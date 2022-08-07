XXL Bean Bag How Much Filling | Bean Bag Filling

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Lazing around in your bean bag can be so relaxing, provided your bean bag has a soft and bouncy quality to offer better comfort. For that you need to refill your bean bag from time to time using the best bean bag refill, preventing it from going flat.

However, determining how many filler bags of beans you’ll need to refill your bean bag can be troublesome. It’s important to consider the volume and size of your bean bag; that’s why we’re here to help if the bean bag doesn’t come with any instructions.

In this article, we’ll talk all about the right amount of filler bags and the type of beans you’ll need to make your bean bag comfortable. So, without wasting any more time, let’s get on with it!

Measuring The Volume Of Bean Bags

1. Rectangular Or Square Bean Bag

You have to accurately measure the height, length, and breadth of a square or rectangular-shaped bean bag. Now, multiply all the measurements together, and you’ll get the total volume of the bean bag.

Make sure to take all the measurements in one unit, preferably in centimeters, so that you can calculate the volume in cubic centimeters.

2. Cylindrical Or Round Bean Bag

When calculating the volume of a round or cylindrical bean bag, you need to measure the diameter of its base from one side to the other. Then, you need to measure the height of your bean bag and use the following formula to estimate the volume:

Volume = 𝜋 x (Diameter/2)^2 x Height

Consider the value of 𝜋 to be 22/7, and you’ll get the total volume of a round/cylindrical bean bag. If it feels like too much hassle, you can simply measure the dimensions of your bean bag covers and use a volume calculator to get the job done.

Determining The Number Of Filler Bags

The most common thing that people often struggle to estimate is how many bags of beads they might need to refill their bean bags. But there are some factors that can make the job much easier for you.

For instance, you need to consider the number of beans contained in a refill bag to estimate its weight and volume. You’ll even need to know what kind of beans are used in a bean bag before refilling. Generally speaking, expanded polystyrene (EPS) is the most common bean bag refill, which is available in 1 kg filler bags that amounts to a volume of around 50 liters.

Since 1 liter is equal to 1,000 cubic centimeters, 50 liters will be equivalent to 50,000 cubic centimeters. You can conclude that 1 kg of beans will be equal to 50,000 cubic centimeters.

When you have a round bean bag of 50 liters, 1 kg of EPS filler bag will be enough to refill your bean bag to maintain its quality.

Number Of Filler Bags Needed For Refilling Different Bean Bags

Another important thing that you need to consider is how to make a bean bag comfortable while estimating the amount of filler bags. The number of refill bags will vary based on the size and design of your bean bags.

In this section, we’ll highlight how many beads you’ll need to fill different types of bean bags without making them too soft or hard.

1. Bean Bag Loungers

Bean bag loungers are available in sizes, including XL and XXL. Usually, the XL size bean bag lounger is 60 cm high, 60 cm wide, and 120 cm long and needs around 30 liters of filling beads.

If you purchase the 1 kg refill bag with a 50-liter volume, you’ll need around 6 bags to fill the bean bag. The more affordable option is to buy the 100-liter refill bags, as you’ll need only 3 bags to get the job done.

On the other hand, for a bean bag lounger in XXL size, you’ll require twice the amount of filler bags. If you go for the 100-liter bags, you’ll need 6 of them to fill the bean bag lounger.

2. Bean Bag Chair

Bean bag chairs are available in different shapes and sizes, and the volume usually ranges between 300 and 400 liters. If you choose to buy 50-liter filler bags; the calculation will be as follows:

Number of filler bags = 300 to 400 liters/50 liters = 6 to 8 bags

You can use 6 to 8 filler bags to completely refill your bean bag chair. However, it’s best to use 4 to 5 bags to keep the chair airy, bouncy, and comfortable.

When you have a bigger chair of XXL size, use 5 to 6 filler bags containing 50 to 500 liters of refill beans, and you’ll be good to go.

3. Huge Round Bean Bags

Huge round-shaped bean bags come with unique designs, such as the teardrop design, and in different size options, including XL, XXL, and XXXL. Typically, the approximate diameter of the XXL variety is around 120 cm, so the volume of this bean bag is higher than others, at around 600 liters.

Number of refill bags = 600 liters/50 liters = 12 bags

According to the above calculation, if you purchase 50-liter refill bags, you’ll need 12 bags to fill the huge round bean bag tightly. But, you can keep it fluffy and soft by using 7 to 10 filler bags.

4. Toddler Bean Bags

Toddler bean bags are mostly round-shaped with a diameter of approximately 60 cm, while the volume is around 100 liters. If you buy EPS bean bags of 1 kg that can fill a volume of 50 liters, you’ll need two such 1 kg refill bags to fill a toddler bean bag.

But, they might fill the bean bag too tightly, making it hard and exerting excess pressure on the bean bag cover. It’s better to use 1 to 1½ filler bags to make the toddler bean bag comfortable and bouncy for the kids to enjoy.

5. Bean Bags For Adults

A bean bag for adults generally has an approximate diameter of 104 cm and a volume of 400 liters. You’ll need about 8 filler bags of 50 liters to fill an adult bean bag.

Number of refill bags = 400 liters/50 liters = 8 bags

However, if you want to keep the bean bag comfortable, soft, and airy, it’s best to opt for 5 to 7 refill bags.

6. Bean Bag Pillows

Bean bag pillows fall under the category of rectangular bean bags, and you need to measure their length and breadth to determine the volume. Small bean bag pillows usually have a dimension of 135 cm x 105 cm and a volume of 200 liters. Thus, 2 to 3 filler bags can be ideal for refilling a small bean bag pillow while keeping it soft and bouncy.

On the other hand, bean bag pillows of jumbo size usually have a length and width of 180 cm and 135 cm, respectively. The volume of a large bean bag pillow usually ranges from 350 to 500 liters, and you might need 4 bags to refill it.

XXL Bean Bag How Much Filling Final Words

Depending on the size, shape, and volume of bean bags, you need to use different quantities of filler bags. The number of refill bags will vary based on your preferences about how bouncy or soft you want the bean bag to be.

You can measure the dimensions of your bean bag to calculate its volume and filler requirements. In this context, you can use the formula and calculation method mentioned above to estimate the exact number of refill bags you’ll need depending on the type of bean bag.

On that note, we’ll sign off! Take care and see you next time!