Bidet attachments are a great alternative to freestanding bidets, being easy to install, affordable, and space-saving.

One such bidet is the Tushy Spa Bidet, a seat attachment that can be installed to any toilet in no more than seven simple steps. The Tushy bidets attach to toilets with tools commonly found at home, which means that the installation requires no professional plumbing help.

Here’s how you can easily install a Tushy Bidet within 30 minutes or less.

How To Install A Tushy Bidet

The Tushy Spa Bidet box includes an easy install kit, so you don’t need many tools to install it. The included bidet converter kit aside, all you need to fit the bidet is an adjustable wrench, a towel, and a bucket. There are no electrical components in this bidet, so you don’t need to worry about any power requirements.

Step 1. Shut Off The Water Supply

Firstly, find the shut-off valve behind your toilet seat. If you have a separate supply line for hot and cold water, turn off the hot water supply in your bathroom first.

To shut it off, turn the valve clockwise until it doesn’t turn anymore.

Step 2. Remove The Water

Removing the supply pipes can cause spillage, which is when you will need to procure a bucket. So, you must position the bucket underneath the connection point of the supply hose.

Before removing the supply pipe, remove any water in the toilet bowl by flushing it. This will empty both the toilet bowl and the tank, making it much simpler to work on it.

Next, unscrew the water supply line and catch the spilling water with the bucket. Wait until the pipe is completely empty to remove the bucket, and clean up any spillage using the towel. After this, it’s safe to remove the pipe from the water supply valve as well.

Step 3. Attach The Cold-Water Adapter

With the Tushy installation kit, you will find a flexible hose that fits onto the plastic hose adapter.

Slowly screw the plastic hose onto the adapter, after which you can screw the adapter to the toilet and the fill valve. Next, you must attach the flexible steel hose to the adapter to finish connecting the cold-water adapter.

Tip Take care not to screw the plastic hose on the metal threads too quickly, as it can damage or even slice through the hose. Try to be as gentle as possible while doing so.

Step 4. Attach The Hot-Water Adapter

Fit the rubber washer inside the hot-water adapter and attach it to the hot-water supply valve. After this, you can screw the included white tube onto the adapter.

Tip Depending on your requirements, you can cut the white tube shorter before attaching it to manage the tube length behind the toilet. Additionally, if you own a vanity cabinet, you may also thread the tube through it by drilling a hole in it.

Step 5. Detach The Toilet Seat

Using an adjustable wrench, remove the bolts that hold the toilet seat. You can find these bolts under the plastic cap located between the tank and the seat.

Once unscrewed, you can remove the seat by simply lifting it.

Step 6. Connect The Tushy Bidet To The Water Supply

Slide the white tube through the nut on the inlet marked “hot” on the bidet, and push it onto the stem. The nut should thread over the tube, following which you can connect the flexible hose to the cold water supply inlet.

Step 7. Connect The Bidet Attachment

For the remaining bolt holes on the existing seat, use the included rubber washers and align the Tushy bidet with them. The toilet should be centered with the bidet nozzle to ensure its spray is aimed correctly.

Ensure that the movable bolts are aligned properly, after which you can attach the existing seat back using the nylon bolts. Test the connections for any leaks, and tighten loose connections, should you find any.

With that, you can have the best bidet experience with the Tushy bidet.

How do I solve leakages in the Tushy Bidet?

If you see leakages from either the plastic adapter or the steel hose, it’s likely that the connection was cross-threaded. What may have likely occurred is that while screwing, the Tushy mega adapter or the hose skipped a thread, preventing a watertight seal from forming.

In such cases, you can try detaching and reattaching the leaking connections. Note that the connections must not be tightened too much, or else they may end up being damaged.

If you’re still experiencing leaks, you may try using a plumber’s tape to form the seal. Try to apply it as lightly as possible to prevent exacerbating the problem.

Why is my toilet seat not fitting properly over the Tushy Bidet?

There’s a chance that the toilet seat may not sit back in its place properly after installing a bidet. This could be due to the inherent construction of the seat, which causes it to get stuck on the bidet.

Try positioning the seat in a forward position with the bidet being as far back as possible. If the issue persists, you may try using a spacer that lifts the angle of the seat by a small degree.

Spacers can be found at a local hardware store for a low price.

Why is my Tushy Spa Bidet nozzle spraying straight down?

During operation, the Tushy bidet stream may spray straight down if the nozzle cap has fallen off. To solve this, you may use the spare nozzle cap included in the spare parts kit or purchase one separately.

Does the Tushy Spa Bidet require electricity?

No, the Tushy Spa Bidet seats operate mechanically and require access to the hot water supply for spraying warm water streams. As such, you don’t need to worry about installing new power outlets or getting an extension cord for the bidet.

Final Word

Quick and easy to install, the Tushy Bidet takes fewer than 30 minutes to attach to the existing toilet seat.

Like bio bidets, the easy installation process only requires special care while screwing on the plastic bolts and aligning the seat to bolt holes. So, be sure to pay extra attention while doing so.

Due to its simple construction, any issues with the bidet attachment can be fixed quite easily. And if you run into problems that you can’t solve on your own, feel free to contact Tushy customer service or a local plumber.

With that, you now have access to the more hygienic, affordable, and environmentally friendly alternative to a toilet paper roll.