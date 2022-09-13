How To Install A Vessel Sink Faucet | All You Need To Know

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

For most beginners, installing the best kitchen sink faucet might sound like a challenge since it has a detailed setup.

But there is nothing to worry about if you follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer. You won’t require any prior plumbing knowledge either since the installation process doesn’t require any plumbing techniques or professional skills.

However, you might need to make a few preparations before installing new vessel sinks and faucets in your kitchen or bathroom. It’s important to be sure that you pick a suitable vanity that can secure the vessel sink without any difficulty. And arrange all the necessary equipment beforehand for installing drain holes, mounting rings, P-trap, or countertop.

This will ensure that the vessel sink faucet will function optimally.

Prep Work

Before installing a new sink, you must ensure that your kitchen or bathroom meets the requirements of the local building codes. Following the code will keep you safe since most codes are made for your safety purpose. If you don’t understand any of the local building codes, contact a professional plumber and take their advice.

After checking the local building codes, select the appropriate height for your new sink and vanity. Normally, it is recommended to install the sink at a comfortable height of 36 inches. You can opt for taller vanity, but this might cause problems for children since they will not be able to reach the sink bowl.

The vanity and vessel sinks usually come together as a package but for a more custom look, you can assemble individual components. While choosing the vessel sinks, ensure that the materials are durable; otherwise, the sink will break easily, and you will need to change it again.

Removing Existing Vanity

Now that you have arranged all the necessary equipment and have decided the height for the new sink, replace the existing vanity with a new vanity. Begin this process by first turning off the taps and main water supply to ensure there is no water pressure while you learn how to change a kitchen sink faucet.

Slowly loosen the nuts on the drain pipe to disconnect the water lines from the valves. In addition, keep a small bucket near the water line since it will allow you to catch the remaining water in the pipes.

After you have completed this step, you can proceed to cut the sealant and separate the vanity from the wall. In some cases, the vanity top may be secured with screws and nuts, which makes the removal process smooth and simple.

Apart from this, you can separate the vanity top using a putty knife. Then you can proceed to lift it off and remove the screws so that you can pull it out of the wall. But you must be careful while doing this since accidentally dropping the vanity can lead to severe injuries.

Components Needed For Installation

Here are some of the plumbing essentials you must install for your kitchen sink faucet:

Kitchen counter

Washer

Tile

P-trap

Slip nuts

Mounting ring

Shut off valves

Silicone caulk

Drain fitting

Drain opening

Basin

Tailpiece extension

How To Install Vessel Sinks In Your Kitchen And Bathroom

Mark the height and width of the vanity on the wall so that you can know how the vanity will look after it has been fixed. For this step, you can use a tape measure to mark the exact height and width of the components. In addition, use a stud finder to mark the locations for the stud that will support the vanity.

From here on, things will get interesting since you will require different tools for the job. Take a hole saw and cut a large opening, so the drain pipes can fit in easily. Then you can proceed to position the vanity according to the location you have marked on the wall. While doing this step, you must ensure that the vanity is positioned evenly.

Your next step should be to drill the pilot hole through the vanity and back into the studs. This will ensure that the vanity secures perfectly to the wall using screws. In case you can’t line up the vanity to the wall studs, use anchors to secure it.

Once you have completed the above-mentioned steps, proceed to attach the faucet to your vanity. However, you must ensure that you don’t over-tighten the faucet to the vanity top. By doing so, you can adjust the glass vessel sinks you plan to install.

After the sealant has dried completely, install the remaining plumbing required for the new kitchen sink to be operational. Finally, turn on the water supply and test the faucet to see if it works normally. In case it doesn’t work properly, turn off the faucet and inspect the drain assembly and main plumbing system since most plumbing issues occur in this area.

Can You Spray Paint A Sink Faucet?

At this point you might be thinking – can you spray paint sink faucets? Yes, you can, as it preserves the longevity of the faucet to protect it against rust and corrosion. But not all faucets require paint since some of them are made from extremely durable and long-lasting materials. For example, a stainless steel faucet isn’t prone to rusting or corrosion, so you don’t have to worry about using spray paint.

How To Install A Vessel Sink Faucet Final Words

Before signing off, we would like to share a few tips that can help you maintain the vessel sink faucet for a long time.

You should always check and see if the existing vanity is in good shape. Remember that vanity plays an important role in supporting the vessel sink faucet and any damage to the structure can cause the sink to collapse.

Also, check the plumbing systems for any leaks or damaged parts since they can affect the efficiency of the vessel sink drain. Using a plumber’s putty will only seal the leak for a short period, so you must get it replaced ASAP.