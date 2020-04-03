11 Best Bar Stools Today | Buyer’s Guide and Reviews

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Imagine walking into a bar or kitchen and to the counter, and then looking around to find no stool or other seating arrangements. Where does it hurt the most when you want to enjoy your favorite drink and couldn’t find a place to sit?

And even if you had a stool or chair for your bar counter, that isn’t always going to be the ideal match for the rest of your decor, neither will every stool offer perfect quality and performance for your requirements.

But, keeping everything in perspective, you shouldn’t have to choose between style or functionality.

And that’s why we’re bringing you an extensive review guide of some of the best bar stools you can get right now!

The classic set of these high-back stools will up the old-school glam of any bar that will gracefully have them for the comfort of their guests. These V-Back bar stools not only look plenty attractive and elegant but owing to their high-back design, they ensure that you never have to tussle with painful, creaky backs again while leaving the bar!

What we definitely like the most about these stools is their elegant, antiquated design and finish. Made from substantially sturdy hardwood, these stools come with a luxuriously warm walnut finish that creates a merry and spirited atmosphere.

The stools are high-rise and come with an additional footrest bar, so that your legs can avail all the comfort of that.

But, of all the things, the high V-backs of stools are the most functional aspect of their structure. This scores high on the comfort for its users. Unlike most stools without back support that tend to bear heavy on your sitting posture, causing you to stoop or experience aches, these stools ensure that you can rest your back easy on the high support.

However, we did find that the drill-holes on the horizontal bars aren’t done evenly, which caused the issue of drilling the screws properly into place, more so, because the stools don’t come assembled.

Pros Looks pretty attractive anywhere in the house High Back stools offer ample comfort Made of formidable hardwood with a beautiful walnut finish Can take up to 220 pounds in weight Cons Don’t come with floor-protectors Requires assembling

And if you want to go that extra mile for style for the stools at your bar, then you need not look further than the piston-style bar stools from Modway. These bar stools with their unique appearance are sure to grab all eyeballs and be the showstopper at all gatherings!

These attractive stools come with a formidable steel construction with a beautiful high-shine chrome finish. The metal frame of the stool is durable enough to sustain heavy weights and sudden impacts.

These LEM stools come with a full 360 degrees swivel that provides all the comfort one needs while chilling at the bar.

The stools have a faux leather seat for comfortable seating arrangements.

You can adjust the height of the stool seat within the height range of 27” to 31”. The metal base of the stool also offers a firm and balanced base that keeps the stools from wobbling.

However, we noticed that the surface of these LEM stools gets scratched up easily. This damages the beautifully polished surface of the metallic frame.

Also, in our opinion, although the smooth, flowy design looks attractive, it may cause the user to slide a bit and might be uncomfortable to some. We really missed a pair of handles on it, for that matter.

Pros Beautiful flowy designs make the stools highly attractive Adjustable height range between 27” to 31.” Includes footrest for added comfort Firm base doesn’t wobble Could sustain heavy weights Cons Scratches a lot Could creak after a point of time Seat may be uncomfortable to some

The bar stool from LCH brings in an exceedingly functional design to your bar table, along with a charmingly beautiful appearance. The set of four bar stools could be used anywhere: be it your home or office and is extremely easy to move from one place to another, owing to its lightweight, yet ergonomic design.

The first thing that we would like to mention about these stools is their material and quality. The stools have a wooden seat and come with a significantly durable metal frame that ensures long-lasting use and high endurance against regular wear and tear.

The stools are further given a powder-coated finish that makes them considerably resistant against rust, corrosion, and stains.

The stools can even sustain heavy weights and high impacts without losing form or structure. These can be used both indoors and outdoors. You could keep them anywhere, including your playrooms, living room, dining room, patio, garden or restaurants, and cafes.

One of the benefits that these stools provide is that they come with non-marking, rubber floor-protectors. Unlike other stools or chair-legs, which often leave nasty scratches on your delicate flooring if accidentally dragged, these rubber floor-protectors keep your floors scratch-free even if they are handled with less care.

However, these could be a bit small for wider-set users.

Pros Looks great in any room or environment Extremely durable against heavy impacts Comes with floor-protectors Firm base doesn’t wobble Stools come fully assembled and are stackable Cons Could be a tad bit small for wider-set people

This bar stool from Linon Claridge is an exceptionally beautiful stool that comes in an all-black accent. Made of formidable hardwood, the stool can take up to 275 pounds easily. It is also durable enough to stand up against heavy blows without losing its form and structure.

We love the overall design of this small bar stool. It is indeed a true combination of a traditional design and modern accents that bring a stunningly appealing visual delight through this piece of furniture.

The stool comes with a black vinyl upholstered seat. The silver nailhead trim on the material of the seat accentuates the subtle patchwork design that looks spectacular in every way. The overall craftsmanship of the stool is brilliant, to say the least, and deserves a worthy mention, for that matter.

This is one of the stools that, we think, could be used anywhere owing to the versatility of its design and structure. It could be used at the counter or in the bedroom or living room for various other purposes.

However, we do feel that comfort-wise, it does fall short. Although it looks good, the cushion for the seat flattens out quite soon, and that, for a bar stool, could be a significant problem.

Pros Looks simply stunning owing to its beautiful, intricate details Could sustain approximately 275 pounds in weight Hardwood frame holds up against heavy impacts Versatile design suits all decor Cons Not the most comfortable

Swivel leather bar stools from Roundhill Furniture are all about providing the most comfortable seating arrangements at the counter. But, they do so while making a spectacular statement for the rest of your interior decor! Studded with plush upholstered faux leather and foam cushion on a chrome-finished base and frame, these are going to be the very things for setting the bar high up…at the bar!

The Roundhill Furniture swivel leather bar stools bring in a luxuriously stylish seating arrangement owing to the highly polished and glossy chrome base and faux leather seats. The sturdy metal frame can sustain substantial weight and is resistant to significant impacts, rust, and corrosion.

The lift mechanism on the stools is evidently a considerable benefit as it helps you adjust your stool’s height for added comfort and convenience.

The plush faux leather seats of the stools are actually injected with a high-quality foam material that makes them incredibly comfortable for the users. Moreover, the stools come with a back-support of the same material, which makes it all the more relaxing.

The complete 360 degrees swivel ensures all the convenience of spinning in all directions with ease. We liked the controlled spin of swivel, which keeps you from getting dizzy from spinning too fast.

The only gripe that we had with these stools is that they squeak and would probably require for you to grease them more often.

Pros Looks highly attractive Enduring metal frame sustains considerable weight Injected foam and faux leather seats ensure absolute comfort Adjustable stool height Offers controlled swivel mechanism Cons Can squeak after a point of time Don’t come fully assembled

The Kiera Folding Bar Stool from Linon brings in a fantastic high-rise chair-styled bar stool for all your kitchen or private bar counter woes. The stool is designed to provide you with all the comforts of a decent bar stool along with the assurance of high-quality given it’s from a brand like Linon. And it’s foldable for easy storage, too!

The Linon Keira comes with a padded-back that not only gives you the maximum comfort throughout your time at the counter, but it also provides a strong support for a well-balanced structure, keeping the stool from toppling backward. This padded back-support is made of vinyl on its wooden frame and facilitates easy cleaning with just a soft, damp cloth. The fantastic Espresso finish of the seat gives it a rich, leather-like appearance in touch and feel.

The construction design of the front and back of the stool provides extra support and stability to its overall structure.

However, the most significant advantage of this stool is that it can be efficiently folded up for easy storing or transportation purposes.

On the other hand, we noticed with this stool is that the finish can chip away soon, leaving it with an unpleasant appearance. Also, the cushion flattens out within a couple of weeks of use, which is a real bummer.

Pros High-rise back support provides ample comfort Well-balanced structure Easy to clean vinyl padded-back Foldable structure for easy storage and transport Looks beautiful anywhere Cons Finish chips away fast Cushion flattens out within a short time

Winsome Wood has always been one of the most recognized and reputed brands of quality wooden furniture. And what we have here are two beautiful vintage-designed wooden bar stools in classic Espresso finish. Apart from bringing in a dated and dignified look to the counter, these stools are also some of the best ones on our list when it comes to versatility!

These solid wooden stools from Winsome Wood are constructed using premium-grade wood are given a beautiful beveled seat for maximum comfort and convenience. The dark Espresso finish on the stools accentuates their old-school charm, setting the mood for a calming experience of unwinding oneself of stress.

The versatile design of the stools allows you to use them anywhere besides just the counter!

Both bar stools of the set measure approximately 30” which provides ample convenience for acquiring a standard sitting height at the counter. The stools also come with bars for footrest at two separate heights for maximum comfort.

One of the things that we really liked about these stools is their overall built-construction. The proportionate designs and construction of stools give these a firm, stable, and well-balanced base that duly complements the seat.

The only thing we missed on these stools are floor-protectors. These have tiny plastic puckers under the legs but not proper protectors. These may scratch delicate flooring.

Pros Classic design and rich dark finish looks exquisite Compliment all kinds of decor Beveled and contoured seat provides maximum comfort Comes fully assembled Offers standard and comfortable seating height Cons Do not have floor-protectors

The saddle seat bar stool from Winsome Wood really adds a wonderful rustic and spirited charm for your counter decor scenario. With luxurious, dark finishes and a cozy saddle-built to lounge in, this bar stool is definitely one of the most functional ones that we have on our list today.

This saddle seat bar stool is beautifully crafted to get you all the comfort while having a great time at the bar. The stool is made of strong, natural beechwood that can sustain a lot in weight. This formidable construction of the stool makes it exceedingly resistant against sudden, heavy impacts.

The seat has a wide contoured surface area that comfortably accommodates the user. The sturdy square legs of the stool provide a proportionate and balanced base that keeps it from wobbling or toppling over.

The stool is also available in two separate height measurements, which are 24” and 29” for suiting different height preferences.

But, although we did expect the stool to come fully assembled as had been advertised, that’s not the case. It doesn’t come fully assembled, but it does include the required hardware for the purpose. However, it could be a hassle while putting it together.

Pros Pretty comfortable for all body types Formidable beechwood construction Luxurious finishes look absolutely beautiful Variants for separate heights and finishes available Cons Could be a hassle to put it together

This metal bar stool from Roundhill Furniture is crafted exquisitely using premium-grade metal that not only looks considerably attractive in every way but also ensures incredible product longevity. With what it has to offer, you’re definitely gonna want to have it around when the spirits shoot high up!

We, hands-down, loved the stunning design of this metal bar stool. It combines a vintage charm with just the right amount of modern design to bring you a lovely seating arrangement. It could be kept anywhere owing to its beautifully versatile structure.

The solid metal construction of the stool is further given a powder-coated antique black finish, which makes it exceedingly resistant against corrosion of any kind and rust.

The stool comes with a microfiber-covered foam seat that, coupled with a substantial back-support and footrest, takes all the care of your comfort so that you do not have to hunch or dangle your feet after a point of time.

The stool further includes leg extensions for height adjustments measuring 24” and 29”. This ensures convenient and comfortable positioning at the counter.

However, you will require to set this stool up as it doesn’t ship assembled, and it could be a hassle to get the screws drilled correctly in.

Pros Vintage design looks beautiful Formidable metal construction Powder-coated antique black finish Resistant to rust and corrosion Offers adjustable leg extensions Cons Could be a hassle to set up Could be expensive

This vinyl adjustable stool from Flash Furniture presents a charmingly versatile and functional structure for seating purposes at the counter. With a chic, contemporary design, and comfortable foam seat, the bar stool brings in a beautiful duo of functionality and style in your sitting area!

Although this bar stool may look like a few other ones on this list, we did find a good may functional features on it to deem it as a worthy competitor to the other.

The stool is made using high-grade steel with a chrome finish. It is highly durable against impacts and could hold up substantial weight. The finish protects the bar stool from rust and corrosion or any sort of reaction caused by heat, sweat, or other reactives.

What we also noticed that the stool uses CA177 fire retardant foam that not only provides ample comfort but is resistant to high temperatures and sparkings.

This ensures the safety of the user at all times.

The black vinyl used for the stool covering comes with a beautiful and durable exposed embellished stitching that is also very easy to clean.

The height of the seat could be adjusted using a gas-lift.

The stool also comes with a footrest and a back-support that make it immensely comfortable for you to sit around it.

Pros Beautiful, modern design Durable metal body and base Uses CA177 fire retardant foam Offers height-adjustable options Cons The finish does chip away fast

When it comes to furniture design, Roundhill Furniture marks its winning territory time and again with some of its spectacular designs that rule the interior decor scenes for many public and private spheres alike. And the white leatherette bar stool from the brand establishes the same, presenting some awe-inspiring looks for you to enjoy!

The white leatherette bar stool features plush white faux-leather seating with foam and a glamourous chrome-accented polished metal frame. The formidable chrome metal construction makes the bar stool extremely resistant against severe impacts.

We noticed that it actually doesn’t dent that easily or lose structure even under heavy blows. It goes without saying that the stool does sustain a significant amount in weight with losing balance, for that matter.

The stool offers an integrated 360 degrees swivel for user convenience. It delivers a controlled swivel action, as well as preserves the looks of the stool by staying concealed in the base.

We love the polished, florally design on the metal sides that add a somewhat futuristic appeal to the overall structure.

The stool also comes with a height adjusting hydraulic piston mechanism that makes it all the more comfortable and convenient for the user.

However, the stool doesn’t ship assembled. Also, the metallic surface scratches up a lot that may damage the polished appearance of it.

Pros Exceptionally beautiful looks Durable chrome metal frame Offers height adjustability Comes with back-support and footrest Cons Isn’t scratch-resistant Had to be set up

Bar Stool Buyers’ Guide

These are what you should consider while buying a bar stool:

1. Height and adjustability

Almost all bar stools at least measure 24 inches in height. Many stools come with greater height measurements. These could also come with mechanisms to adjust the height of the stool to greater measurements. You could easily crank up the height of the chair to get to a comfortable level with the counter.

Many stools come with alternate height options and could go up to 29 inches for that matter. However, some of the stool bars we have reviewed go up to 31 inches as well, which could be adjusted down to lesser statures by either going for the hydraulic pistons or opting for leg extensions options: whichever system they offer.

2. Back-support, and swivel

While most stools will come with a foot resting bar, you may not get the comfort of a back-support in most. And if that is something that you really want your stools to have, then go for the chair-styled ones.

Back-supports provide immense comfort and are especially helpful after a point of time when the user has been sitting for too long. It keeps one from falling into a hunched position or developing a sore, aching back, for that matter.

Swivels are another great addition to bar stools. The 360 degrees spinning mechanism provides the convenience of moving and reaching out in all directions while still sitting in the chair.

However, you do want to get something with a controlled swivel movement, since you could get a headache or feel dizzy if the spin is too fast. There would also be a risk of falling off the chair in that case.

3. Seat and Cushions

One of the most important things of any seating arrangement, the cushions or the sitting area of a barstool should be comfortable enough to allow anyone to sit on it for a prolonged period of time.

You can expect most cushions to come with a faux leather cover and an injected foam interior. This ensures complete comfort for the user. You can also avail various other expensive foam types for greater comfort, but it will depend entirely on your budget.

And if you are going for simple, wooden stools, then you could opt for comfortable saddle seats or the ones that have contoured seating areas for a comfortable spot.

4. Material

A major factor to consider while buying bar stools is obviously the material you should go for. While wooden stools make a charming, old-school statement, metals are way more durable.

But, on the other hand, metallic stools can be more expensive and often run the risk of getting rusted, corroded by reactive agents, or losing their high-shine finish.

Also, consider how easy it might be to clean stools made of either material. That should help you make a definite decision.

5. Floor-protectors

This is definitely a crucial factor to consider while getting a chair or a stool. The legs on them can leave nasty scratches and marks on your floors. These can scrape the delicate materials off of your floors, doing some irreparable damage for that matter.

Some stools will come with plastic rings as protectors, but they can leave marks too due to the hard substance. It’s always a better idea to get rubber protectors that will do an ideal job of keeping your floor scratch-free even if you dragged your stool across it.

Conclusion

And this was it for our extensive guide on what we consider to be some of the best bar stools that you can get for your counter right now!

We hope we were able to provide you with an insight into the subject and also that the buyers’ guide helps you to get the ideal bar stool!

Will be back again, soon!

Till next time!

