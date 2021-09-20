Humanscale Freedom Headrest Review | Worth It?

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

As workload increases, people tend to spend a lot more time on their office chairs than on their beds.

It’s no secret that sitting on a chair for long periods is not ideal for the back and neck. Without the right chair, you’ll end up feeling physically tired without having moved an inch. Plus, it’s not about just the workday. Even on a day off, there is a chance of you experiencing muscle pain and discomfort due to poor sitting posture.

This is why having a high-quality office chair is crucial. A chair with an ergonomic design will not only reduce physical strain but increase work efficiency. If you have been searching for a chair to make long working hours more bearable, this guide is for you. After in-depth research, we have put together the a great Humanscale Freedom Headrest review that you will really want to read!

Now, without further ado, let’s get right to it!

Humanscale | The Brand

The search for comfortable seating as you attend one zoom call after another is finally over!

Humanscale was founded in 1983 by Robert King (CEO). Based in New York (with offices in multiple locations), the company believes in “less is more.” Their philosophy is that any good piece of furniture should be functional, simple, and sustainable.

Their core values and philosophy have taken them places, creating an impressive portfolio of solo and collaborative projects. Furthermore, they have won over 200 awards since 2007 and have had the privilege of displaying their work in prestigious museums.

All the projects, from chairs to desks, are made with high-quality materials that do not have a negative impact on the environment. They have a partnership with WWF that allows them to contribute to protecting and restoring the ecosystem of the earth. Through their efforts and funding, they have been able to reduce poaching and loggers in Cambodia.

In a nutshell, Humanscale is here to not only make a difference in people’s individual lives but also on this planet.

Humanscale Freedom Headrest Review

One of their top-selling products is the Freedom office chair, which came out in the early 2000s. This chair changed the game in the world of office furniture as it was packed with features that enhanced comfort and required minimal adjusting effort from its users. Let’s go into a little more detail about this chair now, shall we?

Features And Specifications

Allow us to get the numbers out of the way first. Weighing around 38lbs (with arms and 34lbs without arms), this chair is ideal for people who need to sit at their desks for long hours.

Furthermore, the dimensions of the chair are 26.75 inches(w) x 17.40 – 19.85 inches(h) x 48.2 – 53 inches(h). Looking at those specifications, it is evident this chair has plenty of adjustable features that we will mention in detail.

These elegant office chairs are designed by Neils Diffrient and were made to move with the users. Multiple hard-to-reach levers for adjustments can be quite a pain, and the designer understood that. This is why these chairs require minimal effort to adjust and can accommodate your body and posture smoothly.

Some of the key features of the chair are the adjustable headrest, the weight-activated recline, and the armrests. The headrest of this chair is created in such a way that it supports both the neck and head. Known as the “articulating” headrest, it automatically adjusts as the user reclines. Even the recline is effortless and smooth, with minimal requirement for manual adjustments.

Finally, come the armrests. The armrests on the chair are made to be in sync with the chair as the user reclines. This is possible because the armrests are attached to the back of the chair instead of the seat. It is worth mentioning that while the armrests can be adjusted, they cannot be fixed at different heights.

The total weight capacity of the chair is around 300 lbs., which allows it to be sturdy and withstand sudden changes in weight and posture. Moreover, the height is adjustable and made to suit anyone between five feet – six feet tall.

Design And Build

Now, moving on to build of the chair. As we mentioned, it moves as you move, which means not only is the frame flexible but also sturdy. Humanscale has successfully created a product that is both comfortable and durable by using graphite for the frame. In addition, there are a few aluminum and plastic parts that are well built and finished exquisitely.

If you take a look at the design, you will see it is simple yet elegant. As we mentioned, Neils Diffreint wanted to create something functional yet minimalistic. Every component on this chair, like the headrest, armrests, back, and even height, can be adjusted with minimal movement. In fact, the arms and backrest can be adjusted without getting out of the chair.

Additionally, we liked the handle attached to the back and the smooth wheels that allow easy movement of the chair. The best part is that despite the components being connected, the armrest, headrest, and back can be individually adjusted to suit your sitting position. Furthermore, the seat can be moved forward and back for more comfort.

Judging by the weight capacity and multiple adjustable features, we believe it will suit every office goer, irrespective of their weight and height. Overall, we found the design to be quite simple and ergonomic.

Comfort Level

Keeping in mind all that it has to offer, it is clear that this chair was made with one intention – to make long hours in the office comfortable.

Sitting in one place can not only be tiring to the mind but to the body as well. And, while the comfort level for each person is different, Humanscale has designed this ergonomic chair to minimize some common issues people face on low-quality office chairs. One problem many office goers face is the flattening of chair pads.

It does not matter if the chair is new or used for many years; low-quality padding is guaranteed to flatten after a while. Thankfully, that is not the case with the Freedom chair. The company uses “techno-gel” cushions that are durable and can distribute weight equally.

A key feature in this chair is that the backrest has a weight-activated recline function. So if you move, the back support moves as well and perfectly contours the posture of your back. Plus, the headrest adjusts itself, making it easy to work in a relaxed, reclined position.

Additionally, the armrests add to the comfort as they are covered with Duron arm pads. The pads offer an outstanding balance between comfort and firmness. Moreover, the size of the armrest is such that it provides adequate support to the forearm and elbows. Rest assured, the days of elbows digging into the armrest are long gone.

Pricing

The Freedom chair is customizable, and so the price depends on the model you make. However, the starting range of these chairs is from $1249. The base model has a graphite frame with a fabric cover. In addition, it has all the features we have listed so far, and if needed, you can pay extra for leather covers.

If you are wondering what other customizations are available, let us tell you, there are plenty. From base plate to armrest to the wheels and even the cylinder can be changed. This way, not only are you guaranteed comfort but also style. Additionally, they have plenty of textile colors to choose from, which will ensure the chair blends into the officer effortlessly.

Keep in mind that the cost for every customization varies and drastically affects the final price. The price for minor customization starts at $40 and can go all the way up to $1700. However, the most basic upgrades, such as adding a base, gel pads, and fireproofing the chair range, are all under $200.

Return Policy And Warranty

Since these chairs are customizable, they are categorized under special orders and are not eligible for returns. However, the company sells many products that are eligible and can be returned within 30 days from the date of purchase. According to company policy, any product that can be returned can also be subject to restocking fees.

The good news is that it is protected under multiple warranties. Seating products by Humanscale have a 15-year warranty that protects mostly everything. Additionally, the upholstery, cushioning, and padding on the chair are covered for five years.

Pros Comfortable pads in the seat and armrest

Weight activated backrest

Multiple adjustable components

Ideal for people who spend long hours on an office chair

Premium quality, top of the line model

Fully customizable

Eco-friendly design

Can efficiently work while reclining Cons Expensive

No return policy for this product

Final Verdict

With that, we finally come to the end of our review on the Freedom office chair by Humanscale. We hope this has been an informative read.

Before signing off, we would like to point out a few things. Finding a chair that can be customized and adjusted to your needs and personal style can be a task. This is why we were pretty impressed with all that this chair offers, in our humble opinion, yes, it’s worth it.

Thanks to the well-thought-out, ergonomic design, the Freedom chair is like the equivalent of a glass slipper, i.e., the perfect fit! However, in this fairytale, there is one for every single user. With this chair in the office, rest assured your body will not suffer no matter how bad the day gets.

On that note, it’s time for us to leave you with your thoughts. Let us know if the Freedom chair by Humanscale is worth the investment.

Until next time!

