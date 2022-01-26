7 Best Quadcopters For Videos And Aerial Filming

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Aerial filming is not a new concept; however, it has become increasingly popular with the advent of drones.

A bird’s eye view of any location can instantly increase its value and appeal. Before the invention of affordable drones, we could only rely on experts to create these videos. However, thanks to quadcopters and online tutorials, you can learn how to fly one and shoot stunning videos.

While you may find several quadcopters on the market, most of them are designed for casual use. Those who are serious about aerial filming need professional equipment to work with.

In this guide, we will tell you about the 7 best quadcopters to help you shoot stunning videos. Furthermore, we have added a guide to help you pick the right one for your requirements.

So without further delay, let’s begin!

Best Quadcopters For Videos And Aerial Filming

Document

DJI is one of the most reputed quadcopter brands known for its constant innovation and advanced technologies. The DJI Mavic Air 2 is an excellent drone for those looking to shoot 4K videos without investing in a heavy, cumbersome product. Packed with excellent features, here’s all you need to know about it.

Why Did We Like It?

Those who are just dipping their toes into aerial photography and filming will appreciate the ease of using the DJI Mavic Air 2. For starters, it is exceptionally lightweight and compact, enabling you to carry it on all your photography and videography adventures.

Moreover, its 1/2-inch CMOS sensor beautifully captures 48MP photographs with ease. It also features a 3-axis gimbal that enables you to shoot both 4K and 60 fps videos without them looking blurry or unstable.

Moving on, we loved the intelligent shooting mode that did most of the work without forcing us to change the camera settings frequently. This instantly enhances your videography experience and provides smooth videos without glitch or interruption.

And if you’re worried about its battery life – don’t be. You can conveniently shoot videos for up to 34 minutes with ease. Further, its batteries enable you to recharge them quickly and get back to shooting.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only drawback we noticed with this product is the absence of a Waypoint mode. That said, you can use the Waypoint as a sub-mode of the Hyperlapse setting. However, there is no dedicated Waypoint, which may be disappointing to some users.

Another thing – this drone isn’t compatible with the DJI Goggles. But it shouldn’t be an issue if you don’t use the Goggles (most users don’t).

Pros Excellent battery life

Compact and portable

Shoots 4K videos

Stunning camera quality

Easy controls Cons No dedicated Waypoint mode

Not compatible with DJI Goggles

For our next recommendation, we want to talk about the DJI Mini 2. As we mentioned earlier, DJI has come out with some of the most advanced and affordable quadcopters for amateurs and pros alike. The DJI Mini 2 is a light and compact drone which folds easily, making it ideal for traveling.

Why Did We Like It?

Keeping aside its lightweight and compact form factor, there are several other reasons why we like the DJI Mini 2 quadcopter. At less than 249 g, this mini drone has an excellent foldable design that allows you to pocket it when not in use. This enables you to carry it on all your trips and explorations without hassle.

Moving on, the drone features a 3-axis gimbal which enhances stability, allowing you to shoot super-smooth, stutter-free videos and photos. Not just that, it lets you record 4K videos conveniently or switch to 30 fps if required.

As for its battery life, you will get up to 31 minutes of uninterrupted recording before the batteries need to be recharged. In our opinion, this provides us with adequate time to shoot stunning 4K videos and click 12MP images with ease.

Lastly, we love the quick-tap feature that allows us to shoot professional pictures and videos efficiently. Moreover, we could share them directly on our social media accounts without hassle.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Overall, this quadcopter provides excellent value for its price. Our sole gripe lies with the fact that it features only a downward sensor instead of an omnidirectional one. This may cause slight challenges, especially during indoor shooting.

Pros Wind resistance up to level 5

Lightweight and compact design

OcuSync 2.0 feature auto-adjusts between frequencies

Trimmed download Cons Only downward directional sensors

Our next recommendation features yet another DJI product. This time, it’s the DJI Mavic Mini. An ultra-lightweight and compact drone, it offers stunning photo and video capturing quality and is worth considering as your next purchase. This mini quadcopter is the ideal companion for beginner aerial photographers and videographers.

Why Did We Like It?

Let us begin by saying that the DJI Mavic Mini is an ideal quadcopter for aerial filming enthusiasts. Even if you’ve never used a drone before, just head on over to the Flight Tutorial feature that offers you all the guidance and tips you require to operate the machine safely.

Next, we want to talk about its camera and video quality. You can shoot 12MP photographs and 2.7K HD videos with ease. Although this model doesn’t offer 4K videos, its 2.7K FHD video quality is superb. Moreover, it features a maximum speed of 29 mph, enabling you to shoot interesting videos which look super professional and premium.

We also appreciate the DJI Fly app that is packed with fantastic features for new users. We loved the ability to create unique cinematic shots with a few taps on the screen.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although we loved this affordable and easy-to-operate drone, there was one drawback we found. The DJI Fly app does not have a local or offline version, which can be slightly annoying. Moreover, when we contacted customer support, our call was directed off-shore, and we did not get a good response.

Pros Flight Tutorial enhances the user experience

Lightweight and foldable design

Easy and intuitive features

Compatible with most iOS and Android devices

Motorized 3-axis gimbal enhances video stability Cons Not the best customer support

No offline mode on DJI Fly app

Moving on to our next recommendation, we have the RUKO F11Pro. This quadcopter is showered with massive customer reviews and ratings, making us curious enough to test it ourselves. Moreover, it comes at an affordable price which makes it ideal for most aerial filming enthusiasts. Here are our findings of the product.

Why Did We Like It?

With so many excellent products in the market, it is easy to feel overwhelmed with choices. Fortunately, we have tested some of the best ones and come up with a list of our top recommendations for you. Out of them, one of our favorite products was the RUKO F11Pro.

To begin with, this drone features a 4K Ultra HD camera that records stunning images of professional quality. You can also record 2.9K videos which are saturated with true, vivid colors.

Coming to its design, the quadcopter is lightweight, foldable, and very portable. You can carry it on all your travels and photography adventures with ease. It features a powerful 2500mAH battery which gives you 30 minutes of run time. However, if it runs out of charge and you can’t find a charging port, no need to fret.

The manufacturer has provided an extra battery just in case, so you have a total of 60 minutes of uninterrupted run time.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There were two slight drawbacks we found with this product which we want to talk about.

Firstly, the E-stop feature (emergency stop) automatically cuts all power to the motor, which will cause the drone to drop. Although it may be useful for emergencies, it may also be hazardous in some situations.

Secondly, it only supports a maximum storage capacity of 32 GB, which isn’t adequate for most users.

Pros GPS hold for a safer flight

Lost drone tracking feature

Total run time of 60 minutes

Compatible with phones with dual bandwidth

Live video transmission Cons The E-stop feature can be dangerous to a passerby

Maximum storage capacity 32 GB only

Those looking for a slightly more advanced drone will appreciate the features of the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0. This quadcopter has an advanced UAV and several other excellent features, making it a delight to use. To find out more about it, read on.

Why Did We Like It?

If you are a professional videographer looking to enhance your aerial photography skills, consider this advanced quadcopter. Although it measures 1-foot long and weighs 3 pounds, it is relatively lightweight and very portable.

Its advanced features make it one of the most popular models amongst the dozens in the market. For starters, the on-board camera features an excellent mechanical shutter. If you’re wondering how this can help with videography, well, let us tell you about it.

The mechanical shutter, along with the 20MP CMOS sensor, eliminates rolling shutter distortion. It enhances the video and image quality, giving you blur-free, professional-style recordings.

Another excellent feature is the option of several flight modes. This gives you great control and smoother operation, no matter what you want to record. Furthermore, the drone has a maximum speed of 72 mph that enables you to record complex videos and shots with ease.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Overall, this drone is excellent for amateur and professional videographers. However, our only gripe was that it doesn’t feature an optical zoom, unlike other models. The absence of this feature may be a deal-breaker to some users.

Pros Blur-free images and videos

Control the flight path effortlessly

Several intelligent flight modes

3-axis gimbal for stable recordings Cons No optical zoom feature

We have almost reached the end of our list, but first, we want to introduce the Holy Stone HS700D. With a 5G transmission, a brushless motor, and several other advanced features, this drone is ideal for beginners and professionals alike. Curious to know more about it? Read on to find out.

Why Did We Like It?

Those looking to capture stunning video and photographs with a 2K FHD camera will appreciate the advanced technology on this product. Moreover, with its 5GHz FPV transmission, you have the most vivid, detail-filled recordings for any photography job.

Moving on, we loved the assisted GPS technology that helps you locate its position in case you lose it. So, you can easily fly this quadcopter over unknown territories without worrying about losing it ever again. Furthermore, the GPS technology also works in case the battery runs low, enabling the drone to return to you within no time.

You will also appreciate the brushless motor technology, which gives the drone a more pronounced speed and body weight ratio. Also, it ensures that the internal system does not overheat or get damaged by wear and tear due to continual friction. Not just that, a brushless motor also means minimal maintenance, which is excellent.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although it has a large battery capacity of 2800mAH, its maximum run time is only 22 minutes. In our opinion, this is a slight drawback which the manufacturer can work on. However, it isn’t a deal-breaker, and the quadcopter is an excellent product overall for most users.

Pros Auto return feature in case of low battery or lost signal

110° FOV

High frequency for less interruption while recording

Smart mode for capturing selfies Cons Run time of only 22 minutes

We are almost at the end of our list. However, before we move on to the next section, we want to take a moment to talk about the Potensic D85. You can easily control the drone using an app on your phone or tablet. Moreover, it offers one of the best battery lives amongst most competitor products.

Why Did We Like It?

First things first, we want to talk about the extended battery life on this quadcopter. It features two powerful 2800mAh 7.4V batteries, which give it an extended flight time of 40 minutes. Moreover, its balance charger is safe to use and provides fast charging times for uninterrupted aerial filming.

Moving on, we loved the 5G 2K HD sports camera that offers ultra-smooth transmission and high-quality video. It also allows real-time transmission, enabling you to view locations in real-time instead of by recordings.

We also want to talk about the brushless motor technology, which decreases the overall weight of the drone. Furthermore, it prevents overheating or melting of the plastic, keeping your drone safe at all times. Not to mention, it enhances the speed of the drone to an impressive 50 km per hour.

Lastly, this product comes with an included carry case, making it easier for you to take it on all your travels.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Overall, this quadcopter is ideal for most users. However, we had a few concerns we want to mention.

First, the camera on this drone only captures pictures and video, but no sound. This was slightly disappointing. It also requires you to purchase a memory card separately.

When we contacted customer care about it, we did not get any response, which was unexpected.

Pros Real-time 5G transmission

Auto-return feature

Included carrying case

Customized flight design

Long-lasting battery life Cons Customer service is not very good

No audio capturing

Quadcopters For Videos And Aerial Filming Buying Guide

With that, we have finally come to the end of our comprehensive reviews. If you haven’t picked the right quadcopter yet, don’t worry. We still have one last thing to tell you which can help you find the right product.

Here are some of the essential tips and factors to keep in mind when purchasing a quadcopter. Although you will come across several brands in the market, choosing the right one can be tricky. This happens especially if you are unsure what you’re looking for.

Camera Quality

Undoubtedly, one of the most important factors to consider is the camera quality of your new quadcopter. Those looking to shoot professional-quality videos or photographs should opt for either 2K or 4K resolution options. These offer some of the most high-quality, premium recordings for professional use.

However, if you want to purchase one just as a hobby or to learn more about aerial filming, you don’t necessarily need it. Instead, you can opt for a 1080p camera which offers adequately good photographs and videos for most users.

3-Axis Gimbal

As such, it is essential to counteract the camera shake when flying the drone, for which you need a stabilizer. This stabilizer is known as the 3-axis gimbal. Its presence on a drone significantly eliminates shakes, preventing blurring photos and videos.

Furthermore, the 3-axis gimbal provides excellent stability when you want to change the Point of View or turn the drone around during recording. It is vital to check whether the product you are purchasing has these important features – without it, you will likely end up with shaky, blurry recordings.

Flight Time

The average time spent in-flight by a quadcopter is known as its flight time. This is directly related to its battery. While most quadcopters come with rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, only some manufacturers provide more than one battery.

Having an additional battery backup can be excellent, as you don’t need to wait around for the discharged battery to be fully charged. Furthermore, it is essential to note the battery life and power, as most drones have a flight time of 30 minutes or less.

Of course, this also depends on how long you plan on flying the drone and for what purpose. In the case of professional use, it is best to purchase separate batteries so you can enjoy uninterrupted recording sessions.

Flight Modes

If you are new to the world of aerial photography and videography, having pre-set flight modes can be extremely beneficial. These pre-set modes help you figure out the best way to use the drone while producing high-quality, professional photographs and videos.

However, the flight modes can even benefit professionals. As such, we recommend looking for quadcopters that come with this feature, as it can be of immense use for quick captures.

Verdict

This brings us to the end of our guide.

We hope you enjoyed learning more about quadcopters and found the right one for your needs. However, before we sign off, we want to take a moment to reiterate some of our findings.

Overall, we liked the DJI Mini 2 because of its lightweight and compact form factor. However, keep in mind that it features only a downward directional sensor.

You can also consider the RUKO F11Pro because of its extended flight time and excellent camera quality. Of course, the Holy Stone HS700D is fantastic for taking selfies but has a shorter flight time of only 22 minutes.

Let us know if you agree with our verdict. Also, don’t forget to leave a comment below and tell us which quadcopter you chose for your personal or professional needs.

Until next time, fly safe!

