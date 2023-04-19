6 of the Best Cameras for Architectural Photography Today

If you’re all about architecture photography and are in the market for a good camera to suit your needs, it can be quite a confusing experience. There are just so many options available at all budget ranges nowadays that you really have to think on it and decide what camera you want to be using.

Different cameras have different kinds of features on offer. And it is up to you as a photographer to decide what kind of features you need in a camera to get the best out of your photography skills. This article will explain which cameras have what kind of features and why they’re good for architectural photography. Read on to make your choice easier!

Featured Image via Fábio Alves@barncreative

Best Cameras for Architectural Photography

Here is the list of the 6 best cameras for architectural photography that you can use to capture stunning images of buildings and landscapes.

If you’re serious about architecture photography and budget is not a severe constraint then you should definitely consider Canon’s latest enthusiast camera.

The EOS 80D is the successor to the very popular Canon EOS 70D and is an improvement in several aspects. It features Canon’s latest CMOS sensor as well as a new and improved metering sensor. The Dual Pixel Autofocus system on board its new sensor allows you to enable continuous shooting AF even while shooting stills, which is an especially great feature for Architecture Photography.

The 80D, being an enthusiast camera is capable of sustaining tough weather conditions and the battery has plenty of juice to offer for long-duration shoots. Furthermore, the ISO range has been improved over the 70D’s 12,800 and you can now increase it to 16,000.

Pros

Quite an improvement over the 70D Only slightly more expensive than the 70D

Continuous AF mode while shooting stills is a good feature

Great 7FPS continuous shooting speed for getting motion capture shots

Touch-to-focus is a useful feature

24 Cross-Focusing AF points is quite useful for shooting large subjects like buildings Cons The dynamic range isn't as great as its competitors

The dynamic range isn’t as great as its competitors Subject tracking while using viewfinder is quite lacklustre

Subject tracking while using viewfinder is quite lacklustre No 4k Video

Dimension: 7″ x 9.6″ x 5.3″ | Weight: 3.30lbs | Screen Size: 3″ | Effective Still Resolution: 24.2 MP | ISO Range: Up to 16000 | Connectivity: HDMI, USB 2.0 | Warranty: 1 Year

The next one on this list is Sony’s Alpha a6000. This Mirrorless Camera costs half the price of the aforementioned Enthusiast grade Canon EOS 80D but packs quite a punch. Sony has always been known to create better low-light cameras and it shows. The Alpha a6000’s excellent CMOS sensor comes with Sony’s ‘Area Specific Noise Reduction’ technology. This enables the photographer to increase the ISO by quite a few stops while having very less noise in the image. Not to mention the fact that the a6000 has an ISO range of a whopping 25,600.

All this makes the Alpha a6000 brilliant for capturing indoor architecture under dim light or outdoor architecture during nighttime. At its current price, there really is a lot on offer and if you’re looking for a reasonably priced enthusiast camera, look no further.

The a6000 also comes with a number of convenient features. Like WiFi connectivity and plenty of apps. A USB charging function allows you to charge the camera’s battery without having to detach it and plug it in via a separate charger. The level of charge is visible in percentage, allowing you to judge how much more you can get out of it accurately.

Pros Excellent low-light capabilities

Excellent low-light capabilities Affordable price tag

Affordable price tag USB Charging is a nice touch

USB Charging is a nice touch Continuous AF mode is up there with top end DSLRs

Sweep-panorama mode is brilliant for outdoor architecture shots Cons Battery life isn't great

Battery life isn’t great Not many lens options in the market

Not many lens options in the market

Dimension: 4.72″ x 1.77″ x 2.64″ | Weight: 0.76lbs | Screen Size: 3″ | Effective Still Resolution: 24.3 MP | ISO Range: 100 – 25600 | Connectivity: USB, HDMI, NFC | Warranty: 1 Year

Nikon’s answer to the Canon EOS 70D is a great enthusiast camera by itself. If you’re a little tight on the budget and can’t afford an EOS 80D, the D7200 fits perfectly. It is quite a bit better than the 70D because it is newer. But at the same time, it is slightly cheaper than the EOS 80D. As a matter of fact, in some aspects, the D7200 is so good that it trades blows with the much more expensive Canon 7D Mark II. Ever since its price got knocked down a notch, it fits in that sweet spot between the Canon EOS 70D and EOS 80D.

The 7200 has a 24.2MP CMOS sensor with an ISO range of up to 25,600. (You can go higher but they’re only available in monochrome). Where the Nikon truly shines is its autofocus. It has been directly inherited from Nikon’s full-frame cameras and boasts of a total of 51 AF points which is a lot more than the 70D’s measly 19 and even the EOS 80D’s 45 AF points.

Pros Well priced and competitive features

Well priced and competitive features Incredible number of AF points with 15 Cross-Focus points

Incredible number of AF points with 15 Cross-Focus points High ISO range

High ISO range Excellent DX Format Sensor that enables low noise levels even at higher ISO

Plenty of Lens Options Cons N o touchscreen

o touchscreen Cannot change aperture in Live View Mode

Dimension: 5.35″ x 2.99″ x 4.21″ | Weight: 1.49lbs | Screen Size: 3.2″ | Effective Still Resolution: 24.2 MP | ISO Range: 100 – 25600 | Connectivity: USB, HDMI, NFC | Warranty: 1 Year

Canon’s mass-market cameras are among the most popular DSLRs in the market with beginners, amateurs, enthusiasts as well as professionals. They offer an affordable, versatile, and simple solution for everyday photography without any hassle and have a wide range of lenses available for them in the market. Canon’s after-sales service is excellent as well.

The Rebel T7i, which is known as the EOS 800D in the international market is an excellent all-around product in the mass-market camera segment. It features a 24.2MP CMOS sensor with Canon’s Dual Pixel Autofocus system that helps really well with moving subjects and motion capture.

Moreover, this camera boasts 45 AF points at a mass-market price range. At the end of the day, if you’re an aspiring architecture photographer and you can’t afford the big boys, the Rebel T7i is an excellent place to start and it has plenty of features for you to explore and experiment with to make you a better photographer.

Pros Affordable price range

Affordable price range Excellent features for the price

Excellent features for the price WiFi and NFC Connectivity

WiFi and NFC Connectivity Excellent Dual Pixel AF system with 45 points

Wide range of lens options Cons

Wide range of lens options Low Light performance leaves you wanting more

Dimension: 3.9″ x 3″ x 5.2″ | Weight: N/A | Screen Size: N/A | Effective Still Resolution: 24.2 MP | ISO Range: 100 – 51200 | Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, NFC | Warranty: 1 Year

We’ve featured Canons, Nikons, and a Sony on this list but one brand that we feel should definitely be here is Fujifilm. The camera we’d recommend for Architecture photography from Fujifilm’s stable is the X-T20 Mirrorless camera.

At its current price, Fujifilm’s Mirrorless camera offers great value. It has a lot of features compared to its competitors but the best part of this camera is that it offers a truly compact mirrorless camera experience.

This product competes with the likes of the Sony Alpha a6300 and Canon EOS 77D and it does pretty well too. The Fujifilm’s strengths lie in its burst mode. It features a burst speed of 8fps which is second only to Sony’s burst mode.

It also features 4k Video recording which is a rare feature at this price range. At $100 cheaper than the Sony Alpha, the Fujifilm X-T20 is nearly as good as the Sony at video recording and burst mode while trading blows with the rest of the competition evenly when it comes to regular photography as well.

Pros 325 AF points to select from

325 AF points to select from Excellent burst mode at 8fps

Excellent burst mode at 8fps 4k Video Recording at a mass-market price range

4k Video Recording at a mass-market price range USB Charging is a great feature Cons Small phase detection area

Small phase detection area Battery life is mediocre

Dimension: 5.6″ x 8″ x 5.6″ | Weight: 2.47oz | Screen Size: 3″ | Effective Still Resolution: 24.3 MP | ISO Range: Up to 12800 | Connectivity: USB, HDMI | Warranty: 1 Year

There’s a lot to love about Nikon Budget cameras. We live in an age where DSLRs are quite expensive for a lot of people but you really have to respect Nikon’s priorities toward the mass market. They have a lot more options than the rest of the competition in the $250-500 price range.

One of the gems in this price range is the Nikon D5300. It is one of the most loved DSLRs among the budget photography crowd. There’s not much to talk about DSLRs in this price range. They offer pretty much the basics.

However, Nikon’s DSLRs can go toe to toe with at least Canon’s Mid-Range mass-market cameras and outperform their entry-level ones while being priced so low.

The Nikon D5300 features a 24.2 MP CMOS sensor with an ISO range of 12,800. Pretty standard. It also boasts a great 39-point AF selection range which makes it a much better choice than the competing Canon EOS 1300D. It’s also got built-in WiFi sharing which you don’t see in many cameras at this price point.

Pros Affordable, fits everyone's wallet

Affordable, fits everyone’s wallet 39-point AF system is really good at this price range

39-point AF system is really good at this price range Built-In WiFi sharing a useful feature

Can mount a lot of Nikon Lenses Cons As an entry level DSLR, it’s a great all round camera to experiment with but don’t expect advanced photography from it

Dimension: 4.92″ x 2.99″ x 3.86″ | Weight: 1.17lbs | Screen Size: 3.2″ | Effective Still Resolution: 24.2 MP | ISO Range: 100 – 12800 | Connectivity: NTSC, PAL | Warranty: 1 Year

Best Cameras For Architectural Photography Comparison Table

Product Dimension Weight Screen Size Effective Still Resolution ISO Range Connectivity Warranty Canon EOS 80D 7″ x 9.6″ x 5.3″ 3.30lbs 3″ 24.2 MP Up to 16000 HDMI, USB 2.0 1 Year Sony Alpha a6000 4.72″ x 1.77″ x 2.64″ 0.76lbs 3″ 24.3 MP 100 – 25600 USB, HDMI, NFC 1 Year Nikon D7200 DX 5.35″ x 2.99″ x 4.21″ 1.49lbs 3.2″ 24.2 MP 100 – 25600 USB, HDMI, NFC 1 Year Canon EOS Rebel T7i/800D 3.9″ x 3″ x 5.2″ N/A N/A 24.2 MP 100 – 51200 Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, NFC 1 Year Fujifilm X-T20 5.6″ x 8″ x 5.6″ 2.47oz 3″ 24.3 MP Up to 12800 USB, HDMI 1 Year Nikon D5300 4.92″ x 2.99″ x 3.86″ 1.17lbs 3.2″ 24.2 MP 100 – 12800 NTSC, PAL 1 Year

Conclusion

So that’s all we can talk about here. There are plenty of choices here across the board and depending on your budget, this guide will help you choose the best camera for your Architecture Photography needs! Happy shopping and productive snapping!

