When it comes to writing or drawing, mechanical pencils are definitely a worthy upgrade over regular pencils.

But if you haven’t used a mechanical pencil before, you might not know which one to get for your needs. There are different aspects to consider here, especially if you want a good user experience. That’s why we have curated the Pentel Graphgear 500 review, which is one of the best options available today.

So, if you are curious about it, then dive in!

Pentel Graphgear 500 Mechanical Pencil Review

Build Quality – Solid But Lightweight

When it comes to mechanical pencils, the build quality is an important factor. Apart from the appearance, it determines the overall durability of the pencil, with the latter being the more critical aspect of the two. After all, you wouldn’t want the pencil to break after only a few uses, right?

The Pentel Graphgear 500 has a good build quality that will last for quite some time, even with extensive usage. Its body is made from high-grade plastic that offers the right amount of durability. As for the grip and tips, they are made from a single piece of sturdy metal that further improves durability and helps to balance the weight of the pencil.

Its plastic body and metal bits provide a unique appeal to this pencil. And the knurled grip is a great addition in this regard, as it enhances the practicality of the pen without making it too flashy. Moreover, there are no sharp edges anywhere, so you don’t need to worry about accidentally cutting yourself.

Grip – Firm And Comfortable

If you cannot hold the pencil properly, then you won’t be able to do anything with it. And that is why the grip of a pencil is crucial. A mechanical or drafting pencil has an innate advantage over a traditional wood pencil here since the latter does not have any extra grip. That said, not all mechanical or drafting pencils have good grips, which can make them equally uncomfortable.

However, the Pentel Graphgear does not have such issues because of its metallic mesh grip. Because of that, the pencil won’t slip out of your hand easily. The knurling isn’t too rough either, which makes it gentle enough for your fingers.

User Experience – Highly Convenient

The design of the Pentel Graphgear 500 mechanical pencil ensures a smooth user experience regardless of the task. So, it doesn’t matter if you are a student or an artist – you will find it highly convenient to use either way.

Its beveled barrel promotes control and maneuverability while writing. Also, the knurled metal grip design offers better weight distribution near the pencil tip for better precision. And despite the grip being made from metal, you won’t experience any hand fatigue when holding this pen, thanks to its light plastic barrel. That said, we did notice the brand logo on the plastic barrel coming off easily on scratching or general usage.

Subsequently, loading lead is pretty easy owing to the removable end cap. You can advance the lead by clicking this cap, which advances around 2 mm of lead per click. There is an eraser as well, which further adds to the convenience.

Lead – Precise And Intense

When it comes to pencils, one of the most important features is the lead since it determines the writing quality. In that context, the Pentel Graph Gear 500 comes with 0.5-mm HB lead, which produces a clear dark line, making it suitable for precise drafting tasks.

What we like Easy to use

Has a good grip

Durable build quality

Appealing and practical design

Produces clear and precise lines What we don’t like The fine tip can dig into the paper

The logo on the plastic barrel chips off easily

Weight: 0.033 pounds | Dimensions: 14.7 x 1 x 1 centimeters | Lead size: 0.5 millimeters | Available colors: Black, Blue, Brown, Grey | Material: high-grade plastic with metal grip

Pentel Graphgear 500 Mechanical Pencil Final Verdict

There were a couple of shortcomings when it came to using the Pentel Graphgear 500 mechanical pencil, but those can be avoided with careful usage. It comes with a convenient and durable design, and offers precision, so you can use it for taking notes, preparing technical drawings, or creating works of art.

Overall, this is definitely a worthy pencil. So, if you are an aspiring artist, a budding architect, or a student, you can go for it without second thoughts.

And with that, it’s time for us to wrap up. Until next time!