21 Best Deck Color Ideas for Your Home

When it comes to renovating, sprucing, and painting your deck, there are a lot of colors to choose from.

From traditional brown and walnut hues to modern options like black and gray, there is a color for every requirement. But it is the large number of options that can make selecting the right one a bit complicated.

This guide aims to help solve the problem by sharing some of the best deck color ideas.

Best Deck Color Ideas

1. Honey Or Golden Oak

One of the classic deck colors that can add a touch of warmth to your deck, honey or golden oak is an excellent option for all types of wooden decks. It is a versatile color that can be used on decking made from cedar wood, redwood, pressure-treated wood, and even unpainted decking.

Additionally, you can choose from different stains depending on how much wood grain needs to be visible. A semi-transparent golden oak stain is an excellent option that can help showcase the texture of the grain effectively and protect it against the elements.

2. Gray

Gray is a popular color for interiors and exteriors and a good option for painting your deck. You can choose between various shades of gray, including light gray, driftwood gray, charcoal, and more. Being a neutral color, gray works well in almost any setting and is often paired with other neutral options like off-white or walnut.

But you can even use it with darker colors like black for accents or structures like the railing or door to provide a soothing yet sophisticated appearance. Gray is among the best options for older decking since it can conceal cracks and blemishes effectively.

3. Blue

Like gray, various shades of blue can be used for decking, from bright and vibrant options to darker ones that appear similar to gray. However, for the best results, it is vital to use the right palette of colors with blues, such as white, which can be used for deck railings and similar fixtures.

The blue color brings an element of freshness to the surroundings, and different stains can be used, depending on the type of aesthetics required. For instance, you can use a semi-transparent stain for waterproofing and protecting your deck against UV rays.

4. Natural Or Clear

The grain of the wood used for constructing the deck or patio is an important aspect of its appearance. Many people want to preserve this natural appearance of the deck and opt for a clear or natural coat. As the name indicates, a clear coat is transparent and allows the grain to show through while protecting it from damage caused by regular wear and tear and the weather.

It also makes it easy to paint the deck with any other color later on when it starts to look old. On the flip side, a clear coat provides less protection to the deck than other paints since it is not as thick.

5. Orange

Orange is among the brighter options on this list of the best deck color ideas and can provide a fun and exciting touch to your porch. By painting your deck with this fiery color, it is possible to make the space feel more energetic and lively.

Additionally, with colors like orange, it is possible to use other decorative elements like artwork to make the deck feel even more appealing without being too overwhelming. Or, if you wish to preserve a more sober appearance from the outside, consider painting only the inside of the deck.

6. Black

A dramatic color option, black can help create contrast while providing an elegant, modern look. It works well with a wide range of colors, with white and gray being the two most popular options. Being a bold color, it instantly attracts attention and is a fantastic choice that can help you make a statement.

However, keep in mind that this color absorbs heat much faster than any other color. Because of this, prolonged exposure to the sun will cause the paint to peel comparatively quickly. And the floor can become quite hot, so you may need to use rugs and proper footwear for protection.

7. Whitewash

If you want your wooden deck to stand out, whitewashing is another fantastic idea worth considering. What makes whitewashing different from acrylic paint is that whitewash does not cover the deck surface completely.

This means that the grain of the wood remains visible and can provide a nice, attractive touch to the deck. Whitewashing can make the deck brighter and help it look larger, and it is perfect for providing a unique aesthetic to your deck.

8. Brown

Various shades of brown can be used on your deck to create an appealing space that fits contemporary tastes very well. Dark brown can help bring your old deck to life and is especially suited for worn-out decks that have seen years of use. Like orange, brown is a warm color but is not as flashy, which makes it more versatile.

You can also use semi-transparent stains when painting your deck brown, which allows the grain to show through. While both lighter and darker browns have their appeal, remember that a darker tint, shade, and tone provide more protection as they contain more pigment.

9. Green

While more popular in interior design, green can be an interesting color choice for your deck. It works well with both traditional and modern architecture and can be used with colors like red and black easily. Green provides a sense of calmness, making it ideal for a space meant for relaxation and leisure.

However, picking the right shade of green is essential, as using one that does not fit well with the settings can be off-putting. The best options include sage green and forest green, with the former providing a softer appearance while the latter is better for making a bold statement.

10. Walnut

An all-time favorite, walnut is an option that is neither as light as honey nor as dark as chocolate brown. It is a suitable choice that can help preserve the natural wood stain while providing a more refined look to the deck. It is usually available in a semi-transparent form, though solid options are also available.

The orange-brown tones of this color add a touch of warmth. And it can be used to great effect to complement concrete structures like the pavement or paver stones. In addition, it acts as a sealer and protects the deck against water damage.

11. Redwood

This color takes its name from the famous redwood trees of California. And while it can be used for different types of homes and decking, it is most impressive in spaces with lots of greenery that can provide a rich contrast.

Also, it is possible to keep the wood grain of the deck visible when using this color by opting for a mahogany stain. But you should consider the colors used in other areas of the house near the deck to get the best results. Generally, gray stucco works very well with redwood, especially for siding and similar areas.

12. Red

An intense and vibrant color, red, can be used to provide your deck with an energetic look. It is even suitable for decks with a lot of furniture because it is not as obscure as other options, such as sand or taupe.

Depending on your needs, it is possible to choose from shades, such as barn red, which is subtle, or bright red, which makes a stronger impact. Also, you may want to consider using other colors, like white, when using red to create contrast.

13. Tan Or Beige

Beige is another option that works well with many other colors, such as gray, yellow, and blue. It is extremely popular for brick houses as it complements different outdoor elements very well. And it looks good in all lighting conditions.

Also known as tan, this color is great for drawing attention to deck or garden furniture. Being a softer color, it works well as a backdrop and can be paired with furniture in bold colors that attract attention. Tan is also great if you plan to sell the house in the future and do not wish to spend much effort and money repainting it for that purpose.

14. Pink

When it comes to bright colors, pink is another option you can use for your deck. While it’s more commonly used for an indoor room, stains that are lighter than the rest of the house also look great outside. Pink can provide warm and soft vibes to the deck, making it feel like a cozy, comfortable space.

Additionally, it works well with colors like red, blue, and brown, which can be used for accents and features like the railing. Besides being able to brighten up dull areas effectively, pink can make your deck look more spacious. It also has a calming effect, making it well-suited for spaces meant for relaxation.

15. Slate

A powerful color that has become a favorite for houses with contemporary designs, slate can help you enhance the aesthetics of your deck and make a statement. Since it has a hue similar to blue or gray, it can be used similarly. Being a neutral color, it works well with many colors, including beige, white, or even brighter options like orange that can be used for accents.

Slate is also an excellent option for those who want to emphasize their deck furniture, especially if they use a contrasting color, like white or walnut. But like black, slate flooring tends to absorb heat much faster.

16. Greige

Both gray and beige are fantastic options for your deck, but if you want something less common, greige might be the perfect choice. This color is a combination of the two and can be used in both interior and exterior surroundings. It also looks great with other neutral colors, which is what makes it perfect for your deck.

17. Monochrome

Monochrome designs look fantastic on most types of decks, and they go very well with white. Monochrome color palettes also complement the interiors of your house and can help provide your wooden decking with an unmatched appearance. Another advantage of using monochrome is that there are several variations of white that can be used.

18. Two-Tone

While single-color decks look good, you can also consider going with a two-tone option. Using two different colors can help create a nice contrast, drawing attention to the deck. In addition, it can be quite handy when you need to section a larger deck into multiple areas.

19. Colorful Railing

How your deck can be enhanced in ways other than painting it with a different color. One way to do so is to paint the railings and banisters of the deck in various colors. However, when choosing a color, make sure it suits the deck and complements the shutter door and trim of the house.

20. Taupe

Taupe can provide your deck with an appearance similar to beige but is even more versatile. It also contains both gray and brown pigments and can hide the wood grain perfectly. Thus, it can keep your deck protected against the sun and water effectively. Taupe can be used alone or with other colors like dark brown for contrast.

21. Brownstone

For decks that are often used for entertaining guests, brownstone can be an ideal option since it can be used for accenting other colors like ivory or taupe. It is also possible to find synthetic decking boards in brownstone with different types of wood grain that look just like real wood.

Selecting The Right Deck Color

While several factors can affect your choice of deck colors, such as its design and surroundings, one of the most important ones is the color of the house. The color selected for the deck should always complement those used for the house. Otherwise, it can affect the appearance of both in an undesirable way.

Here are a few tips to help you avoid this and make selecting the right deck color easy.

1. Deck And House Colors Should Be In Harmony

Consider the existing colors used for various house sections when choosing a deck color. It may be possible to use some of these colors when renovating the deck, such as for accents, while complementing the main deck color. This can ensure harmony between the color combinations used for the house and the deck.

2. Take The Deck Material Into Account

The material used for building the deck is vital in determining which colors to choose. Both composite lumber and regular wood decks can be painted in various colors, and there are also a few options for concrete decks and those made from polyvinyl chloride. However, wood decks allow you to change the color easily and are the easiest to paint.

3. Consider Deck Wear And Tear

When selecting a deck color, consider how different areas of the deck will be used. Areas that are going to witness heavy usage, such as the stairs, should be painted with long-lasting, durable paint. Frequent repainting and resealing will also be required for such areas, depending on factors like the climate.

4. Remember The Rules Of The Color Wheel

The color wheel can make choosing the right color combinations for your deck considerably easy. Focus on three colors for a combination – the dominant or main color, the secondary color, and the color used for accents. Both complementary or analogous combinations can be used, and accessories like deck furniture can also be incorporated into the color scheme.

5. Take Inspiration From The Surrounding Landscape

An easy way of deciding on the right color combination for your deck is to take inspiration from the surrounding landscape. For instance, a deck surrounded by lush greenery may look great when painted bright colors like orange or red. On the other hand, a neutral color might be better for a deck in colorful surroundings.

6. Test The Colors

After selecting a color, the first thing you should do is try it in a small area that is not easily noticeable. This will help you get a better idea of how it will look in real life and save effort, time, and resources on paint that might not be suitable. Also, consider how well the paint goes with various outdoor decorations on the deck when deciding.

Conclusion

Whether you are building a new deck or want to freshen up the appearance of an existing one, selecting the right color can be quite a challenge. Different features of the house, the deck design and material, and its purpose all affect the color choice.

The colors mentioned in this guide are suitable for a wide variety of requirements. That said, a color that would look great on one deck may not be the best for another. So, think carefully when choosing, and if needed, seek professional help. A professional painting contractor can help select the right color and make the painting process easier.