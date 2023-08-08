If you’re looking to reduce the clutter on your patio or porch, a deck box might be the perfect solution.

Besides keeping various items safe and properly organized, deck boxes can help improve the aesthetics of your deck. However, finding the right deck box can be difficult due to the large number of options.

This guide aims to simplify the process by listing some factors to consider for choosing the best option.

Choosing The Best Deck Storage Boxes

Deck boxes can vary significantly in their capacities, sizes, and appearance, which can make selecting the right option quite challenging. That is why it is crucial to consider certain factors, such as those mentioned here, before making a choice.

1. Deck Box Materials

One of the first and most important things to consider when looking for a deck box is its construction materials since these determine the quality of the box. You can find deck boxes made of metal, plastic, resin, and wood, each with different advantages and disadvantages.

A. Metal

Deck boxes made of metal are among the most durable ones and can last for a long time. They often come with various finishes that can protect them from corrosion while adding to their appearance. Properly finished metal deck boxes add some style to your deck but can be a bit expensive.

B. Plastic

Plastic deck boxes might be most suitable if you’re looking for a low-maintenance, lightweight option. They are quite easy to clean, rust-resistant, affordable, and weather-resistant, but they may not provide the most attractive appearance.

C. Resin

Some of the best deck boxes I’ve come across are made from resin, which makes them extremely durable and provides them with an attractive appearance. Resin deck boxes have a construction similar to wicker and will not warp or crack easily if maintained properly.

D. Wood

Wooden deck boxes may be constructed using pine, cedar, and teak and are available in various wood stains and finishes. They are classic options that look great, especially in outdoor spaces but require proper maintenance to keep them in good condition.

2. Size Or Storage Capacity

The size of a deck box determines its storage capacity, which is measured in gallons. Most deck boxes are available in various sizes, ranging from 18-gallon options to huge 125-gallon ones.

Small deck boxes have a storage capacity of 50 gallons and are generally used to store items like outdoor pillows, towels, and a hose. They are ideal for indoor use also and can be used to store office supplies, clothing, or kitchen items. In certain situations, they can even serve the purpose of a closet.

Medium deck boxes hold up to 99 gallons and can even be used to store gardening supplies. Then, there are large deck boxes, which, as indicated by my tests, have a holding capacity ranging from 100 to 149 gallons. You can use such deck boxes for storing various pool maintenance tools besides pillows and pool toys., while keeping the boxes in the pantry, attic or garage.

If you need an even larger storage space, there are deck boxes that can hold more than 150 gallons, ideal for storing items like bedding. However, when considering the size, you should pay attention to the dimensions of the deck box to ensure it fits the space where it is to be kept.

3. Design

Deck boxes are available in various styles and designs that match different types of decor. You can find options that look very traditional or go with modern ones for contemporary patios and porches. Some deck boxes also come with various features, like wheels, lids, tables, and benches for different needs.

My findings show that as far as design is concerned, the following are the most popular choices you can find.

A. Standard

A standard deck box lies horizontally and has a flip-up lid at the top that provides access to the storage space. Such boxes are available in various sizes and are generally constructed using all-weather materials that provide them with durability.

B. Deck Box Bench

If you’re looking for a storage box that also serves as outdoor furniture, a deck box bench can be an excellent choice. Such boxes are available in different sizes, ranging from boxes with a width of 24 inches to those having a width of six feet. Some deck box benches even come with armrests and a back, providing additional support and comfort.

However, drawing from experience, I can tell you that not all such boxes are capable of supporting weight, so make sure to check the product description before deciding.

C. Small Space Deck Box

If the space where you’re planning to keep a deck box is not very large, it may be best to go with a small space deck box. Items accessed frequently, such as garden tools and outdoor gear, can be kept in such boxes for quick and easy access.

D. Vertical Deck Box

Instead of having a bench-like design, a vertical deck box is designed like a cabinet and is generally used for outdoor storage. It has several doors and shelves that make storing different types of items easy and convenient.

E. Coffee Table Deck Box

This type of deck box can be used as an ottoman or coffee table and may have a hinge-free removable top.

F. Cushion Bin

Cushion bins are best suited for storing items like pieces of clothing, chair pillows, and cushions. They tend to be longer than standard deck boxes.

4. Ease Of Use

Based on my first-hand experience, I can tell you that a deck box that is easier to handle and use will provide a much better experience. It may come with varying features that enhance ease of use, such as a lid with a control spring hinge.

This hinge makes opening and closing the box simple but also prevents it from closing automatically and preventing accidents until it is closed purposely.

5. Maintenance

The maintenance requirements are an important factor to consider when looking for the best deck boxes. Deck boxes can be made from different materials, and these require varying levels of maintenance. I strongly recommend finding out what those requirements are before making a decision.

My findings show that metal and plastic deck boxes require the least maintenance and are the most durable. That being said, in some cases, metal ones may require painting and the application of oil or grease to protect them from rust and corrosion.

However, a wooden deck box will always require proper maintenance, including polishing and staining, to keep it in good condition. As for resin deck boxes, these do not require much maintenance, but this depends on their build quality.

6. Price

The price of a deck box depends on several factors, such as materials, construction, size, and additional features. A small deck box with minimum features can cost as little as $39, while one constructed of premium materials and offering several features can cost more than $300.

You will need to consider your requirements and budget when deciding how much to spend on a deck box. For instance, those looking for a deck box for an outdoor space require an option that looks good and is extremely durable. This means they may need to spend more than someone just looking for storage solutions.

My research indicates that the best way to select a deck box is to go with an option that is cost-effective but meets good quality standards.

7. Ultraviolet Protection

If the deck box is required for storing outdoor usage, you need to consider whether it can keep the contents stored within protected from high temperature and sunlight. People often forget that, like snow and rain, sunlight can be quite damaging due to ultraviolet rays.

When choosing a deck box, look for an option that can withstand elements like moisture and is unaffected by sunlight. Such a box will ensure that items stored within, such as patio furniture, furniture cushions, and outdoor equipment, are not damaged.

Some boxes with UV protection have an inbuilt high wall that adds to their sturdiness and makes it easy to store different types of items. However, this may not be present in all deck boxes, so make sure to check the features mentioned.

8. Additional Features

While the above were some basic requirements you should always look for, some deck boxes offer additional features that can add to the user experience. These may include:

A. Casters And Wheels

A deck box with casters and lockable wheels makes moving the box around easy and improves portability.

B. Gas Hinges

In the case of a deck box with a traditional design with a top lid, a gas hinge can be very useful. This type of hinge allows the deck box lid to open smoothly and generally comes with a soft-close feature that minimizes the damage to the box while closing the lid.

C. Handles

There are two advantages to having handles on a deck storage box. Firstly, they add to the overall appearance of the box and make it look more attractive. In addition to that, they improve portability and allow moving the box more easily.

D. Storage Nets And Suspension Baskets

Storage nets and suspension baskets maximize utility by providing additional space to store various items, like pool toys, outdoor supplies, and pool equipment.

E. Locks

For those worried about keeping items like patio cushions and pool supplies in an outdoor storage box, a lockable box is a fantastic solution. It may have an inbuilt lock to ensure the safety of the items stored within.

Tip In case there is an urgent need of a deck box for indoor use, you can even make one yourself using cardboard with DIY techniques. Several tutorials and guides are available online that can help make the process easy.

Conclusion

Finding the right deck box for your home is not very easy since there are many factors to consider. However, putting in the time and effort when selecting is essential to get a box that can fulfill various requirements to provide a good experience.

With the factors I’ve mentioned here, you may find the process of finding a suitable option a bit simpler. The important thing to keep in mind is that personal requirements vary from one person to another, and they are the foremost factor.

If you have doubts regarding the deck box, always make sure to contact the manufacturer for clarification before deciding.