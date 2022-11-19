Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

The Sakura Pigma Micron Fineliner black ink pens are among the best drawing pens available due to their quick-drying, fade-resistant ink. They come with multiple nib sizes for a variety of uses, including drawing, writing, journaling, and more.

Artists specializing in ink drawings rely on high-quality alcohol ink paper and the best inking pens. While it is possible to find such paper easily, the same cannot be said for ink pens.

The reason is that there are several types of inking pens available from different brands, so you may get confused when choosing among the various options. That’s why we’ve written this guide reviewing the 14 best products.

14 Best Ink Pens For Drawing

Sakura Pigma Ink Pens – Best Durable Ink 1.

What we like Fade and smudge resistant

Completely safe

Quick drying What we don’t like Not suitable for non-porous surfaces

A highly versatile option ideal for drawing, writing, and more, the Sakura Pigma ink pens are an excellent choice for most people. These Micron fineliner pens are available in various point sizes, including 005, 01, 02, 03, 05, and 08, making them perfect for inking large sections or sketching finer details.

Being archival drawing pens, these pens do not bleed, are fade-resistant and waterproof, and dry quickly, proving suitable for both professionals and hobbyists. This also make these pens perfect for artwork that’s exposed to the weather since the ink does not get smudged easily.

Moreover, they are pH neutral, meaning the chances of reactions are minimal. While each pack contains 6 black pens with varying nib sizes, they can be purchased in 17 different colors. And selecting between the different pens is easy since the size of each pen is indicated on its label.

Common Attributes

Number: 6 drawing pens

Ink Quality: Quick-drying

Color: Black

Dimensions: 7 x 4.19 x 0.63 inches

iBayam Colored Drawing Pens – Best Water-Based Ink Pens 2.

What we like Versatile and multi-purpose pens

Wide color selection

Slim, comfortable design What we don’t like Can run out of ink quickly

Available in 18 unique and vibrant color options, the iBayam ink pens are a fantastic choice among water-based ink pens. Being water-based, the colors are intense, making the process of drawing highly enjoyable. Despite that, the colors do not bleed through, helping retain the quality of the artwork.

These are 0.38 mm fine fiber tip pens that come with a metal covering, making it easy to draw, color, or write. Their ultra-fine tip makes it easy to create detailed lines and bold strokes, while holding the pen is convenient, thanks to their slim shape.

Because of this, the felt tip pens can be used for sketching, animation, manga, and fine-ink drawings to deliver an outstanding experience for both hobbyists and professional artists. Moreover, to keep the pens safe and carry them easily, the iBayam drawing pens for artists come in a plastic storage case that easily snaps shut.

Common Attributes

Number: 18 drawing pen

Ink Quality: Water-based

Color: Multiple

Dimensions: 6.6 x 6.2 x 0.6 inches

Misulove Ink Pens – Best Assorted Black Pens 3.

What we like Lightweight and durable

Compatible with a wide range of papers

Multi-purpose What we don’t like Not suitable for surfaces other than paper

The Misulove drawing pens may be the ideal option as these fineliner ink pens come with 9 different nib sizes, including one soft brush pen and 8 micro nibs. Its different nib sizes make these pens suitable for illustrators, artists, and writers.

Apart from that, this pen set uses the highest-quality black waterproof ink, which is fade and smear resistant and does not bleed through. This ink is also completely non-toxic and does not have any odor, a common issue with other drawing pen inks.

One of the best features of the Misulove fineliner pens is that they conform to the ASTM D4236 standard. This means that they have been tested and evaluated properly to ensure they do not pose any health hazards and are completely safe to use.

We even like that each pen comes with a color-coded cap for easy identification and selection.

Common Attributes

Number: 9 drawing pens

Ink Quality: Waterproof pigment

Color: Black

Dimensions: 5.79 x 4.29 x 0.59 inches

Dyvicl Ink Pens – Best For Illustrations 4.

What we like Ultrafine durable nibs

Affordable

Acid-free and waterproof What we don’t like Tend to dry out quickly

Featuring a lightweight design, pocket clips, and color coded-caps, the Dyvicl micro fineliner ink pens deliver exceptional performance at an affordable price. There are 9 assorted nib sizes to choose from, including a flexible brush tip that allows the creation of precise lines and varying line weights.

All these nibs are highly durable and can withstand high pressure without bending. This ensures that the color is consistent and crisp while the ink flow remains steady, making the drawing and writing experience highly enjoyable.

Speaking of the ink, these pens come with water and alcohol-resistant pigment ink. This makes the pens photocopy safe since the ink does not dissolve the toner. Also, it conforms to the ASTM D4236 standard, making the Dyvicl pens one of the few non-toxic options on the market.

The pens are odorless as well and can be used on vellum, tracing paper, and other surfaces.

Common Attributes

Number: 9 drawing pens

Ink Quality: Water-resistant

Color: Black

Dimensions: 5.6 x 0.6 x 4.2 inches

Pandafly Fineliner Ink Pens – Best Multipurpose Pick 5.

What we like Wide application

Long-lasting

100% satisfaction guarantee What we don’t like Very short size

The Pandafly brand is known for its high-quality art supplies, such as these fineliner drawing pens for artists. These multifunctional pens come with ten nibs, including nine micro nibs and one soft brush tip option. The different nibs can be used for various purposes like writing and drawing, depending on the requirements.

Apart from that, these artist pens contain archival quality waterproof black ink, which is completely odorless, and skip, fade, and smear resistant. The non-toxic composition of this ink also makes these pens extremely safe options. And drawings created with these pens can easily be photocopied since the ink does not affect the toner in the machines.

The Pandafly micro-line pens are also highly versatile and can be used for a wide variety of purposes. These include technical drawings, bullet journaling, note-taking, and others. And since the manufacturer makes customer satisfaction a priority, getting replacements and refunds is easy.

Common Attributes

Number: 10 drawing pens

Ink Quality: Waterproof pigment

Color: Black

Dimensions: 6.69 x 4.72 x 0.59 inches

Arteza Rollerball Pens – Best For Business Uses 6.

What we like Large and bright color selection

Long-lasting ink

Non-toxic What we don’t like Not very cost-effective

The Arteza rollerball pens are among the topmost options for those searching for the best ink pens for business. These rollerball pens are available in 12 unique colors, and there are two pens available for each color, resulting in a total of 24 pens to choose from.

And that’s not all. Despite having a compact design for easy storage, the pens can easily last for a long time, eliminating the need for frequent replacements. The art pens also come with fade-resistant ink, which is water-based and provides more saturated colors compared to ballpoint pens.

This makes these pens suitable for correspondence and writing purposes, as well as art.

Additionally, the ink is acid-free, making the Arteza rollerball pens a highly safe and completely non-toxic option. And, for a fine drawing and coloring experience, each pen has a 0.5 mm needle tip for creating smooth, skip-free lines that result in impressive drawings.

Common Attributes

Number: 12 drawing pens

Ink Quality: Fade-resistant

Color: Multiple

Dimensions: 5.71 x 2.99 x 1.93 inches

Mr. Pen Drawing Pens – Best For Drafting 7.

What we like Quick drying, waterproof ink

Acid-free

Affordable What we don’t like Limited tip sizes

Designed especially for purposes like drafting and sketching, the Mr. Pen drawing pens are a great pick for amateur and professional artists. They are available in a set of eight black fineliner pens with varying tip sizes for different uses, including one versatile brush tip.

The ink used is of the highest quality, resulting in smooth, skip-free lines, ensuring that sketches and lettering are clean and crisp. Also, being fade-resistant, it can last for a long time and dries quickly, so the chances of smudging and smearing are very low.

These pens can even be used for purposes like outlining, bible journaling, and underlining, making them highly versatile. But perhaps the most attractive aspect of the Mr. Pen drawing pens is their price. Despite delivering a performance that is on par with costly fineliner pens, they are much more affordable.

And there is even a free mush tattoo in the pack.

Common Attributes

Number: 8 drawing pens

Ink Quality: Waterproof

Color: Black

Dimensions: 5.43 x 3.58 x 0.63 inches

Yisan Drawing Pens – Best Manga Pens 8.

What we like Wide selection of pen tips

Multifunctional

Come with an organizer pouch What we don’t like Not very quick drying

Manga artists require pens that allow filling in tiny details easily and quickly without smearing, and these drawing pens from Yisan seem to be perfect for the job. Available in a set of 12 pens with varying nib sizes, these provide a superb drawing and sketching experience for all.

Besides manga artists, the Yisan pens are a great choice for illustrators, watercolor and comic artists, and even laboratory professionals since they can be used on most types of paper. They also do not bleed, and there is no smearing, which further makes them a highly recommended option.

Additionally, these pens are completely safe since they use water-based, non-toxic ink, which means they are acid-free. Hence, the chances of adverse reactions are minimal. Each pen also comes with a labeled cap, making it easy to select the one needed for a particular purpose, helping save a lot of time and effort.

Common Attributes

Number: 12 drawing pens

Ink Quality: Smear-resistant

Color: Black

Dimensions: 5.47 x 4.96 x 0.55 inches

Twohands Art Pens – Best Micron Pens Alternative 9.

No Matter how you want to Draw，we have the right...

What we like Can be used on various surfaces

Compatible with watercolors

Chemical-resistant What we don’t like Can run out quickly

The Twohands micron pens are the ideal solution for those looking for cheaper alternatives to costly micron pens. Delivering a similar level of performance at a much lower price, these pens offer many of the same features, such as archival quality ink, fade resistance, and more.

Apart from that, the ink used for these pens is resistant to chemicals, which means that it is unaffected by chemical solvents and does not bleed through. This also allows these pens to be used with watercolors.

The pens work equally well on different surfaces, including paper, canvas, and wood, and drawings and notes created using these pens can last a long time.

Similarly, the different nib sizes are suitable for various projects, including professional illustrations, technical drawings, journaling, etc. And to make organization easier, each pen comes with a properly labeled cap, and the pens arrive in a storage pouch, further adding to the experience.

Common Attributes

Number: 12 drawing pens

Ink Quality: Fade-resistant

Color: Black

Dimensions: 5.43 x 5.04 x 0.59 inches

Sakura Gel Pens – Best White Ink Gel Pens 10.

What we like Smooth flowing ink

Three-point sizes

Various applications What we don’t like Do not work well with colored pencils

Finding white ink pens for drawing is harder than finding black ink ones, and the Sakura gel pens are among the few options worth considering. These pens with vibrant white ink are perfectly suited for use on dark paper, making highly visible marks without requiring much effort.

In addition to dark paper, these pens work well on colored ones and can be used for creating highlights, such as in comics and manga. They can even be used for crafts or accents and can be layered with other colors, making them suitable for several different use cases.

The six-pack contains two pens of each size, including fine, medium, and bold sizes, each suited for a different purpose. For instance, the fine point pen is ideal for details, while the bold one is for filling in large pieces.

And since these come from the Sakura brand, they use the highest quality Japanese ink.

Common Attributes

Number: 6 drawing pens

Ink Quality: Non-bleeding

Color: White

Dimensions: 7.63 x 4.5 x 0.5 inches

Shuttle Art Micro-Line Pens – Best For Technical Artwork 11.

What we like Wide color and size selection

Conforms to ASTM D4236 standards

Service Guarantee What we don’t like Can dry out quickly

Shuttle Art is a well-known brand specializing in art supplies, and these micro-line pens are among its finest offerings. Designed for professionals, this pen set contains 18 pens in 12 colors that meet the highest quality standards.

Each pen comes with a size indication and color reference on the body, which is very helpful when selecting the pens. The colored micro pens have a 0.3 mm tip size, while the black ones come in assorted sizes for different requirements.

But all pens use high-quality, fade-resistant ink, which conforms to the ASTM D4236 standard, ensuring complete safety. This is one of the reasons why these pens are preferred by professional artists, especially those who have to create technical drawings.

Also, ink is smudge and smear-free and does not bleed through, making these pens a great choice for students, hobbyists, writers, and professionals. They even come with a service guarantee, which is another advantage.

Common Attributes

Number: 18 drawing pens

Ink Quality: Waterproof

Color: Multiple

Dimensions: 8.19 x 5.59 x 0.67 inches

Yuancheng Micro-Line Pens – Best Precision Pens For Sketching 12.

What we like Durable and lightweight design

High-quality ink

Superb selection of tips What we don’t like Not the fastest-drying ink

Sketching requires a high degree of precision, which can only be achieved with the right tools, such as the Yuancheng micro-line pens. These multi-drawing pens come in 9 different nib sizes, including 8 micro-nib options and one soft brush model.

All of these utilize waterproof black pigment ink of archival quality which does not fade, bleed, or smear. They are also water-resistant, odorless, and completely safe since they adhere to the ASTM D2436 standard.

These pens can even be used with markers and ink while proving photocopy safe. The design of the Yuancheng micro-line pens is another highlight, as each pen has a lightweight yet durable build for comfortable use. And they come with a pocket clip cap and color-coded caps for easy selection.

Especially suited for sketching, these pens are ideal for technical drawings, other artwork, writing, and are available at a very competitive price.

Common Attributes

Number: 9 drawing pens

Ink Quality: Water-resistant

Color: Black

Dimensions: 5.67 x 4.29 x 0.67 inches

Mogyann Waterproof Ink Pens – Best For Gifting Purposes 13.

What we like Nice selection of tips

Non-toxic, quick-drying ink

Multi-purpose What we don’t like Bendable pen holder trays

The Mogyann brand has managed to outperform itself with these black waterproof ink pens that have been designed for sketching, writing, and manga. There are 12 pens in the set, each with a different tip size depending on the use, including one with a chisel tip.

For fine art, the finer nibs are ideal, while the larger ones make it easier to block in larger sections of the drawing. Each pen comes with premium ink, which is non-toxic, does not fade, and is completely odorless. They can also be stored for a long time without worrying about the ink drying up.

Another reason why the Mogyann ink pens are such an outstanding option is that the ink used is waterproof and dries quickly. But best of all is the starry sky-patterned pen holder, making the pens easy to carry.

Common Attributes

Number: 12 drawing pens

Ink Quality: Waterproof

Color: Black

Dimensions: 5.47 x 5.08 x 0.63 inches

Arteza Ink Pens – Best Liquid Micro-line Pens 14.

What we like High-quality Japanese ink

Compatible with different paper types

Affordable What we don’t like Fragile tips

This is another impressive option from Arteza, the popular brand preferred by many artists, known for its high-quality art supplies. These 5 black fine line markers come with Japanese archival ink to provide the best drawing and writing experience and can even be used as calligraphy pens.

Their Japanese water-based ink is smear resistant and does not bleed through the drawing surface, which is essential for creating good-quality artwork. It can therefore be used on most types of paper, making these pens highly versatile.

Also, the Arteza pens have a transparent barrel, which makes it easy to view the amount of ink remaining for timely replacements. The size can be easily identified as well since both the cap and the pen barrel come with the number printed on them.

We especially like that these pens have a handy pocket clip so the chances of losing them are reduced.

Common Attributes

Number: 5 drawing pens

Ink Quality: Smear-resistant

Color: Black

Dimensions: 5.63 x 2.28 x 0.75 inches

Ink Pens For Drawing Buying Guide

These are some of the best drawing pens on the market, but it can still be a bit difficult to select the most suitable option from among them. This may be due to the different drawing requirements, personal preferences, and other factors, and that’s where this buying guide can help.

1. Brand Reputation

When searching for the best drawing pens, brand reputation is one of the most important factors to consider. Going with a reputable brand known for high-quality products that deliver good performance is always a safer choice than going with a new or relatively unknown brand.

Such pens tend to be smoother, have brighter colors that last longer, and may even come with a satisfaction guarantee. That said, pens from established brands may be costlier than those from new ones, though this may not always be the case.

2. Ink Type

Several types of ink pens are available on the market, which can vary depending on the design, ink type, color options, and more. The ink type is a crucial factor that determines many things, such as how quickly your drawing dries, what surfaces the pens can work on, and even the price.

Generally, there are two types of ink used for drawing pens, water-based and alcohol-based, each with its own advantages and disadvantages. For instance, water-based ink pens do not react with wet surfaces, while alcohol-based ones dry faster and do not bleed. So consider which option is best for you before making a decision.

3. Nib Type And Size

Drawing pens are available in several nib sizes and tips, though there are a few standard sizes offered by most brands. In most cases, these nibs range from .05 mm to .08 mm, but some pens even come with 1 mm or higher sizes.

As for the tip sizes, apart from the standard drawing nibs, you can get brush pens, multiliners, and single-liners. Multiliner pens can be used to draw various lines and shapes and have two nibs on either side of the body, while single-liner pens tend to last longer.

4. Durability

The durability of a drawing pen determines how long it can last and directly affects the user experience. High-quality pens are constructed in such a manner that they last longer before needing to be replaced.

Often, the design can affect the durability of the pen, as some manufacturers make their pens hexagonal instead of round which can damage the pen. You can check out the customer reviews of the pens you are considering to use to learn about their durability.

5. Versatility

Different types of art may require drawing on surfaces other than paper, which is why you should consider the versatility of the drawing pen. Some manufacturers offer pens that can be used on various surfaces, such as plastic, wood, glass, etc. If you’re looking for such an option, these pens may be the best choice, but they will likely be costlier than pens that only work on paper.

Also, make sure to find out how long the marks made by such pens last on different surfaces. If the pens can draw on different surfaces, but the drawings can easily get smudged, smeared, or rubbed, they may not be the best choice.

6. Additional Features

Drawing pens come with several features that can make the user experience better. These can include color-coded caps for easier identification and selection, pocket clips that make carrying them easier, or carrying cases that can prevent the pens from getting lost.

Such features are offered by most manufacturers but not all of them, and they usually result in an increase in price. So consider which of the features are most important for you when selecting an option.

7. Cost

One of the most important factors to consider when buying drawing pens is the cost. You can find such pens at several different price points, from budget-friendly options to pricey ones. For professional artists, it is advisable to spend more to get the best results.

On the other hand, if you’re a hobbyist, it may be better to look for an affordable option that can provide a good drawing experience without breaking the bank.

Top Ink Pens For Drawing Verdict

There are several factors to consider when buying drawing pens, such as their type, the surfaces they will be used on, the cost, etc.

While all of the above-mentioned artist pens are among the top options on the market, choosing between them may be a bit tricky. So, here are some of our preferred products.

The Sakura Pigma micron pens are a great option with pH neutral, archival ink, and standard nib sizes that provide the best drawing or writing experience. Another worthy choice is the iBayam felt tip pens available in 18 colors and size options with a portable storage case.