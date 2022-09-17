How To Measure For Blackout Curtains? | All You Need To Know

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Blackout curtains have become very popular in the last decade and for all the right reasons.

They are great at preventing light from entering your room, allowing your family to sleep peacefully. These curtains also aid nursing mothers or people who work night shifts and need to catch up on their sleep during the day.

But for the blackout curtains to work wonders, you need to ensure that they are of the right measurement. To measure the curtains, get a measuring tape and first measure the window width before ordering the blackout drapes.

You will also have to pay special attention to hang them correctly. It is best that you opt for full-length curtains that cover the entire width of your window.

In today’s guide, we will take you through all that you need to keep in mind while installing blackout curtains. Dive in!

Beginner’s Guide To Measuring For Blackout Curtains

To understand how to measure and mount blackout curtains, it is essential that you first decide how you want to install them. Check your window frame and choose a curtain rod accordingly.

In case you decide on mounting the curtain rods outside the window frame, leave around 2 inches on both sides. You will also have to select a longer curtain length. On the other hand, if you are planning to mount inside the frame, ensure that the rods are sturdy and of the perfect length.

The way in which one may choose to hang curtains may vary from person to person. Depending on your preference, you can choose to hang them a few inches above the window frame. To block light completely, ensure that the curtains are of the appropriate length.

Wondering how to do that? Well, you need to measure from the rod to the bottom of where you would like the curtains to hang. We suggest that you keep it below the window sill or up to the floor to completely block as much light as possible.

Measuring Blackout Curtains: Things To Remember

When measuring blackout curtains, there are a few factors that you should take into account:

1. Curtain Rod Position

Before moving on to measuring blackout curtains, the first important decision that you need to make is how you would want to place the rods. You have two options in this regard: place the rod outside the window frame or inside it.

A. Positions Curtain Rods Inside Window Frames

To be honest, this method of hanging curtains is not that common, especially when it comes to blackout curtains. But some people prefer it for the look that it delivers. This goes well when the interior design of the house is minimalistic, and you prefer a more streamlined appearance.

When the mounting is done inside the window sill, the curtain remains secured inside the frame and does not cover any part of the wall. This is helpful when you do not have much wall space and want a room that does not look clustered.

However, it is important to keep in mind that this is not the best hanging arrangement for blackout curtains. Because of the inside mount, the curtains hang in a way that lets some light enter the room.

This style is not that popular because it cannot fulfill the purpose of installing blackout curtains, which is to prevent light from entering. People generally prefer to install the rod inside the window frame when they put up sheer curtains.

B. Positions Curtain Rods Outside Window Frames

Installing the curtain rod outside the frame is a better option. This ensures that the blackout curtains are more than the window width, which helps to block light completely.

For the best results, place the rod a bit above the top of the window to give your window frame an elongated appearance. Installing the rods outside the window sill will definitely provide full coverage.

In order for this to work well, you need to ensure that the measured width of the rod and the curtains are correct. And you can rest assured that it will deliver a more luxurious look.

2. Length Of The Curtain Rods

To understand how long a curtain rod should be, first measure your window width. When you use blackout curtains as window treatments, keep the rod 3 to 5 inches longer than the actual width of the window frame.

After deciding on whether you want the rod to be installed within or outside the window sill, you can determine its actual length. When picking a rod, ensure that it is at least an inch thick so that it does not wobble or bend. Also, it is best that you opt for rods that come with protective end caps to ensure that they stay in place.

Blackout Curtain Measurements

You can take proper measurements only after deciding which kind of mount you would prefer.

1. Inside Mount

For this style, the rod should be as wide as the window frame, not an inch more or less. To ensure that there is a perfect fit, try to go for a rod that comes with expandable design.

2. Outside Mount

When opting for an outside mount, the rod length should be at least 2 to 3 inches more on both sides of the window frame. There are some varieties of blackout curtains that come with additional magnetic strips to hold them in place. That way, there’s no chance that any light will filter through the window edge.

If your blackout curtains do not have a magnetic strip, we suggest that you get them separately to make sure the curtains do not move. Remember, this strip should not be visible. So, during installation, try placing it in a way that it is not easily visible.

3. Top Mount

For top mounts, place the rod above the window panel. To block out light completely, install the rod at least 4 inches above the window frame. However, for a more luxurious look, you can even place the rod 6 to 10 inches above the frame.

To enhance the beauty and create an elongated look, you can try to hang the curtains as high as 20 inches above the window sill.

How To Measure For Blackout Curtains Frequently Asked Questions ?

What is the best width for blackout curtains?

To ensure that the blackout curtains are blocking light completely, make sure the curtain width is only a bit wider than your window frame. That way, there will be no possibility for light to filter through.

Wondering how to get creases out of blackout curtains? While you can use an iron for the purpose, it’s possible to avoid creases by ensuring that your curtains aren’t too wide for the windows.

Are floor-length blackout curtains better?

Honestly, floor-length blackout curtains are better. If the blackout curtains touch your floor, there will be no chance of sunlight or UV rays entering.

What are some of the benefits of using blackout curtains?

The advantages of using blackout curtains are plenty. Firstly, they help beautify your room and act as a decorative element. These curtains complement almost all types of home decor.

Apart from that, the curtains are great at preventing sunlight and UV rays from entering your room when they are drawn. And as strong sunlight does not flood your room, your pieces of furniture are not exposed to the rays. As a result, their color is preserved, and they tend to last longer.

Are there any disadvantages of using blackout curtains?

Unless you know how to make blackout curtains useful, you might face some problems. If you keep the curtains pulled at all times, there will be no trace of light in the room. So, it is essential that you pull them aside from time to time to ensure that some amount of light is able to peek through. Otherwise, you might face vitamin D deficiency.

Moreover, blackout curtains are heavier than the regular ones. So, you will have to be very careful when finding rods for them. The curtain rods for blackout curtains need to be sturdy to ensure that they do not bend in the middle because of the weight.

How To Measure For Blackout Curtains Final Thoughts

Like every other product, you will need to spend a good time researching which type of blackout curtain arrangement would work best for your room. And the first step to the process is taking the right measurement.

With that, we have reached the end of this informative read. We hope that you had fun going through the details of how to measure blackout curtains.

Until next time!