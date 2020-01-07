Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Over the past couple of years, drones have caught the attention of the masses. Everyone wants a drone, even if they don’t know what they want it for. But that doesn’t mean that they’re useless.

One of the main uses people find with drones is for photography. Drones can capture angles that we as humans possibly can’t. That goes especially true for architectural photography, where something can’t be reached at all.

There are a few things that you should consider when it comes to selecting a drone, like battery life, mobility, construction, camera quality, etc. Here are two of the best drones for architectural photography.

Article Updated on January 2020 with the New DJI Mavic 2 Options

If you are looking for an awesome pocket toy to start playing with before choosing the best drone for you as an architect consider the DJI Ryze Tello RC Drone, a really small pocket drone that can be found on GearBest, use coupon GBTello to get a exclusive Architecture Lab Discount!

GearBest also sent a coupon for DJI All-round Accessory Kit that fits the best two drones in our review, the new Mavic 2 Pro and Zoom, you can use the Architecture Lab coupon GB-THM2FMK to enhance your droning experience with infamous Mavic 2.

Best Drone for Architects

Introduction

The DJI Mavic 2 Zoom is justifiably bagging all the attention and love that it deserves. The new and advanced successor of the DJI Mavic comes with the awesome new features of Hyperlapse, Dolly Zoom, and Super Resolution that will capture the moments still and beating for you!

It is powered by a ½.3 inch CMOS 12MP sensor with up to 4x zoom, including a 2x optical zoom (24-48mm) that gives you a bigger picture than ever and we have certainly got our spirits high up in the air for it.

Product Benefits

This particular drone has got some cool new features that improve on the existing DJI models by a considerable extent. The Dolly Zoom on this little beauty provides an omnidirectional obstacle sensing bestowing the gadget with literally the power of mimicking human eyes at higher altitudes, viewing anything from nooks and cranny.

It automatically adjusts the lens’ focus during flight. This brings an intensity and warping visual effect to the shots.

The added benefit of a fly more kit provides you with all the essentials for the gadget, such as batteries, chargers, charger hubs and even 2x low-noise propellers to go with other necessary items.

The zoom-during-flight feature is another incredible new aspect that offers an equally incredible perspective that is seldom found in a completely integrated drone.

Customer Opinion

As far as customer reviews go, apart from a few complaints with bugs in the software and frequent app crash, the DJI Mavic 2 experience is mostly positive.

The aspect that thrills customers the most about this device is its amazing camera. A lot of users had a complaint regarding the camera in the previous model, which they felt to be of substandard quality. So, this was definitely a relief.

The DJI Mavic 2 has a fantastic fly range as well, and I was able to make it go a whopping 300-500 feet further than it would have with any other model of its class.

The DJI Mavic 2 is indeed a perfect match for any professional who is in need of high-quality aerial footage.

Verdict

The DJI Mavic 2, sadly, does come at a pretty steep price. However, with those features and a performance like that, we could hardly complain about such issues. You get a 48-megapixel Super Resolution in photos in a flight time spanning up to 31 minutes.

It has a 3-axis gimbal that gives you steady shots with a 905 g takeoff weight. It can reach a maximum speed of 44 mph delivering high quality wide-angle to mid-range shots.

All in all, it is an absolutely classic device that gets you the best of all drone worlds.

Introduction

If you’re even a bit familiar with modern day drones, then you have probably heard about the DJI Mavic 2 Pro Drone and its amazing Hasselblad build. Hasselblad cameras are well renowned for their iconic ergonomic designs and image quality.

‘Uncompromising image quality,’ is the motto behind their superior Swedish craftsmanship. And, the Mavic 2 Pro comes with the latest Hasselblad L1D-20c that has Hasselblad’s very own Natural Color Solution. This enables the gadget to take 20-megapixel aerial shots with breathtaking color details.

It’s indeed the ideal go-to for a lot of professionals who deal in wildlife and landscape photography.

Product Benefits

Apart from the fully integrated Natural Colour Solution, what honestly impressed us about the Mavic 2 Pro is the 1-inch CMOS Sensor. This is one feature that makes this drone to stand apart from the rest of its competition since it allows the gadget to have a massive ‘active sensing area’.

It is able to capture more information in every pixel and create a more dynamic range of pictures by reducing the noise and enhancing low-light performance.

The drone an effective pixel area 10-bit Dlog-M color profile and a 10-bit HDR Video with 4K 10-bit HDR support that comes with ‘immediate playback support’. This undeniably makes this gadget one of the best in the drone league.

Customer Opinion

If you want your drones to deliver an amazing picture quality, then this is exactly what the Pro provides along with much more to it. And, its superior imaging and video playback are reflected in the customer opinions and reviews as well.

Although there might be a few issues with its software support and it comes with a considerably high price tag, its overall performance has garnered much support and positive feedback.

If you ask me, the DJI Mavic 2 Pro Drone is as good as it gets and is an ideal solution for professional photographers who prioritize picture clarity over everything else.

Verdict

I would primarily recommend the DJI Mavic 2 Pro Drone for professional purposes rather than for domestic or casual use. It’s smart and sleek with an amazing range of features and power, but it’s not cheap.

Hence, unless you are willing to make a living out of capturing photos through it, consider opting for suitable alternatives with a more comfortable price tag. The imaging power and complicated features may require time to get used to for an amateur or casual user.

Introduction

The Mavic Pro Platinum is the second iteration of the Mavic drone from DJI. When it comes to design, there’s very little change, apart from a slightly different color scheme. One of the best features of the Mavic Pro is that the rotors of the drone fold into the body, so you don’t have to carry it around awkwardly.

Product Benefits

Weighing at 1.6 pounds, this is one of the lightest drones on the market. That makes it extremely mobile and able to capture shots from tight places without a hitch. What makes it better than its younger brother is two main features. For one thing, it has a longer flight time. For another, the rotors aren’t as loud.

On average, the drone stays in the air for about 28 minutes with normal usage. If you’re a vlogger or independent creator and need some amazing shots, then this is a great piece of tech to have.

Image via João Rocha@joaoplrocha

When it comes to operating the drone, the controller does a fairly good job. The controller is about the size of an average game controller, so it doesn’t add too much bulk to your gear. There’s an LCD to display connection status, battery remaining, and other useful information about your drone. It’s also got controls to record video and take photos.

At the bottom of the controller, there’s a receptacle where you can neatly connect your smartphone to get a first-person view from the camera of the drone.

Customer Opinion

The Mavic Pro Platinum is a drone that holds its own against its competition. But my absolute favorite thing about the Pro Platinum isn’t the small size or convenient features. It’s just how mobile it is. The smaller size makes it extremely easy to operate. That also makes it nimble in the air and easy to get into some very tight spaces for some amazing shots.

Image via Lloyd Dirks@lloydaleveque

Verdict

Priced at $1100, the Mavic Pro Platinum is not cheap. It’s an expensive drone, but that also means that you’re paying for quality. The picture quality is great, and it’s compact enough to fit into small bags and cases. The battery life isn’t also too bad, with 28 minutes of flight on a single charge. But where it stands out is the outstanding mobility. That alone makes the Mavic Pro Platinum worthy of demanding a thousand dollars from your pocket.

Introduction

The Phantom Pro is one of DJI’s flagship offerings in the drone market. Unlike the Mavic Pro, this isn’t a compact drone. It’s designed to be bulky and designed to ensure that there are better camera quality and more time for recording when it’s in the air.

This certainly isn’t a cheap drone by any argument, coming in at $1800, but you are paying for one of the best drones on the market. But is the price worth the package you’re getting?

Product Benefits

The body of the Phantom Pro is nearly identical to its predecessor. But it does pack in more sensors into the legs. At this size, you’d expect the drone to remain in the air for quite some time, and that does hold true. DJI claims that the drone has a flight time of 30 minutes. In real-world scenarios, that figure should be closer to 28 minutes, but that’s not far from the claim.

But the standout feature of the Phantom Pro has to be the amazing camera. DJI has put in a tremendous amount of effort into ensuring that the camera stands above the competition, and it shows.

Image via Jason Blackeye@jeisblack

You can shoot in 4k at 60fps or go down to 1080p at 120fps if you’re looking for slow-motion shots. Images and video are crisp and clear, making them perfect if you’re into professional photography or clogging.

The Phantom Pro comes with a touchscreen controller which you use to control all of the drone’s features. The interface is clean and easy to use, making it a joy to use.

Image via Jason Blackeye@jeisblack

Customer Opinion

Although the $1500-1800 asking price is relatively high, the price is well worth it if you consider that this is one of the best, if not the best camera drone on the market. That demands a premium, and it’s well worth it. If you’re a professional content creator, then this is a must-have in your arsenal.

Verdict

As a camera drone, the Phantom Pro has very few equals. The long flight time and impeccable camera quality give you a lot of freedom to create stunning works of art, whether you’re into professional photography, videography, vlogging, or anything else. The price can be off-putting for some people, but that’s no reason not to take a good, hard, and long look at this drone. DJI’s Phantom Pro series of drones have always been known as the “iPhones of drones,” and it’s plain to see why.

That depends on what you’re looking for. If you’re starting to get into drones, but want one of high quality, then the Mavic Pro Platinum can be a great way to get started. The mobility and portability can’t be beaten, along with the long flight time. The camera isn’t as great as the Phantom Pro, but it’s terribly good, and you can use it to take some great shots or video.

But if you’re a video producer looking for the perfect camera and picture quality, then it’s got to be the Phantom Pro. The camera is off the charts and makes it very hard to recommend anything else.