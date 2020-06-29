13 Best Dual Monitor Stands of 2020

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Two monitors can take up a lot of desk area, leaving you in a cluttered space. Remove the chaos with the best dual monitor stands!

We know how tedious it gets to work for long hours sitting in front of your computer screens. Not only is the clutter unattractive, but constant staring at the screen can cause several health issues.

But with a dual monitor stand, you can finally work in peace. It helps save space and makes sure that you can adjust the screens in any way without having to shift positions yourself.

Now the problem arises when you have to decide on one out of the many options available in the market. To make it simpler, we are here with an unbiased guide of the 13 best dual monitor stands, keeping in mind all kinds of requirements that you may have. It is followed by a comprehensive buyer’s guide to further help you.

So, let’s dive in!

Top Dual Monitor Stands

Document

We will begin with the AmazonBasics Premium Dual Monitor Stand. Known to be an exceptional product, this offered us easy readability paired with a sturdy body. It also impressed us with its remarkable capacity to stand strong while increasing desk space. We had an enjoyable working experience, thanks to this!

Sale AmazonBasics Premium Dual Monitor Stand - Lift Engine Arm Mount,... Dual side by side monitor arm adjusts effortlessly...

Arms extend and retract, tilt to change reading...

Why Did We Like It?

First off, the monitor stand’s arms can be used to retract and extend monitors to ensure that you have the perfect reading angle. This is a feature we are truly grateful for as the viewing angle can be adjusted wherever we sit.

The display can be extended up to 25 inches outwards. This makes viewing easy, no matter which angle you choose. You can go for portrait or landscape mode depending on your level of comfort.

Also, every arm has a weighing capacity of 20 pounds. We worked with a couple of screens in different sizes and this unit worked well with all of them.

With these fantastic features, the unit makes sure that there is reduced straining of hands, neck, and shoulders. It even reduces the straining of eyes as the viewing angle can be fixed. We loved how effortless it felt to use this! You can even move the stand around with just a touch of a hand.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Designed to be a versatile product, it is one of our topmost suggestions for sure. But we cannot ignore the fact that it took us a while to assemble it. Initially, we faced tilting issues, but then with adjustments made, we were able to fix the problem.

Pros Height can be adjusted

Can be tilted for better readability

Ergonomic positioning prevents straining the eyes

Easy rotation from landscape to portrait Cons Difficult to install

Next up is a device which will impress professional computer users. The Mount-It! Monitor Desk Mount Dual Arm comes with a hoard of brilliant features, making it the right fit for anybody who works digitally for long hours. Paired with a sleek design and high durability, we could not have asked for more.

Why Did We Like It?

This unit is known for the convenience that it offers. With a 360 degree swivel, it can be rotated and tilted as per one’s need, thereby enhancing efficiency. If you are worried about breaking its neck, we will tell you that it is absolutely safe to tilt and turn!

To add on, this hides the cables behind, leading to a non-messy surface. There is no need to worry about a clumsy workspace. This unit will hold the monitor over the table, giving you enough space to keep your essentials while keeping wires away.

Furthermore, the adjustable-height makes it more convenient to use it while sitting or standing, preventing straining of your eyes, neck, and shoulders. We had trouble sleeping due to the constant pain in the neck from having to strain but not anymore.

To top it all, the product is affordable and will provide you value for money. We have been using it for months, and needless to say, we do not regret our purchase!

What Could’ve Been Better?

We faced issues while assembling this unit, as the instruction manual was not very helpful. The process itself is not very complicated, but the manual does not help much. It fails to mention which way to turn the fittings, and it took us time to figure it out. We would have preferred to have a more detailed guide.

Pros Elbow grease makes adjusting simple

Sturdy build quality

Hole-mounting option

Great for big monitors Cons Instruction manual is not helpful

Looking for an ideal solution for your neck and shoulder pains due to long hours of screen time? The VARIDESK – Monitor Arm is here to impress. It provides you the benefit of viewing from any angle with ease while working with two screens. You do not have to stretch your neck while working anymore!

Why Did We Like It?

We will begin with the rotational capacity of the arms. It has the power to rotate 360 degrees with an extendable capacity of 29 inches. You can easily control the two monitors and adjust them to how you want it.

Furthermore, are you tired of sitting and working at your desk? For those who want to stand and work for a while, this unit will make sure that the monitors can be turned your way to face upward.

This is also a good option for those working with 2D and 3D designs, where you have to show and discuss plans with others continually. The monitor can easily be turned upwards and downwards with a gentle push.

Besides this, if you have a smaller desk, this unit will help save up space by lifting the screens off the table. Place all your requirements easily on the counter while the monitor stands over them.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While it worked excellently with smaller to medium-sized monitors, the product may not be the right fit for larger ones. When we used it for a larger model, the arms tended to shake every time it was touched. This made us worry about the monitor falling.

Pros Best for constrained spaces

Easy to assemble

Can prevent arms, shoulders and eye fatigue

Easily adjustable to any angle Cons Large monitors make arms shake

Next up is a perfect fit for gamers. The AVLT-Power Dual Monitor Mount is a treat to have in the home or office. If you are an avid gamer in need of two screens, buy this to have smooth experience. Not only so, but professionals also find this to be very beneficial. Read on to find out why!

Why Did We Like It?

We loved the fully adjustable capacity of the device. It could be adjusted both ways at ±90°, allowing one to keep the screens at any angle. Further, the pan angle of ±180° is excellent for clear visualization. It promotes easy readability and is extremely helpful for gamers and digital creators alike.

Additionally, the swivel helps a lot in maintaining good health. For anybody spending time in front of screens for long hours, health issues occur easily with pain in muscles and joints. But this helps in significantly reducing the strain as you can adjust the angle and distance according to however you want to sit.

Further, we found that this exemplary product was well suited for large screens up to 32 inches. This capacity makes it stand out from among most other options here. Also, it can take heavy weight without us needing to worry about them falling off. We loved the secured grip that it came with.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We found that the instructions were problematic, and instead of having two sets of separate instructions for each arm, there was only one set that had numbers referring to both products. This made it complicated and difficult to follow. We would suggest learning it from online videos.

Pros Uses premium gas spring

Equipped with a heavy-duty aluminum base

Versatile setting

Tilt and swivel capacity of ±90° and screen rotation of ±180° Cons Problematic instructions

A product known to efficiently meet its intended purpose, the EleTab Dual Monitor Mount Stand, is one of a kind. It shows remarkable flexibility and is very easy to assemble and set up. The sheer performance was enough to leave us elated.

Why Did We Like It?

With the capacity to adjust height downwards up to 5.3 inches and upwards up to 16.3 inches, this unit will allow you to work even while standing. We work as a team, and there are often multiple people gathered around the desk. With this on the counter, we could shift the screen to face everybody without anyone having to stretch too much.

Also, it is designed to impress. With a body entirely made of aluminum, it stands sturdy and stylish. We believe that it can fit in with any kind of decor or room size.

It is specially made for smaller rooms with less space. When space is a constraint, the arms lift the monitors leaving you with ample desk area.

Adding on, the unit can take on large and small monitors both. It does not wobble while dealing with heavy screens.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We could not help but notice that on rotating the arms, the monitors tend to wobble. The VESA plates work great when it comes to movement but are a little loose. We found no way to tighten it. Now there has been no mishap, but it’s best to call up customer service to get it fixed.

Pros Easy to install

Conceals cables to provide a neat look

Gas spring system for balancing the weight of the monitors

Height adjustment up to 19.8 inches Cons Can get a bit wobbly

Do you have several computer accessories that need to be connected? Save yourself the hassle of reaching out to your monitor with the Mount-It! Dual Monitor Mount Arm. They have USB ports built-in for easy access. With innovative counterbalance technology, this is the perfect fit for all users.

Why Did We Like It?

We loved how the product was able to transform our desk into a wireless workspace. The product is an advanced version, making sure that you do not have to deal with a number of wires. This not only prevents the place from looking clumsy but also keeps the desk clean. If you are a fan of minimalism, this is the option to go with.

Also, the device is compatible with curved screens. They can fit any type of monitors up until the size of 32 inches. Thus it will fit well with those using large screens for designing.

Apart from this, we have to mention the body. Not only is this unit known for convenient operation, but it also has a steel body to boast of. The steel makes it very sturdy while imparting a very stylish look. It can fit in with any kind of decor easily.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We needed some help with the installation process, and on calling up customer care, we were disappointed. Nobody answered us for the longest time, and there was no way we could leave a voice message. We needed basic help, and if we got through to the helpline, it would probably have been solved in a jiffy.

Pros Easy to assemble and install

Compatible with curved screens

Remarkable adjustability

Very sturdy and holds securely Cons Customer support is inefficient

Are you looking for a product which will fit smaller screens? The Loctek Monitor Arm Dual Monitor Mounts Stand Support is made to fit small to medium-sized screens easily. This is an excellent option for those with a paucity of space or a small desk.

Why Did We Like It?

The mount pleased us with its fully adjustable construction. We could tilt, rotate, swivel in any direction with absolute precision and smoothness. You are sure to find its functioning to be flawless. It fits everyday needs as well as proves to be a great option to be used in office spaces too.

Besides this, it comes with an integrated cable management system. A bunch of cables add to the clutter and make a space unattractive and difficult to work in. With this, all the wires will be neatly tucked in behind, giving you a clean workspace.

Along with it, we could easily adjust the tension. You just got to turn the screw clockwise and anticlockwise according to the kind of monitors that you are attaching. Consider the weight too while you are at it. This mechanism of shifting from high to low capacity or vice versa is flawless.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although we know that it is meant for small computers, we were disappointed that it cannot take more than 11 lbs each. This means that if you have a heavyweight monitor that may be small in size, it may not take its weight. So make a note of the weight of your screens before investing.

Pros Can store away cables safely

Made of high-quality material

Position fixing is smooth

Easy height adjustability Cons Cannot take heavy monitors

Looking for a great companion to deal with your screens? The EleTab Dual Monitor Mount Stand Full Motion Swivel will fit right into any space, be it personal or professional, helping you achieve a healthy and clutter-free life. We saw our productivity increase with this excellent mount stand.

Why Did We Like It?

First off, we found that the mount was a good fit for all kinds of screens ranging from small to big ones. If you have two screens of different sizes, that is also not a problem. Thus this is a common choice for IT and corporate sectors.

Also, another reason why corporate houses prefer this stand is that it leaves the workspace clutter-free. A neat desk encourages professionals to work better, and this helps achieve the goal.

Further, it promotes a healthy work environment with less fatigued employees. We know the pain that accompanies long hours of working on the computer in uncomfortable positions. This helps you prevent all of it.

Besides, the unit comes with two types of arms, the medium ones, and longer versions. This makes sure that you can adjust how far or how near the screen needs to be and helps control the elevation.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the arms are sturdy and can hold heavy screens, they tend to shake a lot. This got us worried on multiple occasions that the monitors may drop, but it did not. So we would tell you that though it may wobble a little, the monitors will not be affected, and you can use it safely.

Pros Mounts to the back of your desk

Heavy-duty C-clamp

Precise and stable viewing

Can be calibrated to the weight of the screen Cons Arms tend to shake

Need a device for great viewing angles? The HUANUO Dual Monitor Mount will satisfy you with amazing flexibility and some stellar specifications. It is a very popular choice among professionals as one can work with it easily from any directions. With a stylish body to boast of, we were delighted to own it!

Why Did We Like It?

Loaded with some top-notch features, this mount works remarkably well. It has a gas spring system, which makes it all the more easier to reach a certain height. We did not have to compromise with our viewing angle since this was brought home.

Are you facing neck pains and backaches due to long work hours? This will bring in relief and help take your pains away. The tilt further assists you in adjusting according to your height. You could sit and work or stand and present from the monitors to an audience. It shows marvelous smoothness in movement.

Also, we found that it is suitable for all kinds of monitors regardless of the brand. Even if you have a screen imported from another part of the world, rest assured that this will not disappoint you.

To add on, the mount is super easy to install and comes with hidden cable management features for a clean minimal look.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the product worked very well for us, we wished the Grommet mount could be better. It shakes a little, and the quality of the material is not very good. So we would suggest not to use it with very heavy monitors. Other than this, there are no drawbacks.

Pros Known to improve posture and efficiency

Easy to customize the height and tilt

Easy to assemble

Saves a lot of space Cons Grommet mount is not efficient

Built like a rock, the VIVO Dual Arm Computer Monitor Desk Mount is one of the sturdiest products in our market today. It is extremely easy to set up and can be handled by those with zero experience easily. We were pleased to add this to our work desk, which can now accommodate many more things than before.

Why Did We Like It?

A product known to be a perfect example of sturdiness, it comes with an all-steel body which holds your screens firmly while imparting a very sleek and minimal look.

Furthermore, the arms have a capacity of 18 pounds each and come with a heavy-duty C-Clamp and grommet mount. We can guarantee that you will love the rigidness that it shows.

Also, it is fully adjustable and can be rotated 360 degrees. It is easy to tilt it in whichever direction you would want it to, thus helping in adjusting the screens according to your position. The pneumatic springs help in elevation and make sure the process of tilting and lifting is smooth.

Lastly, we cannot help but mention that this unit has three versions, the premium single arm desk, premium dual arm desk mount, and dual-arm desk mount. You have the option to choose according to your needs!

What Could’ve Been Better?

Coming to its minor drawback, the bolts tend to become loose, and the monitors sag. This is not a problem as all you would need to do is tighten the bolts to make it sturdy again. Despite this, the product is very much recommended as it comes loaded with great features.

Pros Heavy-duty mounting C-clamp bracket

Cable clips for a neat look

Easy to set up Cons Bolts need to be tightened often

Perfect for smaller screens, the product which pleased us to a great extent is the Loctek D5D Dual Monitor Arm Desk Monitor Mount. It functions incredibly well and sports a very sturdy body. This became our perfect companion for our workspace, giving us more area to work in. Bring in a change to your workspace with this brilliant option.

Why Did We Like It?

The arms of this mount should receive special attention because of the efficiency that they offer. Controlled by torque valves, they move very smoothly and can rotate horizontally as well as extend and retract easily.

We work with a number of people, and during brainstorming, the monitors need to be turned and tilted multiple times. With this, the movements are incredibly smooth!

Also, the gas spring hovers work well in holding the screens in place. Paired with the VESA integrated plate system, we could rotate and tilt the screen easily as many times as possible. If you are worried about your monitors drooping, do not fret anymore! It has very strong joints and will make sure that the screens stay upright throughout.

Lastly, we got this product at a very affordable rate, and this is a boon, especially when you’ve already spent a lot of money on computers.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although it works well with lighter weight monitors, the stand is not strong enough to hold heavier screens. It is meant to carry weight less than 11 lbs. So remember to first check the weight of your devices before buying this.

Pros The body is resistant to scratches

VESA mounting plates

Reduce glare with a gentle tap

Extends and retracts monitor arm smoothly Cons Not a good choice for heavier models

Known for its unparalleled design and unique craftsmanship, the next product is the FEZIBO Adjustable Full Motion Monitor Mount. It stands out because of its distinct look and can bring a substantial change to your desk. A choice made by professionals and gamers alike, this is a great option to choose.

Why Did We Like It?

We will begin with the super flexible gas springs, which make all movements smooth and effortless. Be it an LCD or an LED that you own, you can move them back and forth with ease. Each arm has a capacity of 17.6 lbs, and all you need to do is make sure that your screen weighs below that for a flawless performance.

It also comes with both Grommet and C-clamp mounting systems, which can be chosen according to the kind of desk surface that you are placing it on.

Another feature that impressed us is the fact that the stand is waterproof and will not skid. If you ever place it on a greasy surface, it will still hold strong without slipping.

We had once spilled water on our desk, but the stand was not affected at all. It held the monitors above the desk, making sure that the water did not touch it.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Because the area between both mounts is not too much, one cannot place both the monitors horizontally together. This could be a hindrance for some, but you can easily place them side by side with a little height difference, or one could be placed slightly ahead of another. It would prevent them from clashing.

Pros Super flexible gas springs

Waterproof and will not skid

Extremely sturdy and does not shake

Comes with a USB cable Cons Cannot be placed horizontally because of low separation

With a sleek and sturdy body, the VIVO Dual Monitor Desk Stand is here to impress. It is a vertical stand that places two monitors side by side, changing the whole look of your workspace. We loved how versatile it was, and we are sure that its bells and whistles will get to you too!

Why Did We Like It?

We were pleased to see how the company has taken extra care while making this product. Those which are made to be kept on desks often leave scratch marks. But this comes with rubber padding on the bottom to prevent any kind of marks on the surface.

Also, they have a capacity of holding monitors ranging from 13 to 30 inches. This makes it a perfect fit for almost all monitors. It mounts on your desk securely and allows you to view both the screens from any angle.

Furthermore, it tilts, swivels, retracts, and extends with utter smoothness. Tilt the screen according to your placement and work without straining your neck and shoulders. The ergonomic positioning also makes the work less stressful for your eyes.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We only found one minor issue with this product. The mounting screws tend to loosen up from time to time, and you need to keep a watch to tighten them whenever it happens. This may take some time, but we do not hold it against the number of great features that it has.

Pros Supports portrait and landscape orientation

Heavy-duty base for added support

Integrated cable management

Easy to assemble and install Cons Mounting screws need to be tightened often

Dual Monitor Stands Buyer’s Guide

A good workstation is defined by the productivity it brings forward, and a dual monitor stand can be extremely beneficial here. We have listed down a few points which will help you select the one you need. Make an informed choice, and nothing can stop you from attaining perfection.

Types of mounts

There are 4 major types of mounts available in the market today, and it is essential you know about the difference between them before buying. First is the freestanding dual monitor stand. This is a lightweight option and can be easily adjusted to suit your needs, but it does not save a lot of space. This is because it has to be kept on the desk itself and not attached to the sides.

The dual grommet monitor stand mounts on to the end of a desk. You do not need to make any physical changes to the desk, and it allows you to save a lot of space. But the downside to this is that you need to have a thin surface to attach it. A thick surface will not allow you to attach the grommet efficiently.

The third variant is the C-clamp monitor mount. It also attaches to the edge of the desk. This will work with thicker surfaces too and is easy to lock on to the side. Again, you would not need to damage the desk in any way.

Fourth is the riser, which is best suited for those with a low desk and needs to elevate a lot. It allows easy height adjustment giving you the benefit of working while sitting or standing. Now that you know about the types, make a choice carefully according to your requirement.

Cable management

A cluttered space can be a nightmare when you need to work for long hours. Imagine a desk cluttered with files and wires where you are trying to find an important document. It seems bad, right? This is why a cable management system is extremely crucial while deciding on a model.

The product you choose should have metal hooks or boxes to efficiently store away all the cables and wires securely to give you a clean, clutter-free space. This will not only help manage the wires better but will increase your work efficiency a lot.

Tilt and depth capacity

The mount should be able to tilt easily so you can adjust the angle. Staring at the screen at an uncomfortable angle leads to a number of health concerns involving pain in the neck, eyes, headaches, and back. All of this happens because of bad posture and uncomfortable viewing.

Also, monitors come with bendable hinges. These further help in moving the monitor to and fro when needed. So it is vital that you select a unit that will tilt and move smoothly, providing the perfect angle depending on whether you are standing or sitting.

Size and weight

Do you use large monitors or smaller ones? Buy a product depending on the size that you have. There are some which only fit monitors up to 20 inches while others can easily fit monitors of 32 inches.

Smaller mounts are crucial when it comes to saving space and is a good choice for smaller workspaces.

While size is important, do not forget to check the weight. Since each arm has to hold the entire computer screen’s weight, it is essential that you stay within the maximum weight capacity.

Some mount stands can support large monitors but cannot take more than 12 pounds of weight while some support smaller screens but can take up to 20 pounds each. Know the dimensions and mass of your computer before purchasing.

Verdict

According to us, the AmazonBasics Premium Dual Monitor Stand is a clear winner with its brilliant features and weight capacity. It is one of the sturdiest products that we have come across.

If you are looking for a product with USB ports, the AVLT-Power Dual Monitor Mount is an incredible choice. It comes with USB ports and a USB cable so that you do not have to stretch too much. Also, it supports larger screens with ease.

Finally, we are at the end of this comprehensive guide, and we hope you have found an ideal option already! It is time for you to shop for the best.

Happy shopping!