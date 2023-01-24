13 Best Mechanical Pencils | Reviews + Guide

Mechanical pencils are incredibly versatile tools that can be used for a variety of purposes.

Whether you are an architect, designer, artist, or engineer, these pencils can make your job much easier. They do not need to be sharpened, often come with unique features, and generally last a long time.

And this guide on the subject contains in-depth reviews of some of the best mechanical pencils on the market. So, check it out!

Best Mechanical Pencils

What we like Durable metal construction

Comfortable

Multiple size and color options

Two-year warranty What we don’t like Comes with an expensive price tag

When it comes to mechanical pencils, rOtring is among the most well-known brands in the industry. This company is famous for its wide range of writing tools and drawing instruments, and the 800 retractable mechanical pencil is a dependable option.

Featuring a brass mechanism, this mechanical pencil boasts a metal construction, but even then, it’s well-balanced, which ensures a comfortable writing and drawing experience. Along with the metal build, the 800 features a hexagonal barrel that makes it comfortable to hold the pencil. So you won’t experience any fatigue even when working for extended periods.

The hexagonal barrel also has another purpose – it prevents the 800 from rolling off your desk and falling so that it does not get damaged easily. And then there is the knurled metal grip that further enhances comfort while working.

Furthermore, the rOtring pencil comes with a click-and-twist mechanism, which completely retracts the sleeve and the lead within the pencil. This keeps them protected and helps prevent injuries when the pencil is in your backpack or pocket. This features makes the 800 ideal mechanical pencils for architects as it boosts great flexibility and transport, from office, to worksite, school or meetings with clients, you don’t have to worry about the pencil tip or how you its storage as the full metal build is nothing if not resilient.

Aside from that, the rOtring 800 is available in three colors and two size options. You can pick from either black, silver, or gray colors and 0.5mm and 0.7mm sizes. And this mechanical pencil even comes with a lead hardness grade indicator.

Lastly, the pencil is backed with a two-year limited warranty, so you can contact the brand whenever an issue arises.

See the full review of the rOtring 800 here.

Material: Metal | Grip Type: Knurled | Ink Color: Black | Lead Sizes: 0.5mm & 0.7mm | Special feature: Twist Retractable Tip

2. Pentel GraphGear Mechanical Pencil – Best Drafting Mechanical Pencil

What we like Comfortable grip

Versatile

Sturdy design

Well-balanced What we don’t like Ineffective eraser

Pentel is often among the top brands people consider when buying mechanical pencils, and with good reason. This Japanese manufacturer is famous for its high-quality products that are used globally, and the GraphGear mechanical pencil, with its high-quality construction and unbreakable lead, is one such offering.

It comes with a chiseled metallic grip with latex-free pads, the latter of which is missing from most mechanical pencils. Available in multiple options, it features a dual-action retractor that is responsible for advancing and retracting the metal tip as required and can also help prevent accidents.

As the rOtring 800, the retractable tip is extremely versatile and practical and thus the Graphgear 1000 stands comfortable in #2 in this guide. rOtring 800 and Graphgear 1000 are the only pencils with such technology in this article so if you look for versatility and ease of use, look no further.

The Pentel GraphGear is a highly versatile mechanical pencil that can be used for drafting, writing, sketching, doodling, and more, arguably the shape and weight of the Graphgear make it a better drafting pencil, one that you can use in drafting for hours without fatigue. Compared to the rOtring 800 the cylindrical barrel and superior grip make the 1000 a tad more comfortable while the better, smaller form factor and superior retractable twist mechanism of the 800 make it a better all rounder pencil for architects. Besides an eraser, it comes with a super hi-polymer lead from the company, which can be refilled easily when the existing lead runs out.

This lead has been rigorously tested to ensure that it does not break easily and doesn’t need to be sharpened, like other mechanical pencils. Also, since it features a 4mm tip design, you can easily use it with templates and rulers without worrying about visibility.

Thanks to the lead hardness indicator, identifying the type of lead being used is easy in this mechanical pencil. As for sizes, you can choose between 0.3mm, 0.5mm, and 0.7mm leads, and the pencils are color-coded according to size for easy lead size identification, please note that the Graphgear offers lead sizes that rOtring is not offering in the same form factor with the 600 or the 800 series.

See the full review of the Pentel GraphGear 1000 here.

Material: Metal | Grip Type: Contoured | Ink Color: Black | Lead Sizes: 0.3mm, 0.5mm, 0.7mm & 0.9mm | Special feature: Sliding Retractable Tip

3. rOtring 600 Mechanical Pencil – Best Value Mechanical Pencil

What we like Non-slip grip

Ergonomic design

Two-size options

Smooth performance What we don’t like Tip isn’t retractable

Another option from rOtring, the 600, is the legendary high-quality mechanical pencil: the 600, probably the most popular pencil on this list. It is a well-built, click-button mechanical pencil with a classic design and can be used for various purposes. But despite that, it does not cost as much as many similar options on the market.

The 600 comes with a full-metal body and a non-slip metal knurled grip; the metal construction provides a well-balanced feel while the grip ensures comfortable use. Other than that, the barrel is shaped ergonomically, which provides some heft to the pencil but does not make it too heavy to cause discomfort.

Like some other pencils from the rOtring brand, the 600 has a hexagonal body that protects it from falls. So, rest assured, it won’t slide off your desk and break. Furthermore, the retractable lead sleeve provides superb resistance against breakage, adding to the durability of the pencil.

For lead advancement, the rOtring 600 has a fixed lead guidance sleeve that allows you to create precise drawings, and you can use it with rulers and other instruments. Much like the best mechanical pencils, the 600 comes with a lead-grade hardness indicator.

As for the eraser, this pencil comes with an in-built eraser, which can be used for cleaning marks made with graphite and polymer lead. Unlike most mechanical pencil erasers, the eraser dust can easily be brushed off, and it does not affect ink marks, ensuring that your work remains clean.

While still boosting an extraordinary build, the 600 is a considerably lighter pencil compared to the Graphgear 1000 and rOtring 800 thanks to plastic components inside . This makes the rOtring 600 a more viable choice for creatives using an arsenal of drafting pencils or drawing pencils rather than a single pencil.

See the full review of the rOtring 600 here.

Material: Metal | Grip Type: Knurled | Ink Color: Black | Lead Sizes: 0.5mm & 0.7mm

4. Uni Kuru Toga Mechanical Pencil – Best Option With Automatic Lead Rotation

What we like Multiple color options

Reliable performance

Priced reasonably

Lead rotation works well What we don’t like Not as durable as metal pencils

Some mechanical pencil brands offer various features that can improve the user experience, and the Uni Kuru Toga Mechanical pencil is one such option among those pencils. The Uni Kuru Toga features a rotating mechanism, which ensures that the sharp edge of the lead tip always remains on the paper.

It rotates the lead automatically through a spring-loaded clutch mechanism using kinetic energy. So, unlike other pencils, you do not need to rotate the pencil while writing. And speaking of the lead, the pencil supports 0.5mm lead size and B and HB hardness grades but can also work with standard leads.

Available in multiple color options, this mechanical pencil has a plastic body that makes it lighter than metal ones. The grip is also made of plastic but has a grooved pattern that provides a better hold for more comfortable drawing and writing purposes.

And it is completely transparent, so you can see the rotation mechanism working within. The lead is advanced via a top-knock mechanism, and you even get a graphic eraser located below the button. This eraser is only suitable for erasing small marks and lines.

All in all, this pencil is a no-frills option that can be used for a variety of purposes, which you can get without spending a lot of money.

See the full review of the Uni Kuru Toga here.

Material: Plastic | Grip Type: Clear | Ink Color: Purple | Lead Size: 0.5mm | Special feature: Auto Lead Rotating Mechanism

5. Uni Kuru Toga Roulette Mechanic Pencil – Most Versatile Option

What we like High-quality construction

Aesthetically pleasing design

Comes with a removable clip

Versatile What we don’t like Only available in 0.5 mm size

In Japanese, Kuru stands for something turning or rotating, and Toga means sharpening to a point. The Kuru Toga pencils from the Uni brand, with their auto-rotation lead feature, take their name from this, and the Roulette is among the higher-end variants available on the market. It features a metal knurled metal grip, which enhances the durability of the pencil.

This metal construction also adds some weight to the pencil, making it feel slightly heavier but much better balanced than other mechanical pencils made from plastic. Similarly, the knurled grip provides a more stable writing experience.

The Uni Kuru Toga Roulette features a sleek, modern design with a gun-metal finish. This makes it suitable for professional work environments where you want to avoid being seen carrying around a cheap-looking instrument. What’s more, the retractable closure keeps the tip safe even when it’s uncapped.

Below the metal barrel lies the automatic lead rotation feature, which rotates the lead a millimeter every time the pencil is lifted. This helps save time while using the pencil since you do not need to keep rotating it to ensure that the sharp edge of the lead remains on the paper.

The Roulette Kuru Toga pencil also comes with a removable clip, which is very strong and won’t come off easily, preventing you from losing the pencil. And there is a small window on the barrel that provides a view inside this mechanical pencil.

See the full review of the Uni Kuru Toga Roulette here.

Material: Plastic | Grip Type: Knurled | Ink Color: Silver | Lead Size: 0.5mm | Special feature: Auto Lead Rotating Mechanism

6. Staedtler Mechanical Pencil – Best Lightweight Mechanical Pencil

What we like Available in multiple styles

Attractive yet functional design

Ergonomic grip

Value for money What we don’t like Loose lead grade indicator

If you’re looking for a good mechanical pencil from a well-known brand that offers reliable performance, this offering from Staedtler will fit the bill. Constructed using high-quality materials, this pencil has a robust and ergonomic design that makes it a versatile option.

The pencil has a plastic construction, but this plastic is of very high quality and feels good in the hand. Also, it makes the pencil a lightweight option while helping keep the pricing affordable. The plastic barrel of the pencil features a tiny lead grade indicator to let you know what type of lead is used.

Further enhancing this design is the diamond-cut grip with concentric grooves at the front, so using it for long hours won’t be a problem. Additionally, it ensures a strong grip, so you won’t have to worry about the pencil slipping while working.

As for the performance, this pencil from Staedtler is an all-weather mechanical pencil. Moreover, it comes with a 4mm lead pipe that ensures unobstructed visibility and makes it easy to use on paper, and the retractable tip works just fine. Additionally, you get a tiny eraser on the back that works as a lead stopper.

The Staedtler mechanical pencil has a push-top ratchet mechanism for lead advancement, which makes for a smooth writing experience. And there is a simple but strong clip that keeps the pencil in place when you clip it into your pocket.

See the full review of the Staedtler here.

Material: Metal | Grip Type: Ribbed | Ink Color: Silver | Lead Sizes: 0.5mm, 0.3mm, 0.7mm, 0.9mm, & 2.0mm

7. Pentel GraphGear 500 Automatic Drafting Pencil – Best For Technical Drawings

What we like Multiple styles available

Contemporary design

Well-balanced

Works well with templates and rulers What we don’t like No lead refill included

Another option from Pentel that is worth checking out is the GraphGear Automatic Drafting Pencil. This 500 model has a modern design with a beveled, slim barrel made from a high-quality polymer material that makes it sturdy without adding extra weight.

It also comes with a metallic mesh grip, allowing you to hold and use the pencil comfortably without experiencing fatigue. While this is one reason that makes this pencil well-suited for drafting and technical drawings, another is the fact that the pencil front is weighted. So you can work with templates and complete sketches with precision. Compared to the Pentel 1000, the 500 is lighter, simpler and more affordable, making it a great option for draftsman that don’t care for the rectractable mechanism of the 1000 that adds weight and unnecessary cost, a smaller weight means for drafting pencils less fatigue and better performance.

Coming to the lead, the GraphGear 500 comes with Super Hi-Polymer HB lead from Pentel, which is highly durable, makes clear marks, and does not need to be sharpened. And this lead is available in all sizes that are popularly used– 0.3 mm, 0.5 mm, 0.7 mm, and 0.9 mm.

What’s more, the different-sized pencils are color-coded to make it easier to find the one you need without wasting time or effort. This is a handy feature and becomes indispensable when large drawings need to be done with varying line widths within a specified period. Apart from that, the pencil comes with a small eraser with a cover at the back for emergencies.

This Pentel mechanical pencil is highly versatile and can even be used for artwork, general writing, drafting, and educational purposes.

See the full review of the Pentel GraphGear 500 here.

Material: Polymer | Grip Type: Knurled | Ink Color: Black | Lead Sizes: 0.5mm, 0.3mm, 0.7mm, & 0.9mm

8. rOtring 300 Mechanical Pencil – Best Classic Mechanical Pencil

What we like Simple but durable construction

Lightweight

Easy to disassemble

Affordably priced What we don’t like Not very well-balanced

The rOtring 300 mechanical pencil is ideal for those who want to get the job done without requiring advanced features. Designed for individuals who find most mechanical pencils confusing, the rOtring 300 is best for first-time users. It features solid construction while delivering a smooth performance but does not overwhelm the user with too many features. The plastic build is the most notable change when compared to the rOtring 600 and 800 that have a metal barrel, but even in plastic, the build quality of the rOtring brand does not disappoint.

Since this pencil is made of plastic, it’s one of the lightest options on the market and is better suited for beginners rather than advanced users. Despite that, it comes with the same high-quality construction and sleek design as the costlier pencils from the brand.

Additionally, it has a hexagonal shape and comes in a black finish, which adds to its design and separates it from its siblings. This is coupled with a non-slip knurled grip that is made of metal for maximum comfort.

It also has a lead hardness indicator, which makes it possible to know which lead you are working with. For advancing the lead, there is a click button which has an eraser placed underneath it. And you can disassemble the mechanism completely by unscrewing the tip, which can be very helpful for clearing out lead clogs.

When you need to carry the pen, you can use the clip, which does a good job of securing the pencil to the pad, preventing it from getting misplaced.

See the full review of the rOtring 300 here.

Material: Brass, plastic, metal | Grip Type: Knurled | Ink Color: Black | Lead Sizes: 0.5mm & 0.7mm

9. Zebra DelGuard Mechanical Pencil – Best For Long Writing Sessions

What we like Outstanding performance

Unique lead protection mechanism

Reasonably priced

Comfortable to use What we don’t like No 0.7mm size

Any list of the best mechanical pencils is incomplete if it does not mention the Zebra brand. This company offers a wide selection of mechanical pencils, and the DelGuard is among its most well-known offerings. Coming with a unique and highly innovative mechanism that prevents the lead from breaking, this is one mechanical pencil that can last for a very long time.

It has a plastic body with a tip and clip made of metal and may appear similar to mechanical pencils from other brands. Below the clip lies a tiny eraser, and overall the pencil feels very light, though the metal parts add a bit of heft.

But the DelGuard has a different mechanism that incorporates a small lead pipe and spring within the barrel. This acts as a cushion and adjusts the lead as you draw or write without getting in the way, helping you get the job done efficiently. What’s more, it is possible to see the working of the mechanism while using the pencil, thanks to the transparent barrel.

Compared to other lead protection features often found on mechanical pencils, this one actually works well and is quite useful. Even though it comes with an eraser, carrying a separate block eraser with you is recommended because it wears out quickly.

Besides that, performance is very smooth, and you can use 0.3mm and 0.5mm leads with this mechanical pencil. However, the pencil misses out on a 0.7 mm option.

See the full review of the Zebra DelGuard here.

Material: Plastic | Grip Type: Ribbed | Ink Color: Red | Lead Size: 0.5mm

10. Faber Castell Mechanical Pencil – Best Pencil With Variable Hardness Levels

What we like Varying lead hardness levels

Available in four lead options

Comes with an eraser

Impressive build quality What we don’t like No eraser cap

Most famously known for its range of PITT Artist Pens, Faber Castell offers some of the best mechanical pencils currently available. The TK Fine Vario is one of them and comes with a fantastic feature that allows you to adjust between four different hardness levels.

It has a body made of dark green plastic with a metal grip, and the brand name is printed on the body in gold. This provides a touch of class to this mechanical pencil, which otherwise has an understated design. The pencil also has a sturdy clip that can be used to carry the pencil around; however, you can remove it whenever you want.

Aside from that, there is a 4.0mm lead guard pipe, but this does not retract into the pencil when it is not being used. Furthermore, its lead clutch allows you to vary how soft or hard the lead feels. When the clutch is set to hard, the lead will not retract; when set to soft, even the slightest pressure will cause it to go back inside the pencil.

This feature works well and can be very useful in certain cases, saving the lead from breakage. Additionally, the Faber Castell mechanical pencil does come with a lead grade indicator, which is present below the grip. This makes it convenient to know the type of lead that is currently being used, and the pencil supports leads ranging from 2B to 4H.

See the full review of the Faber Castell here.

Material: Plastic | Grip Type: Ribbed | Ink Color: Black | Lead Sizes: 0.5mm, 0.3mm, 0.7mm, & 1.0mm | Special feature: Hardness Level Adjustment

11. Pilot The Shaker Mechanical Pencil – Best Option With Shaker Mechanism

What we like Very durable construction

Reasonably priced

Comfortable to use

Textured grip What we don’t like No lead grade indicator

Being a global brand, Pilot stationery products are used across many countries. While its range of pens is its most famous offering, the company also offers mechanical pencils, like this shaker mechanical pencil.

The Pilot Shaker pencil has a well-built body that is wider than most mechanical pencils, with a wide ridged grip section. While the pencil barrel is made from plastic, the tip and clip are constructed using metal. On top of that, it boasts a textured grip– this design provides considerable sturdiness while ensuring that it is comfortable to hold and adds some weight for stable writing.

Aside from that, the pencil comes with a sliding sleeve at the tip to protect the lead from breakage. Moreover, it is a retractable sleeve that slides back when the pencil is not being used. Hence, you can use this mechanical pencil with a ruler or template easily.

The shaker mechanism is an alternative method of extending the lead, in which you just need to shake the pencil vertically, though clicking the cap also works. Mechanical pencils with such a mechanism, like this one from Pilot, usually have a weight present inside the barrel that pushes the button for lead advancement.

It works well, and the overall performance of the pencil is quite smooth, though you may find clicking the pencil more convenient.

See the full review of the Pilot The Shaker here.

Material: Plastic | Grip Type: Grooved | Ink Color: Black | Lead Size: 0.5mm | Special feature: Lead-Shaker Mechanism

12. rOtring Mechanical Pencil Tikky – Best Pencil With Precision Lead Advancement Mechanism

What we like Comfortable to use

Color-coded pencils

Triangular barrel design

Two-year warranty What we don’t like Lightweight plastic construction

Next up is another pencil from rOtring, the Tikky mechanical pencil that comes with a lightweight plastic body and a brass lead advancement mechanism. Unlike most mechanical pencils, this one comes with a triangular barrel that provides a better grip, especially for drawing.

Additionally, this prevents the pencil from sliding off the desk and getting damaged. As for the grip, the Tikky mechanical pencil comes with a rubberized grip made from a special SoftTouch material. This prevents hand fatigue, so you can continue working for longer periods.

Besides, the pencil is color-coded according to ISO 3098 standards near the cap, making it simple to identify and select the required lead size. This can help save a lot of time and is very helpful when you need to finish a project quickly.

However, the unique feature of this pencil is its lead advancement mechanism. This fixed lead guidance system prevents the lead from breaking while allowing you to make crisp and sharp lines.

As for the quality of the leads, the pencil uses hi-polymer mechanical pencil leads that are durable and can be erased easily; it also keeps the pencil tip clean. And you get a built-in sharpener and eraser below the cap.

While the pencil is built to last long, you can contact the manufacturer if any issue arises because it’s backed by a two-year limited warranty.

See the full review of the rOtring Tikky here.

Material: Plastic | Grip Type: Rubber | Ink Color: White | Lead Sizes: 0.35mm, 0.5mm, 0.7mm, & 1.0mm

13. Modern Fuel Mechanical Pencil – Best Timeless Mechanical Pencil

What we like Durable

Made of high-end luxury material

Four metal options

Easy to use What we don’t like Expensive

Mechanical pencils are more than just tools and are often works of art themselves, like this one from Modern Fuel. This mechanical pencil is constructed using premium quality metal that provides a luxurious appearance. The brand sells this pencil in four options: bronze, copper, titanium, and stainless steel.

Furthermore, the design of this pencil is such that it is hard to find any seams on the barrel, so you may think that the entire pencil is a single block of metal. But the nose cone can be unscrewed to replace the lead, which is quite easy to do.

Inside the metal barrel is a lead pipe that retracts when the pencil is not in use. This means the lead will remain protected, and you won’t have to deal with injuries when carrying the pencil in your pocket. There is also a small black eraser at the back, and compared to most mechanical pencil erasers, it works fairly well.

The pencil also has space for lead storage, which can be accessed by removing the eraser. You can use the provided hex wrench to unscrew and remove the lead mechanism. This makes it easy to change the lead size.

What’s more, the pencil supports an eraser plug accessory, which can be used to switch the eraser with a flush nut. And to make carrying the pencil easier, there is a strong clip made of metal, but it has to be installed separately.

See the full review of the Modern Fuel here.

Material: Metal | Grip Type: None | Ink Color: Black | Lead Sizes: 0.5mm, 0.7mm, & 0.9mm | Special feature: All Metal Titanium/Copper/Bronze Body

Mechanical Pencil Buying Guide

Now you know about the best mechanical pencils currently available on the market, you may be wondering about which one to pick. With every option offering dependable performance, an attractive design, and solid build quality, it can be quite tricky to choose between them.

That is why certain factors need to be considered when making such a decision, and here I’ve shared the most important ones with you.

1. Operating Mechanism

Different mechanical pencils come with varying operating mechanisms that advance the lead within the pencil. These allow you to continue writing without stopping and sharpening the lead. This mechanism is what differentiates a mechanical pencil from a traditional pencil. They are as follows:

I. Simple Click

In this type of mechanical pencil, you need to click the eraser or cap to advance the lead. These are the most common types of mechanical pencils and can be easily refilled by removing the cap or eraser. Alternatively, this mechanism may be present on the side of the mechanical pencil instead of at the top.

II. Shaker Mechanism

Mechanical pencils with a shaker mechanism function more or less like click pencils, but the lead advancement is slightly different. Instead of clicking the cap or eraser, you need to shake the pencil up and down, which activates a small weight within the pencil that pushes the button. However, these pencils can also usually be activated with the click mechanism.

III. Twist Mechanism

Mechanical pencils that resemble ballpoint pens generally come with the twist lead advancement mechanism. In such pencils, you need to twist the pencil end, which will click and cause the lead to advance. After the end is released, it will return to its original position, while the lead will be secured in its advanced position.

In twist mechanical pencils, you need to open them up to refill the lead cartridge within.

IV. Screw Mechanism

The screw mechanism was more common in older mechanical pencils, though some brands still offer pencils that use it. In such a mechanical pencil, you need to remove the remaining nub of the lead, replace it with a new lead stick, and twist the pencil. These pencils can hold a single lead piece but have some space within to store more.

V. Automatic Advancement Mechanism

Modern mechanical pencils often come with an automatic feed system that functions with the help of a small collar that surrounds the lead. Once the lead gets used and allows the collar to come into contact with the writing surface, the collar will retract to advance the lead.

2. Lead Size Or Thickness

Most mechanical pencils are compatible with a single lead size, and the most common sizes include 0.5 mm, 0.7 mm, and 0.9 mm. People with small handwriting and those who need to create detailed drawings will find pencils with thinner lead to be better. On the flip side, thicker leads can be sharpened though they tend to provide a duller writing experience.

Some high-end mechanical pencils come with an adapter that allows you to change the lead sizes easily. So, you won’t have to buy different pencils with varying lead sizes.

3. Lead Hardness

The hardness of the lead you use does not depend on the pencil but does affect the user experience. Lead hardness is measured from 9H to 9B, with HB leads falling in the center. The number before H indicates the hardness, and pencils with 9H leads are the hardest.

Therefore, these are the best mechanical pencils for detailed and technical work and can be used without worrying about smudging.

Numbers that precede B refer to how black the lead is. Leads made from soft graphite are smoother and darker, which means that hard leads are generally lighter in color. Contrarily, soft lead pencils are more suitable for shading purposes.

4. Price

When looking for the best mechanical pencil, you may already have some idea about how much you want to spend. But if not, setting a budget is essential since mechanical pencils are available at several price points. Generally, costlier pencils come with more features and offer better performance, but this may not always be the case.

The pencil price depends upon its construction, design, lead quality, thickness, and other factors. So, you can expect expensive options to feature metal builds, higher-quality lead, and similar features. In contrast, cheaper ones come with plastic construction, which may be better for beginners or those willing to purchase mechanical pencils on a budget.

Top Mechanical Pencils Verdict

So, there you have it! These are the best mechanical pencils that can be purchased right now, and with the factors mentioned above, you may find it easier to select the most suitable one. Do note that on Architecture Lab I’ve also created a guide on the best mechanical pencils for architects, do cast a glance over if if you are a creative, an artist, designer looking for the ideal pencil.

Now, it is time to wrap up this guide, but before that, let me share my favorites from the guide here. The rOtring 800 mechanical pencil is my top pick due to its practicality features, such as the twist-and-click mechanism, hexagonal barrel and perfect size. Not to forget, it comes with a non-slip metal knurled grip that doesn’t lead to hand fatigue when used for long hours.

Another dependable option would be the Pentel GraphGear mechanical pencil, whose dual-action retraction system and color-coded design make it very easy to use, as an arguably superior drafting gear at a more affordable price tag, the Graphgear 1000 is certainly a winner.

This being said, you can’t go wrong with anything from this list, but please do let us know what you use and how you’ve liked it so far in the comment section below.