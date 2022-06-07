Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

High-quality bean bag chairs are the ideal solution for all your furniture woes.

Not only can they be used in almost any type of living space, but they are also fun to sit on and are comparatively inexpensive. Plus, they come in various styles so you can find the right one that suits your requirements.

However, since there are so many options to choose from, you might get confused with so much variety at your nearest bean bag selling Walmart or Target. Several factors need to be considered before making a choice to ensure the bean bag you select provides the best experience, mainly because most people get confused and ask how do I choose a bean bag chair?

That’s why we’ve decided to put together this informative guide, listing all the essential factors to consider. Like, are bean bags good for back pain or are bean bags suitable for pets. Keeping these in mind will make the process of selecting the most suitable bean bag quick and simple.

Factors To Keep In Mind When Buying A Bean Bag Chair

1. The Size

The size of the bean bag chair will depend on factors like the number of people sitting on it, their age group, their build, and where it will be used. For instance, if the purpose of getting a bean bag is to do away with the couch, then a bean bag lounger is the best option.

Such bean bag chairs can allow you to stretch out luxuriously, or seat more than one person, depending on their size.

On the other hand, if you’re planning to get a bean bag chair that can seat a single person, get a smaller round one. You can start with a four-foot option, then move on to a larger size later if required. While a larger bean bag chair will provide more space to sit, it will take up more room and will be more difficult to move from one room to another.

For kids, the ideal circumference for bean bags should range from 110 to 120 inches, whereas for teens, this range lies between 130 and 140 inches. Bean bags for adults should have a circumference ranging from 150 to 160 inches. However, an oversized bean bag can be suitable for almost anyone and can seat multiple users.

2. The Shape

Bean bag chairs come in all manner of shapes, ranging from the traditional round ones to modern gaming ones designed like office chairs. Round bean bag chairs are the most common and are designed to adjust according to the person’s shape and size. While round bean bag chairs can be used in almost any room, they are not recommended as the main living room furniture.

For that purpose, it is better to get square-shaped bean bag chairs that have a more ergonomic design and resemble regular chairs with back and armrests. They provide better support and are more suitable for adults.

You can even get bean bag loungers that are similar to a couch in shape, providing adequate space for stretching out. Or they can be used to provide seating for multiple people. Other options include gaming chairs that are highly versatile and can be used in a variety of spaces, such as your workspace or study room.

Lastly, there are some novelty bean bags that come in unusual shapes and can make an eye-catching accessory for your living room. When it comes to such bean bags, their appearance plays a more important role than their functionality. Novelty bean bags are also suitable for kids rooms and can be selected to match the décor.

3. The Interior Filling

Conventionally, bean bags were filled with polyvinyl chloride or PVC beans. But nowadays, there are several options for filling material. The primary reason for this is that bean bag chairs filled with synthetic or polystyrene beads do not last very long and may start to go flat after a few months. However, they offer the advantages of being lightweight and affordable while being heat and moisture-resistant.

Expanded polystyrene (EPS) beads are also not biodegradable, but they can be repurposed and recycled. For instance, you can use them as filler material in potted plants.

Another option would be polypropylene foam beads, which retain their shape and last longer. The downside to these more durable beads is that they are much heavier, which can make moving the bean bag more difficult. Some people prefer using natural materials such as buckwheat hulls, rice, and natural beans since they are more eco-friendly and being non-carcinogenic are the safest option.

But these also have considerable weight and can make the bean bag quite heavy.

Finally, the most premium bean bag chairs use memory foam filling, which offers maximum comfort since it can easily mold itself according to the shape of the user. Moreover, it’s super-soft, reasonably firm, and offers excellent support. Bean bags with good quality furniture grade foam tend to last a long time since this material does not flatten easily like beads.

4. The Exterior Material

When purchasing a bean bag chair, the exterior material is as important as the interior filling. Some beanbag chairs come with removable covers for easy cleaning. Originally, bean bag chairs were made of leather, which is stylish, durable, and easy to clean. However, it is an expensive material and may not be ideal for everyone. But it will again depend upon the use of the bean bag.

Besides leather, vinyl is another popular material because it is easy to maintain, versatile, and affordable. You can also get it in a variety of colors to match the décor of your room. On the flip side, vinyl can become hot and uncomfortable in a warmer climate. To overcome such problems, cotton can be used, which ensures breathability and comfort, but can be difficult to maintain since it is not stain-resistant.

Another option that manufacturers use is corduroy, which is a highly durable fabric that is also quite elastic, making it resistant to tearing. And being incredibly soft, it is very comfortable to sit on, making it a highly popular material.

Those who want to use their bean bags outside can also take a look at nylon ones, since this material is good at repelling moisture and mold. You can even wash such bean bags for cleaning and maintenance. Plus, nylon bean bags are quite comfy, making them suitable for almost any type of living space but there is always a fire risk associated with them.

Last but not least, microsuede is a cozy option that works well, but it can be quite difficult to clean. That is also the reason why it is not the best choice for outdoor use. There are some other specialty materials such as cable knit, polar bear fleece, but these can be a bit costly.

5. Customer Service

Before purchasing, make sure to learn as much as possible about the bean bag chair manufacturer. The most important thing is to know whether the manufacturer is offering any warranty on the chair and, if so, what it covers. Also, look at whether the manufacturer provides customer support after purchase, which can save a lot of hassle in the long run.

Generally, it is a good idea to go with brands that have been working in the industry for a long time. These often provide a long-term warranty and good support, which can really enhance the overall experience of using bean bags. Since bean bags can last up to five years, it is a good idea to go with a brand that comes with a warranty. This way, you get it replaced or ask for a refund in case of any problems during that period.

Besides, good customer service can help clear any doubts and answer any queries that you might have. So, before making a decision, make sure to learn about this aspect of the manufacturer from whom you plan to purchase the bean bag.

How Do I Choose A Bean Bag Chair Final Thoughts

With these factors in mind, you’re now set to find the most suitable bean bag chair from the available options. When purchasing, make sure to plan for the long term and get one that requires minimal maintenance. While bean bags are designed for regular use, it is essential to care for them just like other furniture to ensure they last longer and provide the best experience.

Following simple methods such as spot cleaning the cover to remove any stains and dust as soon as you spot them, and minimizing exposure to sunlight can help extend the life of the bean bag.

With that, it’s time to wrap up. Until next time!