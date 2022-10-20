Boss Bidet Vs Tushy | Comparison & Ideas

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

A bidet attachment that is easy-to-install and can wash away fecal matter quickly is the perfect eco-friendly option. And both Boss Bidet and Tushy offer some amazing electric and non-electric eco-friendly bidets. So, say “no” to toilet papers and make a hygienic choice.

Good bidets will always come with an effective water spray and you can also replace your old toilet seats with the best bidet converter kit options.

And if you can spend a little more money, you can get temperature control bidets with dryer settings. Also, you will find warm water options with high-end bidets.

However, for those looking for a cost-effective option, there are bidets with room temperature water. No electric points are needed for them making them more convenient.

Boss Bidet Vs Tushy

Boss Bidet

If you are looking for a bidet brand that makes each of its products meticulously and with great detail, then Boss Bidet can fit the bill. Every bidet is well-designed and slimmer in comparison to other bidets on the market. Moreover, you can clean your rear within 1.3 seconds, thanks to the bidet seats and bidet attachments provided.

The brand also provides a 60-day return policy for all bidet attachments and a 12-month warranty as well.

Boss Bidet Pros

Most bidest from this brand can be installed without requiring any professional help. And that is not all- there are three cleaning modes to choose from, which include:

Rear wash

Front wash

Bidet sanitizer

Moreover, you can sit on the toilet bowl and use the push-button technology to start the washing process. When you are done, just release the button to stop the water flow. It also has an anti-shut-off option for those looking for sustainability and anti-flood protection.

Furthermore, you will get a heavy-duty hose, T-adapter, and an instruction manual in the pack. Likewise, a screwdriver and full-size wrench are provided by the brand to assist you in the process.

That is not all- Boss Bidet provides a dual temperature adaptor that can control the water temperature. It works with the help of an internal thermostat, which can calculate the amount of hot water needed.

BossBidet Cons

While BossBidet bidets fit two-piece toilets well, they will not fit a one-piece toilet. Also, if you are looking for left-hand bidets, then Boss Bidet does not have any options for you at the moment.

Another factor we noticed is that the hookup line is made of plastic, making it susceptible to leaks. What you can do is purchase a braided stainless option to replace the plastic one with it. Besides, you won’t get a control panel or a remote control.

Boss Bidet offers options that are simple and convenient, so do not expect high-end features from this brand.

What Are The Top Models From Boss Bidet That You Can Purchase?

This sleek, functional, and easy-to-use bidet is a must-have for anyone looking for a thorough clean. Simply turn the dial to select your desired setting and water pressure, and let the bidet do the rest of the work. With three different settings ( “front”, “self-clean,” and “rear”) you can get a complete cleanse every time.

The self-cleaning function of this bidet unit is especially handy, ensuring that the nozzles are always sanitary.

Installation is quick and simple, taking less than 15 minutes, even if you don’t have extensive plumbing experience. The Luxury Bidet even comes with a T-adaptor and high-quality PVC hose, making it easy to get started.

Another amazing standard bidet option that will work perfectly fine for spraying and cleaning is the Boss Bidet bold attachment. It can be installed in 15 minutes and the process is not complicated at all. In fact, you can watch a 3 minutes installation guide provided for assistance, and you should be able to put it together.

This unit is also equipped with three wash settings ( front, nozzle clean, and rear), which will help all your private parts to get cleaned at once. Apart from that you can enjoy soft water pressure from the nozzle.

There is a nozzle control dial that will let you have complete control over the water pressure. While this is a manual model with no heated seat, it provides great value at a nominal price. Plus, it works well as a feminine wash and will be perfect for pregnant women as well.

One of the most aesthetically pleasing options is this BossBidet model, thanks to its the Italian oak color of the button that stands out and adds to the bathroom décor. It can clean your butt within 1.3 seconds with three cleaning modes ( front, nozzle clean, and rear) that suit most preferences.

Moreover, it offers soft yet powerful water pressure which assists in cleaning without hurting your delicate region.

Tushy Bidet

Imagine a soothing wash after every time you poop! Tushy will offer you just that, and you can always adjust the water flow and pressure depending on personal needs.

Tushy has been around since 2015, and the brand has been trying to make people use less toilet paper ever since. It has always believed in hygienic and eco-friendly products and has invested heavily in creating the same. And that is not all- this brand has bidet options that work for those with mobility issues.

Tushy Bidet Pros

Some of you might want cold water, while others may be looking for warm water with their bidet seat. Tushy offers both options. So, you can choose between an affordable variant that offers room temperature water or a model offering warm water that will be sprayed perfectly to clean you up.

Moreover, the brand believes in eco-friendly products, and each product is designed keeping that in mind. Although the nozzles use water judiciously, the wash jet is strong enough to clean your butt effectively. It aims to use the highest water pressure to quicken up the process as well.

Plus, if you purchase high-end Tushy bidets, then you will get a bidet seat with water temperature control. Not only can you opt for an electric bidet seat, but also you can enjoy the benefits of an air dryer if choosing these models. And you can control your electric bidets with the remote control provided with the product.

Tushy Bidet Cons

While you can enjoy infinite hot water from the electric variants from this brand, the water will take time to heat up. Hence, those planning to hit the bathroom quickly may not be able to enjoy the hot water experience.

Also, the bidet models have no night light, which would have made it easier to operate after dark. Night lights are soothing for the eyes if you want to visit the toilet in the middle of the night. However, you will have to purchase one separately and attach it to the toilet if required.

If these drawbacks are bothering you already, you can learn about other brands and perform a quick Tushy vs Toto bidet comparison to know about other options on the market.

What Are The Top Models From Tushy That You Can Purchase?

Experience a luxurious, spa-like toilet experience in the comfort of your own home with the TUSHY classic 2.0 bidet toilet seat attachment. This attachable, non-electric bidet requires no electrical hookup or additional plumbing and can be installed in just 10 minutes on most standard two-piece toilets.

It allows nozzle adjustment and pressure control that allows you to customize the spray angle and water pressure as required. With the TUSHY classic 2.0, you’ll enjoy a cleaner, more hygienic bathroom experience with no more dingleberries, UTIs, skid marks, or infections.

Plus, there’s a 12-month warranty on the equipment and parts for better peace of mind among buyers.

Searching for an updated and improved version of the Tushy Classic bidet attachment? Look no further than the Tushy Spa Classic 3.0, which offers the right water pressure for different needs. This new and improved model features 100% bamboo construction for a more sustainable option, as well as pressure and angle control knobs for a more customized cleansing experience.

The slimmer design is not only more aesthetically pleasing but it’s also easier to fit. Installing it won’t make you strain your nerves and it fits all standard toilets and some one-piece toilets as well.

This model is a top-of-the-line non-electric bidet that will leave you feeling refreshed and clean. Essentially a self-cleaning water sprayer, it features adjustable water pressure and angle control. Plus, the easy DIY installation takes less than 10 minutes, so that you can start enjoying a spa-quality clean.

The Tushy Classic 3.0 is perfect for those who want total control over their cleansing experience. Whether you want a light rinse or a power wash, the pressure control allows you to control the stream. And the rotating flanges assure buyers that their toilet and bidet remain perfectly aligned for a truly clean experience.

Boss Bidet Vs Tushy Conclusion

If you’re wondering “are non-electric bidets worth it?” then the ones from Boss Bidet will help you answer that positively! The models are affordable and come with sleek designs suitable for most bathrooms.

But for electric options with extra features such as a remote control or seat warmer, Tushy will be an incredible option.

Just remember to check the model well and see if clear instructions are provided for installation. Also, check the highest pressure if you have any injury or are pregnant. Ideally, you’d want to purchase one with adjustable water pressure so that everybody can use it. And call up the customer care if you have any doubts regarding the product.

Bye for now!