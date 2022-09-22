Can You Mount Dual Monitor Stand On Glass Desk

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Glass desks can really bring out the look of a workspace, especially if you have a fancy RGB setup. But even with the best dual monitor stand at hand, you may be wondering if your glass desk can handle the load or not.

It may surprise you to know that a glass desk has a good weight holding capacity. The way weight is distributed on the desk matters a lot in determining if it stays intact or shatters into a million pieces. Being delicate is key, and knowing where to place your monitor stands will make all the difference.

Following is a comprehensive list of facts about monitor stands and glass desks to ensure you don’t have a mess after trying a DIY installation.

Considerations For A Glass Desk

Your glass desk has to be designed to handle the weight of your computer and still have enough durability to allow activity on its surface. Here’s a brief list of criteria to consider if you intend to set your dual monitor mount on your glass desk.

1. Glass Thickness

For a computer, the glass of your desk should be at least ¼-inch thick to convincingly handle its weight. The maximum weight a desk can hold is partly determined by its thickness.

2. Glass Type

You can pick tempered glass for added sturdiness. Dual monitors will, most certainly, need the additional strength that it offers, making it preferable over other glass types.

Another benefit of this glass is the way it shatters. The glass breaks into pebble-like shards, so you won’t have to worry about cutting yourself if the desk does shatter. This is why it’s known as safety glass.

What You Need To Know About Dual Monitor Mounts

Monitor stands are one of the three kinds of monitor mount, the others being clamps and wall-mounts.

The benefit of monitor stands is the ease of wire management as well as the mobility. Not to mention their sturdiness and adjustability.

However, this also means that both of your monitors’ weight will be carried by the desk, making matters difficult when it comes to glass tables. Distribution of weight becomes critical and your monitor screens will have to be placed accordingly.

1. What Makes For A Good Monitor Arm For Glass Desk

Here’s a few factors to ensure that you have the best monitor arm for your glass table.

A. Monitor Size

If your monitors wobble when mounted, the monitor arm is probably not suitable for the desk. You must pair the components carefully, so as to avoid causing undue damage to your setup.

B. Flexibility

Smoothly directing your monitor’s movement is critical to a monitor arm’s success. Your mount will not be very practical if the monitor arm can’t swivel in a given angle smoothly.

C. Number Of Monitors

If you have multiple monitors, it can be impractical to have a monitor arm for each of them. For ideal weight distribution, you can opt to get a stand that holds multiple monitors.

D. Compatibility With Your Desk

Certain stands are made specifically for glass or executive style desks. Your desk mount will keep the desk safe and shatter-free while being convenient to boot. These are affordable, flexible, can handle multiple monitors at once, and save desk space as well.

2. How Dual Monitor Mounts Affect Weight Distribution

Each of the three mounting options have different ways of transferring weight. A wall-mount monitor arm has no contact with the desk, so they are not a part of the discussion when considering weight distribution. That leaves us with two monitor mount types: clamps and stands.

A. Clamps

Monitor arms with clamps may be the least effective way of mounting a monitor on glass. The non-uniform stress they cause can lead to cracks in the glass. Or it might even break in some cases.

This is because the monitor arms focus all of the clamping force in a single point. Not to mention that you would need to drill holes into your glass desk for the monitor clamp to fit properly, which is far from being ideal.

B. Stands

Stands can be an effective option, provided that the weight of your display is within the limits of what your glass can handle. Most monitors come with the details included in their instruction manual, so you should be mindful of that.

For ideal weight distribution for your dual monitor setup, you can use a stand that can accommodate both screens at once. You’ll save some desk space and, in the process, distribute the weight of both screens evenly.

A desktop dual monitor stand is generally quite sturdy as well, so you will not have to worry about random sways or turns in the monitor arms either.

Mounting A Dual Monitor Stand On Glass Desk

So, you have your DIY dual monitor stand ready and want to mount it on a glass desk? Here’s how to set up dual monitor stand on your glass desk.

1. Monitor Stand Placement

Find that sweet spot on your desk that can handle the weight of your dual monitor stand and place the monitors. Keep them in a way that the screens are about 20 inches or farther from your eyes, and adjust the screen tilts.

2. Using A Monitor Arm Clamp

Clamps are not designed to be affixed onto glass, but with a metal framed desk, you can fasten your c-clamp onto the metal instead. The frame will act as support for holding your mount, so you won’t have to worry about your glass breaking.

Can You Mount Dual Monitor Stand On Glass Desk FAQs ?

Can I use any monitor arm on my glass desk?

The only way you can use any monitor arm on your desk is if it has a frame made out of wood or metal. This is for the arm to clamp on to the desk without causing damage to it.

Why are my monitors wobbling on my desk mount?

There are two potential reasons for a wobbly monitor: either you have a mismatched monitor-and-mount combination, or the contraption is loose. You can try examining the grommet hole adapter in the back of your screen and see if it has come loose.

If that doesn’t work, the monitor arm may be too small for your screen, which leaves it prone to wobbling or damage by fall. Consider checking the specifications of your monitor arm and, if it is indeed too small, replace it.

What is a grommet base?

Grommet base is a mounting setup that requires a hole in your desk. The mount passes through the hole and clamps underneath the surface with a metal plate, providing a permanent, finished mount. This mounting type is typically ideal for wooden desks, as they are the easiest to bore holes into.

What position should I keep my dual monitors in?

Dual computer monitor stands allow for a variety of screen positions, but the ideal position for them is side by side and at your eye level. They should be at least 20 inches away from your eyes and must have no gaps in between.

This is to ensure that you have no difficulty while operating your device.

Can You Mount Dual Monitor Stand On Glass Desk Conclusion

Our world is in a digital golden age, and as the work shifts to being mostly computer-based, monitor arms will prove their worth. They maintain your neck movements, keep your posture in check, and increase efficiency by having more information on screen at once.

With care and the correct stand, you can mount both of your monitors onto a glass desk. Doing so requires vigilance on your part. Remember the glass of your desk must be thick and sturdy enough, and the stand should be light enough to not cause it to shatter.

As time goes on, monitor mounts are getting better ergonomics, with monitor arms becoming lighter and easier to set up.