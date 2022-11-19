Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Using ink pens for business gives you a sense of class and sophistication. In that context, the Montblanc Meisterstuck Platinum has the best premium feel. Subsequently, the Waterman Expert offers incredible smoothness and luxury at a reasonable price. And if you want more variety, then consider the Parker Duofold Ballpoint pen.

One of the many things that business owners and executives do is create official documents and sign them. This seemingly mundane task is, in fact, an essential process for any business. And that is why you should do it in style with inking pens.

However, a lot of people have limited knowledge about them. That is why we have prepared this guide, reviewing the best ink pens for business purposes. So, if you want to enrich yourselves, then keep reading!

8 Best Ink Pens For Business Purposes

Montblanc Meisterstuck Platinum – Best For Premium Feel And Smooth Writing Experience 1.

What we like Has a premium feel

Convenient twisting design

Smooth and clear writing

Can be personalized for gifting What we don’t like Highly expensive

When it comes to luxury pens, Montblanc offers a premium feel. This brand is renowned worldwide for its exquisite quality pens that provide a smooth and elegant writing experience. And the Montblanc Meisterstuck is no exception to this rule.

The Meisterstuck line-up of pens – which is the German word for “Masterpiece” – is aptly named owing to their best-in-class writing performance. As you can guess from the name, the pen has platinum-coated detailing on the clip and ring, which gives a luxurious vibe. The platinum clip is numbered, which makes it feel exclusive and classy.

Moreover, the barrel of the pen is made from sleek black precious resin. The same material is used in the cap as well, where you can find an inlaid Montblanc emblem, denoting authenticity. For a more personal touch, though, you can customize it according to your liking.

Moving on to practical usability, you will notice that the pen comes with a twist mechanism instead of the traditional replaceable cap system. So, if you want to write with it, just twist the pen to reveal the ballpoint tip and start writing.

The writing feels very smooth and produces clear lines with no ink smudging. However, you will need to dish out a decent amount for this pen, which is the only drawback.

Common Attributes

Type: Ballpoint pen

Use method: Twisting

Ink color: Black

Waterman Expert – Best For Producing Precise and Clear Lines 2.

What we like Premium quality at an affordable price

Produces smooth and precise writing

Comes with a stylish gift box

Convenient twisting mechanism What we don’t like Only supports Waterman refills

Based out of Paris, Waterman is another brand that is globally known for its range of luxury pens. It combines renowned Parisian styling with exquisite craftsmanship for all of its pens. So, if you use them, you’ll be giving your business communications a boost on the sophistication scale.

The Waterman Expert is one fine example of the above. This hand-crafted ballpoint pen comes with a sleek cigar-shaped design that looks and feels elegant. The body of the pen has a deep and glossy lacquer finish which gives it a very professional look. What’s more, the pen has a golden trim that works really well with its lacquer body.

Its clip and ring are made from 23-karat gold, which leaves no doubt about its luxurious build. Although, you can choose a chrome trim as well, which looks equally gorgeous as the golden trim. And it comes packaged in a stylish Waterman gift box. You get all of this at a fairly reasonable price.

The writing quality of this pen doesn’t disappoint either, as it comes with a medium ballpoint tip that produces smooth and clear lines. So, it doesn’t matter if you are making a calligraphy piece or signing official business papers; this pen will help you do both in style. However, you can only use original ink from Waterman, as it doesn’t support any other refills.

As for the design, this pen features a retractable twisting mechanism that enhances writing convenience considerably.

Common Attributes

Type: Ballpoint pen

Use method: Retractable twisting mechanism

Ink color: Blue

Parker Duofold Ballpoint Pen – Best For Variety Of Color Options 3.

What we like Premium quality materials

Comes in different trims and colors

Durable build

Comes with a gift box What we don’t like Relatively pricey

Anyone who uses pens will have definitely heard about the Parker brand. After all, it is one of the largest luxury pen manufacturers in existence today.

And that is why we have included the Parker Duofold Ballpoint pen on our list here. It is one of the most popular pens made by Parker over the years, and with good reason. This pen sports a premium-quality resin body with metallic-finished trims. The Parker brand logo is etched onto the resin body with a laser, which acts as a symbol of authenticity.

Likewise, you get a lot of choices with the trim finishes, which is great for personalization. The different metallic finishes that are available are palladium, gold, chrome, and ruthenium. You get a fair number of color choices too, including blue chevron, classic black, ivory, and red vintage.

The pen comes packaged in an attractive gift box that is both stylish and convenient. Also, the build quality of the pen is pretty durable, which means that you can use it without any fear of damage or scratches.

Furthermore, the writing experience with this pen is quite smooth because of its medium ballpoint tip. And it has a twisting mechanism that makes it easy to use. But be advised – it comes with a steep price tag, which can deter many users from purchasing it.

Common Attributes

Type: Ballpoint pen

Use method: Twisting mechanism

Ink color: Black, Red

Bastion Carbon Fiber Pen – Best For Long-Term Usage 4.

What we like Highly durable and lightweight build

Can be used as a self-defense tool

Writes on all papers flawlessly

Prevents ink from spilling or blotching What we don’t like The thicker body might not appeal to some users

For being a new brand in the luxury pen market, Bastion has made quite the splash, owing to its heavy-duty products. Not only are they great to write with, but they are also pretty tough, which is a highlight of this brand.

The Bastion Carbon Fiber pen follows the same principle, which makes it a great option for business executives. This pen sports a unique outer body made of 100% genuine carbon fiber. Likewise, the core barrel inside is made of high-quality stainless steel. However, all of this gives the pen a relatively thick body, which might not be that visually appealing for some users.

Inside the pen, you will find a metal cartridge that improves durability and prevents the ink from blotching or spilling. All in all, this pen offers durability that allows you to use the pen without any worry. Furthermore, due to its heavy-duty build, you can use the pen as a self-defense tool, which is an added advantage.

Surprisingly enough, the pen feels incredibly lightweight, even with such a rugged build quality. The writing tip works on all kinds of paper without compromising precision or clarity. And its bolt-action mechanism really stands out from other luxury pens available today. Built with a CNC precision design, it has an easy one-push operation that combines functionality with elegance.

For the convenience of users, the pen comes packaged in a gift box that has the same level of sturdiness.

Common Attributes

Type: Ballpoint pen

Use method: Bolt-action

Ink color: Black

Scriveiner Luxury Rollerball Pen – Best For Everyday Use 5.

What we like Highly exquisite finish

Durable build

Comes with a spare refill

Offers a comfortable writing experience What we don’t like The pen sometimes causes ink-skipping issues

Scriveiner is a British brand that specializes in manufacturing luxury pens and journals. It might not have a wide range of pens to choose from like many other brands, but the limited products it does offer are highly sophisticated.

Keeping that in mind, we have reviewed the Scriveiner Luxury Rollerball pen in this section. It is a highly underrated luxury pen with a flamboyant finish that attracts the attention of everyone around you. The outer body is made from brass that has a silver chrome finish. What’s more, the trims are made of pure, 24-karat gold, and the pen comes with a mother-of-pearl inlay for added flashiness.

Due to the brass materials, the pen is fairly durable and thereby capable of withstanding rough usage. Overall, it has a balanced weight, which makes it easy to use for both casual and business purposes.

On top of that, the pen uses the German Schmidt liquid ink system, which combines the convenience of a ballpoint system with the feel of a fountain pen. As a result, you get writing comfort when using this pen. But one drawback of such a system is that it can cause ink skipping, which disrupts the overall writing flow.

Included in the packaging is a beautiful box that is ideal for gifting purposes. There is a hidden compartment inside the box that holds a spare refill for user convenience.

Common Attributes

Type: Rollerball pen

Use method: Removable cap

Ink color: Black, Blue

Parker Sonnet Rollerball Pen – Best Packaged Ink Pen 6.

What we like Premium quality finish

Available in different colors and trims

The writing is smooth and comfortable

Includes a spare refill What we don’t like Replacement ink cartridges are pricey

For this review, we bring you another product from the house of Parker. The Sonnet rollerball pen is a favorite among pen enthusiasts and collectors because of its timeless design. Once you get this pen, you can add an elegant flair to your business dealings.

Hand-crafted in France, the pen is a fine example of Parker’s commitment to quality and sophistication. The barrel of this pen is made from premium-quality satin varnish, while the trims have a metallic finish.

There are five different color options to choose from (gray, black, blue, and red), each with different metal trims. Additionally, the cap is etched with silver highlights laid out in an intricate tile pattern that further amplifies its beauty.

The fine rollerball tip used in this pen produces clear and precise lines. It offers the convenience of a ballpoint pen and the writing smoothness of a fountain pen, which makes it suitable for both business and personal use.

It comes with a Parker gift box and a spare refill for convenience. But post exhausting the refill, you will need to purchase replacement cartridges and the authentic ones can be quite expensive.

Common Attributes

Type: Rollerball pen

Use method: Removable cap

Ink color: Black

Sotania Rollerball Pen – Best For Gifting 7.

What we like Comes with a textured grip

Compatible with most refills

Highly customizable

Includes a letter opener What we don’t like Relatively heavy build

Sotania is a relatively lesser-known Swiss brand that manufactures luxury pens and stationery. But do not be fooled by that because it produces some really high-quality products despite its lower popularity.

One among them is the Rollerball pen, which is a premium writing instrument that exudes class and elegance. It comes with a sleek design that will appeal to most people. The barrel is made of durable brass material and is available in three different colors – white, black, and brown. Its trims are gold-plated, and these trims complement the design of the pen perfectly.

The grip of this pen has a textured finish so that you can hold it firmly. And the fine 1-mm medium point tip produces crisp handwriting on most surfaces. On top of that, the pen is compatible with most refills, which improves its flexibility.

Another notable feature of this pen is its free customizability. You can engrave a name on the body to give it a more personal touch. With such a feature, you can gift this pen to your colleagues or your loved ones.

Also, the gift box that it comes in contains a gold-plated letter opener, which makes it a perfect choice for business uses. However, the pen is somewhat heavier than other luxury pens, and that can be a bit inconvenient.

Common Attributes

Type: Rollerball pen

Use method: Twisting

Ink color: Black

Beiluner Luxury Ballpoint Pen – Best Eco-Friendly Pen 8.

What we like Highly affordable

Features a stylish retro finish

Easy to use

Eco-friendly choice What we don’t like Not very durable

Beiluner is a luxury brand that focuses on making simplistic yet iconic designs for writing instruments and stationery. The Beiluner Luxury ballpoint pen is a fine example of this aspect since it has an appealing design that comes at an attractive price point.

This pen has a body made from high-quality antique rosewood, which sets it apart from other luxury pens available today. The trims have a metallic finish, which gives the pen a very retro look. And with the sturdy metallic clip, you can easily attach it to a notebook or pocket and carry it around.

In that context, the wooden body serves a practical purpose in addition to enhancing attractiveness. It makes the pen incredibly lightweight, thereby improving its ease of use. Also, the wooden texture improves the pen’s grip so that you have better maneuverability while writing. This aspect is further enhanced with its 0.5-mm medium point tip that produces smooth and clear lines on most surfaces.

Because of the wooden materials used in this pen, it is naturally an eco-friendly choice. But on the flip side, the material is not as durable as metal or plastic.

The ink used in this pen dries very quickly, which makes it a great option for writing or signing business documents. Moreover, the stainless steel refill prevents ink spillage, and it can be easily replaced with other compatible refills. On that note, the gift box that comes with this pen has an extra refill for added convenience.

Common Attributes

Type: Ballpoint pen

Use method: Removable cap

Ink color: Black

Ink Pens For Business Buying Guide

By now, we are guessing that you have gone through our list of the best ink pens for business. So, have you made up your mind about which one you want yet? Of course not!

We know that buying the best ink pen can be a bit confusing, especially with all the choices that are available today. And believe us, you would not want to buy an ink pen for drawing, as it won’t fit your business needs.

That is why we would suggest that you go through this section before you commit to a purchase. It is a brief guide that discusses some of the most important factors for buying an ink pen. If you keep them in mind, you can make an informed decision and avoid wasting your hard-earned money.

A. Materials Used

This is the most important thing that you need to consider when buying an ink pen for business. It determines the overall appeal of the pen, and for business executives, the appeal is an important aspect to consider.

Just ask yourself, when writing or signing important business documents, which one would you prefer the most – a cheap pen or a sophisticated writing instrument? More often than not, you will go with the latter because it has that professional appeal.

Besides that, the materials play a crucial role in the overall durability of the pen. There is no point in buying an ink pen that gets scratched or damaged easily. And if your pen cannot last for a few years at least, then it cannot be considered a worthy investment.

With that being said, ink pens are generally made from metallic alloys, such as steel, chrome, brass, and so on. In some cases, manufacturers may use varnish, resin, plastic, or other similar materials. If you dig deep enough, you may even find pens made from wood or carbon fibers. And in most pens, you will notice that the trims are made from gold, silver, or other precious metals.

The pens made with metallic alloys or carbon fibers are the best when it comes to durability. If you want a fair balance between aesthetics and sturdiness, then you can go with plastic, varnish, or other similar materials. But if you prioritize the style, then materials like wood are always the best.

B. Type

For people that do not use them a lot, all pens might feel the same. But when talking about different types of pens (ballpoint vs. gel pens, for instance), you need to know the difference between them. If you don’t, you might end up buying the wrong pen that does not suit your needs.

When we say type, we are referring to the writing system used in pens. Broadly speaking, there are four different types of systems used today – fountain, ballpoint, rollerball, and gel pens.

A fountain pen uses a metallic nib to apply water-based ink to paper. The ink is stored inside a chamber and supplied to the nib through a mechanism known as capillary action.

On the other hand, a ballpoint pen dispenses viscous oil-based ink over a metallic ball at its tip or the “ballpoint.” A rollerball pen is based on a similar principle, as it also uses a rolling ball at the tip to dispense ink on paper.

The difference, however, lies in the type of ink, as rollerball pens use inks that are water-based. Hence, it is considerably less viscous than the ink used in ballpoint pens.

On that note, gel pens can be considered to be a variant of rollerball pens since it has a similar rolling ball design. Gel pens usually dispense gelled ink which dries faster than the regular water-based ink in rollerball pens.

Using a rollerball or ballpoint pen is suitable for official purposes, as the ink is durable enough. Besides, they feel a lot smoother than the other types, which is obviously an advantage.

C. Refills

Every pen comes with a limited amount of ink, and once that runs out, you will need to refill it to keep using the pen. In this regard, if the refill process is complicated, you might not find the pen to be practical enough.

However, if the pen is compatible with different types of refills, it will have greater flexibility. So, when buying an ink pen, you need to keep this factor in mind.

D. Tip Width

The width of the pen’s tip plays a crucial role in determining the writing quality of the pen. If it has a wide tip, the lines produced will be thicker and more intense. Although, with these tips, there is a risk that the lines might become too smudgy and unreadable.

Conversely, a thin tip produces lighter lines that are much sharper. But you need to use it carefully, or it might pierce the paper with the slightest pressure.

We would recommend a moderate tip width for business ink pens. It will make your writing crisp and intense without any of the drawbacks.

E. Price

Ink pens come in a wide range of prices, and if you are not careful, you might end up spending way too much on a single luxury pen. And that is not a very wise decision for a business executive. That is why the price is an important factor to consider.

As a rule of thumb, you should always stay within your budget. That said, if you have the funds, then you can definitely go for one of the high-end luxury brands for that extra appeal.

Top Ink Pens For Business Verdict

Even though most business documents and signatures are going digital nowadays, the feeling of using an ink pen for these things is quite special. It gives you a sense of sophistication that cannot be replicated digitally. And with the information provided here, you can easily get one for yourself.

Before we wrap things up, allow us to mention our personal favorites from the list. The Montblanc Meisterstuck Platinum is our top pick overall, owing to its exquisite build and impressive writing quality.

If you want a more affordable option, you can go with our next pick, which is the Waterman Expert pen. And if you want more choices in colors and trims, then the Parker Duofold Ballpoint pen is your best bet.