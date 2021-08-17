How To Clean Canvas Prints Safely & Easily

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Canvas prints can add to the aesthetics of a room and can transform a space into a beautiful art haven. But they need a lot of care!

It is essential to know how to clean canvas prints, especially if you love collecting and placing them all around the house. They could be of different sizes and shapes, but they all need extensive care if you want them to last long.

Plus, storing them in bulk in the attic can easily damage them during the winter or rainy season, especially with all that moisture around.

Although some people prefer hiring professionals to clean canvas prints, you can do it yourself at home too. In this guide, we will tell you about the different ways you can clean prints and prevent dirt and dust from building up.

We will also provide general tips to maintain canvases and to ensure that they do not fade over time. So, do not wait any longer and read on!

How To Clean Canvas Prints

There are 4 ways to clean canvas prints, which are listed below for you. But make sure that the cleaning method you opt for can specifically deal with the type of dust or debris it’s meant for.

Grime Build-up

Grime buildup occurs over time when the canvas is hung inside the house, with dust and dirt settling firmly on its surface. And this is not something that can be removed by simply dusting the surface. Instead, you will have to use a damp cloth to clean the accumulation. For this, take a microfibre or a cotton piece and wet it before you start wiping the canvas.

Wring the cloth well so that it remains damp but water does not drip from it. Once that is done, you can proceed to clean the surface of your canvas with gentle wipes and without exerting too much pressure. Putting too much pressure can destroy the painting, so take your time with it and use soft hands.

Grease And Stains

If you spot grease or stain marks on the painting, which are resistant to water and household detergents, then you might need the help of an art cleaner to do this job professionally. Please do not try to use strong chemicals on the surface as that could leave intense and practically ugly spots on the surface.

Splashes And Marks

Have you spilled a beverage on the canvas or accidentally left a mark with a felt pen? These spots can be difficult to remove, and you will have to put in more effort to take them off.

Take a cloth and dip it in water mixed with mild detergents. Then, wipe the stained area gently and rinse the cloth well. Try wiping again with the damp cloth, (which now has no detergent on it) and you should see the desired results.

Household Dust

If it is just a light to moderate amount of dust, then you do not need to use a damp cloth. Simply take a clean microfibre or a cotton cloth and wipe the surface well. That should completely clean it and remove all the loose dirt and dust.

Can Nicotine Be Removed From Prints?

To remove nicotine from prints, you will first need to create a solution with 1 part of mild soap and 3 parts of warm water. Once these are mixed together, dip a cotton swab in the solution and squeeze it well so as to remove any extra liquid.

For best results, we’d suggest placing your large canvas vertically so that the surface does not absorb any moisture.

Now, wipe the surface gently from the top to bottom and keep changing the cotton swabs. The next swab should be completely clean so that new marks are not formed on other parts. For the final wipe, use a swab that is dipped in clean water.

Once done, you should hang it in a dry place so that the top layer dries completely.

Tips To Remember

In this section, we have listed some of the tips to consider if you have canvases in the house. These will help in taking care of them in a better way and ensure that they last for a long time.

Storage

Canvas prints need to be kept in a very dry place where they won’t get damaged from excessive moisture or dirt. Make sure that they are hung or kept indoors so that they don’t get directly exposed to adverse weather conditions. Also, do not stack things on top of the paintings, as that could interfere with the ink and spoil or break the print.

If you need to store them, wrap each canvas in plain brown paper and then use bubble wrap on top of it. You can place the wrapped paintings in cardboard boxes for secure storage. Seal them well so that the surface is fully protected from dust and debris.

Furthermore, we’d strongly recommend storing one canvas in a single box so that there is no undue pressure put on the surface.

Hanging Location

Fixing the hanging location before purchasing canvas prints is a must, as the location would ensure whether the colors would last for long or not. It is recommended that one should keep these prints away from direct sunlight, as the UV rays can cause the colors to fade.

Moreover, moisture can destroy the prints, so a well-ventilated room is what would work out best. Hang or place your prints in a well-ventilated room with diffused or ambient lighting, and they will stay as good as new for prolonged periods.

Occasional Cleaning

Canvas prints should be cleaned regularly with a fiber or a cotton cloth that can be used to wipe the surface gently. This will prevent dust and dirt from settling on the surface in the first place, thereby reducing the need for more intense cleaning.

Moisture

If there is a lot of moisture in the room, then the canvas could end up absorbing it, affecting the quality of the paint. That’s why you should ensure that the room is completely dry (and stays so) before hanging your canvases.

Things To Avoid While Working With Canvas

Since canvas prints are fragile, it is important to keep a few tips in mind during maintenance. And in the following sections, we have listed some of them.

Do Not Put Too Much Pressure

One of the first things to remember is that you should never rub the surface vigorously as that could cause the moisture to enter canvas fibers. The ink-saturated surface can then get dissolved over time, and you would want to avoid that at all costs.

Stay Away From Harsh Chemicals

Any form of harsh chemicals can completely spoil the look and feel of the canvas prints by destroying their surface. They can react with the ink used in these paintings, and that would only damage the print. So, we will suggest that you stick to plain soap and water while cleaning.

Do Not Pour Water

When we say soapy water, we do not mean pouring or spraying water on the surface, as that might saturate the ink. If the ink is saturated, you might end up smudging the top surface, which is absolutely detrimental. Hence, you should only use a damp cloth to dab the surface slowly.

Can Canvas Prints Be Put Up In The Bathroom?

Yes, canvas prints can be put up in the bathroom, but it is not a very convenient place as the area will have a lot of moisture. You can only hang it there if the ventilation is perfect and the air keeps circulating. This would reduce the moisture content in the air, and your canvases will last longer.

Also, only bigger bathrooms can have prints where they can be hung further away from taps and showers. After all, you would not want the water to be sprayed over your paints in any way.

Final Words

While we have suggested using a damp cloth, remember that canvas prints are not really waterproof, and the ink might smudge if you apply too much water. Moreover, the surface becomes prone to warping when it comes in contact with water. So, only use a damp cloth if absolutely necessary and be very careful with it.

Also, most canvases use cotton as the top material, which can absorb the moisture easily. In case you are unable to clean the surface this way or you feel the print might be destroyed, then it is best to consult a professional.

With this, we have reached the end of this guide, and it is time for us to say goodbye. Let us know about your experience in the comment section below.

Take care!