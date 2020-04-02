11 Best Range Hoods of 2020 to Consider

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

While you were googling the best kitchen chimneys of this year, or perhaps, the best electric stoves, some suggestions must have pointed towards range hoods.

For those who don’t know and simply scrolled down that part, a range hood is an immensely valuable tool that caters to the health of your kitchen. It flushes out the dust and pollutants from your kitchen and introduces fresh air in the cooking-area.

And for those who know what a range hood is and thought they do not require one, perhaps, it’s time to rethink your decisions.

Given the increasing pollution levels, many recent launches of high performing and versatile range hoods are proving to be of utmost importance. A kitchen contains all the contaminants of air. Moreover, it carries pollutants from the constant supply of veggies, meat, and different food items from outside.

And a range hood is a one-stop solution for removing smoke, dust, dirt, and a host of other pollutants in your kitchen. But out of all the thousands of range hoods, which one should you choose? And how should you begin choosing one in the first place?

The following guide may have all the answers to your queries. So, simply read on to know all about some of the best range hoods you can get for your kitchen right now!

Best Range Hoods

The KBC Stainless Steel Range Hood tops our list of chimney hoods. Having a body of stainless steel and sporting a sleek look, it is the most desired product in the market right now. But we aren’t a follower of trends, and we believe in going by quality and extensive testing of products.

Let’s see what the features of this product that made us keep it in the first position are.

Kitchen Bath Collection 30-inch Wall-mounted Stainless Steel Range... No visible welded seam on any of the 3 faces of...

Touch screen control panel and UL-certified motor

Experience

There are many aspects of this range hood that impressed us. if you’re looking for a hood that has immense power, excellent aesthetics, and other venting options, then this model is for you.

This Kitchen Bath Collection has a maximum airspeed of 400 CFM, powered by a 3-speed fan system, which will remove all the oil stains, pungent smell of cooking residues instantly. It leaves your kitchen fresh every time you finish cooking.

The best part of this machine is its convertible design. The range hood is compatible with a vented exhaust system or a ductless one. In short, you wouldn’t have to buy any additional kits to fit the chimney. This range hood compensates for them all!

Many users have praised the wall mount facility of this range. In other words, the hood attaches easily to the wall of your kitchen because of the aluminum ducts that are present in the package. Most ranges give you are a hard time while connecting them, but this isn’t the case with KBC.

Now we talk about the LED lights. We switched off all the lights except the in-built LEDs, and we were astonished at the results. Two high-end rows of lights having 49 LED bulbs will glow the entire cooking area, minimizing your chances of accidents and mistakes.

Last but not least, the UL certified motor, charcoal filters, and 3-speed settings make this product a complete package of durability, efficiency, and clean cooking.

Pros Compatible for both ducted and ductless operation



Made of 304 stainless steel



Comes with two high-end LED lights



Two grease filters made of aluminum



Charcoal filters and 3-speed setting

Cons Some users have complained about its noise

XtremeAir is known for producing highly durable range hoods. Coming with high speed, high efficiency, and easily removable parts, the UL 1-U36 is one of the best models for residential purposes, owing to its under-cabinet design.

However, it has no ductless operational facility, and yet, its high speed changes the game completely. Read on to find out more about this product.

Experience

Let’s announce the good news first.

This model from XtremeAir comes with a 10-year warranty for the motor. Isn’t that great?

This product also sports a sleek and compact look with a seamless corner construction. Fit only for residential use, unlike the KBC model, this is an under-cabinet design. Easy to maintain, and easy to install, this range hood suits homes perfectly.

Now we come to the body and build of the product. The material is stainless steel. But unlike other models, the quality of the steel used is exceptionally durable and non-magnetic. The thickness of the material is 1 mm.

Moreover, the baffle filters are also made of stainless steel. The oil container is also made of the same material. Thus, in essence, what makes this model unique is, all the elements of the range hood are made of similar high-quality steel, unlike other models that are made of plastic.

Now we come to the airflow. Well, we couldn’t complain! Not only because the maximum airspeed is a massive 900 CFM, but also because it comes with 3-speed buttons. Simply control the different speeds with the easy-to-use EZ buttons.

Last but not least, the operations with this range hood are almost noise-free. The two motors and squirrel cage blowers make way for minimizing the noise during cooking. This is a significant gain as most hoods make a bothersome noise, despite their performance.

Pros Noise-free operations



Non-magnetic stainless steel build



Ultra-quiet motors and squirrel cage blowers



High power LED lights



Easy to operate and a user-friendly machine

Cons No ductless operation possible



BV range hoods are no little hoods for your chimneys. They are a complete package of durability, convenience, and enhanced use of your workspace.

The 30-inch range hood from BV reminded us that despite some difficulties, durable quality and convenience could be ensured even within an optimum price range. Read on to find out more about this unique product, and why is it so!

Experience

As high as the XtremeAir UL10-U36, the high airflow of the dual motors are 900 CFM. Both the fans supplement to give you the best absorption of all the impurities, kitchen smoke, grease, and obnoxious sink smell. These motors are more efficient than other 900 CFM speed motors.

Next, we come to ease of use. The operations are smooth, the speed controls can be done by pressing the three switches of high, medium, and low, but the best part of this machine is its LED lights.

They provide three ultra-energy saving LED lights that compensate for any lack of light you may have in your kitchen. Cooking is wonderfully easy here as these white lights show the true colors of your food, and also save up on your electricity bill. We had a great time cooking with perfect ease under the light provided with the range hood.

Now we move to the build and design of the product. The body consists of a stainless steel design, which not only gives it a sleek look but also a durable build. The steel used is 18 Gauge, which has a shiny luster to it.

The product has no plastic in any of its build materials, and it features stainless steel filters, as well. Washable and removable, cleaning the filters was too easy.

Finally, the product comes with a 2-year warranty and 30 days money-back guarantee if the machines faults within the period. And we have to mention that the customer service is fantastic!

Pros Stainless steel baffle filters clean up very easily



Very high-speed airflow



2-year warranty and a 1-year warranty product warranty and free servicing



Highly durable body

Cons No dim lights



This model from Cavaliere has all of the functional elements of the range hoods mentioned above. And even when it is a wall-mounted model, it has a furious speed.

Installing this range hood will fundamentally change the way your kitchen looks. The small features make up for a great deal, indeed. Read on to find out more about this product. And do not miss the auto-shutdown feature!

Experience

We found an absolute beast in this model of Cavaliere. But, if you see us biased, we would ask you to hold on for some time. Merely going through the features of this product will convince you why we like it so much.

It is the perfect combination of speed, convenience, durability, and ease of installation. And, once you are done installing it, you can stop worrying about operating it the right way. This is a summary of our experience with the Cavaliere SV218B2.

First, let’s talk about the build. The best thing about this brand is it keeps in mind the latest trends of aesthetics while designing the products. It reflects in all the elements of the products.

The 19-gauge brushed stainless steel is not just for durability, but its shining, sleek look goes well with a modern, commercial kitchen. Moreover, it is wall-mounted model like the KBC one, and that’s a significant advantage over under-cabinet designs that’s difficult to install.

The fans are centrifugal blowers that offer a massive speed of 900 CFM. The dual fans will absorb all the impurities, retaining the freshness of your kitchen.

One great feature this range hood comes with is a 30-hour cleaning reminder. One of the significant reasons for chimneys and range hoods not lasting for long is that they are cleaned after every six months. But Cavaliere has shown the way!

Finally, the auto-shutdown feature of 1-15 mins programmable delay is a brilliant feature which shuts off the unit if it’s not in use. This helps contribute to the longevity of the product by preserving its efficiency.

Pros It is a wall-mounted model



The centrifugal fans give a speed of 900 CFM



Comes with a 30-hour cleaning reminder



3-year product warranty

Cons Customer service isn’t that great



The Golden Vantage Island Mount is a range hood that suits all your homely needs. Although it requires a minimum of 9 ft for the ceiling, it accounts for a noise-free operation every time you switch it on.

The company boasts of its innovative controls and the durability of its products. Let’s find out what’s more to it than what meets the eye.

Experience

We found this range hood is compatible and best-suited for homes and not for commercial use.

First, the innovative control panel is touch-sensitive. Toggling through the various options is very easy, and you will feel like a pro-cook once you start operating it.

The maximum speed of the fans is 343 CFM. It is decent, comparing the rate with the price and that of the other products within this price range. We tested it with barbeques, roasts, and all those food items that require heavy oil usage and are also time-consuming.

However, the best part of this machine is its complete noise-free operation. The supreme noise absorption technology that is accentuated by the efficient motor gives your kitchen a distinct identity. A silent and extremely useful range hood such as this one is the need for any household.

Most range hoods coming within this price range lack reliable and robust power connections, as well as proper earthing. Golden Vintage ensures an ultra-efficient and dependable construction line, with all the electric circuits in place, coupled with high conducting wires.

And, like all the ranges discussed above, this model also sports a durable stainless steel design. The LED lights make way for a sufficient source of clean, white light giving you a fair idea about the status of your dishes.

In short, this is an ideal range hood for homes!

Pros Noise-free operations



Aluminum grease filters



3-year parts warranty



Very bright 1.5 W LED lights

Cons Lesser airspeed



The Cosmo QS75 is another model that got included primarily for two reasons: power and no noise. The little machine has many surprises hidden inside it.

Although it comes in an under-cabinet style, it will make way for quick cleaning of your kitchen, and your home will be a haven of freshness always. Finally, the product comes with a limited warranty of 5 years.

Let’s check out what else it has to offer.

Experience

Let’s start with its speed first, shall we? The twin centrifugal motors in the unit provide an impressive airspeed of 900 CFM. Its power could remove all the pungent and heavy smells from the kitchen within 30 minutes after the cooking gets over.

Installation-wise, it is not as easy as the wall-attached cabinets, but it is way more comfortable than the general under-cabinet range hoods. Making way for seamless and noise-free operations, the Cosmo QS75-30 is a little beast.

The controls are truly user-friendly. It comes with a few easy-to-operate switches that include 3-speed controls as well. As mentioned, the operations are clean, safe, and quick; and so is the process of cleaning the filters.

The machine comprises Arc Flow permanent filters that are dishwasher-safe. They are very durable as well. Moreover, the best part of this model is it can be used ductless as well. Only the optional Carbon Fiber Kit that’s required as a substitute needs to be bought separately.

Needless to say, like the other models, this model also comes with 1.5 W LEDs that cover your entire cooking area (mind you, it’s the cooking area and not the whole kitchen).

Our last word for the product would be its design. It is a modern design that gives your kitchen an attractive edge. The canopy range hood looks not only elegant, but its premium 430-grade stainless steel build makes way for a long-lasting and aesthetically pleasing kitchen addition.

Pros 5-year limited warranty



Features strong dual centrifugal motors



Arc flow filters are dishwasher-safe



Easy to use

Cons The range hood doesn’t vent to the rear side



We have chosen this product for the professional and passionate culinary penchants out there. All professional products have an air of difference about them than what commercial models usually possess. And, the Hauslane Chef PS38 Range Hood is a product full of surprises.

It has an ultra-efficient cleaning system, an innovative touch-sensitive technology, and an illuminating LED to brighten up your cooking area. This is truly a professional’s choice, being on the higher end of things.

Experience

As mentioned above, this is a professional’s choice. So obviously, everything about it will be pretty impactful. We will start with the motors as we found them the most fascinating.

The machine comes with dual motors of 950 CFM that absorbs unwanted smells, obnoxious chemical fumes, and decaying smells in no time. Such smells take the most time to go. And this model may be the best solution to that.

Here we have a little surprise for you. This range hood comes with an innovative auto clean steam system which heats water into steam and dissolves the clogged grease. Once the oil is dissolved, the final water spray seals the deal.

A professional set-up has a distinct look and feel, right? Chef followed along similar lines, and they have provided us with a buttonless design. The ultra-sensitive touchpad also has a digital clock attached to it for you to keep track of the cooking time. Neat, isn’t it?

The easy-to-clean filters and LED illumination wouldn’t require further elaboration as these are standard features of all the products mentioned here.

Yet, we would like to mention that the baffle filters are made of stainless steel, and all you gotta do is put them in the dishwasher. Two LED lamps dramatically increase the light amount and brightness to observe all your cooking needs extensively.

Pros Easy to clean



Complete touch-sensitive dial



Super-high airflow



Dual motor for improved impurity absorption

Cons The digital clock stops working after a few months



Talking about convenience and a convertible range hood, we couldn’t miss out on the F403004 model from Broan. It is a dual speed, four- way convertible range hood, whose small size makes it easier for all homes.

It is a versatile product that meets the ADA requirements as well. And this is what we have to say about it!

Experience

The first element of appreciation for this range hood is its four-way convertible arrangement. It can be used both with and without ducts. The pre-installed ducts are 3 ¼ by 10 inches (vertical and horizontal respectively), while it also comes with a round duct of 7 inches.

Being a convertible design, and of small size, it is a hit among household users. The design also improves ventilation considerably over its previous models.

Next, we would like to point out its adequate lighting capacity. This is why we claim this product is ideal for minimalistic people, or for those who do not need very bright lights while cooking. The lamp lens spreads the light conveniently over the cooking area.

It also has a provision of accepting up to 75 W, but the 75 W bulb isn’t included in the package.

The filters are made of aluminum, and they are, as expected, dishwasher-proof, making it easier for you to clean them.

The product is sensitive and versatile. It complies with the ADA (American Disabilities Act), making it suitable for use for everyone under the sun.

The final note is about the size and style. The styling is contemporary, while the 30” measurement of the range hood makes it compatible for installation underneath any cabinet of your choice.

Pros 4-way convertible design



Versatile as it is ADA compliant



Dual airflow capacity

Cons The motor isn’t powerful enough



The last time we talked about Chef, we mentioned about a brilliant professional product. But now we have taken it down a few notches, and hereby present to you the Chef PS18 Under Cabinet Range Hood.

While most of the specs match, this model wouldn’t work quite right with a high-end cooking appliance like a superb electric stove.

Experience

We have another beast from Chef with an airspeed of 900 CFM. There are three adjustable speed settings that you can control according to your cooking demands. The exhaust fan removes all the smells from your kitchen, pushing them out through the pipe.

Unlike other range hoods that are unable to prevent the smell from spreading outside the kitchen, the superior motor technology of the PS18 does the job correctly.

Much like the Chef model mentioned above, the baffle filters always enhance the functions of the extractor hood. To maintain the quality of the filters, you do have to wash them frequently. But, since the filters are dishwasher-proof, cleaning won’t ever be a hassle with this.

This model features an advanced touchpad panel where you can control everything-from the speed of the fan to starting up the machine, and much more. It essentially makes the operations smooth and accessible to everyone.

The lights will illuminate your cooking area perfectly. Beautifully warm LED lights will compensate for all the light in your kitchen and save up on your electricity bill as well.

The final point of appreciation will be about the auto-shutdown technology and the auto-ventilation feature. The latter removes all unwanted smells from the kitchen, and you don’t have to wait for the cleaning to get over. Once its work is done, the range hood will shut down automatically.

Pros Powerful airflow of 900 CFM



The model is very easy-to-use



The three-way venting design enhances the removal of all impurities

Cons Can’t be used without ducts



Not fit for a high-end electrical stove



We chose this model for the traditionalists. All those who wanted an old-styled kitchen and renovate the place accordingly, this could be the ideal range-hood for you!

This is why we have included the Sinda Copper Range Hood here. While the shiny outer covering speaks vintage, the inner machinery is ultra-efficient and full of surprises. Check out all the interesting features of this extremely beautiful product right here!

Experience

After we got over admiring its looks, we could settle down for testing it. So, here are all that we found out about this genius product. First, this vintage product is available in 2 kinds: wall mount, and island or ceiling mount. The under-the-cabinet model isn’t available for obvious reasons.

The internal motor is potent, and the two engines combine to give the output we always aspired from such a costly machine. It is 1360 CFM. Along with the internal motor, there is a stainless steel vent box made of high-quality 304-grade steel.

The ventilation system is made of stainless steel and is top-notch, providing a noiseless operation (less than 70 dB). The machine is an expert in removing dust, hot air, rotting smells, moisture, and the oily and sticky feeling on the surfaces very effectively.

The final word would be about its design. This model is designed for those who are patrons of traditional beauty. Its body is built with extreme care and precision from thick copper of gauge 16. The texture of the copper is polished and hammered.

The copper hood takes the product to a whole new dimension, and owing to its cost, it remains to be an exclusive product of finesse, work efficiency, and beauty.

Pros Perfect ventilation system



Copper body and elegant design



Airspeed is massive



Available in wall-mount and ceiling installation style

Cons Very costly



We kept the final product for those who prefer compact spaces and products. The Proline Power PLJ 185 fits a suitcase, they say. Jokes apart, it is a beautiful range hood that flushes out all toxins from your kitchen and brings in the fresh air.

Stuffed with many exciting features, it could be just what you were looking for!

Proline Wall/Undercabinet Range Hood PLJW 185.36 600 CFM, 36" SUPER SLIM CONTOUR SAVES YOU SPACE: The PLJW 185...

COOL LIGHT CASCADES FROM THESE LED BULBS: You will...

Experience

This range hood suits all those people who have a space crunch. It is one of the slimmest models of range hoods in the under-cabinet section. We prefer under-cabinet models owing to their commonplace nature and availability.

This model has a beautiful finish and is made of highly durable stainless steel. The shape of the body is made to fit tight spaces, but in doing that, they didn’t compromise on the quality of the steel used.

It is just 5 inches in height and has a width and depth of 30 inches and 19 inches respectively. And, it is made using formidable 430-grade stainless steel which will last for a substantial period of time.

The dual-fan system provides an airspeed of 600 CFM, and it has enough power for cleaning small kitchens very effectively. The final point of appreciation is the 4-speed dual blower technology. Unlike other hoods, it has four-speed controls that will help you manage your cooking area better.

Other than this, the power-saving LED lights, and stainless steel baffle filters are there to amp up the already rock-solid performance of this range hood.

Pros 3-year limited warranty



High airflow in comparison to the size of the product



Small size



4-speed dual blowers

Cons High-speed settings are noisy



How to choose the best range hood?

Reading all these reviews, you must have realized the importance of a range hood. Not only does it keep your kitchen fresh, but it also changes the look and feel of it.

But you aren’t the first one who has understood the need for a good range hood. Neither you’ll be the last one to sift through this elaborate world of gimmicks and fraudulent claims to reach the perfect product of your choice.

This is why we have provided a detailed guide to choose the perfect range hood for you. The very first thing you have to do is understand the various types of hoods available in the market.

After deciding the type, you move on to the other specs of the product.

Different types of range hoods

Under-cabinet hoods. These are, by far, one of the most common kinds of range hoods. They are placed under the stove and have a large variety of designs, as well. They come in various types; and can be with or without ducts or, can be mounted on the wall as well.

Island kitchen hoods. They fit directly on the ceiling and will push out the smoke through a pipe fit through the ceiling. They are also very commonplace, owing to their convenient position.

Wall-mount hoods. They are similar in function to the under-cabinet hoods. The only difference is that these are mounted on the wall.

Chimney hoods. These are older models of range hoods that have a tunnel going straight up to a ventilator through which the smoke is pushed out.

Range hood inserts. This type of a range hood fits anywhere owing to their small size. Often they are hidden into the cabinet and accessed when ventilation becomes necessary.

Ducted Range Hoods. These range hoods channel out all the smoke and pollutants. It strives for a completely smoke-free environment. Ducts are installed during construction, and the hood needs to match the duct without much tampering.

Ventless/Non-ducted range hoods. This system works like our lungs. It channels out the polluted air completely, while it also pulls the clean air back into the kitchen.

Convertible Hoods. They are the best kitchen-hood combinations. They combine the ducted and the ventless hoods to give you a convenient choice of operation.

Now we come to the central part: choosing the range hood.

Size of the hood

Determining the size of the hood is always a wise decision, and perhaps, one of the most important as well. Different kinds of hoods demand different spaces. For instance, the under-cabinet models require plenty of space under the cabinet.

Likewise, for a wall hood, there must be no electric wires and boxes blocking the part where the hood will settle.

Keeping these points in mind will prevent you from buying a hood and then discovering that you don’t have enough space for it.

Sound Level

The truth about range hoods is that you cannot avoid noise. Given their power and capacity, it is a tough deal to break apart from the sound that the machine creates.

But that doesn’t mean you cannot minimize the noise. The less the sound, the better. Recently, they have started manufacturing range hoods which lower the noise quotient. Likewise, we have highlighted such products in the list mentioned above, as well.

Consider CFM Level

Well, the CFM level is the core of a Range Hood’s strength. CFM stands for Cubic Feet per Minute. The more the CFM, the more its power. Simple!

In other words, if you cook at home often, you should definitely go for a higher CFM level. This is because the range hood will suck out the stale air with more power. It will give you a stronger and faster performance than the ones with lower CFMs.

Ducted Vs. Ductless Ventilation System

The ductless system vs. the ducted system debate will continue. The former has a unique characteristic of filtering in fresh air, but the latter is more efficient in keeping the harmful elements away.

The aluminum filter in the ducted system can more efficiently remove pollutants and toxins. And, we would suggest you to go for ducted models for better purification of your kitchen.

Variable fan speed

Most range hoods nowadays come with variable fan speed adjustments. For heavy cooking, you have to turn it to the highest level for maximum absorption of heat, pollutants, and dust.

But the downside of it is noise. Yet, as we mentioned, there is no respite from the noise. So, if you get frustrated with the sound, turn it to the lowest level. This is the only way out of the noise levels of range hoods.

Extra features

Additional features in range hoods may include extra LED lights, heat sensor, cooking temperature, and time monitors, automatic shutdown feature, indicators, etc.

These small details go on to form one comprehensive product, and they play an essential role in your overall cooking process.

Final words

To have a complete kitchen, a range hood is a must. Despite the noise it makes, it’s the quickest and the most efficient way to clean up your kitchen and make way for the freshest air.

The designs are improving with each passing day, and we can hope that in a few years, there won’t be any range hood that makes this disturbing whirring sound.

But till the time our kitchens become noise-free, don’t stop making it completely dust-free! Go get yourself the ideal range hood and ensure a healthier lifestyle for your family!

Related Articles

13 Best Electric Kettles Right Now | Buyer’s Guide

10 Best Food Scales of 2020 | Buyer’s Guide and Reviews

15 Best Electric Smokers of 2020 – Guide & Budget Picks

13 Best Kitchen Shears Right Now Reviewed

13 Best Mini Freezers for a Chilly Year | 2020

10 Best Hot Dog Rollers of 2020 | Buyer’s Guide and Reviews

13 Best Cappuccino Makers to Enjoy Today | Buyer’s Guide

13 Best Small & Compact Microwave of 2020 | Reviews & Guide

13 Best Kitchen Sink Faucets to Consider | Buyer’s Guide + Reviews

13 Best Farmhouse Sinks of 2020 Reviewed

DIY Storage Ideas-How to Build Kitchen Storage Under the Sink

How to Repaint a Fireclay Farmhouse Kitchen Sink

11 Best Bar Stools Today | Buyer’s Guide and Reviews