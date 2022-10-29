Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

The Rowenta Turbo Silence Extreme 16-inch fan is whisper quiet and offers intense power and airflow. It can be a suitable addition to make your rooms cooler or improve the air circulation in general.

We agree- summers are practically impossible to spend without the right pedestal fan by your side. And the Rowenta VU5670 Turbo Silence Fan can be the perfect aid to beat the scorching heat. This oscillating fan runs quietly because of its silent night mode, so you can rest assured about enjoying cool air without any unwanted noise. It’s a quiet fan that hardly lets the user understand how powerful it is!

Main Features Of The Rowenta VU5670 Turbo Silence Fan

1. Materials And Size: Sturdy And Compact

This pedestal fan is made of metal and plastic, which makes it quite sturdy and durable for placement in almost any room. The head of the fan is 16 inches wide, so you should determine its placement accordingly. And the base is pretty wide, which enables it to keep the fan stable in all conditions.

Additionally, the telescopic pole comes with a height adjustment feature. You can keep it at 42 inches or increase the height to 54 inches.

But once completely assembled, it weighs around 19 pounds, which is a bit heavy for its size. If you have back problems, never try to move the fan around by yourself. Likewise, make sure that your young ones do not use it as a climbing tower. If the fan is switched on, they might get hurt.

Also, what requires a mention is the power cord which is less than 5 feet long. The short length is an advantage because it has less chances of tangling to disrupt the beauty of your flooring. However, a small cord means that you will have to place it in a way so that the fan reaches its power source.

And if that’s not possible, you can always use an extension cord for quick and easy access.

2. Control Panel: Easy To Use For People Of All Age Groups

One of the coolest things about this fan is that it comes with an electronic control panel. From here, you can use the most energy-efficient setting to save a few dollars on your power bills. Even older people or users with vision-related issues will find this panel super simple to handle.

This is primarily because the panel is quite large with everything properly spaced out, which makes reading the different modes and options easy.

Besides, there is a power and remote button which enables you to activate the remote control so that you can use the five-speed settings with ease. Not only that, but it also enables you to change the power according to your needs.

We loved the turbo setting, which delivers impressive airflow for almost all spaces. This is quite different from the other speed options and kicks the fan speed to the highest gear.

Apart from providing multiple fan speed options, this control panel has an 8-hour timer. So, you can put it on a timer and go off to sleep. You can choose your preferred hours of use and the fan will automatically get switched off after that. This, combined with the energy saving mode, will help you keep your power bills in check.

3. Exceptional Design: Stellar Looks That Will Steal Attention

There’s no doubt that this 16-inch stand fan does an excellent job of cooling the air in your room. But apart from delivering exceptionally strong airflow, this unit adds to the decor in your house. We were pretty impressed with the modern and minimalist look of this fan, which goes well with most decors.

This oscillating standing fan should ideally be placed on a stable and firm surface to ensure that it gets the attention it deserves to stand out. And as we have mentioned earlier, the base of this great fan is a bit wide, which adds to the stability and beauty of the unit.

4. Noteworthy Features: Useful And Easy Set Up

One of the main features that make this oscillating stand fan a customer favorite is its turbo boost feature. It helps improve air circulation while delivering an ultra quiet performance even when the fan speed is at the highest setting.

The brand promises that unlike ceiling fans, this turbo silent stand fan won’t produce a sound of more than 35 decibels. And the airflow is pretty commendable (2436 ft/minute) even when running on the energy-saving mode. For someone who wants pedestal fans for falling asleep comfortably at night, this fan can be a go-to.

Moving on, setting up this Rowenta fan is super simple to assemble, as all the parts can be found within the box. And if you follow the user manual carefully, assembling it should not take more than 20 minutes. However, to ensure that you get an intense airflow from this quietest stand fan, you will need to follow the instructions to the T.

5. Remote Control- Making Operation Simple

As we have mentioned earlier, you find a remote in the package that can be activated through a button present on the control panel. This compact remote control not only comes with a minimal design but also offers you easy access to the turbo silence stand fan.

The integrated remote control storage makes sure that you do not have to worry about losing it every now and then. You can take the remote from the storage spot, lie down on your bed and still operate the fan with ease. That said, it does not come with batteries, and you will need to purchase them separately.

6. Swivel And Pivot- Wind In All Direction

To ensure that the fan is in the correct operating position, you can pivot the head up and down according to your requirements. When needed, you can even tilt it to the left or right. This feature is super helpful when you have more people in the room and you need airflow in all directions.

The oscillating feature is a great addition because it keeps the room airy and does not only focus airflow in one direction. Besides, you can expect whisper quiet operation, meaning you can easily sleep without worrying about any unwanted noise.

The only minor disadvantage is that the oscillating button is present at the head of the fan and needs to be operated manually. For this, the remote control is of no use.

In a way, this fan oscillates pretty much like the old-school models. While it might feel inconvenient to some, it is definitely not a deal breaker. You will just need to get up from time to time if you want the fan to face a different direction.

7. Maintenance And Cleaning- Simple And Straightforward

You may already know that it’s practically impossible to prevent dust buildups in fans, especially if you have furry friends at home. And this pedestal fan is no different.

However, it will come as a relief that this fan is quite simple to clean. On following the user manual, you will find detailed drawings of how you can clean the fan cage with a slightly damp cloth. But before you do that, we suggest doing a preliminary cleaning using a vacuum cleaner.

If you want to do a deep cleaning, you will need to unscrew the cage to clean the blades. Once cleaned, you can install the pieces, and the fan will be good to go.

While scanning through the user reviews, we found that the fan tends to rust quite fast if it comes in contact with water or humid air. Hence, it’s best that you keep it away from humidity and moisture to make the metal parts last longer without rusting. And this, in turn, will enhance the longevity of this beautiful fan.

You can even consider using a static cling cloth instead of using a damp one for cleaning purposes to prevent the fan from being exposed to unnecessary moisture.

What We Like

Highly stable throughout

Offers turbo boost fan speed

Silent operation

Easy to set up

What We Don’t Like

Might catch rust without maintenance

Weighs a bit after installation

Specs

Product Name : VU5670 Turbo Silence Oscillating Fan

Product Brand : Rowenta

Colors : Silver, white, black

Mounting Type : Freestanding

Warranty : 12 months

Rowenta VU5670 Turbo Silence Fan Final Verdict

If you are tired of your previous fans and looking for an upgrade, this one is definitely worth considering. However, keep in mind that its price is a bit higher than the standard pedestal fans available on the market.

However, we were pretty impressed with how easy it is to operate and the modern design that will suit most rooms and home interior decors. This perfect balance is what makes it a great bet for people of all ages and walks of life. Just place it at the right spot in the room, and you will surely receive compliments from your visitors!

Although rusting is a problem that you need to be careful about, keeping it away from moisture will add to its longevity.

And with that, it is time for us to finally bring down the curtains on today’s guide. See you next time!

