7 Best Bungee Chair To Rock In 2021 [Buyer’s Guide]

Wouldn’t it be great if you could enjoy bouncy sessions while sitting? Well, why wait when you can simply buy a bungee chair.

Obviously, it’s not the most original idea, but definitely one that needs thorough thinking. You might say it’s just a chair and not a big deal. And you’re right – it is only a chair. But, when you throw some bounce in the mix, other parameters like airflow, construction, fabric quality, etc., must be checked.

Nevertheless, to make things easier on your part, we did our own in-depth research. And after all that groundwork, we ended up with 7 best bungee chairs to rock in 2021.

Without further ado, let’s begin.

Best Bungee Chair

The Zenithen Bungee Dish Chair is a truly delightful option that can take your leisure time to a whole new level. So, if you’re looking for a fun piece to amp up the living room or any other interior space, this one will surely meet all requirements.

Zenithen IC544S-TV04 Bunjo Bungee Dish Chair Color: Teal

Black 600D polyester rim and steel tube structure

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, we’re very impressed with its sturdy construction, comprising a black 600D polyester rim and a steel tubing base. If you want a bungee chair that can sustain regular use, this one will not disappoint.

Furthermore, it’s a foldable model, meaning you can easily store it in any corner when not in use. This makes it pretty much an on-demand piece of furniture that can be accessed and stowed away as per requirements.

We also like the eye-catching teal sitting area, which adds an interesting visual element to the existing decor. Apart from that, it has a weight capacity of 225 lbs., which is surprisingly high at this price point. All in all, it’s a great option for anyone looking for a well-made bouncy chair combining convenience and comfort.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We do not have any complaints about the performance or design of this model, but we couldn’t help but notice this one flaw. Basically, there’s no neck support, which can be uncomfortable if you plan to sit for very long. We would have liked it better if it had a cushioning or some form of padding on it.

Pros Foldable model for easy storage and use

Weight capacity of 225 lbs

Suitable for regular use Cons Does not have padding for the neck

Up next, we have picked the Euro Style Bungie Office Chair, another excellent option that delivers comfort and style. If the last option seemed a little too informal for your taste, we recommend buying this model to add a sophisticated touch to any indoor location.

Sale Euro Style Bungie Low Back Adjustable Office Chair, Black Bungies with... Bungie goes hi-tech. Or is it lo-tech? Either way,...

Round bungie cords seat and back with black nylon...

Why Did We Like It?

First things first, we cannot get enough of its low-profile, streamlined look, which blends with any existing setup without a hitch. Therefore, if you’re looking for a bungee model that’s functional yet unobtrusive, this one surely checks the box.

We like how the cord seat ensures superior comfort and durability, so you can make the most of this personalized sitting experience. However, what seals the deal for us is the powder-coated steel frame, delivering maximum performance and reliability.

To further add to your convenience, the chair allows height and swivel adjustment, which just makes it a very inclusive option. Besides, the nylon base, featuring 5 casters, enables ease of mobility and improved comfort.

But that’s not all; you can also choose from different colored loops if the all-black look is too sombre for the décor.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Hands down, this one of the most functional and well-made options on the list, but we couldn’t help but notice this one flaw. Well, the chair won’t recline, which could be a problem for some users. While it does have adjustment mechanisms, unfortunately, they don’t let you lean back.

Pros Low-profile look syncs with any setup

Cord seat ensures superior personalized experience

Nylon base with 5 casters enables ease of mobility

Features a powder-coated steel frame Cons Chair does not recline

Bungee chairs make for a great relaxation spot, so you can unwind without feeling the physical strain of sitting. So, if you want such a reliable option in the mid-price range, the Camp Field Bungee Folding Dish Chair is bound to impress. It has some great features and is easily among the versatile options on this list.

Camp Field Camping and Room Bungee Folding Dish Chair for Room Garden... This high-quality folding bungee chair is perfect...

The spider comfy chair is easy to carry and store...

Why Did We Like It?

First off, we’re very impressed with the convenience and practicality it offers, allowing you to use the chair in any preferred location. It’s suitable for indoor and outdoor applications, and as such, it works in all places, including bedrooms, living areas, balconies, gardens or beaches.

We really like the elastic rope seat, made from import-quality rubber, that delivers strength and durability. Apart from that, the steel pipe base ensures rust-proof and durable performance.

Therefore, if you want something that can withstand heavy use without suffering from deformities, get this right away. It’s easy to carry and store, thanks to the one-step folding function which keeps things simple. Lastly, it has a weight capacity of up to 300 lbs., which works even if you’re on the heavier side.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We are more or less satisfied with the overall performance of this chair. However, if there’s one thing that bothered us, it would be the shedding on the bungee cords. We would have liked it more if the cords remained intact throughout the chair’s service life.

Pros Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use

Steel pipe base ensures durable performance

One-step folding allows easy storage and transport

Has a weight capacity of up to 300 lbs. Cons Bungee cords tend to shed

We’re halfway through our recommendations, and now is a good time to introduce the Laura Davidson Bungee Office Task Chair. This is another super stylish option that deserves a dedicated space in your home or office. So, if that sounds good, check this out stat.

Why Did We Like It?

There are many reasons but let’s begin with the design. For starters, we’re absolutely stoked about the modern and minimalistic appearance of the chair, which seamlessly syncs with any interior setup.

Whether you want something for home, office, or commercial use, this one will provide the perfect sitting arrangement. We also like the 5-star shaped base equipped with a tilt-swivel mechanism, delivering a more personalized experience.

Plus, the pneumatic gas height adjustment is a significant advantage for shorter users who want to sit comfortably higher. And the best part about it is the tilt lock feature, keeping things safer and hassle-free.

So, if you don’t want the chair to jerk back and avoid accidental falls, this mechanism will come in handy. Lastly, the polyester-covered bungee straps are super comfortable, offering the support and cushioning required for extended sitting.

What Could’ve Been Better?

For most parts, we are satisfied with the overall performance of this model; however, we couldn’t help but notice this one glitch. Basically, the tilt lock mechanism is operated by a knob under the seat, meaning you can’t access it while sitting. This can be convenient for users, and honestly, we can see why.

Pros Minimalistic design syncs with all indoor settings

5-star shaped base equipped with tilt-swivel mechanism

Includes pneumatic gas height adjustment

Ensures safe and comfortable use Cons Tilt lock cannot be accessed while sitting

The Impact Canopy Hex Bungee Chair is an excellent choice for users who want a quirky piece for indoor and outdoor use. So, whether you want to lounge for hours or bounce on the seat to keep the circulation going, we recommend giving this a shot.

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, this chair is an interesting addition, no matter where you place it. Therefore, its versatility has to be the biggest USP, in addition to the eye-catching hexagon shape. Whether you’re gaming, lounging in the living room, or relaxing on the beach, this model works just fine.

Other than that, we’re impressed with the flat-folding mechanism, enabling hassle-free storage and transport. And since it weighs only 8 lbs., it’s a breeze to carry around, allowing you to sit in your favorite spot on-demand.

In terms of comfort, it does a splendid job, thanks to the flexible bungee cords providing support and airflow. The 600D fabric and reinforced steel tubing frame ensure superior durability and performance throughout. Lastly, it can sustain a weight up to 225 lbs., which at this price point is a steal deal.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Unfortunately, because of its hexagonal shape, this chair is not the roomiest option. This is an inherent flaw in the design, and hence, it may not work for all users. So, if you’re looking for something with a wider seat, we don’t recommend buying this one.

Pros Versatile chair for both indoor and outdoor use

Flat folding mechanism for easy storage and transport

Flexible bungee cords provide support and airflow

Can sustain a weight up to 225 lbs. Cons The seat is not too wide

Next up, we have selected the Bunjo Bungee Kids Chair since the little ones also deserve to have some fun. In case you want to get a bouncy chair that keeps your child happy and safe, you cannot go wrong with this one.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, we cannot get enough of how bright and popping it looks in all-blue. So, if your kid has rejected a few models earlier, don’t worry; they will totally dig this. And the 32” size is a thoughtful design feature, making it a more inclusive choice for all children.

Besides, we really appreciate the metal frame construction, as it ensures safety and support. You can expect it to last for several years, and as such, your kids will enjoy the company of this chair for very long.

Furthermore, it’s a foldable model, meaning you can quickly stow it away once they’re done with the bouncy session. And to top it all, it does not require any assembly and can be used straight out of the box.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Kids are not the most mindful users, and sadly, this chair may eventually succumb to rough use. Obviously, it’s not possible to monitor them throughout the sitting time, and hence it deteriorates in quality whenever it takes a hit.

Pros Bright, popping blue chair attracts children

Metal frame ensures safety and support

Foldable model for quick and easy storage

Chair does not require any assembly Cons Chair may succumb to rough use

Now that we’ve reached the end of our compilation, we would like to finish off with the Impact Canopies Grey Round Chair. This model is unlike any other option on our list and scores high on the style quotient. If that sounds good, add this to your shopping cart right away.

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, what instantly caught our attention is the distinctive, grey design, enhancing the visual appeal of the existing décor. Many users complain that a bungee chair looks too informal and sometimes even out of place in their living area. However, this is one of those rare options that only attracts the right kind of attention.

If you have been skeptical about this type of chair, this round model will change everything. Besides, it’s a versatile option that works for both indoor and outdoor sitting. Construction-wise, the solid steel frame, and the high-strength fabric combined does an incredible job.

Plus, it’s plenty comfortable, enabling maximum airflow so you can bounce repeatedly. All in all, it’s a highly functional chair with a weight capacity of 225 lbs., and given the price, that sure is one heck of an attractive deal.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Well, there’s no sugarcoating this, but the chair is not suitable for taller than average individuals. It’s a bit low and can make you feel cramped, which is far from desirable. So, if you’re around 6 ft or above, we’d suggest looking for alternatives.

Pros Suitable for both indoor and outdoor sitting

Solid steel frame combined with high-strength fabric

Comfortable seat with maximum airflow

Can accommodate up to 225 lbs. Cons Not suitable for users 6ft or above

Buyer’s Guide

Now that you know all about the 7 best bungee chairs in 2021, it’s time to go ahead and place an order. However, we don’t want you to be all hasty, as certain factors should be considered before coming to a buying decision.

That’s why we have put together a buyer’s guide to walk you through some essential points. Let’s take a look now.

Weight Capacity

The first thing you should check is the weight capacity of the model. In any case, it’s best to invest in something with a higher capacity, as that will allow more people to enjoy the bungee chair.

Build Quality

Usually, these chairs have a metal frame, and hence you should look for rust-proof qualities. This is especially important if you plan on using the chair outdoors. Also, the construction of the chair will determine its viability in the long run, so it’s best not to skimp on this point.

Height Adjustment

This may not be a top priority, but height adjustability is a significant advantage for shorter individuals. Also, if you plan on using the chair for office or commercial purposes, this feature will truly streamline the experience.

Verdict

That’s all from us!

We hope you could find the most suitable option from our top 7 recommendations. However, before you place an order, here’s some advice.

Make sure to check the dimensions of the chair so you can find something size-appropriate. After all, you don’t want to buy something too small which barely fits you.

Also, the whole point of buying a bungee chair is to bounce while sitting, so check out the construction as well. On that note, we’d like to sign off with a quick recap.

The Zenithen IC544S-TV04 Bunjo Bungee Dish Chair is the best overall, and the Camp Field Bungee Folding Dish Chair is the most versatile option. The Euro Style Bungie Low Back Office Chair is the best durable choice, and the Laura Davidson Bungee Office Task Chair is the best budget buy.

Till next time! Happy bouncing!

