If you’re a DIY enthusiast, you know how challenging it is to work with plastics, styrofoam, and carbon fiber.

Out of all materials, bonding PLA pieces (polylactic acid) is the most difficult, and If you’ve ever made 3D models, we bet you’d agree with us. While most people use 3D printing pens for joining PLA parts together, filling the filament into the pen isn’t easy.

Instead of going through so much hassle, you can use glue for PLA and bond PLA pieces in a jiffy. However, with several types of glue available on the market, how do you know which one will be right for bonding PLA plastics? That’s where we step in.

After extensive research and testing, we’ve rounded six options that you can consider for your next DIY craft project. Also, we’ve added a buyer’s guide towards the end of the article to help you make an informed decision on best glue for PLA.

So, let’s get started!

Best Glue For PLA

Are you looking for glue that will paste PLA plastics in a breeze? Then this Gorilla Super Glue is right up your alley. With its quick-setting formula, you can bond PLA plastic quickly and effortlessly. Thanks to the anti-clog cap, you can use this glue till its last drop.

Why Did We Like It?

While searching for glue for PLA, we were looking for a fast-setting formula that would let crafters complete their projects in a breeze. Luckily, we stumbled upon this Gorilla super glue gel and weren’t disappointed one bit. After application, this glue starts setting within 10 to 45 seconds and doesn’t require clamping.

Unlike other superglues, the Gorilla glue has an impact-tough formula that can stand the regular wear and tear. While it works best for gluing pieces, you can also use it on metal, rubber, fabric, ceramic, paper, and stone.

You will appreciate the two-way dispenser that makes application an easy task. Whether you want to use a bristle brush or nozzle, the glue offers superior control and accuracy during application.

What’s more, the glue features an anti-clog cap that prevents the glue from drying up. As a result, you can use it till its last drop, so kudos to Gorilla brand for getting that right!

What Could’ve Been Better?

Though there isn’t much to complain about this versatile formula, there’s a minor flaw you must know. While the glue works great, it has an unusual smell, which is why we recommend wearing a mask or working in a well-ventilated area.

Pros Quick-setting formula

Versatile applications

Easy to use

Doesn’t clog Cons Strong smell

If you enjoy making jewelry, 3D PLA models, and other craft projects, 15187 by Super Glue is the one for you. Thankfully, the bottle features a precision applicator that allows easy applications. Overall, this fast-setting and versatile formula is perfect for bonding PLA parts.

Why Did We Like It?

More than anything, we were impressed by the sheer versatility of this glue. Not only does it come handy to glue PLA pieces, but it can be used for bonding ceramics, metals, china, fingernails, wood, jewelry, and many more.

Much like the previous pick, this fast-drying glue sets within 10 to 30 seconds. Crafters will appreciate the design of the bottle as it features a precision applicator that eliminates drips, making it perfect for vertical applications.

What’s particularly interesting is that this glue doesn’t leave any residue after drying as it dries clear and can be painted and sanded.

Better yet, the package contains 12 tubes of 12-grams each, so they’ll last you for a variety of projects. Also, we loved the packaging of this glue as it comes in a sturdy plastic box for safe storage. Oh, and did we mention that the brand offers excellent value for money?

What Could’ve Been Better?

While this glue is one of the best glue for PLA and other materials, it is messy to use and can stick to the skin. That’s why we suggest you wear a pair of latex gloves while using this glue on your PLA projects. Other than this minor flaw, this kit is a steal!

Pros Usable on a variety of surfaces

Quick-drying formula

Can be painted and sanded

Excellent value for money Cons Messy to use

Durable and incredibly versatile, Loctite super glue is a no-drip, no-run formula that is excellent for joining PLA parts. Thanks to the control applicator, it offers a clean and hassle-free application. Plus, this glue dries clear, making it perfect for all kinds of DIY projects.

Why Did We Like It?

Finding a glue for PLA that withstands extreme temperatures is quite difficult. However, this super glue by Loctite is right up the street as it forms weather-resistant bonds. Hence, you can use it to fill cracks on PLA containers, saucers, lids, and other materials.

What impresses us the most is the non-drip gel formula that makes it perfect for bonding vertical PLA surface. Moreover, it forms solid and durable bonds to resist vibration, impact, and shock, so you can use the object daily without worrying about the bonds.

The patented control applicator is a thoughtful inclusion by the brand as it lets users dispense glue as needed. This makes it a mess-free adhesive and adds to the users’ convenience.

Better yet, it has a self-piercing, screw-on cap that prevents the air from sneaking into the glue, ensuring maximum reusability. Furthermore, the glue is available in three packs for customers to choose from.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the bonds are highly durable and weather-resistant, we wouldn’t recommend this glue for immediate repairs because of its curing time. Even though it sets within a minute, it takes about 24 hours to cure. Hence, it might not be an ideal option for those looking for a quick-fix glue.

Pros Forms a transparent layer on drying

Offers precision and control

Mess-free application

Ideal for vertical surfaces Cons Long curing time

If you’re a hobbyist looking for super glue to repair the broken PLA model, you can never go wrong with this super glue by GLUE MASTERS. This premium-quality cyanoacrylate resin cures fast and forms a strong bond so that your creations can withstand the test of time.

Why Did We Like It?

Slightly different from other superglues, this premium-quality cyanoacrylate adhesive can bond anything you throw at it. Shoe sole, scale models, puzzles, delicate toys, wood – you can trust GLUE MASTER for all your gluing needs.

Even though it is highly viscous, the formula is so well-balanced that it flows evenly, ensuring hassle-free applications. Moreover, its quick settling time has made it popular among crafters. With 60 seconds of settling time, you can bond multiple objects within minutes.

Only a pea-sized amount is enough for gluing surfaces, and the best part is that it comes with an extended shelf life. Thus, you can use it throughout the year for all your DIY projects.

What’s more, it is available in seven different options, so you can choose the one that suits your needs. Lastly, the tip of the bottle doesn’t clog.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Even though this super glue comes in handy for a variety of DIY projects, it emits a strong smell, bordering on unbearable. Hence, we suggest you use a mask, glasses, and wear gloves while working with this glue. Also, make sure you work in a well-ventilated space to avoid inhaling the fumes.

Pros Forms strong bonds

Usable on multiple surfaces

Settles in 60 seconds

Jam-free nozzle Cons Unbearable odor

This acrylic plastic cement is perfect for bonding rigid plastic surfaces. Thankfully, this glue comes with a working time of about five to six minutes and doesn’t take much time to settle. Since it creates super strong bonds, it is perfect for bonding 3D printed parts made of PLA.

SCIGRIP 10315 16 Acrylic Plastic Cement, Low-VOC, Medium Bodied and... High-strength solvent cement for bonding acrylic

Fast setting with a working time of 5 - 6 minutes

Why Did We Like It?

Mostly the adhesives found on the market are filled with toxic ingredients, which is why they emit awful smells. However, this acrylic plastic cement is low in VOC, so it will have a subtle odor than other super glues, making it safe for indoor use.

What’s particularly impressive is that this glue has a working time of about five to six minutes, making it perfect for novices. Whether you have to bond a complete 3D printed PLA model or repair a damaged one, this acrylic plastic cement is truly up to the task. Moreover, it also works well on porous and other plastics.

Thanks to the high-strength solvent cement, this adhesive forms strong and durable bonds. Rest assured, your models will withstand daily wear and tear without giving up.

What’s more, this adhesive has a maple syrup-like consistency, and its applicator tube dispenses just the right amount.

What Could’ve Been Better?

If you’re looking for a dependable option for your PLA models, this acrylic plastic cement is the best bet. However, it doesn’t dry clear and leaves a milky white look after it dries. Thus, it might not be an ideal choice for those looking for adhesives that dry clear.

Pros Versatile

Forms durable bonds

Easy to use

Ample working time Cons Doesn’t dry clear

Here’s another high-performance adhesive that crafters can add to their craft kit. Since this glue has a thick viscosity, it can be used for filling gaps and voids. Moreover, it comes with a shelf life of 30 months which makes it perfect for both professionals and hobbyists.

Why Did We Like It?

If you’ve been looking for an adhesive that can fill the gaps on your 3D printed PLA model, this super glue by Starbond is the best bet. Having a viscosity similar to that of honey, this glue perfectly wicks into the gaps and voids, thereby filling it.

Besides, it is also used for fragging coral reefs and fletching in archery. Since it is a high-performance industrial-grade adhesive, it is ideal for heavy-duty bonding.

Moreover, it comes with extra attachments for fuss-free applications. The package includes a pair of applicator caps, a clog-free stopper, and a bag of micro tips. The clog-stopper will come in handy for unclogging the nozzle, while the micro tips will let you fill tiny holes.

Though the two-ounce bottle will be sufficient for your two or three DIY projects, it has a shelf life of 30 months. Also, if the glue doesn’t last, you’ll receive a 100% refund.

What Could’ve Been Better?

When it comes to bonding PLA models and filling challenging nooks and crevices, this glue does a decent job. However, this glue forms incredibly tough bonds, so it can bond skin. That’s why we suggest using a pair of latex gloves when working with this glue.

Pros Easy applications

Comes with a clog-free stopper

30-month shelf life

Incredibly tough bonds Cons Bonds skin

Glue For PLA Buying Guide

While knowing the six best glue for PLA certainly helps to a great extent, choosing the right one for your needs is still a daunting task. That’s because there are numerous factors that you need to pay attention to while choosing the right glue for PLA for your projects.

On that note, we’ve discussed some important factors you must keep in mind when shopping for glue for PLA.

1. Surface

The first thing you must consider before buying glue for PLA is the surface area you intend to use it on. For instance, if you have to bond sanded PLA, it will be useless to go for glue formulated for unsanded surfaces.

Moreover, if you’re looking to bond porous surfaces, we suggest going for glues that form durable bonds and are weather-resistant. So, before deciding which glue to go for, consider the surface you have to bond.

2. Flexibility

The next thing to consider is the flexibility of the glue for PLA you’re opting for, as glues differ from one another in terms of flexibility. While most glues assume a rigid position after the curing process, some glues offer slight room for movement.

Whether you must go for a glue that offers flexibility or stays rigid depends upon your needs. Hence, we suggest you consider the project you have to work on and decide accordingly.

3. Drying Time

The drying time of each glue varies from the other, and that’s why you must consider this factor when selecting glue for your 3d PLA projects. Some may dry within a few hours, while others may take a day or two.

Moreover, if you have to complete your project quickly, glues with a short drying time will be the best bet. Though you can go for glues that come with a longer drying time, you’ll have to wait for some time before using the creations.

4. Appearance

If you’ve been into DIYs for quite some time, you must know that not all glues dry clear. And that’s why you cannot just pick any glue you want. Moreover, it isn’t challenging to get glue for PLA that dries clear since most brands manufacture clear and transparent glues.

However, most glues can be sanded and painted, so you can paint them even if they leave a milky white color.

Verdict

Though challenging, bonding PLA surfaces isn’t impossible. If you’re thinking of using PLA filament, epoxy resin, hot glue stick, wood glue for bonding PLA, we will urge you to try the glue for PLA specifically formulated for bonding PLA.

With that, we’ve reached the end of our guide. Hopefully, you’ll be able to choose the right one for your projects. But, before we bring the curtains down, let us tell you our favorites from the list.

The Gorilla Glue is our top recommendation because of its versatile and impact-tough formula. However, if you’re looking for glue for PLA that can be painted and sanded, the Super Glue is the best bet.

Be sure to let us know which glue you ended up choosing for your DIY projects. Till then, happy crafting!

