16 Types Of Bunk Beds to Consider

To be honest, bunk beds are a savior when it comes to creating space in modern homes.

Yes, they do make us think of the time we spent in summer camps, but bunks beds are really helpful. Whether in dorm rooms or for households with multiple kids, the standard bunk bed has been a common choice for many years.

Having said that, people pay more attention to the interior of their homes nowadays. Hence, you cannot just force a wooden bunk bed in a room and forget about it. Even the market is filled to the brim with various types of bunk beds that one can get.

To make things a tad easier, we have compiled a list of some styles of bunk beds that can uplift your space without making it look shabby. We have tried our best to include tips for all kinds of homes.

So, without further ado, let’s get started!

Types Of Bunk Beds

Bunk Beds Based On Material

1. Wooden Bunk Beds

Whenever we think about bunk beds, the first material that comes to our mind has to be wood. Along with being the simplest material to find, wood is sturdy enough to hold the weight of someone using the upper bunk. We can also assume that wood might have been one of the first materials used for creating bunk beds.

Moreover, different kinds of wood can be used to make these beds. Some places like dorms usually use beds of the cheapest kinds, but for your home, you can opt for a bed made of sturdier wood for security and durability. Typically, hardwood like oak, cherry, or maple are best when it comes to long-lasting bunk beds.

Apart from adding an aesthetic value to a space, wooden bunk beds are said to be more crack-resistant than metal ones. However, for general spaces, people often opt for beds of pinewood, which is softwood material. If you are thinking of getting one, try to check for the reinforcements added on the bed to prevent wobbliness.

Another great thing about wooden bunk beds has to be the option to choose from several color options. You can even customize your bunk or loft beds and apply a stain to match with a room. Hence, wood has become the material of choice for many parents to add fun to the kids’ rooms.

2. Metal Bunk Beds

The next common material used for bunk beds has to be metal. These often cost less than wooden ones due to the easy availability of materials. On top of that, metal bunk beds work better for areas meant for adults as they have an industrial or rugged look.

Having said that, metal bunk beds are available in fun designs and colors to make them great for children. The design of metal bunk beds even has sleek lines, which make a room look more spacious. Moreover, the metal frames of bunk beds usually have an airy design compared to wooden variants.

These days you can get the usual styles of bunk beds or loft beds in both wood and metal. Nevertheless, one thing to note is that metal bunk beds have a low weight tolerance compared to wooden beds. Hence, you should check the weight allowance for the upper bunk before letting anyone use it.

Bunk Beds Based On Basic Designs

3. Standard Bunk Bed

When it comes to selecting a bunk bed, the simplest you can get is the standard bunk bed. This usually contains two equally-sized spaces for mattresses placed on top of each other. The upper bunk often has guard rails to prevent a person from falling over. There is also a ladder placed to help climb to the upper bed.

The standard bunk bed is also known as the twin over a twin bed or the standard twin bed. These days, these bunk beds are available in wood and metal options, but the traditional choice used to be hardwood.

Having said that, the standard twin bed is usually fit for children because of the limited bed size. Some variants are available where the bed sizes are a bit wider or longer to accommodate adults.

One of them is the twin over the full bunk beds, where there’s a twin bunk bed above a wider full bed. This option works well for homes where there is a single bedroom or homes that have children with considerable age gaps. Though less common, full-over full beds are also available, which is great for accommodating adults, especially in studio apartments.

Whenever you are buying a standard bunk bed, it’s crucial to measure the space available in a room before making a purchase. Do not forget to measure the vertical space, as a low ceiling may prevent a person from using the bunk comfortably.

4. Loft Bed

A common confusion among people is finding the difference between a bunk bed and a loft bed. Though the products are usually similar, the difference lies in the setting of the bed. The lower section doesn’t really have a bed but an open space or even a desk in a loft bed.

Hence, in reality, the loft bed is a raised bed to allow more space in the room and to avoid additional furniture. The standard loft bed is made of wood and may have a desk attached to the railings. It can easily work as a reading nook or a study area for a kid.

You can go ahead and add more furniture, like a small cupboard, to store the toys or books of your kid.

Moreover, the standard loft bed works well for households where the kid’s room is small. The additional floor space available under the loft bed can be quite useful. More elaborate loft beds can definitely be found that come with design elements to make the space even more effective.

Some brands have designed loft beds in such a way that another bed can be added to the lower section. You may consider this option if a bed already exists in your kid’s room. Just make sure to pick a color that matches the pre-existing bed, or you can even go for a contrast.

Similar to the wooden loft bed, a standard loft bed can also be found in metal variants. These have a more minimalistic aspect and usually have an open space under the loft to provide ample floor space. Some may have a desk under it for turning it into a study area.

Whenever you choose any loft bed with a metal frame, make sure to go for the most comfortable mattress to get the best sleep.

5. Futon Bunk Bed

The idea of a futon is to provide an option to sleep as well as to sit whenever needed. Hence, when this innovative furniture is added to a bunk bed, it creates a comfortable environment in the room. The futon can also work as an additional sleeping area when your kid’s friend comes over or even as a place to take afternoon naps.

When it comes to the idea of bunk beds, the addition of a futon in place of a lower bed is a relatively new idea. It’s especially great in rooms for teenagers as they will have a comfortable place to hang out while watching TV or playing games.

Moreover, futon bunk beds look more appealing in a studio or small apartment being used by adults. The choice of a gray or black metal frame along with contrasting bed sheets look impressive and put together even in a small space.

While most bunk beds are made in wood, twin-over-futon variants usually come with metal frames. There’s a slanted backrest over which the futon needs to be placed on the lower level. In most futon bunk beds, you will also find the ladders on the side. This ensures the usability of both the futon and the bed simultaneously.

Another point is to take the proper measurements as the futon bunk beds usually don’t include mattresses. Hence, it will help you choose a comfortable futon that fits the seat.

6. Triple Bunk Bed

Do you happen to live in a two-bedroom apartment but have three kids? Don’t worry, as the triple bunk bed comes as a savior. Yes, it’s just what you can imagine, a bunk bed with three twin beds on top of each other. Along with being an excellent invention for households, the triple bunk bed is extensively used in dorms, hostels, and even trains.

However, one thing to note about this design is that it works exceptionally well with high ceilings. This allows the person on the top to have the utmost level of comfortability while sitting on the top bunk.

In the case of triple bunk beds, a wooden bed frame would work the best if adults are going to use it. This is because wooden frames, especially ones made from hardwood, have more weight allowance. Having said that, many brands have come up with reinforced metal frames for triple bunk beds that do work well without any wobbliness.

Also known as the triple-decker beds, there are some triple bunk beds that have different-sized beds. We found one with a queen bed at the bottom and a full bed in the middle, topped by a twin bed. Because there are multiple layers, check the joints in the triple bunk bed to ensure its strength.

Another feature you should check in the triple bunk beds is the provision of ladders. Most will have two ladders, one for the top bunk and another for the middle. But, there are some brands that mix the two to minimize the floor space taken by the bed. If possible, test the ladders of a triple bunk bed model before the final purchase.

7. Trundle Bunk Bed

Would you like to have a standard bunk bed with a secret bed under it? Well, the trundle is just that as it has a hidden pull-out bed under the bottom bed. If you lack a guest room, it allows extra sleeping space for the visitor under your usual bed space. The extra bed is placed on casters or revolving wheels to easily pull it out when there’s a need for it.

Moreover, there are different types of trundle beds available in the market. One of them is similar to the regular bed that has an extra unit at the bottom. There, there are some models which are closer to style with the triple bunk beds.

Having said that, the best feature of trundles is that the units can fit even in rooms without high ceilings. So, if you have older children in college who visit on the weekends, a trundle becomes a perfect sleeping space for them.

Similarly, if you already have a twin or full in the room, there’s an option to buy just to get the trundle to slide under the pre-existing unit. You will need to take proper measurements to match both beds for this option perfectly.

8. Treehouse Bunk Bed

Treehouse bunk beds are often described as novelty pieces because of the enhanced design. If your kid has requested a treehouse, but there’s no space surrounding the home, then this style of bunk bed can be the best option. Like the standard bunk bed, it has a twin over twin design, but the upper buck is usually shaped like a treehouse.

We don’t think there’s a need to mention that these bunk beds are typically made of wood to look similar to a treehouse. You can also choose the design of a treehouse bunk bed according to your child’s gender or preference, as the upper deck can be easily turned into a dollhouse.

Moreover, the treehouse bed is often clubbed with a loft bed where the upper bunk acts as a play area. There is an option to put an additional bed in the lower section to act as the usual bed for your child in such cases. Some brands have also come up with extra cabinets or bookcases that can be attached to the bunk beds for more storage space.

As elaborate fun pieces, the treehouse bunk beds cost a bit more than the usual plain units. However, younger children love these unique bunk beds and add a more distinctive look to a child’s room.

9. L-Shaped Bunk Bed

As you can understand, the L-shaped bunk beds are shaped like the English letter “L.” So, compared to the standard bunk bed, there is an extra right angle appendage to the L-shaped bunk beds. These beds can also be categorized under the loft beds as frequently there is extra space below the units.

Coming to the design aspects, the L-shaped bunk beds come in a number of options. They may take up a bit more floor space but have provisions to fit up to three or four beds. An L-shaped bunk bed is the perfect sleeping arrangement to have in a dorm where many people stay together.

Apart from this, some people categorize the L-shaped bunk bed as a unit in which the lower bed is placed at a right angle. This provides extra space on either side of the bed to accommodate storage units and even a study table. These L-shaped bunk beds are great for housing older children and younger children in the same room.

Though the more traditional L-shaped bunk beds were made of wood, contemporary units are available in metal. Many L-shaped bunk beds are designed to fit in the corner to maximize the sleeping area without taking up too much floor space.

10. Study Bunk Bed

One of the best bunk beds to have for your child in a small room is the study bunk bed. This is essentially one of the loft beds with a study area in place of the lower bed. It’s especially great for rooms that would become too full if there is a bed plus a study table.

Moreover, there’s no hard and fast rule that the table can only be used as a study area. Older children might like it for playing video games, or it might work as a play area for younger children. And, if you are an adult who lives in a cramped space without a desk, the study area can become the perfect home office.

Apart from the usual loft beds, we even found some L-shaped bunk bed options with a study section. It’s usually included in the right-angle arm of the L-shaped bunk bed to create more space. And, some even have an extra bed over the study table.

Having said that, the only thing that you would need to find is a comfortable chair. You may also need to pick up some storage boxes or even a cupboard for better organization. Another point to note is to arrange a powerful light to help a child see while using the table or the reading nook.

11. Built-In Bunk Bed

At times it can be hard to find a bunk bed that suits your taste, and in that case, there’s always the option to go for built-in bunk beds. These are customized beds built for a specific room and are usually attached to a wall. Needless to say, built-in bunk beds require a considerably larger budget, but you can create something based on your imagination.

There has been a rise in popularity for the built-in bunk beds as parents want to give a more personalized touch to the bedroom of their kids. These bunk beds can have fun shapes or turn into a heavenly nook for the kids.

Similarly, hostels and dorm facilities have been building built-in bunk beds to match the interior of a space. These can be built in a pre-existing room, or a whole room can be designed around it. The built-in bunk beds often have more headspace between the two beds, along with having elaborate ladders.

One of the key aspects of built-in bunk beds is that you can design them safer. Many parents like to add stairs instead of the usual ladders so that the kids can climb easily. Moreover, these bunk beds are usually made of wood but may have a mix of materials based on the designer’s look.

Bunk Beds Based On Style

12. Traditional Bunk Bed

When we think about traditional bunk beds, the first thing that comes to our mind is the standard bunk bed. These have two twin beds on top of each other and have the traditional style of design. As you might have guessed, the traditional bunk bed is typically made of wood, especially hardwood.

Traditional bunk beds were quite popular before the 2000s when wooden furniture was all the rage. These have a more open design with bedposts and a bed frame of the earlier era. Furthermore, some traditional-style bunk beds may even have elaborate headboards that look excellent when a room is designed around it.

At times these beds are also sold by the name of classic or vintage bunk beds due to their style. These bunk beds look great in rooms that have a more traditional or cozy theme to them. Moreover, it’s a great option for those who want a more practical bunk bed that’s sturdy and would last for a long time.

13. Rustic Bunk Bed

Have you ever been to a log cabin? If so, then you might have come across a rustic style bunk bed. These are usually carved out of wood but have a more unfinished or rough look matching the theme of a cabin. Some rustic bunk beds are styled to look more rural with fence-like wooden bars or slats.

Besides, rustic bunk beds can be a great addition to a room for kids who enjoy summer camp. These beds are even available in the typical color options seen in the usual rustic furniture. Don’t worry, as most brands treat the wood just like in the case of other bunk beds to make it durable and safe for the kids.

As a side note, we would like to add that rustic bunk beds work quite well in jungle-themed rooms. You can pick one with a tree-like finish on the bed frame and a roomier design. Adding a few fake plants and animal-themed curtains can easily uplift the look.

14. Modern Bunk Bed

When we think about the futon bunk bed, it’s the more functional and modern option when it comes to the concept of bunk beds. The furniture pieces from the 20th century onwards have become much more practical. These bunk beds are styled to utilize as much space as possible by adding storage boxes and even trundle beds.

Contemporary or modern bunk beds are available in metal and wood options. One of the things that make these designs different is the ability to fit into the bedrooms of both adults and children seamlessly. On top of that, many of the modern bunk beds come with a better ability to customize according to your preference.

Besides, contemporary designers are more open to playing with the concept of colors. Hence, these bunk beds are available in an array of colors, often in fun options like red or yellow. You can also feel less guilty about painting over these beds as they have a comparatively lower cost compared to traditional bunk beds.

Another notable concept added to modern bunk beds is the steps. They make climbing to the top bunk much more comfortable than stairs, especially for younger kids and adults.

15. Industrial Bunk Bed

You might have heard about the industrial style, usually in terms of the interior of homes. It includes spaces that are more exposed or rugged to look like the interiors of a factory or warehouse. This includes adding metal items or pipes to the walls.

A similar approach is seen in the case of bunk beds made in the industrial style. Metal is a common choice for constructing these bunk beds, and the furniture often has a bronzed or metallic finish. At the same time, the industrial pieces have sharp, sleek lines and a more airy bed frame.

It’s pretty obvious that industrial-style bunk beds are preferred more by adults. Hence, they can often be found in the full over full bunk bed options – a size that’s more comfortable for teenagers and adults.

16. Transitional Bunk Bed

When it comes to transitional bunk beds, they are a mix of modern and traditional styles. Hence, some may blend materials like wood and metal, while others will have a more metallic finish on the wood.

Moreover, transitional bunk beds are easy to find on the market as these beds are made by clubbing the idea of an aesthetic look with a practical design. Most of the loft beds we have seen fall somewhere in the spectrum of transitional style design. These bunk beds are also thought to have a relaxed style compared to the classic or traditional beds.

In addition, bunk beds in transitional style come in varied sizes for children and adults. If you are confused about which type or design of bunk bed to choose for your home, one in transitional style might be a great selection.

Bunk Beds Buying Guide

Are you still confused about the type of bunk bed that would be suitable for your home? If so, don’t worry, as we have gathered some of the points to help you make the right decision. It’s absolutely okay to feel a bit lost when you get to know that there are various types of bunk beds.

So, this buying guide will surely come in handy while shopping around.

1. Available Space

Well, it shouldn’t be obvious that the first thing to think about while buying a bunk bed is the space available in a room. Considering the floor space would have been enough in the case of a regular bed. But, for a bunk bed, you’ll also need to take in the height of the ceiling.

Depending on the type of bunk bed you are thinking of getting, refer to the measurement of a typical model and measure from the floor to the ceiling. This would give you a fair idea if the bed would be compatible in the room.

In most cases, the standard twin bunk bed and even the triple bunk bed should fit seamlessly. But, if your apartment has a low ceiling, then it might be an exception. When taking the measurements, consider the extra height needed for a person to sit on top of the top bunk.

Apart from the height and the width of a bunk bed, you should also check that there’s enough area around the bed to fit other furniture. If there isn’t, then opting for a loft bed might be a better idea to get a bit more space.

2. Size Of The Bunk Bed

By now, you must have understood that bunk beds don’t just come in the twin-over-twin variant. Hence, if you are thinking about opting for a different size, it’s better to decide on it early. Apart from the typical bunk bed, there is also the twin-over-full option and the full-over-full option.

The beds with varied sizes are great for households that have two children or more. If you have a teenager or even a pre-teen, opting for a full-sized bed might be a better option.

Having said that, as you might guess, a full-sized bunk bed requires comparatively more floor space. So, keep the age of your child in mind while getting the bunk bed. This is crucial as a bed that’s too big for a child can become a safety concern.

Nevertheless, if you still want extra sleeping space for your adult children, there’s always the option to get a trundle. This offers more convenience as it slides under the lower bed.

3. Purpose Of The Bed

It may seem redundant that we are telling you to think about the purpose of the bunk bed, but this point is quite crucial. While researching the various types of bunk beds, we noticed that there are people who are opting for novelty options. Hence, if you are purchasing something like a treehouse bunk bed, it’s better to think about the purpose beforehand.

Firstly, if you have more than two children, make sure that both of them aren’t using the top bunk at the same time. As the top bunk usually has a lower weight limit, it’s safer to let only one child use it at a time. However, a way to solve this issue is by getting L-shaped bunk beds that have multiple top bunks to accommodate more people.

4. Material Of The Bunk Bed

Even though we have touched on this point, it’s quite essential to choose the right material for a bunk bed. The typical bunk bed is made of hardwood, but several options are available on the market. If you have small children, it’s always better to gravitate towards wooden options. Not only do they last for a long time, but wood bunk beds also come in different color options.

Having said that, adults and older children may like a more industrial or minimalistic look in their rooms. Metal is the preferred material for them. Just make sure that the bed has sturdy joints along with proper safety measurements to ensure adequate protection.

Whatever material you select for a bunk bed, a crucial point to check in them is the weight allowance. Knowing about the weight capacity of the top bunk gives you the assurance that it is fit to be used for the purpose it is being bought. There are bunk bed options available for adults that are meant to bear more weight.

Nevertheless, wooden bunk beds, especially those made of high-quality hardwood, can last for a long time with proper maintenance. In comparison, the usual lifespan for metal beds is said to be around 10-15 years.

5. Storage

Whenever you decide on getting a bunk bed, one of the first concerns to arise is storage. As a bunk bed takes up a considerable amount of space in a room, it’s necessary to think about the storage space before the furniture arrives. An easy way out is to pick a bunk bed that includes storage areas either in the form of a cupboard or it’s included under the lower bed.

Opting for loft beds works out pretty well in such situations as they are meant to provide more space to an area. We have also seen bunk beds that utilize the side spaces for adding more storage space. Whatever be the case, if you have children and limited space in their room, always make sure to think about the storage to avoid clutter near the bed.

Another great option is buying a bedroom suite that includes a bunk bed and other furniture. Moreover, in place of the regular loft bed, some bunk beds are designed with a study desk in the lower half. In such models, the top bunk usually works as the bed. And, these bunk beds are meant for the use of a single person rather than two people like for the standard bunk bed.

Bunk Beds FAQ

1. Is There A Specific Age For Using Bunk Beds? To be honest, the rise in the use of bunk beds has been seen after the portrayal of the furniture in numerous films and TV shows of the 1980s and 1990s. And, in most cases, the standard bunk beds are shown being used by kids. Hence, many people have the idea that these stacked beds can’t be used by adults. However, that isn’t true. The standard bunk bed available on the market will usually be labeled specifically according to the weight capacity. While the twin bunk beds might work well for children, plenty of options are available for adults. Moreover, bunk beds are quite commonly used in student dorms, hostels, and army camps that are meant for adults. Nevertheless, when you are searching for the perfect bunk beds, definitely pay attention to the weight capacity as well as the size of a bunk bed. Also, if you have younger children and older children sharing a room, try twin-over-full bunk beds to save space. A small tip if you have young children using the top bunk of a bed, try to get a model with enough railings to avoid accidental falls. 2. How To Make The Top Bunk Safer? Even though it’s perfectly safe to sleep on a bunk bed, some people still fear the accidents that may happen. One of the things to make sure of while getting bunk beds is the installation. Apart from following the instructions to a tee, you also need to inspect that all the screws and attachments are in place. Another point of concern is the ladder. If it comes attached to the bed, it’s less of a problem. But, some ladders are moveable, and this might be an issue for small children. Hence, try to find bunk beds with fixed ladders if you have small children. For adults, ensure that the ladder is steady before climbing to the top bunk. We prefer top bunks that have guardrails for extra protection. Furthermore, the mattress in a bunk bed should fit snugly rather than hanging out. In the case of wooden bunk beds, make sure that the slats of the bed are secure and not wobbly. Having said that, it does take a bit of time to get used to using the top bunk. Some people suggest that children below the age of six shouldn’t use the top bunk as they lack proper coordination skills. In that case, if you have two children, it might be a better idea for the older one to take the upper bunk. 3. Can You Use A Regular Twin Mattress In A Bunk Bed? As you may know, twin bunk beds are the most common variants available on the market. However, while buying such a bed, you might have the query if the usual twin mattress can be used for the twin bunk. The answer to this question is quite simple as the dimensions of the twin bunk bed are similar to any regular twin bed. Hence, if you already have twin mattresses in your home, they may very well fit the bunk beds. On top of that, when you are buying the twin bunk beds from a specific brand, it might come with the suggestion of mattresses. Having said that, it’s always better to measure the twin bunk beds before buying the mattress. This is especially true for the height of a mattress. Refrain from picking mattresses that are too high for the top bunk as they may obstruct the guardrails. The usual height of mattresses for twin bunk beds is around eight inches. Also, the mattress should fit snugly on the twin beds to ensure safety. 4. Where Should You Put The Bunk Bed? Now that you have finally got yourself a bunk bed, it’s time to install it in the right place. It’s a common notion that a bunk bed should be placed against a wall, but that need not be true. You can place it in any safe place around the room that’s free from any obstruction. However, putting it up against the wall does make the bunk beds a bit safer. It’s even better if you can place the furniture in a corner, especially in the case of loft beds. One thing to remember while installing the bunk beds is to position them away from the ceiling fans. This is vital for a triple bunk bed as it can be quite high. On top of that, try to avoid places with light fixtures or fire alarms for added safety. Having said that, always make sure to have an electrical outlet at a close distance to place a nightlight near the bed. In the case of a kid’s room, always ensure that the night light is on while the children are sleeping for safety purposes. Also, don’t put the bed right against a window as it can be a safety concern during storms. We know that the rooms of children can often be cluttered, especially near the bed. But, this can be easily solved by teaching your children to keep the room as clean as possible. If possible, get a bunk bet that comes with more storage space to keep things organized. 5. Is A Triple Bunk Bed Worth It? The standard bunk beds seen in the home have two twin beds above each other. However, if you have more than two children and only one room, a good option can be the triple bunk bed. There is also an option to get the triple loft bed which leaves more floor space in the room. Hence, it’s a common query of parents if the triple bunk bed would be a good investment, especially for small children. Well, if you have kids over the age of six, then the triple bunk bed can be an excellent option to save as much space as possible. If you don’t like the idea of getting metal bunk beds, think about opting for sturdy wooden options that can last for a long time. On top of that, some brands of bunk beds even allow you to dismantle the upper bunks to be used as individual beds. Whenever you are thinking of getting a triple bunk bed or a triple loft bed, just keep in mind the bunk bed heights. This would help everyone to enjoy a comfortable sleep. As a side note, the triple loft beds are also an excellent option for dorm rooms or small apartments when friends are staying together. You can add curtains to each section as a separator and get a bit more privacy. If you’re unsure about the height of the ceiling, think about getting the trundle that has an extra bed in the space beneath the bottom bunk. 6. Can You Repaint Bunk Beds? Repurposing furniture is always a good idea; hence painting a bunk bed would be nice to give a fresh look to it. Wooden bunk beds are the simplest to paint as you can follow the steps used to repaint any furniture that’s made of wood. Make sure to finish using a proper varnish after the paint has dried to protect the bed from water damage. However, it can be a bit tricky to paint metal bunk beds, especially if the surface has rusted. But, you can do it by disassembling the bunk bed. Remember to take help as metal bed frames can be heavy. Then, move on to sand the metal surface to take off the previous paint before applying the fresh one. A trick to make the paint on metal look nice is to use thin layers and oil-based paints. Also, only use paint in a well-ventilated area while wearing a mask.

Final Words

That’s everything we had to tell you about the types of bunk beds available on the market. We have also gone ahead and added a brief buying guide to choose the perfect bunk bed for your home. It will surely help you to get a bunk bed that will last with you for years.

This furniture has become a versatile piece in many households, including that of adults. Hence, the market is full of options, and it can be a bit challenging to get the one for you or your kids. If possible, we will always recommend you try the bunk bed before making the final decision.

With that, we have reached the end of this guide. Do let us know in the comment section below which type of bunk bed you liked the most.

Till then, goodbye, and have a good sleep!

