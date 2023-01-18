Staedtler 925 Vs Rotring 600 | Comparison

If you ask me, mechanical pencils are definitely an upgrade over conventional wooden pencils.

I mean, they are far more convenient, versatile, and are better looking too. On that note, two of the best mechanical pencils today are the Staedtler 925 and the Rotring 600. That’s why I have compared these two in this brief guide.

So, if you are unable to decide between them, then keep reading!

Staedtler – A Brief Overview

Established in 1835, the Staedtler brand is possibly one of the oldest and most renowned names in the domain of drawing and writing implements. This German brand operates globally and offers a wide range of products to its customers.

Among mechanical pencils, the most popular options offered are the Staedtler Mars pencils, known for their in-built pencil sharpener systems. Then there is the Silver Series, which is a lineup of premium-quality mechanical pencils.

Staedtler 925 Review

The Silver Series Staedtler 925 pencil is proof of the brand’s quality that comes at a relatively affordable price tag.

This pencil feels comfortable to hold in your hand, which means that you won’t have to worry about hand fatigue. So, if you use pencils to write or draw a lot, you will find this option to be pretty appealing.

Product Features

1. Build Quality – Luxurious And Lightweight

The Staedtler 925 mechanical drafting pencil has a very lightweight build, which makes it easy to hold in your hand. This is because of the high-grade materials that have been used to make it. Such an aspect makes it relatively easier to use than the Rotring 600, which has a higher weight.

Its barrel is round and has a silvery sheen, which looks quite attractive. And compared to other mechanical pencils, the barrel has a much smoother finish, which makes the pencil look sleek and shiny.

2. Grip – Firm But Comfortable

This mechanical pencil has a knurled grip design, providing a stable grip that does not slip out of your fingers. There are concentric rings along the grip, which further improves friction.

That said, the grip doesn’t feel too rough for the fingers, so you can use it comfortably for a long time. It is made from the same material that is used for the rest of the body. So, it is fairly firm and well-built overall.

However, when I was using the pencil, I noticed one issue with the grip that might be a bit of an inconvenience for some people. The concentric grooves on the grip can become easily dirty due to the accumulation of dust particles. And since they are very narrow, you will have difficulty cleaning them.

3. Design – Highly Convenient

The design of the Staedtler 925 mechanical pencil features several convenience features that further enhance the practicality of this option. For starters, the end cap on top has an intuitive design, which makes it satisfying to use.

You can remove the cap to reveal a small eraser that can be great for fixing your mistakes on the move. And the lead tube is located just below the eraser so that you can easily refill the pencil when you run out of lead.

Above the grip lies a lead grade indicator that you can adjust according to the lead you are currently using. The pencil supports different lead types ranging between 2B and 3H.

Pros Lightweight body

Premium-quality build

Comfortable knurled grip

Convenient to use Cons The concentric grooves on the grip accumulate dust

Rotring – A Brief Overview

Another renowned name in the domain of writing instruments, Rotring is a brand that is known for its innovation and quality. While the brand manufactures both pens and pencils, its mechanical pencils, such as the Rotring 500 and 600, are particularly popular among users.

Rotring 600 Review

The Rotring 600 has a sleek body that is highly durable, which means that you can use it for a long time without any issues. And it produces clear, sharp lines that make it an ideal choice for writing or drawing.

Product Features

1. Build Quality – Extremely Durable

The Rotring 600 pencil is made from premium quality metal and uses no plastic materials, which provides incredible durability to the pencil, more so than the Staedtler 925. So, you can rest assured the pencil will not break or become damaged under any circumstances.

What’s more, the lead advancement mechanism is made from brass alloy, which further improves durability. The barrel has a hexagonal shape, preventing it from rolling or sliding from the drawing table.

However, its full-metal build makes the pencil relatively heavier, which can give rise to hand fatigue. Fortunately, the problem can be solved if you use it for short intervals.

2. Design – Highly Practical

The metal cap at the end can be removed to reveal a small eraser inside. This eraser does a fine job of erasing the pencil marks, which means that you do not need to carry a separate eraser with you at all times.

Below the eraser is the brass lead tube, which can be easily accessed to refill the lead. The fixed lead guidance sleeve present inside the pencil helps to advance the lead smoothly without any breakage. Likewise, the tip of the pencil uses a pipe to protect the lead from breakage.

The lead grade indicator is located just below the cap, which separates it from the Staedtler 925 that has the indicator above the grip. It can be easily adjusted to match the lead you are currently using.

3. Grip – Relatively Comfortable

This pencil features a knurled grip that is made from the same metal as the rest of the outer body. However, it has a rounded shape instead of the hexagonal shape used in the barrel. And the grip has just the right amount of roughness to make it comfortable for your fingers.

In this regard, the barrel’s hexagonal profile does provide some degree of support while holding the pencil. Both of these aspects make the pencil easy to control while writing or drawing.

What we like Fully metallic body

Extremely durable

Easy to control

Prevents lead breakage What we don’t like Comparatively heavy

Staedtler 925 Vs Rotring 600 Conclusion

In case you want a premium quality pencil for an affordable price, I would suggest going with the Staedtler Silver Series drafting mechanical pencil 925 25-05. Thanks to its writing comfort, it is the best pencil for those who like to write or draw at a stretch.

On the other hand, if you simply prefer durability, and do not mind a little extra weight, then the Rotring 600 mechanical pencil should be your pick. Due to its tough build, it is an excellent choice for engineers and architects working in the field.