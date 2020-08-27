40+ Types of Beds | Styles, Sizes, Frames + Designs

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

The bed is the single most important piece of furniture, and hence, needs a lot of thought before you finally make up your mind and buy one.

A lot goes into finding the right bed, as you must weigh-in several factors that affect the overall functionality and performance. Long story short, it’s not an easy decision to make, even though you may have some ideas.

That’s why we are here to help you choose better. With the help of this guide, we intend to discuss the different options you have on the basis of style, design, size, and material.

For easy reference, we have also created a photo gallery so you can immediately understand the type of bed we’re talking about. We have covered every detail and want you to find the most suitable option on the market. So, take a look at our elaborate list of 40+ types of bed and pick the best one now.

Without further ado, let’s get down to business.

Types of Beds

Different Bed Types By Design

When buying beds, the design is a key criterion as its functionality, and overall appearance solely depend on it. Below we have listed some of the popular designs that are ruling the market right now.

Platform

A platform bed includes a raised base featuring an even, horizontal solid frame. It usually comprises rows of pliable wooden slats or lattice structures meant for supporting a mattress. This dependable platform provides support, flexibility, and ventilation for the mattress, thereby eliminating the need for a second mattress or a box-spring as a foundation.

Panel

A panel bed typically features a headboard and footboard made of flat wooden boards. These structures on either side of the bed are framed with raised molding or grooves that simulate traditional wainscoting or wood paneling.

Furthermore, the headboard and footboard are connected via wooden rails. Panel beds are available in both painted and wood-stained finishes, so you can pick something suitable to your taste. Besides, some manufacturers also offer headboard-only models.

Folding

If you’re short on floor space, a folding bed is one of the best options. These models have a hinged frame, enabling easy storage in compact spaces. They are often used to furnish the guest or spare rooms where the bed is seldom slept in.

While some units feature a wheeled frame, where the bed can be folded back into closets, others fold into half or enclosures meant to be displayed. Usually, these beds are multipurpose and often come with storage space.

Murphy – Wall Beds

Murphy beds, also commonly known as wall beds, are space-saving units, suitable for small apartments. Like folding beds, these, too, come with a hinged frame, where the bed can be lifted vertically and stored in a cabinet or closet.

Therefore, you have the liberty to use the entire floor space, occupied by the bed, once it’s put back. Also, since it folds into a cabinet, it’s rather inconspicuous and won’t interfere with your decor.

Sleigh

A sleigh bed is a statement piece of furniture that can add a vintage charm to your interiors. These traditional units feature scrolled or curved feet and headboards, typically resembling a sleigh or sled.

They were usually made of heavy wood, and were quite the rage during the 19th century. This design is an amalgamation of French and American carpentry prevalent during that period. Presently, sleigh beds come in a variety of materials, including wood, steel, iron, and aluminum.

Also, the modern designs feature subtle curves on the feet and headboards, mainly to enhance practicality and visual appeal.

Adjustable

An adjustable bed is suitable for users who watch TV and enjoy reading or using devices on the bed. These beds include a motor that allows you to customize the sitting positions, so you can comfortably engage in any activity.

You may take it a step further and look for features where both sides of the bed can be adjusted independently. However, adjustable beds are more practical for single occupants as you can personalize the experience, without worrying about others.

Trundle

Trundle beds are quite unique and have an appeal of their own. They’re basically a pair of beds, with one standard model and another one fitted with wheels. The second bed is stored beneath the main model, thereby saving precious floor space.

This design is ideal for a small room, where you can use the extra bed when you have guests over at your place. Plus, it can be neatly tucked below the main bed without any parts awkwardly sticking out.

Santiago Bed

Santiago beds sport a traditional design with an ornamental crown-shaped headboard. These look nothing short of grand and cost a fortune. So, if you’re in a mood to splurge and want to invest in a timeless design, we suggest settling for this option.

Santiago beds are worthy of being centerpieces, as they not only elevate the existing decor but also speak volumes about your taste for all things luxurious.

Standard

The standard bed frame usually has a metal supporting structure that holds the box spring and the mattress. It’s a bare-bones design that does nothing to enrich the visual appeal. The standard bed is just a frame that you can furnish and use as per preference. Depending on the frame material, they’re quite durable, ensuring high performance in the long run.

Poster

A poster or a four-poster bed includes four vertical columns in each corner of the mainframe. You can also find models where these columns support an upper panel. The conventional poster beds were made of carved oak and looked exquisite in the ornate design.

Today, you can choose from a variety of build materials and configurations and find something much easier to use and maintain.

Daybed

Daybeds are suitable for sleeping, reclining, lounging, and seating. These units are often found in common rooms. As for the frame, you can choose anything between wood, metal, or a combination structure. The shape of these beds is a cross between a couch, chaise lounge, and a regular bed.

Therefore it’s a multipurpose piece of furniture that you can use any way you like and is an excellent way to furnish spare rooms.

Bunk Bed

Obviously, these are not meant for adults. But if you have two or more kids at your home, bunk beds are the ideal sleeping accommodation. They are fun and great for saving space without arranging for a separate bed in the house.

So, if your children are sharing a room, rather than fitting in separate units, you can install a bunk bed with extra floor space to spare. Moreover, kids love them as they bring in an element of excitement.

These models are available in different configurations, including l-shape, with stairs, with desks, doubles, loft-style, and compact options.

Canopy

A canopy bed is another decorative option, similar to the four-poster model. These units also come with posts on each corner of the bed. However, these posts or columns support an upper panel that adds an interesting detail to the overall look.

You can drape a piece of fabric from the upper panel and create a canopy, ceiling, or a covering for the bed. It looks quite majestic and enhances the aesthetics of your bedroom. The intricate details on the wood posts and beams speak volumes about the expert craftsmanship involved in the making of these units. Nevertheless, these beds are quite expensive and not for everyone.

Futon

This is another design that works great in compact spaces. It’s a convertible option that you can use as a bed or for sitting. Depending on the number of occupants, you can invest in a size that’ll meet your needs perfectly. As such, futons are available in small and large sizes with a variety of style options.

The large wooden ones come with a hefty price tag, but they last longer than most other options. Therefore, we suggest investing in a well-made futon that will last you for years instead of saving a few dollars on a cheaper option. Futons are ideal for common areas as you quickly transform it into a seating space for your guests, and nobody will be any wiser.

Pull-Out Sofa Bed

A pull-out sofa bed is a type of convertible sleeper sofa that you can use for extra accommodation. These units come with a mattress that folds into a sofa and can be pulled out to transform into a bed.

Pull-out models are quite convenient and easy to operate, allowing users to convert them in a snap. Also, it’s unobtrusive as the bed is neatly tucked out of view.

Convertible Ottoman Bed

Modern living spaces demand furniture that does not take up a lot of room. Since floor space is at a premium, it’s best to look out for options with a small footprint. The convertible ottoman bed is the ideal solution in this case.

These units can turn into beds and can be folded back when not in use. You can also find long ottoman benches that serve as a bed as-is. However, these are meant for single sleepers and have a limited weight capacity.

For some users, these are an eyesore, as the frames look quite flimsy and do nothing to improve aesthetics. Nevertheless, it’s a viable option if you’re on a tight budget.

Convertible Sofa

A convertible sofa is hardly a new concept, but it’s still relevant in the present day. Unlike the pull-out models, these units do not have a separate mattress for the bed. Instead, the seat and back cushion of the sofa seamlessly align to form a bed mattress.

This form of sleeper sofas is quite comfortable and easy to operate. It works on a simple idea – the sofa back entirely reclines downwards, creating a flat surface for the bed. When your guests come over, you can quickly convert it and otherwise use it for sitting.

Storage Beds

Storage beds include drawers and other concealed enclosures that seamlessly blend with the main design. Some units also come with a hinged frame, where the entire sleeping surface can be lifted, revealing box-like storage.

The following are the two common types of storage beds.

Side Drawer Storage

As you can see, these beds have storage drawers along the length of the bed. You can keep your blankets, bed sheets, and other items in them for immediate access.

Side And Front Drawer Storage

This is a good option for anyone looking to keep their things tucked neatly out of the way. You get ample space to store your bed sheet, blankets, and pillows.

Different Bed Sizes

Twin Bed: 39″ x 75″

Commonly known as the single bed, the twin model provides just enough space to accommodate a child or an adult sleeper. However, for taller adults, we suggest a twin-XL or bigger, which offers more length. This size is suitable for small guest rooms, daybeds, and bunk beds.

Twin-XL: 39″ x 80″

As evident, the XL denotes the extra-large size of the bed. These units are 5 inches longer than the twin models. Therefore, if you want a bed for a taller person, this is the ideal size. Besides, it’s the same length as a king or queen size bed. Long story short, two of these kept side-by-side is equivalent to a king size unit.

Double: 54″x 75″

The double size bed was quite popular earlier and was meant to accommodate two adults. While it’s suitable for a smaller bedroom, this size is now mainly used for furnishing guest rooms. Also, it’s a roomy option for a single sleeper.

Given the unit’s dimensions, it’s a snug fit for two adults and has the same length as the standard twin model. As of now, queen size is a favorite among couples as it offers more horizontal space. Nevertheless, these units are still found in homestays and smaller apartments.

Queen: 60″ x 80″

As mentioned earlier, the queen size is the most common choice among buyers. These models are a few inches shy of the king size, and are ideal for two adults, looking to save floor space. Moreover, if you’re a single sleeper and want to spread out, consider this option.

King: 76″ x 80″

A standard king size bed has the same length as a queen, but it’s much wider than the latter. If you have a spacious bedroom, a king size unit makes for the perfect centerpiece. It offers the most space for two adults and is an excellent choice if you have to share it with a child or a pet.

For taller people who need more space to stretch out, indulge yourself with a California-King. These have to be specially made and are bigger than the regular king size.

California King: 72″ x 84″

The California king is a whopping 72″ x 84″, offering ample space to two users. It’s a luxurious unit that adds a sophisticated touch to a large bedroom. This is as big as it gets, but we suggest getting a custom made unit if you want even more space.

However, before buying one of these, make sure you have enough space for accommodation and movement. It’s impractical if it ends up taking the whole room. That said, it’s an excellent option for taller adults.

Different Bed Styles

Traditional

The traditional style has stood the test of time and keeps alive the conventional forms of carpentry prevalent earlier. These units have been around for centuries and continue to charm people looking to recreate the old world appeal.

Contemporary

Contemporary is a blanket term that includes all new styles that did not exist in the past. These beds are made using modern techniques and materials and feature patterns and designs that appeal to the new generation of buyers.

Modern

While it may seem that we’ve covered this in the previous option, modern style units transform the basic concept of a bed. These may have some contemporary features, but they are physical representations of new ideas that were not explored in the past.

So, if you want to go completely avant-garde, look for these options to create an inimitable bedroom space.

Cottage

Cottage beds are distinguishable for their exceptionally large and lavish headboards. They may sport some carving patterns, but more often than not, the headboard has a painted finish. It looks quaint and bright, giving off cozy vibes.

Mission

Mission style is a handsome design that emphasizes horizontal and vertical flat panels and lines. It has a typical no-frills appearance, which brings more attention to the expert woodwork involved.

Country

The country style embodies traditional shapes and rich textures, keeping the average American buyer in mind. It’s a practical choice that will prove cost-effective in the long run.

Industrial

The most identifiable feature of industrial style beds is their utilitarian look, which stems from the concept of factories and production centers. The spartan appearance has a charm of its own, and as such, this style is quite popular in smaller apartments.

Coastal

As shown in the image, the coastal style has a very prominent shape with broad sides and a large headboard. These plush beds are ideal for rooms with a beautiful view.

Rustic

As the name suggests, the rustic style represents all things old fashioned, homespun, and pastoral. This design caters to a very particular taste and is not for everyone.

Mid-Century

The mid-century style is an ode to the framing design of the 1950s and ’60s. These beds usually have streamlined headboards and tapered wooden legs. It’s a sophisticated yet utilitarian style that continues to appeal to modern-day buyers.

Scandinavian

Any Scandinavian piece of furniture exudes minimalism, functionality, and simplicity. These units are available in a range of shapes, but typically lack extravagant elements that purely serve an aesthetic purpose.

Common Frame Material

Now that you are familiar with the multiple bed styles, designs, and sizes, it’s time to find out about the bed frame material. Here, you only have a handful of choices, so it won’t be a problem to get the most suitable option. However, the main deciding factor in this case is the budget. Nevertheless, we’ve included something for everyone.

The following are the common frame materials used in making a bed.

Wood

Wood is the most obvious of all choices and undoubtedly the oldest. Wooden furniture will probably never go out of fashion, and even now, beds with wood frames are the most popular among buyers. It provides ample opportunity to display superior craftsmanship, and you can find some of the best hand-crafted units in this collection.

Metal

Metal bed frames are a relatively modern invention and, as such, lack the coziness and familiarity of their wood counterparts. However, they have some significant advantages which appeal to a lot of buyers.

For instance, they are much lighter and easily adjustable compared to wooden frames. Besides, they ensure durability while adding a contemporary touch to your interiors.

Wicker Rattan

In these units, rattan, a natural fiber, is woven into a hard surface. The weaving technique used is referred to as wicker. These frames are made of plant-based or plastic materials; hence, they’re lightweight yet sturdy.

Pallet Bed

Another common option for bed frames is the pallet. These have become quite popular, especially among new generation buyers. You can buy one with or without wheels and get a size suitable for your needs.

You can also build them elevated or low to the ground, depending on what’s more comfortable and looks good. Basically, the pallets create a platform where users can place the mattress.

Bed Features To Consider

Distressed Finish

The distressed effect creates an old, worn-out look, wherein the furniture is intentionally manipulated to appear that way. This is usually done by using sandpaper or paint stripper. Some users prefer this finish for its less than perfect appearance.

Upholstered Headboard

An upholstered headboard makes the bed comfier while adding a luxurious and elegant touch. The overall look is very neat and grand.

Lighted Headboard

Lighted headboards can be incorporated in a variety of bed styles, shapes, sizes, and materials. Most importantly, the light source must be embedded on the headboard, allowing users to read on the bed and look for things in the dark.

Bookcase

Bookcase beds, as shown in the image, incorporate a bookcase with the bed structure. So, instead, you’ll have a bookshelf where otherwise one normally finds a headboard. This is altogether quite unique and a smart way to utilize limited space.

Anatomy Of A Well-Made Bed

Having the right bed is not enough; you still need to put in some effort to make it look beautiful and inviting. While the visual elements of the unit have a role to play, it ultimately comes down to how you make your bed.

So, here’s a list of all the things you’ll be needing to make your bed look gorgeous.

Fitted Sheet

These sheets usually have elastic around it, allowing you to tuck the corners effortlessly. Get some fitted sheets to make the job easier.

Flat Sheet

These are the regular bed sheets that you cover yourself with. These keep you cool and comfortable at night.

Blanket

You may keep one neatly folded on the bottom of the bed. The added layers make your bed cozier.

Coverlet

You may not have heard about these, but a coverlet is basically a quilt. A lot of people use a coverlet as a bedspread to enhance aesthetics. Depending on your preference, you can either get a solid color or one with decorative patterns.

It’s a thin layer that keeps you mildly warm and goes over the blanket. This is completely optional, but a coverlet really elevates the look of your bed.

Duvet

This is the large, puffy thing that goes above all the layers on the bed. You can choose from a wide range of colors and patterns and find something that complements the existing decor. It’s also available in white, which ideally should be wrapped in a duvet cover. This thick layer provides maximum warmth.

Duvet Cover

Here too, you can pick from a wide selection. A duvet cover is like a giant pillowcase, wherein you stuff the thick fabric material.

Pillows and Pillowcases

We suggest getting at least 4 standard-sized pillows for your bed. In case it’s a twin or any other single sleeper model, a pair of pillows is good enough. As for pillowcases, you can either use the ones that come with the sheet or buy separately. If you’re getting separate pillow covers, buy something that will create an attractive contrast.

Shams

Shams are pillowcases that come with a decorative border. You can also find ‘Euro shams’ which are square, unlike the regular covers.

Decorative Pillows

These are not meant for sleeping on at night. As the name suggests, the sole purpose of these pillows is to make your bed look pretty and fluffy. These make your bed look more inviting and enhance the overall visual appeal.

There are no rules here; you can add as many decorative pillows as your heart desires. If you’re decorating your child’s bed, you can add colorful pillows that will make it a fun and exciting space.

NOTE: For best color coordinating, start with the duvet. The colors on the duvet will help you choose the right coverlet. For instance, the dominant color on the duvet can be used as a guide to select the coverlet and shams. As for sheets, you can go for plain white or play with colors and match them with borders and decorative pillows.

Frequently Asked Questions

This may come as a surprise, but buying the ideal bed is no walk in the park. People usually have a lot of queries, so we decided to field some of the frequently asked questions about beds.

Do beds have a standard length? If so, what is it?

The answer is a resounding YES. Beds do have a standard length, but the dimensions vary with the different sizes.

While the standard twin bed is 75 inches long, the twin XL has a length of 80 inches and is suitable for taller individuals. Likewise, the full-sized beds also sport a length of 75 inches.

The queen-sized beds and the twin XL model share the same length of 80 inches. In fact, king-sized beds also clock in at 80 inches. However, the longest bed length is 84 inches, and these are called California king beds. Other than that, a standard toddler bed is 52 inches long.

What are bed frames made of?

Historically speaking, wood has been the primary material used for constructing bed frames. When these frames came into existence, the underprivileged had cheaply-made wood frames while the ornate and hand-carved models were a symbol of luxury. Later on, iron and other metals were also used as bed frame materials.

As of now, the majority of bed frames are still made of wood. However, the quality and performance of the hardwood vary with different manufacturers. That said, metal frames are in vogue for their durability and neat look. Also, they are quite low maintenance and hassle-free. Meanwhile, plastic bed frames are suitable if you’re on a shoestring budget.

How are bed frames measured?

Obviously, there is a wide variety of bed frames available on the market. While some have to be joined with a headboard and footboard, others do not require any support and can stand on their own. The latter can hold a box spring and mattress on its own. Platform beds fall under this category, providing a reliable base for a mattress.

The standard metric to measure bed frames is inch. The length, width, and height of the frame are stated explicitly for each unit. Precise and accurate measurements are essential while measuring a bed frame, as this information will help you find the right mattress. This is especially important in case you are measuring an older frame.

When measuring the height, make sure to find the distance between the floor and the bottom as well as the top of the structure, where you’ll put the mattress. For some models with low frames, thicker mattresses are more suitable as they allow users to get in and out of bed easily.

Furthermore, frames without the attached headboard and footboard are usually a few inches shorter than the box spring and mattress. So, they tend to hang a bit over the edge. This is not a design flaw; rather, it’s meant for user safety to prevent people from accidentally bumping into the furniture.

Can bed frames be recycled?

Bed frames are generally made of either wood, metal, or plastic, and hence, most of them are recyclable. However, if it’s a stained wood frame that has been treated with a sealer, you cannot repurpose it. Also, you cannot burn it either, as the wood has chemicals on it. Thus, the majority of treated wood frames end up in landfills since they cannot be reused.

Nevertheless, other frame materials and parts are completely recyclable. Usually, the same service provider for home recycling can arrange a pickup. In case they do not accept larger items, you can drop them off at a local recycling center. Other than that, you can even sell metal components to scrapyards where they are reused.

Can bed frames be repaired?

Yes, they can be repaired, but it depends on the location and extent of the damage. While something as uncomplicated as drilling new holes into headboards and footboards to readjust the frame is not much of a hassle, major dislocations could lead to bigger problems.

Also, if the wood has undergone severe damage, very little can be done to salvage the situation. Meanwhile, metal frames are sturdier and stronger than other bed frame materials and suffer from the least damage.

However, if it gets bent out of shape, which although, is highly unlikely, it might not be possible to reset it to its original position. Besides, a misshapen frame can compromise the integrity of the box spring, so it’s best to replace it.

Plastic bed frames generally succumb to damages, since in most situations, repairs are unlikely to solve the issue. Even though these are quite economical, they don’t have the quality or durability of wood or metal frames.

Can beds get moldy?

Mold needs suitable conditions to grow and spread. That said, mold spores naturally float in the air, seeking damp areas conducive to their growth. Sometimes, beds can provide the ideal environment for the fungus to proliferate.

This can happen in homes with high humidity levels, eventually leading to mold growth. Mold goes unnoticed most of the time as they grow in hidden areas like the undersides of the box spring and mattress.

However, if the frame itself accumulates moisture, it could become a habitable environment for mold. To avoid this problem, you must regularly flip the mattresses and clean the bed surface. This will minimize mold risk and keep your bed in good shape for long.

Can used bed frames be sold?

As long as they are in a usable condition, with minimal scrapes and blemishes, used bed frames can be sold. And there are both physical and online markets where buyers and sellers can connect to exchange used goods.

Furthermore, you can sell second-hand bed frames at garage sales, flea markets, and thrift stores. Also, you may enlist your used furniture on websites meant for reselling.

Are beds with slats good?

Slats are an excellent way to supplement support underneath the box spring and mattress. While they are an affordable, easy to install option to reinforce the bed frame, they are hardly the most stable and can snap under too much weight.

Are platform beds low?

Platform beds are low to the ground, and usually, there’s a distance of 18 inches from the floor to the mattress top. Also, they are designed in a way so people can use them without box springs. Long story short, the mattress sits directly on the platform.

What are orthopedic beds?

Orthopedic beds are specialized units that include a mattress designed to contour to the user’s body alignment. They are recommended for individuals suffering from backache, body stiffness, or joint pains. Also, manufacturers claim that these beds help you to sleep better.

That said, orthopedic technology can be integrated into any type of mattress. For instance, memory foam is one of the popular choices. Apart from that, you can opt for innerspring or orthopedic latex mattresses.

Final Words

That’s all for now!

Regardless of whether you’re buying the bed from a store or getting it custom made, make sure to have a clear idea about your budget. This is essential, especially for custom beds, as some makers include hidden charges in addition to the actual cost.

Also, consider the dimensions of your room before selecting the ideal size, design, or material. If you’re not too sure, get an expert to help you out with the measurements. On that note, we’ve come to the end of this guide, and we hope you could find the most suitable option.

Let us know in the comments section below about your favorite pick from our lot.

Till next time!