11 Best Air Quality Test Kit of 2021 [Reviews & Buyer’s Guide]

Home is the place where you feel the most relaxed and stress-free. Naturally, the air you breathe indoors shouldn’t be a cause of worry.

At any given time, a million tiny substances are floating in the air all around you. They obviously aren’t visible to the eyes. While many of these particles are harmless, some can have adverse effects on human and animal health.

The most common effects are allergic reactions like runny nose, difficulty breathing, itchy nose, skin rashes, or redness. If you get sick often and have a sore throat and burning eyes, you may have faulty ventilation.

If you think there is a possibility of pollutants like mold spores or chemicals occurring in your living space, an air tester/monitor might be necessary. We have tested and reviewed the best 11 options to help you select one to suit your needs.

So, let’s take a look!

Top Air Quality Test Kits

We selected this air quality monitor by General Tools which is a solid option for this list. It is a handy and accurate digital moisture detector. Moreover, it is one of the most affordable options out there. You can discover water damage and leakage in walls, floors, and wooden objects with this product.

Sale General Tools MMD4E Digital Moisture Meter, Water Leak Detector,... DETECT MOISTURE- Determine the moisture content of...

FIRST STEP IN MOLD PREVENTION - By checking...

Why Did We Like It?

The first thing we liked about this device is how easy it was to use. Simply stick the stainless steel pins into the exterior of what you need to measure, and watch the reading appear on the screen. It effortlessly pierces the wall or wooden surface to help you measure the exact moisture and temperature.

Furthermore, it is a cost-effective way to measure wall dampness. With the help of this device, you can know exactly where to treat the damage. It also helps you understand if you should replace the entire wall or fix certain areas that are damaged by water.

This digital moisture meter detects leaks, dampness, and moisture in walls, ceilings, floors, carpet, and firewood. Detection of moisture helps you learn if there is a possibility of mold growing in those areas. Also, every package includes stainless steel pins, a protective cap that doubles as a calibration checker, and a 9V battery.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This device is excellent for detecting water damage and moisture content in wood and building materials.

However, although this product is helpful in detecting the possibility of mold in damp areas, it does not directly test air quality. Moreover, it does not help you discover other harmful chemicals in the air.

Pros Cost-effective option

One year warranty

Works on wood and building materials

Accurate reading for water damage Cons It does not directly test air quality

Another air quality testing device that made it to our list was this one by EG. This is a scientific air quality monitor and sensor which tests various harmful aspects present in the air. You can detect volatile organic compounds, formaldehyde, and microparticles drifting in the air.

Why Did We Like It?

Straight off the bat, we liked this indoor air quality monitor due to its multi-purpose functions. With just one device, it is possible to know about several constituents in the air. As such, it measures the amount of formaldehyde, natural, and synthetic volatile compounds which are hazardous in high quantities.

Sometimes it is possible to observe these organic compounds because they spread a distinct odor in rooms. But in small quantities, it can go undetected. Another feature we wanted to highlight is the built-in fan which measures air quality in real-time. If you are wondering how this monitor works, it has a laser sensor that detects dust particles.

It also has an electrochemical semiconductor to detect specific compounds like formaldehyde and other organic particle levels. Finally, it is easy to carry and can be used in indoor areas like cars or hotel rooms. Also, the portable battery allows you to bring the device with you on the go.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This monitor detects a wide range of pollutants, but not everyone might be interested in such detailed reports. Some may even find the readings challenging to understand. If you are looking for something easy to read which detects dedicated toxic compounds, then this air monitor might not be the one for you.

Pros 2.8-inch color LED display

2200 mAh battery

Excellent technical support team

Gas and air quality hazard ebook included Cons Requires calibrations and rebooting to get accurate readings

Next on this list, we have a sleek air quality monitor by Awair. It is built using cutting-edge technology in simple and affordable packaging. Moreover, this modern monitor makes it convenient to check the ups and downs in air quality over extended periods of time.

Why Did We Like It?

What we liked about this product is the polished look of the monitor and its neutral color that will blend well in any room. After the design, let’s talk about its functionality. You can track temperature and carbon dioxide in the air, along with VOCs and particulate matter.

They have an in-app feedback system which you can browse and gain tips from. Feedback helps you understand if the current ventilation system is adequate or needs to be modified. Like the previous option, it also tracks real-time temperature and gives you an update of the current air quality.

Another benefit is that you can integrate this monitor with smart devices like Alexa or Google Assistant. It can also be connected with Wi-Fi or be used via Bluetooth. The dedicated app gives you recommendations to improve air freshness, like opening a window or getting a humidifier. This helpful app can be used on any android or iOS phone.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While detecting carbon dioxide, organic chemicals, and particulate matter will help you understand the changes required, it misses one crucial element. It is an excellent option for assessing general air quality; however, it does not detect the presence of harmful and toxic substances like formaldehyde.

Pros Small, neat, and compact design

Detects microparticles, VOCs, and carbon dioxide

Free Awair Home app

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connected device Cons Does not detect toxic substances in the air

Another good option is the Biaoling air quality monitor which tests carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, formaldehyde, and volatile organic compounds. It can also detect micro-particulate matter like PM2.5 and PM10. Along with covering these essentials, it comes with a large screen for reading tests and a rechargeable battery.

Why Did We Like It?

This model provides real-time data and is a good option for long-term use. We like the LCD digital color screen, which makes viewing the data easy.

An added feature of this monitor is that different colors indicate a difference in air quality. The green indicator stands for good air quality, yellow means mild pollution, and the red one stands for severe pollution in the room.

Moreover, you can keep a check on the environment of the room and use this monitor to check the mean value of each gas. If it is safe, you can take actions to combat it.

Since it is light and small, you can carry it to different rooms – bedroom, bathroom, living room, kitchen – and test air quality in every room. You can also take it outdoors while traveling or camping.

Lastly, this monitor is built using DART electrochemical sensor technology which gives quite accurate results.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This is a highly sensitive monitor, so, there may be variations in the results if there is interference from the air through the windows. Moreover, shifting the device can prevent accurate measurements. It is essential to calibrate the instrument and place it in a specific location for a few hours.

Pros Compact machine

Long lifespan

Easy to operate

Detects a variety of gases in the air Cons Requires recalibration if moved

Here is another option for testing the air humidity, temperature, and microparticles. Airthings 420 detects the total VOCs, toxic materials, and chemicals present in your surroundings. Moreover, it is one of the first monitors which captures traces of radon in the air. If this option sounds interesting, read on ahead.

Why Did We Like It?

When you purchase this product, you get three devices – Airthings Wave, Wave Mini, and Hub. Wave is a battery-powered smart radon detector which keeps checking the long-term exposure of radon. Wave Mini detects indoor air quality factors, including humidity, mold detection, toxic chemicals, and temperature.

This model has robust sensors which can detect toxins present in any room. Not only that, it has the feature of monitoring multiple rooms at one time. You can also use this monitor to detect mold. Moreover, it predicts when mold is likely to be present in the walls or floors by testing air quality.

Another feature we liked was the intelligent alert system. You can get alerts on your smartphone to take actions like turn on the ventilator or use a humidifier even when not at home. Hub keeps the device working 24/7 so you can access it even when you are outside the house.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This product provides a ton of features and gives accurate air quality reports. While there aren’t many faults with this product, it is one of the priciest options on the market. If you want a quality monitor without budget restrictions, then this option is perfect. Otherwise, there are other options to choose from.

Pros Easy set up with iOS and Android

Tracks pollen levels to prevent allergies

Detects radioactive gas radon

Gives feedback to improve air quality Cons Slightly pricey

Next, we have a unique cube-shaped air monitoring device by Temp. It has specialized sensors to determine the accurate count of microparticles. If you are looking for a highly rated and affordable option for checking the air quality in your house, then read on to know more about it.

Why Did We Like It?

Temp 3rd Generation is a new model with laser sensors that detect particles that might be harmful to inhale. It has an accurate and stable micro-particulate detection system because it uses a professional QSI laser diode as the light source.

One more thing that makes it easy to use is its LCD which is bright and clear. This display has three color indicators to understand the level of pollutants in the air. One look at the number and color on the digital screen is enough to discern if immediate action is required or not.

That’s not all, it is a two-in-one monitor since it detects both PM2.5 and AQI. Pm2.5 is a fine particulate matter only 2.5 micrometers in size, which is dangerous when inhaled. AQI or Air quality index describes the current overall pollution. For example, AQI of 101 to 150 is considered unhealthy for seniors, children, and people with lung and heart issues.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This is a moderately priced air quality monitor which has multiple uses. However, it might not be sensitive enough for environments with low levels of pollution. If the device is disturbed, even slightly, it may require recalibration to get accurate results. As such, it needs an interruption-free climate.

Pros Multi-function buttons

Long-lasting battery

Technical support via phone and email

Readings are easy to understand Cons Requires 6 hours to calibrate for the first time

Up next on this list, we have another option by S Chengjin, which claims to be an accurate air tester. It effectively tests for formaldehyde, carbon dioxide, and other micropollutants in the air. If you are looking for an affordable option for home or office, read on to find out further details of this product.

Why Did We Like It?

This handheld air monitor device tests for five important pollutants which might be present in the air – PM2.5 and PM10, carbon dioxide, formaldehyde, and TVOC. It has a DART Electrochemical sensor that has undergone factory testing, calibration, and CE Compliance.

Moreover, these sensors allow the detection of even the smallest particles. It monitors gas in real-time and captures the slightest fluctuations in the air quality. Are you wondering what the benefit of the high-performance chip is? This kind of chip amplifies the digital detection of chemicals and particles, giving accurate data.

Moving on, if we talk about design, it is compact and lightweight. One interesting fact about this product is that it is made of industrial-grade drop-resistant material, making it durable for long term use.

Once charged, the battery can be used for up to 6 hours easily. Finally, it comes with a USB charger and an instruction manual.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Buying a product like an air quality monitor is not enough; you also need to know how it functions. The readings mean very little if you are unable to understand them. A few reviewers felt that the instruction manual could have been simplified further for better understanding.

Pros Simple button system and easy to operate

Affordable option

Material is durable and eco-friendly

Handheld device Cons May need frequent calibration

Another relatively low-priced option comes from the N/C brand. This is a handheld air monitoring device that offers real-time air quality detection. If you are looking for a low-cost, highly accurate device, you may find this option interesting.

Sale Air Quality Monitor, Handheld High Accuracy Formaldehyde Detector... 0.001 HIGH ACCURATE - This new air quality monitor...

REAL TIME DISPLAY - HCHO measurement ranges 0.000...

Why Did We Like It?

This option has high-quality sensors which help in accurately detecting the presence of harmful gases in the room. What’s more, it claims to have a 0.001 accuracy, which is quite a rare claim for air monitors.

Furthermore, it runs on two triple-A batteries, making it an energy-saving option. The batteries are cheap and can last for multiple uses. Because of this feature, the monitor can remain on standby for extended periods.

Moving on, the LCD screen is bright and precise; readings are visible even in the dark.

Apart from that, it comes in a compact size made of lightweight plastic, and you can easily carry it in your pocket or backpack. This comes in handy when you need to take it to a different indoor location – like a friend’s house, office, or for a vacation.

Lastly, they have a money-back guarantee which helps if you get a faulty product.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Since it is made of plastic, it is not as sturdy as other options out there. This may affect its durability. If you are looking for a device that lasts for many years, there are others that have a longer lifespan than this option.

Pros Highly accurate

It comes with a money-back guarantee

After-sales customer service

Lightweight and easy to carry Cons Not durable enough to last for years

If you’re concerned about the health of your children or pets, consider this air quality monitor by Temptop. It has a laser detector that can detect air quality indoors. Along with that, it is a moderately priced option on the market. Read on to see if this option interests you.

Temtop P600 Air Quality Laser Particle Detector Professional Meter... Temtop laser particle detector can accurately...

The laser particle sensor can directly transform...

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, this is a laser detector device that accurately understands the concentration of particles in the air. It displays readings for PM2.5 and PM10 with feedback related to health concerns – this feedback ranges from “Good” to “Hazardous”.

One thing we liked about this device is the short detection time as compared to others which take a long time to calibrate and detect. Also, the TFT LCD screen displays the result clearly and is easy to read.

Apart from that, this product is compact and lightweight. As far as functionality is concerned, the simple three-buttons-system makes it easy for anyone to operate.

It might not be the cheapest product on the market, but it is moderately priced, and the brand is a reliable one. Like many other products reviewed in this article, this option also provides real-time data on air quality.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This is the option with the shortest time to detect pollutants. However, it does not test all types of chemicals in the air. It detects mainly PM2.5 and PM10, but not formaldehyde, radon, concentrations of carbon monoxide or carbon dioxide. If testing these gases is essential for your home, this option does not fit the bill.

Pros Easy to operate with simple buttons

Highly durable

Pet friendly

Convenient for travel Cons It does not test all types of pollutants

Next, we have yet another solid option for air testing monitors by VSON. This is also a real-time smart detector that tests several air pollutants. It has an alarm function which raises a sound alert if a pollutant exceeds normal range. If this product interests you, read on further.

Why Did We Like It?

There are three models available in this brand; however, we have tested VSON 6930 for this guide. This option has a rechargeable battery and comes with a USB. Depending on your daily use, the standby time can last from 4 to 8 hours.

With this product, care needs to be taken if used for the first time or after a long period of disuse. To ensure accuracy, it will take around 1 hour to calibrate in a ventilated room. After this, you can test for eight types of data which include temperature, humidity, PM2.5, PM1.0, PM10, formaldehyde, TVOC, and AQI.

Once tested, all eight variables will be displayed on the screen at once. This makes the user interface quite friendly, even for first-time users. Since it is lightweight, it is easy to carry while traveling or camping. Also, it is convenient to store because it occupies very little space.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Some reviewers found that the level of formaldehyde increased to unnaturally high levels despite there being no such indicators of the same.

Also, other portable air monitors have a standby time of around 10 hours. But this one has a weaker battery which lasts 4 to 8 hours.

Pros 12-month warranty

24/7 customer support on phone and email

Large LCD

Easy to operate

Travel friendly Cons Weaker battery

Inconsistent reading of formaldehyde

The next product on this list is the sleek and lightweight air testing monitor by YVELINES. It is a 2020 upgraded model that detects various chemical substances and harmful pollutants in the air. Read more to find out if this is the right monitor for you.

Why Did We Like It?

Right off the bat, we liked the wide range of chemicals and pollutants this monitor tested accurately. It detects carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, PM2.5, PM10, formaldehyde, and TVOC. Moreover, it comes with an instruction manual and a USB charger.

This is a good range considering the moderate price of this product. Apart from these usual pollutants, it also detects smoke, fog, and spirit.

Other products have a battery life of 4 to 5 hours; however, this monitor lasts longer. With a 2000 mAh polymer lithium battery, it lasts for up to 12 hours before requiring another charge.

It takes sixty minutes to calibrate in one environment. However, a smaller space like a cabinet or drawer takes 5 to 15 minutes to calibrate and display results. Also, it is easy to carry due to its compact design.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This option is excellent for its multi-purpose use and wide range of chemical detection, but it is a highly sensitive monitor. The calibration can fluctuate quickly with a disturbance in wind, temperature, and strong odors. Strong scents, cooking, or an increase in the number of people in the room can also affect the reading.

Pros LCD shows clear readings

Detects multiple chemicals

Customer service

Portable and rechargeable battery Cons It is a delicate device

Air Quality Test Kit Buyer’s Guide

Considering there are a ton of options out there, what kind of air testing kit should you select? Everyone will have a different choice depending on their purpose. However, here are a few general things you can keep in mind before making the final purchase.

Type of Monitor/Test

Any test kit or air quality monitor will have a specific number of chemicals or particles it tests for. This is important to know because the test/monitor should match your requirements. You can make a selection by comparing the description of these testing kits or monitors to check the accuracy, function, design, and other features.

Cost

If you browse through the options, you will see a varied price range. Along with the cost, it also matters how many times you can use the product. Is it long-lasting? Is it a one-time-use product? Or can you make use of it over and over again, maybe even for a few years? This will factor into how much can be spent on the air tester.

Customer Service

This is often overlooked, but customer service makes a difference, especially in cases when you are not able to follow the instructions provided. A call to the service center can ease worries about malfunctioning. Also, you do not want to receive a product and then not be able to return or get any refund if it is faulty.

Verdict

An accurate, cost-effective monitor that detects most pollutants will be a perfect choice for most people.

In our opinion, the overall best air quality tester was the Airthings 4200. It provided simultaneous data for different rooms and had three specific devices for distinct purposes.

The Awair air quality monitor was a modern choice at a reasonable price range. It could be integrated with smart assistants, connected using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

That’s all for now! We hope this guide helps you make an informed decision for choosing an air quality monitor that best suits your needs.

Let us know in the comments which device caught your eye! Until then, bye!

