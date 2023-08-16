Bidet Water Pressure | How To Adjust For Effective Result

Many people are adopting bidets to ensure better hygiene instead of solely relying on toilet paper for cleanliness. But a common problem that often crops up after a bidet is installed is that the water pressure is too low or high.

And for people having no prior experience using a bidet, such problems can be quite challenging. This guide shares some effective solutions that can help adjust bidet pressure for a clean and comfortable experience.

The Importance Of Proper Water Pressure When Using A Bidet

Unlike traditional bottom cleaning methods, bidets rely on a stream of water that is targeted towards your nether regions for cleaning after using the toilet. That means the water pressure is among the most important factors that can determine how effective a bidet is.

Generally, the bidet water pressure should be such that it allows proper cleaning but should not cause any discomfort. So, the pressure at which the bidet releases water should neither be too high nor too low. That said, how much pressure is ideal depends on personal preferences, with some people preferring a gentle flow while others may require a stronger stream.

Various solutions can be used to deal with situations where the bidet water pressure is too high or too low. For instance, many bidets come with adjustable water pressure settings that allow adjusting the pressure as required. But before making such adjustments, understanding the cause of the low or high water pressure is vital.

Bidets With High Water Pressure

Sometimes, the bidet pressure might be too high, which can make using the bidet quite difficult. Extremely high pressure can be painful for people with sensitive skin and even cause injury to your private parts. Such high pressure can be due to various reasons, which are explained below.

Causes

1. Water Supply Pressure

In the case of non-electric bidets, the water pressure depends on the pressure at which the water is supplied to your home from the municipal water supply. Higher pressure can lead to an increase in the overall water pressure in the bathroom. This is usually experienced when the supply pressure exceeds 80 PSI (pound per square inch).

2. Brand

Bidets from certain brands may release water at greater pressure compared to others.

3. Malfunctioning Pressure Regulator

Many households have a water pressure regulator installed on the main water supply line, which can help control the water pressure throughout the house. If the water pressure regulator malfunctions, it can result in higher water pressure in various fixtures, including bidets, taps, and faucets in the shower.

4. High Pressure At The Water Shutoff Valve

Sometimes, the water flows through the shutoff valve at high pressure, causing high water pressure throughout your home. While this will not affect an electronic bidet, non-electric ones will be affected.

5. Plumbing Problems

Plumbing issues like partially blocked pipes may also result in high bidet water pressure. They can result in bottlenecks down the line, causing water to escape at high pressure.

6. Malfunctioning Bidet

Bidets have a pressure control valve that manages the pressure at which they release water. If it is malfunctioning, it can lead to high water pressure problems.

Solutions

Dealing with higher bidet water pressure may not be very easy, but there are certain ways by which the problem can be solved. Usually, a bidet user manual mentions the ideal water pressure required for the water supply, where the shutoff valve is located. But the pressure at which the water is released from the bidet may not be mentioned.

Even after knowing about the pressure at which water should be released, it can be difficult to know whether the pressure is right. So, these solutions will be most useful after the bidet has been installed and the water pressure is high.

1. Partially Closing The Toilet Shutoff Valve

This solution can be used to lower bidet water pressure if you have a non-electric bidet, where the water pressure depends on the municipal water supply pressure. Usually, the water at the shut down valve is around 80 PSI, which can be uncomfortable for some.

To lower it, locate the toilet shutoff valve, which is generally located behind the toilet. Turn it clockwise to close it as much as needed to reduce the water flow.

However, this method will affect the speed at which the toilet tank fills after flushing since it receives water from the same valve. Closing the valve too much will cause the tank to fill very slowly.

That’s why this might not be the best solution if the water pressure is to be reduced significantly.

2. Adjusting The T-Valve

Another method is to close the t-valve partially to reduce bidet water pressure. It is attached to the water supply hose, bidet hose, and toilet tank. However, in some situations, the t-valve cannot be adjusted and will need to be replaced with an adjustable option.

Closing the t-valve partially can help reduce the bidet water flow without affecting the speed at which the toilet tank fills.

3. Installing A Pressure Reducing Valve (PRV)

A pressure-reducing valve can be installed to control the water pressure of a specific fixture, such as a bidet. You can consult a plumber to get such a valve installed to reduce bidet water pressure.

4. Adjusting the Pressure Regulator

If a pressure regulator is installed on the main line, it can easily be adjusted to lower the bidet water pressure. Keep in mind that adjusting the pressure using the regulator will reduce it everywhere in the house and not just in the bidet.

Find out where the adjustment screw is located on your home’s water pressure regulator and turn it counterclockwise to reduce the bidet’s water pressure.

5. Replacing A Non-Electric Bidet With An Electric One

Unlike non-electric bidets, where the water pressure can go over 100 PSI, the water pressure is much lower in electric ones. The reason is that they rely on a small motor that forces water through the nozzle instead of relying on the home water supply.

Additionally, most electric bidets have a water heating feature, which further reduces the bidet pressure. Water filters for blocking impurities like sediment and rust and preventing corrosion can also cause a fall in water pressure.

6. Adjusting The Nozzle

Handheld bidet sprayers often come with adjustable nozzles, which can be adjusted to reduce water pressure. You can adjust the sprayer to a soft spray mode so that water is released gently instead of a high-pressure spray, preventing discomfort.

But not all handheld sprayers offer adjustable nozzles and some may require altering the amount of force applied when squeezing the bottle for pressure adjustment.

7. Increasing The Water Spray Width

The pressure will be higher if water is released from the bidet nozzle in a narrow stream. To remedy that, change the narrow spray setting to one that allows water to be released in a wider spray. While adjustable handheld sprayers allow doing so, bidet seats offer even greater control over the spray width.

8. Checking Your Pressure Regulating Attachments

Bidet attachments often provide adjustable controls or even remote control for temperature and pressure. These can be used to lower the water pressure without much effort.

9. Using An External Water Filter

In electric bidets, filters are common and are quite useful in reducing water pressure, which happens when the water flows through them. But it is even possible to use an external water filter with non-electric bidets.

10. Replacing The Bidet

If the problem of high water pressure lies with the bidet, the best solution would be to replace it with an option from a different brand that offers lower pressure. But when doing so, considering certain factors is crucial, such as the number of nozzles, size and number of holes in them, etc., which can all affect water pressure.

Bidets With Low Water Pressure

If the water pressure in a bidet is too low, it won’t be very effective for cleaning purposes and can lead to infections or other problems. Like high water pressure, various causes may be responsible for a low bidet water pressure problem.

Causes

1. Low Water Supply Pressure

The municipal water supply may have very little pressure, resulting in low water pressure in all the fixtures installed at your home.

2. Partially Blocked Or Clogged Water Filter

Built-in water filters in bidets can get clogged up with dirt and impurities over time, restricting the water flow, volume, and resulting in lower water pressure.

3. Partially Closed Water Valve

If the water supply valve through which water reaches the bidet is not fully open, the water flow may be reduced, and the pressure may be low.

4. Plumbing System Obstructions

Several types of obstructions can occur within plumbing systems, such as clogged pipes, mineral deposits, debris, etc. These may occur anywhere within the plumbing system, including the water supply line of the bidet.

5. Problems With Bidet Components

Bidet components, such as spray nozzles and inbuilt pressure regulator valves, may become faulty with regular use and start malfunctioning, leading to low water pressure.

Solutions

1. Checking The Water Supply

Make sure that the water supply valve is open completely and allows water to flow through properly. Turn it counterclockwise to fully open it to remedy weak water pressure if it is not.

2. Cleaning Or Replacing Water Filters

In situations where clogged water filters are the problem, they need to be removed and cleaned properly. Sometimes, they may even be damaged by debris, in which case they may need replacing.

3. Checking For Hidden Leaks

If the low water pressure is experienced only while using the bidet, the problem may be caused by a leak in its fittings or supply hose. So, check for leaks around the bidet and call a plumber to get it fixed.

4. Opening The T-Valve

If you have an adjustable t-valve, make sure it is completely open to allow water to flow freely and at higher pressure.

5. Cleaning The Mesh Filter

The purpose of the mesh filter is to clean the water that comes in through the hose, but it can get clogged up. So, it will need to be removed and cleaned properly to solve the problem of low pressure. This may require the help of a professional since the bidet may need to be disassembled.

6. Replacing An External Filter With A Bidet Seat

An external filter is often responsible for reducing the output pressure in a bidet but can ensure better hygiene. But a bidet seat offers an even cleaner experience while ensuring normal water pressure.

7. Adjusting The Pressure Setting

Modern bidets come with various settings and controls that can be used to adjust things like the water temperature and pressure. You may need to change certain settings to ensure that the output pressure for the bidet is not too low.

8. Selecting A Narrower Spray Width

As explained above, a narrower spray width will result in higher water pressure. So, if your bidet allows changing the spray width, change it so that it releases a narrow water stream.

9. Making Adjustments To The Pressure Regulator

You can adjust the pressure regulator to a higher setting, which can increase the water pressure in your bidet.

10. Getting Rid Of Plumbing Obstructions

Check for any obstructions in the supply line of the bidet and remove them to ensure proper water flow. Such obstructions can include sediment, mineral deposits caused by hard water, or debris and can be removed using a pipe snake or with professional help.

Tip If you’re unsure about how to resolve low or high-water pressure problems with your bidet, consulting a licensed plumber might be the best solution. Plumbers are generally familiar with such problems and can recommend the most suitable solution for different situations. They can also identify other problems with the plumbing that may be causing water pressure issues.

How do you adjust the water pressure on your bidet?

The method of changing the water pressure on a bidet differs between bidets of different makes, models, and brands. Some may have built-in controls and settings, such as a pressure adjustment lever, while others may not allow adjustments. Check the bidet manual to find out how to adjust the water pressure.

Is it possible to increase the bidet water pressure using a booster pump?

A booster pump can be used to increase the water pressure if your home’s water pressure is low overall. It works by increasing the flow rate of the water and can be installed specifically for the bidet.

Can your bidet get damaged by high water pressure?

Besides causing discomfort, high water pressure can damage your bidet, which is why it is crucial to determine the ideal pressure at which the bidet should be used. The ideal water pressure range is sometimes mentioned in the bidet manual.

What are some factors that affect bidet water pressure?

Several factors affect the water pressure level of a bidet, such as the pressure of your home’s water supply and the design or condition of the plumbing system. The water supply is also affected by the distance from the water source, obstructions in the water line, and the bidet design and features.

Which type of bidet offers the best water pressure?

Bidets that connect directly to the water supply of your home generally deliver the best water pressure. These generally include electric models or bidet toilet seats. Electric seats and models usually have built-in pumps for adjusting the water pressure as needed.

Final Thoughts

Both low and high bidet water pressure can make using a bidet shower difficult. But with the methods mentioned in this guide, these problems can be dealt with to a certain extent. That being said, in some cases, such as when the pressure is high or low from the municipal supply, these methods may not be very effective.

In such instances, you may need to contact the water provider and discuss the issue. They may provide some information about why the bidet pressure is low or high, which may be due to nothing else than maintenance or repairs. So, the problem may get resolved once the repairs are complete.