the knife kit comes with some of the best whittling and cutting tools.

Furthermore, the rubber and ABS plastic on the knife handle offers a controlled grip to create delicate and accurate cuts. The knife also has wide applications and can cut through different materials, like paper, fabrics, plastic, foam, and even wood. So, it can be a good choice both as a crafts knife as well as a utility knife.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The handle is designed for heavy-duty, and thus it is rather big and bulky. So, the bulky handle design can be an issue in offering an effective grip and good control. The rounded plastic handle design makes it very easy for the precision knife to roll off the work surface.

Pros SK4 hardened carbon steel blades

Durable and rust-resistant blades

Textured grip

Delicate and accurate cuts Cons Bulky handle design

Next on the list is the 16 piece precision, hobby, and craft knife set that is suitable for multiple applications including craft, modelling, and other activities. It comes with a textured grip and lightweight aluminum handle that reduces hand fatigue.

Why Did We Like It?

The precision knife comes with a lightweight aluminum handle and a textured grip that offers a more controlled grip as compared to other craft knives. Furthermore, the hardened carbon steel blades are durable and rust-resistant, and thus can be used to create accurate cuts and trims.

Moreover, the set comes with a wide range of spare blades including the no.6 stencil edge blade, no.11 fine point blade, and others. It also has a compact carrying case for easy storage and portability of the crafts knife.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The blades can be an issue while cutting through harder materials like wood or foam. You might face issues of chipping the knife blade while using it on hard materials. So, it is not suitable for heavy-duty uses.

Pros Blades are durable and rust-resistant

Lightweight aluminum handle

SK5 hardened carbon steel blades

Compact carrying case Cons Blades are not sharp enough for all projects

It is a finger-friendly precision knife that has a unique handle with finger grip. It has a black ceramic body with a stainless steel blade. Thus, it can be used for accurate cuts and trims in DIY projects. It can be ideal for your crafts projects.

Why Did We Like It?

The knife has a cross-hatch grip that offers precise control while cutting and trimming. It is also finger-friendly, which reduces cuts and injuries. It can also easily cut through different materials, like paper, cardstock, vinyl, plastic, crafting felt, and other crafting materials.

Furthermore, the stainless steel blades are resistant to rusting and durable. The stainless steel ensures that the blades remain sharp 11 times longer as compared to the hardened carbon steel blades of other craft knives. So, you can use this precision knife for a long time without worrying about the blade getting chipped or blunt.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although it can be a good cutting tool for your crafts project, you can’t replace the blade with spare ones. The precision knife doesn’t come with replaceable blades. It also doesn’t have a protective safety cap. So, you need to be extra careful while using and storing it.

Pros Finger-friendly

Stainless steel blade

Handle with finger grip

Cross-hatch grip Cons No spare blades or safety cap

The last item on our list is the high precision craft knife by Beaditive that comes with a lightweight and triangle-shaped plastic handle. The ergonomic design makes it durable and easy to use. Additionally, the sharp 30 degree blade can cut through different materials.

Why Did We Like It?

This precision knife has a strong and durable 30 degree blade, and thus can be used as a utility knife for heavy-duty uses. So, the sharp and strong knife blades make it very easy to cut through different materials including paper, plastic, fabric, vinyl, cardboard, leather, and others.

It also comes with a lightweight handle for better and more balanced control to make accurate cuts. Furthermore, the anti-sway transparent clamp helps in stabilizing the blade.

It also has an anti-lock slider that will make the precision knife more convenient to use. So, it can offer a great value for money.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The major drawback of this precision knife is the lack of any replaceable blades. You cannot change or replace the blade once it loses its sharpness because it is not detachable from the knife handle. There are no replaceable blades included.

Pros Highly durable 30-degree blade

Lightweight handle

Anti-sway transparent clamp

Anti-lock slider Cons No replaceable spare blades

Precision Knife Buying Guide

We understand that choosing the right precision can be a daunting task. So, we’re going to highlight certain features that you can consider to narrow down your options. Let us begin!

1. Material

Here you get two options, hardened carbon steel blades and stainless steel blades. If you want sharper edges, you can go for carbon steel blades. But, if you need the knife for heavy-duty uses, stainless steel blades will be more suitable as they are rust-resistant.

2. Affordability

You need to consider the price of the precision knife based on its performance quality before making your final purchase. You can go for any precision knives that come with a wide range of replaceable blades, and can offer great value for your money.

Verdict

We hope you have a better idea about different precision craft knives after going through our product reviews. Choosing the right precision knife can greatly help you in incorporating fine details and designs in any DIY projects.

In this context, our top favorites will include the X-Acto X3311 No. 1 Precision Knife and the Slice Craft Knife for their durability and easy to use design. They also come with a wide range of blades and cutting tools, which make them ideal for accurate cuts.

Please let us know about your favorite craft hobby knives. Have a happy purchase, and take care!

