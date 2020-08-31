53 Coastal Decor Ideas Inspiring Calm

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Do you want to include a little bit of the sea in your home decor? We’re here with inspiration from around the world.

We understand your penchant for all things beachy, summery and fun. That’s why we have scoured properties worldwide to look for decor ideas that will impress and fascinate you. You may not make time to visit your favorite seaside locales, but souvenirs, collectibles, and furnishings can remind you of your relaxing vacation.

Regardless, if you just want to create a coastal theme to imbibe cozy and casual energy in your home, our guide is definitely the right place to begin. So, take a look at our list of 53 coastal decor ideas to find the most beautiful option.

Without further ado, let’s get down to business.

Related Articles

36 Inspiring Beach Decor Ideas For a Breezy Airy Household

30 Inexpensive Cottage Decorating Ideas for a Cozy Home

What Color is Teal and How You Can Use It in Your Home Decor

Coastal Decor Ideas

Cool Coastal Home

You can see a vintage bar in this California home, which was purchased locally from the Tyler Florence Shop. The stools are by Julian Chichester, adding a subtle touch to the overall look.

Lefroy Brooks has to be credited for the sink fittings, whereas, the cushions of Josef Frank linen by Svensket Tenn, neatly sit on the cane chairs. The unconventional checkerboard floor is painted in Farrow & Ball’s classic Off-Black.

Worldly Brazilian Beach House

Global fashion meets beachy vibes at this spacious living space in Trancoso, Brazil. The 19th-century painting, picked from a flea market and the Kenyan masks perfectly adorn the wall space. Meanwhile, the sofa and ottomans by designer Sig Bergamin break the monotony of the white floors and ceiling. The stools are by Mies van der Rohearm from Barcelona, and the armchair is African.

Classic Cape Cod

Designer Raquel Garcia’s Cape Cod home features shiplap walls with a muted, custom, high-gloss gray shade. The pristine white oak hardwood flooring perfectly complements the wall and enhances the cottage look and feel.

Bright East Hampton Home

In this quaint East Hampton, New York home, a fresh coat of white paint has breathed new life into the reclaimed barn-board floors. The pair of Ralph Lauren Home love seats are upholstered in a soft and comfortable fabric, while the vintage stool from Merci, Paris ups the style quotient.

Sun-bleached Beach House

This Ibiza home features floors made of local limestone, adorned by custom Spanish esparto rugs from Antonia Molina. Furthermore, the walls are plastered with a sandy lime coating, creating a cozy environment. Meanwhile, the wood-beam ceiling invokes a rustic charm in the living room.

The sofas are custom made by Atelier Tapissier Seigneur. As for the curtains, they come in quilted Braquenié fabric. The painting above the mantle is an Alex Katz creation, whereas the vintage Oeil cocktail table is by Pierre Chapo. Lastly, the lacquered-coral sculpture is a Maurizio Epifani original.

Fashionable Fishers Island House

Amy Fine Collins’s Fishers Island residence is a beautiful abode for all things fine. Starting from the painted Louis XVI chairs around a Sutter Antiques table from the 1940s to the antique fireplace, the minimalist decor is worthy of all praise. Meanwhile, the mirror designed by Robert Hoven and the custom-made plaster sconces looks perfect against the dreamy blue backdrop.

Bold Oceanside Apartment

Designer Jean-Louis Deniot has a taste for outlandish interiors, and his South Beach penthouse living room is a testament to that. For starters, what impressed us the most is the mid-century chair and stool set in a Kirkby Design upholstery.

The marble side table and the antique cones are picked from a flea market. These unique pieces seamlessly complement the custom-made television cabinet, featuring straw marquetry doors. The painting on the wall is a Jérôme Robbe creation, and the 1930s French table lamp is from Teo Leo.

Sag Harbor Beach Bungalow

This Sag Harbor retreat has the most calm-inspiring dining porch of all. It includes a single-stemmed table by Moooi and chairs from Gloster. The teak sideboard is a Mecox buy that enhances the rustic charm. The plush banquette is sewn in a Perennial’s fabric, while the ceiling fan is purchased from Haiku Home.

Minimalist Hamptons Beach House

The stunning Apparatus Lariat light fixture in this beach house perfectly embodies the nautical theme, while making it a classy dining space. Furthermore, the series of pictures in the wall, arranged in a neat rectangular assembly, breaks the monotony of the white walls and ceiling. Plus, the rug and the carpets play up the muted shade instead of creating a harsh contrast.

Mod Pacific Palisades Palace

In this modern Pacific Palisades house, the console entryway is modeled on a midcentury piece by designer Giuseppe Scapinelli. The resin work atop the entrance is by Ron Reihel while the door is custom made. The two-legged table and the bench placed up against the wall adds more dimension to the overall decor.

Clapboard Beach Bathhouse

The Clapboard Beach Bathhouse may not be a seaside property, but the sunken bathtub at this Uruguayan lakeside estate gives a beautiful glimpse of the water while ensuring privacy. The iconic bench is from Zimbabwe, and the colors of the room were custom-mixed by Claessens. The panel walls and ceilings typically create a homespun appearance that caters to a particular taste.

Lofted Island Cottage

The personalized sectional in the Stockholm-based architect, Ninni Ryott’s room, serves as accommodation for guests. It includes a storage unit underneath that can be alternatively used as a cocktail table. The doorway fabric is an Ikea purchase, and the hemp rug is bought from Arma­dillo & Co.

This cottage on the Swedish island of Hölö came with the sculpture pieces on the wall. However, what impressed us the most is the discreet loft that can be accessed with the help of a ladder.

Hamptons Summer House

A shop owner’s residence in the Hamptons is a true manifestation of coastal magnificence. The dining area on the terrace is shaded by a pergola covered in white wisteria. As you can see, the spot is furnished with a reclaimed teak table, rattan chairs, and a French iron chair.

The rattan chairs, along with the Sunbrella cushions, are from Bloom. The natural cleft bluestone paving tiles amp up the look and add a decorative touch.

Moroccan-inspired Pool House

The interplay of patterns and color create a fun and beachy vibe in the elevated sitting area of this Moroccan-inspired pool house. Located in Millbrook, New York, this establishment is hardly near any coast, but the patterned wallpaper and open-plan decor perfectly emulate a seaside retreat.

The area is further highlighted by the bright cushion fabrics by Nancy Kintisch and sconces, courtesy of Atelier de Troupe.

Dreamy East Hampton Summer Home

This is a couple’s home in East Hampton, designed by Celerie Kemble. As you can see, the designer has taken inspiration from the legendary Grey Gardens. As for the different elements: the wallcovering is by Cole & Son, the powder room mirror is from Made Goods, and the sconce is by Visual Comfort.

Contemporary Palm Beach Apartment

Architect Lee Mindel has brought alive the natural elements of water, sky, and sand in this couple’s retreat at Palm Beach. In the dining, a Maria Pergay table is surrounded by Pierre Paulin swivel chairs upholstered in a Maharam fabric.

The Gascogne gray limestone flooring, together with the Adrian Ghenie artwork, create a shoreside ambiance unlike any other. The curtains from Holland & Sherry add a soft touch to the overall decor.

Exotic Florida Home

This family establishment on Florida’s Gulf Coast is nothing short of a whitewashed Moroccan fantasy. The courtyard features teak lounge chairs acquired from Henry Hall Designs and a custom-made banquette with Perennial’s fabric cushions. Meanwhile, the antique Spanish lanterns are purchased from Belgium.

The unpolished appearance of the overhanging roof and the side screen further enhance the rustic charm. This quaint sitting area invokes the beachy elegance, and it’s almost like you can hear the waves crashing while kicking back after a long day.

Long Island Farmhouse

The guest room of this 19th-century Long Island farmhouse gives off cheerful, summery vibes from the get-go. The centerpiece is a John Himmel bed, layered Schweitzer Linen bedding. Other than that, a rug from Restoration Hardware and a Swedish painted chest adorn the room.

Meanwhile, the custom made matchstick Roman shades, and the furniture set the mood for ultimate relaxation.

Capri Island House

This quirky living room of this villa, situated on the island of Capri, scores high on aesthetic appeal and uniqueness. The 20th-century iron table that was originally used in a yacht club instantly catches your attention. Whereas the customized sofa and a pair of 18th-century cabinets ups the style quotient.

The fireplace is expertly designed by architect Francesco Della Femina, so you can enjoy the artistry even if you’re not building any fires. However, what completes the look are the patchwork rugs made of bleached and dyed vintage kilims.

Italian Island Villa

Another estate on the isle of Capri recreates the coastal ambiance with a dreamy palette of white, blue, and gray. The most striking features of this living room are the antique Italian mirrors atop the Conde House and the slipper chairs by Creazioni. However, the vintage tile flooring came with the house.

The vault ceilings and the pillars add more depth and dimension to the room, but what takes the cake is the open-plan decor, allowing homeowners to enjoy the abundant space.

Relaxing Portuguese Retreat

This summer haven in Comporta, Portugal, has a refreshing and inviting look and feel. This quaint guest room includes two single beds, dressed in crocheted-cotton quilts from Bulgaria. The wall hanging is locally acquired, imbibing a quirky design element to the existing setup. The vaulted, panel ceiling is quite the icing on top, but it’s the minimalist interiors that take you on a seaside trip.

Hamptons Beach House

Beachy does not necessarily mean mild and muted shades. On that note, we love the interplay of bold and vibrant colors in this Hamptons beach home, creating a fun yet relaxing space for the residents.

A photograph by Migliori adorns the wall above the fireplace, while the sofa from Calypso Home and cocktail tables courtesy Bobo Intriguing Objects, embodies a classy look. The pair of plush armchairs are sewn in Malabar cotton, and the floor lamp is purchased from Arteriors.

If you’re wondering why the walls look so different, then let’s just say that they’re covered in a grass cloth by Phillip Jeffries.

Island Home In Greece

The Island home in Greece is a beach lover’s paradise. This relaxing haven on an islet located in the Aegean Sea belongs to the hotelier Costis Psychas. The infinity view is unbeatable, and you can spend hours gazing at the crashing waves and the sky changing color.

You’d be surprised to know that the low tables in the living space are family heirlooms, earlier used for making flatbread. As for the wool pillows and cotton rugs, they were handwoven in the country, whereas the custom made floors are a combination of sand and white cement.

Serene Beach Shack On St. Barts

French designer Christian Liaigre is giving us major decor goals with his casual beach shack, located on the island of St. Barts. The vaulted ceiling in pristine white and the black beams add more dimension to this kitchen-cum-dining space.

The chairs are made by the designer; however, the wicker pendant light is a superb statement piece by Ay Illuminate. Furthermore, the brushed-oak console and the teak-and-oak table are custom-built, while the painted cabinets are bordered with local oiled wood for a more prominent look.

Martha’s Vineyard Vacation Home

This estate on Martha’s Vineyard is the perfect getaway for beach lovers. The living room includes a sofa from Restoration Hardware, upholstered in Perennial’s linen. Other than that, the Hans Wegner chairs are covered in Brochier fabric.

As evident, the walnut cocktail table and stool are personalized pieces, but the rug is an antique Tuareg. The well-defined ceiling beams are courtesy Douglas fir, while the room is touched up with Benjamin Moore’s Super White.

Cape Cod Cottage

If you think that coastal decor is limited to living spaces and bedrooms, make sure to take a leaf out of Designer Ken Fulk’s book. His Victorian cottage on Cape Cod personifies the beachy ambiance, with a large window giving you a view of the mesmerizing blue water.

The plush wing chair was picked from Chelsea Antiques while the vintage brass bed is neatly made with indigo fabrics and pillows sewn from grain sacks. You’d be surprised to know that the ceiling fixture was repurposed from a boat hatch. Meanwhile, the ceiling and walls are painted in Benjamin Moore’s Dash of Curry.

Connecticut Country House

We’re fascinated about the quirky elements that stand out in designer Philip Gorrivan’s Connecticut home. The dining area includes chairs crafted by Renzo Piano and Richard Rogers and a custom-made table. What intrigued us the most is the 18th-century pine commode from Vermont. It’s a peculiar piece that makes a bold statement and yet enhances the countryside appeal. The rug is from Holland & Sherry, while the hand-painted wall art is by Gracie.

Greek Vacation Home

Located on the Greek island of Folegandros, this serene vacation home of Milan-based designer duo Simone Ciarmoli and Miguel Queda has some of the best rooftop views. Their north-facing terrace is a truly relaxing hangout, furnished with antique Ming-style chairs, picked from a flea market in Beijing, and later touched up with a coat of white paint.

Colorful D.C. Home

Elegant hues and unique seashells cast a seaside charm on this gorgeous D.C. home. The beautiful artwork by Loren MacIver is flanked by mantel top pieces, including mercury glass, ceramics, and shells.

The cocktail table is a classic army cot with a sparkling glass top, while the chair is a Swaim original. Furthermore, the Lee Industries sofa is upholstered in plush Brunschwig & Fils velvet. Together with the colorful patterned floor, all of it creates the ultimate beachy vibe that’s both cheerful and sophisticated.

Antique-filled Hamptons Home

Here in James Huniford’s Bridgehampton weekend retreat, the dining room has become a display area for some truly rare finds. You can see French light fixture sketches from the early 20th century adorning the wall. Meanwhile, the seaweed sculptures perched on an antique table gives a subtle nod to the underwater theme.

Chic Hamptons Retreat

Fashion exec Scott Currie’s signature shipshape style is a dominant theme throughout his quaint Hamptons house. The library is exceptionally well furnished and includes comfy pieces of different shapes and sizes.

For instance, there’s a sofa sewn in Lulu DK linen and Chinese Chippendale–style chairs cleverly placed around a ship captain’s chest. This centerpiece is quite the showstopper and transports you to a seaside with lashing waves.

Other than that, the 19th century framed collection of egg specimens, although offbeat, does not look out of place. The walls are painted in the shade Sea Haze, and the trim is brushed up with Silver Dollar. Both colors are by Benjamin Moore.

Malibu Beach House

For the designer duo, Eric Hughes, and Nathan Turner, a small beachside apartment in Malibu is the ideal haunt for relaxation and creative decor ideas. In the living area, the sofa, crafted by Turner, and fluffy armchair sport slipcovers from Ralph Lauren Home fabrics.

The patterned rug is a Langham & Fine original, and the wall and paneled ceiling are coated in Benjamin Moore’s Super White. Overall, it’s a super stylish and chic place to kick back with some great company.

Combination Of Old and New

Designer Loi Thai is fond of displaying his collection comprising vintage furniture and antique art. At the same time, he appreciates the increased practicality and accessibility of modern retailer pieces.

In his living room, he has laid out a vibrant blue-and-white-striped jute rug. He cleverly uses a repurposed factory dolly turned into a coffee table as a centerpiece. As for the seating arrangement, he furnished the room with a slipcovered sofa, armchairs, and an indoor/outdoor wicker chair.

Dining With A View

The first thing you’ll notice about this room are the floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors. Since the windows are in two stories, you can still enjoy the view of the sky even if you draw the curtains on the lower level.

To add a layer of softness and sophistication, homeowner Marsha Ahearn uses light, tie-top curtains made from century-old French sheets discovered at the Brimfield antiques’ show.

Instead of a heavy chandelier, the room has a modern, lightweight lantern hanging from the ceiling, right above the spacious dining table. The pillows on the wicker chair are made from bark cloth fabric, creating a fun and casual environment for the visitors.

Retro Charm

The scallop design is the dominant motif in designer Krista Ewart’s California beach cottage. This pretty as a picture kitchen plays up with vibrant colors, adding a cheerful touch to the interiors. Starting from the multi-colored rug to the pink curtains and refrigerator, all the elements work perfectly to create a feminine charm.

Nautical Influences

There’s no such thing as over the top when it comes to coastal decor. This breezy bedroom of homeowner Ted Kennedy Watson has a neat and crisp look, thanks to the white floor, walls, and ceiling. This creates an illusion of more space and allows you to be experimental with colors.

We love the sailor themed merchandise that brings about an attractive contrast. Everything, including the anchor pillows, nautical flags, and old lockers, brighten up the space.

Laid-Back Furnishings

With the beach right outside the door, this open plan living room needed to hold up against sandy feet, wet swimsuits, and towels. Therefore the furnishings used are made of durable and hassle-free materials.

For instance, the sisal rug effortlessly handles wet foot traffic while the slipcovered couch provides swimsuit-friendly seating. The wooden accent table welcomes coaster-free drinks and propped-up feet, so you can unwind without sparing a thought.

Fresh Finishes + Vintage Charm

This kitchen may seem a few feet short, but we cannot get enough of its coastal charm. The homeowner has touched up the space with a coat of white paint and installed butcher block countertops to streamline the cooking area. The open shelving works great, too, as it displays the everyday crockery and other specialty items.

Airy Porch

If you’re looking to transform your porch, dig deep into all ideas summery and fun. This cozy porch here is a great place to lounge after taking a dip in the sea. The wicker furniture and the upturned basket lantern seamlessly fit into the scene. The colorful cushions and the rugs create a bright contrast with the white ceiling and walls.

Seascape Wallpaper

Even if your room does not have a view, think out of the box and recreate your most cherished scenery with a high-quality wallpaper. The ‘Fade’ wallpaper by Phillip Jeffries is a spectacular addition in this room at the Summercamp Hotel. Also, the interplay of bright hues and the unique furnishings create a beachy vibe miles away from the seashore.

Seascape Paintings

When you’re looking to create a coastal theme, seascape paintings are an obvious way to do so. You can choose from a variety of ocean scenes as it’s an all-time favorite subject for artists. While you could hang a life-size to make a bold statement, small framed paintings arranged to form a wall gallery can also create the desired effect.

You can experiment with the frames and even create a pattern by arranging the paintings in a specific layout. Ocean paintings are not just motel art and, in fact, look great in any setup, especially when you have the right balance of colors.

White Shiplap

Obviously, white paint is the most tried and tested method to create a beachy vibe, but an all-white appearance may look unnaturally austere. Therefore, the best way to make it all seem cozy and welcoming is by adding texture.

For instance, this Tennessee homeowner opted for shiplap paneling in the kitchen to break the monotony of white paint and create a warm and casual environment. The boarded walls and the collection of honey-hued wooden accents makes the interiors more inviting and pleasant.

Water-Friendly Materials

Furnish your seaside retreat with weather-resistant pieces that can hold up against wet swimsuits and high humidity. The owner of this quaint coastal cottage used wicker, rattan, and bamboo pieces to tastefully decorate the interiors. Together with the colorful fabrics and ocean art, this cottage is the perfect example for anyone looking to blend practicality with a beautiful display.

Sunny Breakfast Nook

This breakfast nook is the ideal place to start your mornings on a cheerful note. The braided rug underneath and the mismatched painted chairs enhance the casual and beachy appeal. Meanwhile, the pair of oars in the corner, though unobtrusive, reinforce the coastal charm.

Also, the crate full of glass bottles is a great way to create a DIY flower arrangement that looks homely and welcoming.

Pops of Turquoise

Turquoise is a mesmerizing shade that can perfectly create a water theme anywhere inside your home. You can add a touch of this bluish hue in the most unlikely places and expect it to work.

Like in this case, the shelves’ back has a striking appearance that stands out amid all the white. Simply bring alive the tranquility and sparkle of ocean waters inside with a coat of fresh paint.

Colorful Outdoor Seating

This Nantucket cottage plays up the color quotient and creates a cheerful ambiance on the outside. The bright Adirondack chairs allow you to lounge like a true beach lover. Other than that, we love the light blue door and the lattice structures on the roof and walls adding a rustic touch.

Shades Of Watery Blue

This spacious and breezy living room is awash in elegant shades of blue. Starting from the patchwork rug to the seating arrangement, the different blues remind you of the calm sea and ocean waters. The tufted-back sofas and the wingback chair are perfect for lounging on lazy days with a beachy vibe.

Room With a View

This master bedroom in a Cape Cod beach house features a pair of luxurious chairs sewn with sunny yellow matelassé fabric. A stunning sailboat model exemplifies the coastal location of the home. What further enhances the decor is the ‘Icy Morn’ shade by Benjamin Moore on the walls.

Shell Accents

This shell-encrusted mirror frame looks straight out of the mermaid world. We love this ornate piece hanging on the light-colored wall. Here, this wall piece creates a beachy focal point atop a traditional wicker writing desk.

Ship Shape Accessories

Give your room an instant dose of coastal charm with vintage seascape paintings, nautical flags, and model ships. The white linen bed sheet and the blue striped pillows add to the water theme. Also, the unique wall clock and the bedside lamp really imbibe a quirky look.

Tropical Wallpaper

The owner has used vibrant tropical palm frond wallpapers in this California cottage, enhancing the summery vibes. A cozy four-poster bed and an impressive capiz-shell pendant light give the room a typical vacation-villa spin.

Water-Friendly Furnishings

This lake house owner in New Hampshire has furnished his living room with outdoor pieces that can handle wet swimsuits and sandy feet while retaining the modern look.

Meanwhile, a weather-resistant rug and a rattan sectional sofa make the space instantly more accessible. We love the built-in cubbies on the wall, storing beach blankets, towels, and fishing gear. Furthermore, the walls are painted in the shade Strong White by Farrow & Ball.

Coastal Collections

The stair landing in this seaside vacation home serves as a mini-museum, featuring an assortment of seascaping tools, including a wire lobster trap, a cranberry rake, and glass floats. The wired onion-pendant light is a Val Maitino Antiques find, and the strap hinges on the cabinets are from Whitechapel.

Final Words

That’s all from us, folks!

We hope that you’re inspired enough to create your own coastal look that will enchant your guests. Don’t be shy to play with the color palette and explore several decor pieces before you find the right one.

Also, if you have the budget, make sure to invest in high-quality furnishing that can stand up to water damage in the long run. You may not always find antique pieces that go with the existing setup. However, the flea markets are great places to dig up unique finds that can enhance the beachy vibes.

That said, the coastal and water theme is not just meant for coastline residences and estates. So, even if you live in a landlocked location, there’s no harm in getting a glimpse of the sea.

Thus, whatever you choose, just remember that not everything has to be branded or designer. Keep an eye out for local decor pieces and artwork by upcoming artists. Honestly, just go with your gut and find anything that blends with your home’s overall look.

Till next time, stay beachy!

Photo Courtesy of Pinterest & Elle Decor