Bidet Water Temperature 101 – All You Need To Know

An eco-friendly alternative to toilet paper is a bidet that allows users to adjust the water temperature as per their needs.

Bidet water temperature plays a vital role in providing a refreshing experience to users. Whether you prefer to spray warm water for a comforting cleanse or cold water, you’ll find a bidet that suits your preference.

This article discusses everything you need to know about bidet water temperature.

Bidet Water Temperature

How Is Water Heated In A Bidet?

Even on freezing days, bidets supply warm water- how? In this section, we’ll explore how electric and non-electric bidets dispense warm water.

Electric Bidets

The majority of bidets you’ll come across on the market are electric. An electric bidet draws water from the main underground pipe and warms it through the water heater installed inside the unit. That means electric bidets come with a heating system or instant water heaters that warm water for cleaning.

Basically, electric bidets use 3 types of heating systems are:

Tank water heaters

Tankless water heaters

Hybrid water heaters

1. Tank Water Heater

Electric bidets with tank heating systems hold hot water in reservoirs and warm water is stored in the tank until the bidet is used. Typically, tank-type water heaters can hold about 30 to 50 seconds of warm water.

When a user exhausts the warm water, the small tank is again filled with water. After more or less 30 seconds, the water will get cold enough that whoever is using it will be able to notice the difference in the temperature drop. Soon after, it will become fully cold.

As soon as a person is done using the bidet, the water tank is refilled with unheated water, and the tank water heater warms it.

Bear in mind that bidets with tank water heaters don’t score high in regard to efficient energy use or energy efficiency. That’s because they require constant heating only then will they be able to heat water.

On top of that, electronic bidet seats are bulky because the water tank occupies the majority of the space.

2. Tankless Water Heater

Tankless water heating models come without tanks, which is why they do not hold any water. Instead, they warm water upon the user’s demand.

That is to say, when someone uses the bidet, it draws cold water from the main pipe, which is heated by the heating element within the unit. So, when the water reaches your posterior, it becomes warm.

The biggest drawback of tankless heaters is that before hot water is expelled, there is a short burst of slightly cold water. Quite a few bidets purge the water into the toilet bowl instead of aiming it toward your back. Conversely, others aim the water directly at your posterior but for no more than a few seconds.

Tankless bidets are more energy-efficient than tank-type water heaters that provide instant hot water. One significant reason is energy conservation, meaning they do not use energy all the time, minimizing the usage of electricity.

Also, tankless water heaters never run out of warm water, so you won’t have to wash your posterior with cold water. And because it doesn’t come with a tank, the bidet toilet seat is low-profile.

3. Hybrid Water Heating System

Hybrid water heating systems are a combination of both tankless and tank-style models. Such a heating system features a small water tank that accommodates warm water worth a few seconds.

When the hot water supply runs out from this bidet, the instant water heater refills it right away.

One thing to note is that hybrid heaters provide warm water for a longer period of time, but the supply isn’t limitless. More often than not, this heating system provides warm water wash for about 45 to 90 seconds. That’s mainly due to the fact that the instant water heater that they are outfitted with isn’t that powerful.

If while using, you notice that the bidet isn’t dispensing warm water, you’ll have to turn it off and wait for a couple of minutes so that the hybrid water heater tank can refill itself with warm or hot water.

Types Of Electric Bidet Seats

1. Starter-Level Bidet Seats

Starter-level bidet seats are easy to use and install, and that’s what has contributed to their popularity. Besides, they come with an array of spray modes like turbo spray, pulsating spray, oscillating spray, front spray, and rear spray.

While these bidet seats do not offer as advanced features as others, they are still a great option for people trying them out for the first time. What’s great is that they are also easy on the pockets, so you can get one if you’re on a budget.

Starter-level bidet seats range between $250 and $400, which is decent. Quite a few models also come with a dryer, eliminating the need for toilet paper.

2. Mid-Range Seats

Mid-range or middle-range bidet seats are a step up from starter-level seats in terms of features and price. The only difference between the 2 is that the former supplies warm water twice as long as starter-level bidet seats. This, in turn, makes a significant difference in user comfort.

Besides improved heating capacity, middle-range bidet seats offer a wide array of features compared to starter-level seats. Among its notable features are oscillating nozzles, feminine wash and child mode, warm air dryers, and a plethora of spray options.

Middle-range bidet seats are slightly expensive, as they typically start at $350 to $400. So, if you don’t mind spending a tad bit of money, go for it without second thoughts.

Nevertheless, those looking for bidet seats offering a customized and comfortable cleansing experience must go for mid-range seat bidets. That’s because their improved heating capacity and additional features make them worth the investment.

3. Luxury Seats

Luxury bidet seats represent the pinnacle of bidet technology, as they offer users the highest level of convenience and comfort.

The USP of luxury bidets is their warm water supply, thanks to instant water heaters. Unlike starter-level and middle-range bidets, these models provide an endless flow of warm water. That means you won’t have to worry about running short of warm water.

On top of that, luxury seats feature a low-profile design, which is why they are sleeker than their counterparts.

Their superior heating capabilities aren’t the only feature that makes them stand out of the crowd. There are several other features that make luxury bidets a cut above others, like the self-sanitizing nozzles that keep the bidet seat clean and hygienic.

Other features that promise a luxurious and personalized experience are warm air dryers, oscillating nozzles, multiple nozzle positions, water pressure and temperature adjustments, and customizable user profiles.

Owing to the features they are packed with, luxury bidets come with steep price tags and cost around $500-$800. While we understand that they aren’t cheap in any way, we’d say they are worth every cent because the comfort, hygiene, and convenience are a class apart.

Non-Electric Bidets

Not just electric bidets, but non-electric seat bidets allow for warm water wash. Similar to an electric model, a non-electric bidet withdraws warm water from the hot water line of your home. While installing this bidet, a Y-valve needs to be connected to the warm water supply line only then will hot water be able to reach the bidet.

A handheld bidet that connects to the shower or the tap is another excellent choice for a warm water bidet. Handheld sprayers offer unlimited warm water as the water flows from the hot water tap. However, note that taps with detachable aerators are a must-have; otherwise, attaching a handheld sprayer would be problematic.

The only downside is that they depend on your home’s water heater. So, like the taps, non-electric warm water bidets need to be run for some time before they start dispensing lukewarm water.

Nevertheless, this won’t be a problem if you have an instant water heating system installed. But these models won’t be the right choice if your water heater takes too long to heat the water.

The Temperature Of Electric And Non-Electric Bidets

As you know, non-electric bidets dispense warm water by connecting to the shower or the restroom tap. So, basically, the temperature of such a bidet is determined by the room temperature or the water heater if it’s connected to one. In the former case, bidets in colder climates will dispense cold water.

Bidets that use electricity to heat water, on the other hand, have a heating element, and that’s why they do not take much time to warm water. You can adjust the temperature range according to your preference.

Electric bidets are much sought-after among homeowners because this adjustable water temperature feature allows for personalization. Most electric models come with multiple temperature settings that allow users to choose the perfect temperature for their convenience and comfort.

The average water temperature of non-electric bidets ranges between 59°F and 68°F, which some may find quite cold. On the other hand, electric bidets have a temperature range from 86°F to 104°F, which is more or less comfortable for all users.

However, bear in mind that the water temperature of bidets varies greatly from model to model and brand to brand.

How Frigid Are Cold Water Bidets?

When choosing a bidet, you will have to decide between a luxurious warm water bidet and a cold water bidet. To decide which of the 2 options you must go for, it’s important to know how frigid cold water bidets are.

Water coming out of cold bidets is only as cold as the water that is dispensed from your tap. For instance, the mean temperature of unheated tap water is 55°F. Likewise, the groundwater temperature can go as high as 75°F in Hawaii, whereas it varies between 35°F and 42°F in Alaska.

Seasons also play a crucial role besides the groundwater temperature. That is to say, when the groundwater temperature drops in winter, so will the cold water temperature.

Many cold water bidet users state that the water released by their bidets isn’t as cold as people think. They opine that the water is more like room temperature, which is why they don’t find cold water bidets uncomfortable.

However, going for cold water bidets won’t be worthwhile if you are sensitive to cold water or stay in a colder climate.

Tip To test how frigid cold water bidets are, place your palm under the running water of the cold water tap atop the bathroom sink and check if you find it comfortable. By doing so, you’ll get an idea if you can handle the water temperature of cold water bidets.

Are hot water bidets worth it?

Hot water bidets are considered luxurious because of the comfort and convenience they offer. That’s why they cost a little bit more than their cold-water counterparts.

Upgrading from a non-electric seat or a cold water bidet to a hot water bidet is worth it if you live in colder climates. Even if you don’t live in cold climates, hot water bidets are worthwhile because of their nifty features like dryers, multiple temperature settings, etc.

However, you should refrain from upgrading to hot water bidets if you live in extremely hot climates.

Do cold water bidets clean are as effective as hot water bidets in cleaning dirt?

Absolutely yes! A cold water bidet is no less than a hot water bidet when it comes to effectively cleaning your posterior.

It doesn’t matter which variant you opt for because it’s the force of the spray that determines the cleaning power of bidets. The force of the water is what removes impurities, not the temperature.

However, some people may feel clean by using hot water bidets, but that’s nothing more than a placebo effect.

Can bidets lead to an increase in the water bill?

Bidets use quite a lot of water for every wash. In fact, it can use around one-eighth of a gallon of water each time. Although this can increase the water, the hike won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

For comparison’s sake, you should know that a general toilet flush requires four gallons. Plus, toilet paper often causes blocked pipes, which means spending a large amount of money to clear the blockage. Hence, a slight increase in the water bill will be a better option in such cases.

Is bidet water clean?

Yes, the incoming water from your bidets will be clean. It is not moving out of the toilet bowl but directly from the water supply line, it’s connected to. So, it is as clean as tap water and you can wash yourself safely.

This is an assuring factor for people worried about getting a UTI or other similar infections. Just ensure that the bidet is placed at the right height for every family member and the nozzles are directed properly for effective washing.

Wrapping It Up

To sum it up, cold water bidets extract water from the tap or the bathroom shower. Therefore, how the water temperature depends on the temperature of the water of the cold tap.

Meanwhile, hot water bidets come with an instant water heater that warms the water within minutes after drawing it from the plumbing fixture. While some models provide an unlimited supply of water, a few offer warm water of about a couple of seconds. Of course, that depends on the model and brand you go for.

Warm water bidets will be the best bet if you live in colder climates, whereas cold water bidets are excellent for those living in warm climates.